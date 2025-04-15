Broughty Ferry’s Taypark Hotel was the luxury venue where newlyweds looked out over the river and into their future

Taypark Hotel is the lost Broughty Ferry villa with a stunning view where thousands of people attended weddings and parties.

Its ample grounds at 30 Dundee Road went right down to the edge of the Tay.

It was a famous hotel which welcomed generations of visitors.

The grounds were once used for a teen magazine photo shoot with the Rolling Stones before the band performed at the Caird Hall in May 1965.

Its rooms and bar were a bustling social hub and meeting place.

Sadly, the grand hotel is now just a memory.

The first owner was William Robertson

Of Mansions & Mariners – the tale of Broughty Ferry by Callum Webster and Craig Muir chronicled the stories of the villa’s inhabitants through the ages.

Taypark was designed by Edinburgh-based architects Peddie and Kinnear in 1865.

Its portfolio included the Callander Hydro Hotel, Morgan Academy in Dundee, Morrison’s Academy in Crieff and The Scotsman offices in Edinburgh.

Taypark was occupied by William Robertson by the 1867 street directory.

“Mr Robertson was born in Newtyle, the youngest of 10 children,” said Callum.

“He founded D & W Robertson, iron merchants, Dundee, at the age of 19.

“Mr Robertson operated in partnership with his brother, David, who was an accountant.

“The business traded as wholesale and export iron and steel merchants.”

David died in his mid-30s during a voyage to Melbourne.

Mr Robertson continued the business and was described by the Dundee Advertiser as having “a fortune acquired by 30 years of industry out of nothing”.

The company expanded to Australia and was contracted to build the first railway bridge over the Murray River, linking the State of Victoria to New South Wales.

Siblings bought Taypark following retiral

Mr Robertson lived at Taypark with his wife, Jane Fleming, and two sons.

He sold the business to Brown & Tawse Ltd in 1881.

He left Taypark and retired with his wife to the Devon riviera.

David Cobb and his sister, Matilda, bought Taypark.

“David was educated at Dundee High School and worked as a solicitor,” said Callum.

“Matilda took a keen interest in the fishing community.

“She and another lady funded a lifebuoy for every fishing boat in Broughty Ferry.”

Matilda left an estate worth £4.5m in today’s money, including bequests of £100,000 to Dundee Royal Infirmary and £50,000 to Broughty Ferry Beach Mission.

David left an estate worth £5.75m in today’s money.

His legacies included £500,000 to establish a maternity hospital in Dundee.

Taypark mansion gardens were beautiful

Victor Fraenkl bought Taypark.

Born in Germany, he was a director of Jaffe Brothers Ltd, which was founded in Hamburg and established branches in Dundee and Belfast.

He opened a linen warehouse in the Seagate.

“Jaffe Brothers prospered under Victor’s leadership,” said Callum.

“The company opened branches in Leipzig, Paris, New York and Manchester.

“Victor was made president of Dundee Chamber of Commerce.”

He was fascinated by horticulture.

His gardens at Taypark were beautifully kept.

Mr Fraenkl died in June 1909.

Taypark was sold to Clement Danby.

A Londoner, he made his fortune as an East India merchant and silk dealer.

Mr Danby married Alice Reynolds in Sri Lanka and had three children.

On his death he left an estate worth £4.25m in today’s money.

Callum said: “According to census returns, Taypark had 18 windowed rooms.

“The gardens were extensive.

“A team of servants was needed to run the household.”

Mr and Mrs Danby’s domestic staff included housekeeper Agnes Hurrie from Auchterarder and kitchen maid Maggie Findlay from Forfar.

Dundonian Frank Dawson was the chauffeur.

Taypark mansion became a hotel

Taypark opened as a hotel in 1930.

It became part of the social life of Broughty Ferry.

The proprietor, Mrs Georgina Spicer, came from a family of hoteliers.

Her sister, Elsie Scott, ran the Castle Hotel in Beach Crescent.

Their mother, Mrs Mary McConnachie, owned the Dunella Hotel in Strathern Road.

The west end of Broughty Ferry was made decidedly brighter when Edward Galloway installed flood lighting in 1954 after taking over as owner.

It was one of a number of improvements.

He constructed and opened the Smugglers’ cocktail bar.

Things got brighter at the Taypark in December 1959.

Mr Galloway was in London and admired the Regent Street illuminations.

He drew some sketches and made his own.

The Broughty Ferry Guide and Advertiser said he produced a remarkable replica at the Taypark using “tin lids, wire from whisky cases and gas couplings”.

Mick Jagger arrived at the Taypark Hotel

During the 1960s the Continental Restaurant was opened within the hotel.

It featured an elaborate Italian crystal chandelier.

The Rolling Stones arrived in June 1965.

Before they played Dundee’s Caird Hall they were taken for a photo shoot in the grounds of the hotel for teen girl magazines Romeo and Jackie.

Mick Jagger looked resplendent in a suit.

Other shots of the band were taken during the photoshoot.

The Taypark Hotel rock garden provided the backdrop for the July 24 Jackie edition front page featuring a birthday message to Jagger, who turned 22.

It remained a popular meeting place for meals and functions.

It was always full.

The river-view lounge became well-known.

Taypark was a popular wedding venue

In April 1972 the hotel was awarded the Automobile Association Rosette.

It was given for the “service, quality and overall standard of cuisine”.

Taypark Hotel proved a popular venue for wedding receptions.

It delivered an unforgettable experience.

It was easy to see why so many couples chose to go there.

The views were to die for.

Callum said his parents held their wedding reception there in July 1975.

Callum says “Mum and dad still have their wedding album and from time to time we enjoy looking over the photos as a family.

“The gardens of Taypark look beautiful in the background on what was evidently a sunny summer’s day.

“That will be 50 years ago this summer.”

The hotel witnessed so many other couples’ first steps into married life.

Taypark name lives on in apartment block

The Taypark was closed down in 1983 in controversial circumstances and demolished.

It was a sad end to one of Broughty Ferry’s landmarks.

Bruce Courts Development Ltd transformed the former hotel site into luxury flats.

The 24 luxury apartments were built by Fraser Construction Ltd.

The two and three-bedroom flats were “much sought after”.

Each flat was advertised as having a “southern outlook with French windows” and included a “private balcony with an uninterrupted view over the River Tay”.

The existing trees and gardens were retained and restored to their former glory.

Prices started from £53,950.

Callum said: “The Taypark name still survives in the title of the luxury apartments but harks back to the glory days of the mansion built for William Robertson, who rose from rags to riches as an iron merchant.”