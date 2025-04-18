Take a look around Dundee in the 1900s thanks to postcards from the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Take a look around Dundee in the 1900s thanks to postcards from the past

Dundee was granted the status of a city in 1889 and, shortly after this, its streets and landmarks began to be documented through picture postcards. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A postcard of the Nethergate which is included in the new book. Image: Supplied.
A postcard of the Nethergate which is included in the new book. Image: Supplied.

These historic postcards provide a fascinating glimpse of what Dundee was like during the early decades of the 20th Century.

They show Dundee and its buildings, streets and people.

This was the golden age of picture postcards.

Valentines of Dundee was the world’s largest producer of postcards and their closest Scottish rival, J. B. White, was also a local firm.

These images have become an invaluable archive for local historians.

Dundee was home of the picture postcard

Dundee: The Postcard Collection by Brian King dips into this archive and takes the reader on a stroll through many rare and fascinating images of the city.

Long-gone views are captured.

Brian said many old images only exist because they were captured for a postcard.

A gutted Dundee building in the whisky bond fire postcard.
The whisky bond fire postcard. Image: Supplied.

“There are postcards in the book showing places like Americanmuir Road, Peddie Street or Tipperary in Lochee, which would probably not have been visited by photographers had it not been for the postcard,” he said.

“Other postcards reflect important national or local events such as the Tay Bridge disaster, the fire at Watson’s Bond and the First World War.

“Many postcards also depict streets such as the old Wellgate or buildings like the Town House that long have since been demolished.”

Take a trip back in time with these Dundee postcards.

Reform Street

A tram coming down Reform Street
A tram coming down Reform Street. Image: Supplied.

Brian said: “Named after the Great Reform Act of 1832, which increased the franchise for parliamentary elections, Reform Street was laid out by the Perthshire-born architect George Angus.

“It provided a new route from the High Street to the town’s meadows and the High School of Dundee, which was also designed by Angus.

“The familiar pairing of Boots the chemist and the jeweller H. Samuel lasted over 100 years until Samuel’s was replaced by another jeweller, Chisholm Hunter, in 2020.”

High Street

a picture of High Street and Town House.
High Street and Town House. Image: Supplied.

Brian said: “The Town House was designed by Fife-born architect William Adam as the seat of local government and dominated Dundee’s High Street for almost 200 years until its demolition in 1932.

“The council and Guildry chambers were on the first floor.

“The town’s jail was on the floor above.

“Known locally as The Pillars, the colonnade of the Town House was a popular meeting place and contained several shops including the original Braithwaite’s coffee shop.”

Murraygate

a postcard showing the view looking up Dundee's Murraygate
Looking up the Murraygate. Image: Supplied.

The Murraygate has long been one of Dundee’s most important streets.

While many instinctively believe that the street runs from east to west, it, in fact, runs pretty much north to south,” said Brian.

“The tramlines were retained here after the trams stopped running in 1956.

“The street became the first in Dundee city centre to be pedestrianised.”

D.M. Brown

Diners at tables inside D.M. Brown's tea room
D.M. Brown’s tea room. Image: Supplied.

Brown’s was one of Dundee’s best known department stores.

Brian said: “In 1888, its founder, David Millar Brown, established his own business in Dundee’s High Street, gradually expanding until he had established one of the city’s largest department stores, which employed more than 500.

“It also had a high-class restaurant known as the Pillared Room, which is depicted above.”

Dundee Time Gun

Two children look on as the one O'clock gun is fired in this Dundee postcard
The One O’Clock gun in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Dundee’s time gun was inaugurated on September 3 1872 at Dudhope Castle.

It was fired daily at one o’clock as a signal to shipping.

Brian said it operated until 1916 when it was discontinued largely due to complaints about its effect on shell-shocked soldiers who were patients in the nearby infirmary.

The gun was used to mark both Armistice Day and New Year until 1936.

Blackness Road

a horse and cart goes down the middle of the road in this postcard of Blackness Road.
A postcard of Blackness Road. Image: Supplied.

Brian said: “Blackness Road itself takes its name from the estate of the same name, which once occupied the area.

“The estate, in turn, takes its name from the Black Ness, a rocky headland which, before it was swallowed up by land reclamation, once protruded into the River Tay at a point near where the rail bridge meets the land at Riverside Drive today.”

Logie Estate

The scheme is now a conservation area. Image: Supplied.

The Logie estate put Dundee on the housing map at home and abroad in 1920.

Brian said: “It was designed by the city architect James Thomson and was laid out as a garden suburb with the streets curved off a central boulevard.

“Logie set standards that few later public housing schemes could match.

“The scheme is now a conservation area.”

Dundee Law

Dundee Law, which is 174 metres high, is depicted in this postcard, with trees in the foreground and homes in the distance
Dundee Law is 174 metres high. Image: Supplied.

The postcard of Dundee Law can be dated to the early 20th Century.

The photograph was taken before the war memorial was opened in May 1925.

Brian said: “Further construction, the erection of a communications mast and the reintroduction of trees to the hill mean that the Law looks particularly bare when compared to its 21st Century appearance.”

Lochee

pedestrians and a tram in Lochee High Street.
Lochee High Street. Image: Supplied.

A tram heading up Lochee High Street.

“Lochee, which became part of Dundee in 1859, is thought to have originated in an area near what is now South Road in the vicinity of Myrekirk,” said Brian.

“The population of the village greatly expanded in the 19th Century when the Cox family moved their textile business to a new site at Harefield and shifted the focus of the village to the area around the present High Street.

“At its peak, Camperdown Works employed around 5,000 people.”

Hilltown

the view from a Hilltown street with the River Tay in the distance and pedestrians on the pavements
Hilltown was originally known as Rotten Row. Image: Supplied.

The Hilltown was once a separate barony outside the Burgh of Dundee.

It was also known Rotten Row.

Brian said: “The colour postcard looks down the hill and shows the steep incline that meant that horses sometimes struggled to pull their carts uphill and that trams did not operate at all in this area.

“In the distance, the Wellgate completes the descent to the city centre.”

Broughty Ferry Esplanade

people on the beach and two boys walking on Broughty Ferry esplanade
Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Supplied.

Brian said: “Broughty Ferry’s esplanade was completed in 1894.

“Such esplanades were popular in the late Victorian and Edwardian periods.

“It also meant that the better-dressed walker did not even have to venture on to the sand and risk damaging their clothes.”

How did Brian gather postcards of the city?

Author Brian King, pictured with the Forth Bridge in the background
Author Brian King has written many Dundee titles. Image: Supplied.

Postcards had first been issued in the UK by the Post Office in 1870 as a simple means of sending a short message rather than a formal letter.

In 1897 the government granted permission to write or print on the reverse side of a postcard and Valentines was quick to take advantage of this concession.

A new industry was being born.

Brian said: “I have been collecting old postcards of Dundee for a while now.

“Many of them were bought at antique and collectors’ fairs but, of course, it is possible now to pick them up online as well.

The front cover of Brian King's book, entitled Dundee - The Postcard Collection
The book features many rare images of the city. Image: Supplied.

“Postcards are rapidly becoming a thing of the past in a world where people can send instant messages, pictures and video but for much of the 20th Century they were a cheap means of keeping in touch.

“They were meant to be disposable but many of the images that were captured now have historic importance.

“This book brings together and preserves for the future a collection of these fascinating images of Dundee.”

  • Dundee: The Postcard Collection by Brian King is on sale now.

