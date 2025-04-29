Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

When Dundonians flocked to the annual ‘sunshine weekend’ for a dream holiday – and cheese

Thousands of would-be holidaymakers would turn up looking to book a holiday and, perhaps, win some fine dairy produce. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Image: DC Thomson.

Grab your suitcase and start packing.

These images take us back to the Evening Telegraph Holiday Exhibition, an annual event that took place in Dundee from 1988 until 1995.

The 1980s and 1990s was a heyday for high street travel agents, which was the only way to book a package holiday before the digital age and smart tech.

It was known as the “sunshine weekend”.

It was the perfect place to plan for the Dundee Fortnight.

There were “offers galore”.

Prize draws and competitions was another powerful pull.

Maybe you won a £150 voucher?

Or a whole Edam cheese with a cheese slicer?

1988

Image: DC Thomson.

Holiday 88 was held on January 16 and 17 in the Marryat Hall.

Admission was free and over 7,000 people attended.

Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee’s “biggest and best travel exhibition” was sponsored by the Evening Telegraph in conjunction with leading holiday and travel companies.

These included Barratt Timeshare, DP&L Travel, Executive Travel, Lunn Polly, AT Mays, Ramsay World Travel, Saga and Tayside Transport Company.

Image: DC Thomson.

The Tele said the exhibitors would have all the answers to your holiday questions “whether you’re on the lookout for a week in Ardrossan or six months in Melbourne”.

“Don’t be afraid to ask” was the message.

Image: DC Thomson.

“Find out about flying to fantastic Florida – or going Down Under for that trip to see the folks you’ve been promising yourself all these years,” it said.

“Nearer home, too, you can find out about coach tours, special deals for rail travel to British resorts, and much, much more.”

Image: DC Thomson.

An Evening Telegraph advertising supplement gave details of some of the most popular holiday destinations, from “wonderful Copenhagen” to Bangkok and Yugoslavia.

It also published a checklist for travellers including suggesting bringing over-the-counter medicine in case you “succumb to diarrhoea and vomiting while away”.

1989

Image: DC Thomson.

The 1989 event was “bigger and better” and moved to the Caird Hall.

Instant holiday booking by computer was a feature of many of the 20 stands.

Image: DC Thomson.

There were attractions for all the family including prize draws and competitions with prizes ranging from a bottle of Champagne to a £100 holiday voucher.

You could also win £150 from the Evening Telegraph to spend on a holiday by helping “Eddie McReady” rediscover his “mislaid travel arrangements”.

Image: DC Thomson.

One of the “added attractions” in 1989 was a café where you could “relax with your holiday brochures and plan for the two weeks that lie ahead”.

Holidays to Spain and Yugoslavia were the most popular for Dundonians.

Image: DC Thomson.

Did you book with Yugotours?

You could get 14 nights half-board for £179 per person in 1989.

Image: DC Thomson.

More than 10,000 people attended.

Travel agents Lunn Poly in Reform Street and Thomas Cook in City Square enjoyed brisk business as a spin-off from the exhibition nearby.

1990

Image: DC Thomson.

Holiday 1990 at the Caird Hall would “show you where to go for sand and sunshine”.

The Evening Telegraph special information stand was running a competition.

First prize was £150 holiday spending money.

Second prize was “a whole Edam cheese” (described by the Tele as being “about the size of a football”) and a cheese slicer from the Dutch Dairy Bureau.

Everyone from Butlin’s to North Sea Ferries were represented.

Another of the stall holders was Ramsay World Travel, which was offering packages for Scotland fans to the 1990 World Cup in Italy with tickets included.

Prices started at £259.

Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone worried about diarrhoea from the tap water (see 1988) could visit the WPS Enterprises stand and buy a water filtration and purifying system.

Many of them were “easily portable for personal holiday use”.

Happy travels.

1993

Image: DC Thomson.

The Evening Telegraph Holiday and Leisure Exhibition in 1993 offered the chance to “put the miserable winter behind you and plan for a sunshine break”

Over 15,000 attended the exhibition.

Image: DC Thomson.

It was staged over two days at the Caird Hall and featured 24 stands selling everything “from British camping holidays to long-stay breaks on the other side of the world”.

DJ Ally Bally and the Radio Tay Roadshow provided the soundtrack.

Image: DC Thomson.

Staff at the Evening Telegraph stand wore yellow Holiday and Leisure 93 sweat shirts and were handing out entry forms for the World Air Routes competition.

You had to answer the clues on slips from each exhibitor in the hall.

Image: DC Thomson.

First prize was £150 in travellers’ cheques.

Booking a holiday with DP&L Travel gave customers the chance to qualify for a £5 insurance deal and win a year’s free hairdressing appointments.

Image: DC Thomson.

Exhibitors at the Caird Hall reported record bookings and inquiries.

Deals included one week in Egypt for £199 and a fortnight in Tenerife for £383.

1994

Image: DC Thomson.

Thousands shrugged off the January chill and attended in January 1994.

The exhibition was “bigger and brighter than previous years” with 40 stallholders “representing nearly all aspects of the holiday and leisure industry”.

There were badges and lollipops for children and photographs of favourite holiday destinations in Tayside and Fife from the DC Thomson archive were displayed.

Asda hosted a fashion show on both days of the event.

Image: DC Thomson.

Players from Dundee and Dundee United FC were also in attendance.

The main prize in the Evening Telegraph competition was a “mystery £4,000 holiday prize” that was provided by SuperClubs and Caribbean Connections.

The Canaries, Caribbean and Florida were proving especially popular in 1994.

There were deposits from just £1 being offered.

Image: DC Thomson.

Maybe you booked a package trip with Tayside Transport?

There were bus and B&B package deals from Dundee to see Shirley Bassey on her 40th anniversary tour and the West End musical Copacabana in London.

1995

Image: DC Thomson.

The Evening Telegraph Holiday and Leisure Exhibition took place in October 1995.

The two-day event at the Caird Hall featured over 30 stands and displays.

Over 16,000 attended.

Image: DC Thomson.

Firms like Ramsay World Travel, AT Mays, Tayside Greyhound, Travelmood and Direct Holidays were “very pleased with the public’s response”.

The Courier said: “The four fashion shows by ASDA, featuring the George range of clothing, drew big crowds, and the impromptu marching display by the cadets of the Angus & Dundee Battalion drew warm applause.

“In the Marryat Hall, the Asda café was busy both days, and the adjacent Cybercafe proved very popular with young and old alike, who took the opportunity to ‘surf’ the internet.”

Image: DC Thomson.

This was the start for the growth of the online travel industry.

Consumers would soon be putting together their own holidays at the touch of a button and the Evening Telegraph holiday exhibition became a thing of the past.

But that was in the future.

Back in 1995 holidays and short breaks in the UK to Blackpool, Southport and Butlin’s in Ayr were proving just as popular as foreign trips for Dundonians.

Spain and Greece were the top foreign destinations, although it’s not known how many people packed a water filtration and purifying system alongside their sun cream.

Conversation