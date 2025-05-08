Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archive images now in colour reveal Dundee during Second World War

These newly colourised images provide a glimpse of what life was like during the Second World War in Dundee to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee dancing on VJ Day. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee dancing on VJ Day. Image: DC Thomson.

Windows lit up, bonfires raged, fireworks exploded and torches shone into the sky for the fun of it on May 8 1945.

Local people sang and danced into the night.

The bright flames and friendliness seemed a fitting end to blackout and anxiety.

The darkness cast by Hitler’s long shadow was lifted.

These images provide a glimpse of what life was like during the Second World War.

The black and white photographs from DC Thomson’s archives have been colourised using advanced AI technology to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

They show the conflict the way our ancestors would have seen it.

What happened when Second World War was declared?

On September 1 1939, Germany invaded Poland.

Two days later, on September 3, Britain declared war.

A man looks inside one of two pillbox air raid shelters at Dundee harbour in 1939.
Pillbox air raid shelters at Dundee harbour in 1939. Image: DC Thomson.

Nobody knew what to expect of a dangerously uncertain future.

The start of the First World War was only a quarter of a century old in their memories.

It was fought in trenches on the front.

Now, homes and communities were the battleground.

There was a mass exodus of children from Dundee to safety in the countryside.

Three men beside a pile of books as waste paper sorting goes on in Dundee in 1941
Waste paper sorting in 1941. Image: DC Thomson.

An effort that was well organised was the collection of waste paper.

It was repurposed for packaging munitions and producing government pamphlets.

Buildings were sandbagged by volunteers.

Shops sold heavy curtaining and thick brown paper to paste on window glass.

Concrete shelters sprouted all over the place while lamp-posts and trees had white bands painted on them, so that people wouldn’t bump into them in the dark.

Lord Provost Garnet Wilson inspects the Women's Land Army in 1940.
Lord Provost Garnet Wilson inspects the Women’s Land Army in 1940. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee was a submarine base in the Second World War.

Boats from the Royal Navy, the Royal Netherlands Navy, the Royal Norwegian Navy, the Free French and the Polish Navy were all based at the Stannergate.

There were 128 air raid sirens in Dundee during Second World War

Swarms of German planes patrolled across the region.

There was significant bombing in Dundee and around Angus.

One landed at the junction of Nesbitt Street and Dalkeith Road in September 1940.

Rubble in the street, with homes in the background, after the Nesbitt Street and Dalkeith Road bombing
The site of the Nesbitt Street and Dalkeith Road bombing. Image: DC Thomson.

The Royal Observer Corps (ROC) were the eyes and ears of the RAF.

They monitored the skies for enemy planes.

Dundee had a reported 128 air raid sirens during the war years.

November 4 and 5, 1940 saw two quite heavy raids.

Dundee’s worst incident happened on Bonfire Night when a stick of four bombs crashed through a four-storey tenement in Rosefield Street.

Robert Coventry and Mary Ann Laing were killed.

1230 Squadron ATC on parade in Dundee in 1942. Image: DC Thomson.

In Angus, up to 400 bombs of varying calibre were dropped during 1939 and 1945.

Montrose and its surrounding area was hardest hit.

In Carnoustie a German plane was brought down in August 1940.

Thousands of people headed to City Square

Emergency training exercises took place to prepare for the unthinkable.

Some were organised by the Second World War Civil Defence First Aid Party (FAP).

The war lasted for six years.

First aid drill taking place in 1942. Image: DC Thomson.

The summers of 1940 and 1944 saw the most Dundee casualties.

With a year of the war still to go, adverts appeared in the Evening Telegraph  encouraging people to “lend all you’ve got” for soldiers fighting around the world.

It was hoped the people of Scotland would raise £700,000.

It couldn’t last forever.

Two men, both wearing helmets, woro to put out a small fire as Air Raid Precautions (ARP) workers take part in a fire drill in 1943.
Air Raid Precautions (ARP) workers on fire drill in 1943. Image: DC Thomson.

German armed forces surrendered unconditionally on May 7.

Winston Churchill declared a national holiday to be celebrated the following day.

Bell ringers helped Dundee ring in the new era of peace at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Not everyone was happy.

The Courier said there was confusion over which day was a public holiday.

There was “chaos at mills, factories, shops and offices” as hundreds of people who turned up at their place of employment found they had to go home again.

Women who went to the post office to collect their allowance found the gates up.

Thousands thronged City Square on VE Day, many wearing victory rosettes.

Red, white and blue frocks were seen in the streets.

In the afternoon the Polish Military Band played on despite heavy rain.

When the skies cleared the young people returned for dancing.

The steps at the front of the Caird Hall were packed.

They danced to the accompaniment of the City of Dundee Pipe Band.

There was a party at the YMCA in Dundee to celebrate VE Day

Fireworks were set off.

The dancers continued until the wee small hours.

Elsewhere, bonfires were blazing at Kemback Street and Lilybank Road.

Fireworks were going off “here, there and everywhere”.

Dundee city centre with flags flying in May 1945.
Dundee with flags flying in May 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee was a city of flags and bunting.

Railings in the Perth Road were painted red, white and blue.

There were numerous special gatherings indoors.

Pubs were busy and dance halls were packed.

Schools closed and churches opened for thanksgiving.

All meals were free at the YMCA where a party was held in the evening.

What happened across Tayside and Fife?

Meanwhile, most shops in Perth closed on VE Day.

There was a rush to “procure the household necessities for the celebrations”.

A scene at the dock in Dundee in 1945
A scene at the dock in Dundee in 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a grand procession with two pipe bands parading, bonfires lit up the Inches, buildings were floodlit and the dancing continued long into the night.

In Dunfermline, a large crowd gathered round a pipe band in the High Street and followed it in procession to Pittencrieff Park where they enjoyed dancing.

In Kirriemuir the bell from Barony Church steeple rang at 15-minute intervals.

The steeple and church bells rang simultaneously in Montrose.

In Arbroath there was dancing in Hill Place to music from the Legion Pipe Band.

people on benches enjoying peace in Dundee in 1945
Enjoying peace in Dundee in 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

In Carnoustie we reported that 90% of people wore red, white and blue rosettes.

Forfar Pipe Band played in the Angus town’s High Street in the afternoon and evening.

In Errol the minister conducted an open air service.

Amplifiers were attached to the organ and the singing was relayed to large crowds.

In East Neuk there was outdoor and indoor dancing.

And in Cupar the victory spirit was apparent in the sheriff court where the sheriff admitted he was feeling tender-hearted.

He imposed “modified fines when and wherever possible”.

sailors on the dock and people on the gangplank as a ship is seen at Victoria Dock in 1945
A ship at Victoria Dock in 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

All surviving German U-Boats were surrendered.

Dundee dock became a centre of activity for processing crews that surrendered.

There was more dancing in August 1945

VE Day was not the end of the Second World War.

Fighting continued in the Pacific against Japan until VJ Day on August 15 1945.

A U-boat surrender at Dundee docks in May 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

There were celebrations across Tayside and Fife when the end of the conflict arrived.

Arbroath decided to illuminate public buildings, ring church bells and sound sirens.

Bonfires were lit at the High Common and at Springfield Park.

There was open air dancing.

Highland dancing on a stage in Dundee city centre on VJ Day.
Highland dancing on VJ Day. Image: DC Thomson.

In Dundee, several public buildings were also lit up.

During the afternoon and evenings, bands played in the City Square.

There was Scottish dancing on a specially constructed stage.

couples dancing in City Square in Dundee on VJ Day
VJ Day dancing in City Square. Image: DC Thomson.

Huge crowds gathered.

They danced with a sense of joy and relief.

At last – it was over.

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON AND HAVE BEEN COLOURED USING ADVANCED AI. COLOUR REPRODUCTION MAY NOT BE 100% AUTHENTIC. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

