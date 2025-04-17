Easter fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Park in the 1980s and 1990s

These images from the DC Thomson archives capture Easter Sunday fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Park in the 1980s and 1990s.

Dundee Corporation bought Camperdown Park in November 1945 for £58,000 which was formally opened by Princess Elizabeth in October 1946.

A £70,000 masterplan transformed the public park from June 1955 which included a boating lake, golf course, rock garden, picnic, caravan and camping sites.

It became a real asset to the city.

Can you spot yourself in our Easter gallery?

Camperdown Park became the place for the council’s Easter celebration.

Huge crowds turned out.

There was always a feast of family entertainment and activities in the 1980s and 1990s including the Easter bonnet competition and Punch and Judy show.

It’s not all about the chocolate.

Maybe you remember Mr Jelly Spoon on his unicycle?

Or the horse and cart rides?

Do these photographs awaken any memories for you?

1980

A dog display at the Easter Festival at Camperdown Park in April 1980.

The events took place in front of Camperdown House which was a perfect backdrop.

1980

Enjoying the glorious weather at Camperdown House in April 1980.

The sun was shining brightest on the east coast which packed the park with families.

1981

People of all ages gathered at Camperdown Park in April 1981.

How much would your egg have cost?

In 1981 a Cadbury’s milk chocolate egg containing fruit pastilles cost 75p.

Terry’s milk egg with jelly babies was £1.10.

1983

Some of the large crowd who watched the entertainment in April 1983.

This wooden fence would be seen as a health and safety nightmare now.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1983

Easter competition winners take to the stage in April 1983.

You may spot yourself in one of the dashing bonnets.

In 1983 a Cadbury’s Buttons egg cost 72p while a Yorkie egg was £1.45.

What was your favourite egg?

1984

The wooden fence looked in better health at Camperdown Park in April 1984.

Easter Egg and Easter Bonnet competitions took place.

There was entertainment from Highland dancers and Dundee Alsatian Club.

Five-figure crowds were the norm in the 1980s.

1985

Easter egg winners at Camperdown Park in April 1985.

The six youngsters were attending the Easter Sunday celebrations where there was the usual fun for all the family including games and competitions.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts and face painting were among the attractions.

1987

Sweep the leg?

Over 20,000 people attended the Easter events in April 1987 which included a demonstration by the Tenshinkan Karate Club.

A feature of the day was the formal opening of a new pavilion at the playground complex beside the pirate ships by Lord Provost Tom Mitchell.

The new pavilion, which contained a refreshment kiosk, toilets, indoor play accommodation and a playleader’s office, was named The Crow’s Nest.

1988

The Dundee Alsatian Club display was among the highlights in April 1988.

A rabbit show and vintage vehicle display also took place.

Car parking was 50p.

1988

The City of Dundee Pipe Band entertained the masses in April 1988.

A vintage bus can be seen in the distance behind the gent in the Top Gun glasses.

The pipe band is still active in Dundee.

1988

Mr Jelly Spoon pictured on his unicycle at Camperdown Park in April 1988.

He performed from 2pm.

Children joined the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt afterwards.

1988

Horse and carts rides were among the attractions on Easter Sunday in 1988.

The Courier said “the world, his wife, their children and every conceivable size and variety of Easter egg ever invented” were there on the day.

1989

Young and not so young take a ride on a horse and cart in April 1989.

There was no shortage of things to see and do.

In 1989 a Cadbury’s Wispa Easter egg cost £1.99.

1990

Dundee girls Karen, Alison and Jennifer Jarrett enjoying their Easter eggs at Camperdown Park in April 1990.

Among the attractions were a display of radio-controlled cars, the Dundee Cavaliers Majorettes, puppet shows and Dundee Instrumental Band.

There was also an egg hunt round the park, led by Bobby the Bunny, as well as a number of fairground-style attractions which proved popular with children.

1990

Keeping it traditional with a puppet show during the 1990 celebrations.

A police spokesman estimated that more than 10,000 people visited the park.

1990

Graham Cowan tucks into his egg while sister Kimberley smiles for the camera.

What was your egg in 1990?

Rolo?

Rowntree’s Walnut Whip?

1991

Who was your favourite Care Bear?

There was a chance to meet the multi-coloured TV favourites at the Dundee 800 Easter Fun Day in April 1991 which celebrated the city’s octocentenary.

Traffic was reduced to snails-pace because the event was so popular.

1993

Wellington boots and waterproofs were the order of the day in April 1993.

Children flocked to the mini go-karts and merry-go-round while mums and dads tried their luck at the coconut shy and tombola.

Glasgow Steel Band 1990 thundered out a few tunes on the stage.

1993

Over 6,500 people made it to Camperdown Park despite the weather.

The rain was persistent and figures were well down on the previous year when 20,000 people enjoyed rolling their eggs in brilliant sunshine.

1997

Easter Fun at Camperdown Park in March 1997 and Rudolpho the clown is showing off his trampoline skills to public acclaim.

Some 15,000 people and 5,000 cars came along as did pop star Cicero, who had minor success in the 1990s.

1999

Over 12,000 people attended the Easter Fun Day in April 1999.

The park was full of clowns, acrobats and stilt walkers, with entertainment from the Circus Roadshow, The McClowns, magician Big Rory and a strongman Stunt Show.

There was also a display of “death-defying decorating by Dizzy and Dazzy”.

1999

Despite the damp, misty start to the day, thousands of families crammed into the park.

These youngsters enjoyed having a chocolate break.

Who can blame them?

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Let us know.