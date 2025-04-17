Easter fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Park in the 1980s and 1990s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Easter fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Park in the 1980s and 1990s

We've turned the clock back and pulled out some memorable moments from Easter weekends at Camperdown Park. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A group of prize-winners showing off Easter eggs in April 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
A group of prize-winners showing off Easter eggs in April 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

These images from the DC Thomson archives capture Easter Sunday fun at Dundee’s Camperdown Park in the 1980s and 1990s.

Dundee Corporation bought Camperdown Park in November 1945 for £58,000 which was formally opened by Princess Elizabeth in October 1946.

A £70,000 masterplan transformed the public park from June 1955 which included a boating lake, golf course, rock garden, picnic, caravan and camping sites.

It became a real asset to the city.

Can you spot yourself in our Easter gallery?

Camperdown Park became the place for the council’s Easter celebration.

Huge crowds turned out.

There was always a feast of family entertainment and activities in the 1980s and 1990s including the Easter bonnet competition and Punch and Judy show.

It’s not all about the chocolate.

Maybe you remember Mr Jelly Spoon on his unicycle?

Or the horse and cart rides?

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Do these photographs awaken any memories for you?

1980

Dog and handlers during a display at Camperdown Park.
Dog and handlers during a display at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson.

A dog display at the Easter Festival at Camperdown Park in April 1980.

The events took place in front of Camperdown House which was a perfect backdrop.

1980

Families enjoy the Camperdown Park sunshine. Image: DC Thomson.

Enjoying the glorious weather at Camperdown House in April 1980.

The sun was shining brightest on the east coast which packed the park with families.

1981

Easter scene in Camperdown Park.
Easter scene in Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson.

People of all ages gathered at Camperdown Park in April 1981.

How much would your egg have cost?

In 1981 a Cadbury’s milk chocolate egg containing fruit pastilles cost 75p.

Terry’s milk egg with jelly babies was £1.10.

1983

Easter Day in April 1983.
Easter Day in April 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the large crowd who watched the entertainment in April 1983.

This wooden fence would be seen as a health and safety nightmare now.

Can you spot anyone you know?

1983

Competition winners were all smiles. Image: DC Thomson.

Easter competition winners take to the stage in April 1983.

You may spot yourself in one of the dashing bonnets.

In 1983 a Cadbury’s Buttons egg cost 72p while a Yorkie egg was £1.45.

What was your favourite egg?

1984

Crowds watching the entertainment in April 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The wooden fence looked in better health at Camperdown Park in April 1984.

Easter Egg and Easter Bonnet competitions took place.

There was entertainment from Highland dancers and Dundee Alsatian Club.

Five-figure crowds were the norm in the 1980s.

1985

The children who won Easter eggs and prizes. Image: DC Thomson.

Easter egg winners at Camperdown Park in April 1985.

The six youngsters were attending the Easter Sunday celebrations where there was the usual fun for all the family including games and competitions.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts and face painting were among the attractions.

1987

Karate club display in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Sweep the leg?

Over 20,000 people attended the Easter events in April 1987 which included a demonstration by the Tenshinkan Karate Club.

A feature of the day was the formal opening of a new pavilion at the playground complex beside the pirate ships by Lord Provost Tom Mitchell.

The new pavilion, which contained a refreshment kiosk, toilets, indoor play accommodation and a playleader’s office, was named The Crow’s Nest.

1988

Dog display at Camperdown Park.
Dog display at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Alsatian Club display was among the highlights in April 1988.

A rabbit show and vintage vehicle display also took place.

Car parking was 50p.

1988

The pipe band line up for a photograph. Image: DC Thomson.

The City of Dundee Pipe Band entertained the masses in April 1988.

A vintage bus can be seen in the distance behind the gent in the Top Gun glasses.

The pipe band is still active in Dundee.

1988

Easter fun at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Jelly Spoon pictured on his unicycle at Camperdown Park in April 1988.

He performed from 2pm.

Children joined the Easter Bunny for an egg hunt afterwards.

1988

The horse and cart proved to be popular. Image: DC Thomson.

Horse and carts rides were among the attractions on Easter Sunday in 1988.

The Courier said “the world, his wife, their children and every conceivable size and variety of Easter egg ever invented” were there on the day.

1989

People riding around on a horse and cart. Image: DC Thomson.

Young and not so young take a ride on a horse and cart in April 1989.

There was no shortage of things to see and do.

In 1989 a Cadbury’s Wispa Easter egg cost £1.99.

1990

Karen (aged 3), Alison (aged 5) and Jennifer Jarrett (aged 4). Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee girls Karen, Alison and Jennifer Jarrett enjoying their Easter eggs at Camperdown Park in April 1990.

Among the attractions were a display of radio-controlled cars, the Dundee Cavaliers Majorettes, puppet shows and Dundee Instrumental Band.

There was also an egg hunt round the park, led by Bobby the Bunny, as well as a number of fairground-style attractions which proved popular with children.

1990

Puppet show at Camperdown in 1990.
Puppet show at Camperdown in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Keeping it traditional with a puppet show during the 1990 celebrations.

A police spokesman estimated that more than 10,000 people visited the park.

1990

Eating Easter eggs at Camperdown Park in 1990.
Eating Easter eggs at Camperdown Park in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Graham Cowan tucks into his egg while sister Kimberley smiles for the camera.

What was your egg in 1990?

Rolo?

Rowntree’s Walnut Whip?

1991

Two young girls get a cuddle from a Care Bear. Image: DC Thomson.

Who was your favourite Care Bear?

There was a chance to meet the multi-coloured TV favourites at the Dundee 800 Easter Fun Day in April 1991 which celebrated the city’s octocentenary.

Traffic was reduced to snails-pace because the event was so popular.

1993

Taking shelter under an umbrella on Easter Sunday in April 1993.
Taking shelter under an umbrella on Easter Sunday in April 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Wellington boots and waterproofs were the order of the day in April 1993.

Children flocked to the mini go-karts and merry-go-round while mums and dads tried their luck at the coconut shy and tombola.

Glasgow Steel Band 1990 thundered out a few tunes on the stage.

1993

Kate and Angel MacRitchie from Blairgowrie. Image: DC Thomson.

Over 6,500 people made it to Camperdown Park despite the weather.

The rain was persistent and figures were well down on the previous year when 20,000 people enjoyed rolling their eggs in brilliant sunshine.

1997

Crowds of children watching one of the clowns perform at Camperdown Park.
Crowd of children watching one of the clowns. Image: DC Thomson.

Easter Fun at Camperdown Park in March 1997 and Rudolpho the clown is showing off his trampoline skills to public acclaim.

Some 15,000 people and 5,000 cars came along as did pop star Cicero, who had minor success in the 1990s.

1999

A clown entertains in April 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Over 12,000 people attended the Easter Fun Day in April 1999.

The park was full of clowns, acrobats and stilt walkers, with entertainment from the Circus Roadshow, The McClowns, magician Big Rory and a strongman Stunt Show.

There was also a display of “death-defying decorating by Dizzy and Dazzy”.

1999

Enjoying an egg in April 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Despite the damp, misty start to the day, thousands of families crammed into the park.

These youngsters enjoyed having a chocolate break.

Who can blame them?

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

