Windows lit up, bonfires raged, fireworks exploded and torches shone into the sky for the fun of it on May 8 1945.

Local people sang and danced into the night.

The bright flames and friendliness seemed a fitting end to blackout and anxiety.

The darkness cast by Hitler’s long shadow was lifted.

These images provide a glimpse of what life was like during the Second World War.

The black and white photographs from DC Thomson’s archives have been colourised using advanced AI technology to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

They show the conflict the way our ancestors would have seen it.

What happened when Second World War was declared?

On September 1 1939, Germany invaded Poland.

Two days later, on September 3, Britain declared war.

Nobody knew what to expect of a dangerously uncertain future.

The start of the First World War was only a quarter of a century old in their memories.

It was fought in trenches on the front.

Now, homes and communities were the battleground.

There was a mass exodus of children from Dundee to safety in the countryside.

An effort that was well organised was the collection of waste paper.

It was repurposed for packaging munitions and producing government pamphlets.

Buildings were sandbagged by volunteers.

Shops sold heavy curtaining and thick brown paper to paste on window glass.

Concrete shelters sprouted all over the place while lamp-posts and trees had white bands painted on them, so that people wouldn’t bump into them in the dark.

Dundee was a submarine base in the Second World War.

Boats from the Royal Navy, the Royal Netherlands Navy, the Royal Norwegian Navy, the Free French and the Polish Navy were all based at the Stannergate.

There were 128 air raid sirens in Dundee during Second World War

Swarms of German planes patrolled across the region.

There was significant bombing in Dundee and around Angus.

One landed at the junction of Nesbitt Street and Dalkeith Road in September 1940.

The Royal Observer Corps (ROC) were the eyes and ears of the RAF.

They monitored the skies for enemy planes.

Dundee had a reported 128 air raid sirens during the war years.

November 4 and 5, 1940 saw two quite heavy raids.

Dundee’s worst incident happened on Bonfire Night when a stick of four bombs crashed through a four-storey tenement in Rosefield Street.

Robert Coventry and Mary Ann Laing were killed.

In Angus, up to 400 bombs of varying calibre were dropped during 1939 and 1945.

Montrose and its surrounding area was hardest hit.

In Carnoustie a German plane was brought down in August 1940.

Thousands of people headed to City Square

Emergency training exercises took place to prepare for the unthinkable.

Some were organised by the Second World War Civil Defence First Aid Party (FAP).

The war lasted for six years.

The summers of 1940 and 1944 saw the most Dundee casualties.

With a year of the war still to go, adverts appeared in the Evening Telegraph encouraging people to “lend all you’ve got” for soldiers fighting around the world.

It was hoped the people of Scotland would raise £700,000.

It couldn’t last forever.

German armed forces surrendered unconditionally on May 7.

Winston Churchill declared a national holiday to be celebrated the following day.

Bell ringers helped Dundee ring in the new era of peace at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Not everyone was happy.

The Courier said there was confusion over which day was a public holiday.

There was “chaos at mills, factories, shops and offices” as hundreds of people who turned up at their place of employment found they had to go home again.

Women who went to the post office to collect their allowance found the gates up.

Thousands thronged City Square on VE Day, many wearing victory rosettes.

Red, white and blue frocks were seen in the streets.

In the afternoon the Polish Military Band played on despite heavy rain.

When the skies cleared the young people returned for dancing.

The steps at the front of the Caird Hall were packed.

They danced to the accompaniment of the City of Dundee Pipe Band.

There was a party at the YMCA in Dundee to celebrate VE Day

Fireworks were set off.

The dancers continued until the wee small hours.

Elsewhere, bonfires were blazing at Kemback Street and Lilybank Road.

Fireworks were going off “here, there and everywhere”.

Dundee was a city of flags and bunting.

Railings in the Perth Road were painted red, white and blue.

There were numerous special gatherings indoors.

Pubs were busy and dance halls were packed.

Schools closed and churches opened for thanksgiving.

All meals were free at the YMCA where a party was held in the evening.

What happened across Tayside and Fife?

Meanwhile, most shops in Perth closed on VE Day.

There was a rush to “procure the household necessities for the celebrations”.

There was a grand procession with two pipe bands parading, bonfires lit up the Inches, buildings were floodlit and the dancing continued long into the night.

In Dunfermline, a large crowd gathered round a pipe band in the High Street and followed it in procession to Pittencrieff Park where they enjoyed dancing.

In Kirriemuir the bell from Barony Church steeple rang at 15-minute intervals.

The steeple and church bells rang simultaneously in Montrose.

In Arbroath there was dancing in Hill Place to music from the Legion Pipe Band.

In Carnoustie we reported that 90% of people wore red, white and blue rosettes.

Forfar Pipe Band played in the Angus town’s High Street in the afternoon and evening.

In Errol the minister conducted an open air service.

Amplifiers were attached to the organ and the singing was relayed to large crowds.

In East Neuk there was outdoor and indoor dancing.

And in Cupar the victory spirit was apparent in the sheriff court where the sheriff admitted he was feeling tender-hearted.

He imposed “modified fines when and wherever possible”.

All surviving German U-Boats were surrendered.

Dundee dock became a centre of activity for processing crews that surrendered.

There was more dancing in August 1945

VE Day was not the end of the Second World War.

Fighting continued in the Pacific against Japan until VJ Day on August 15 1945.

There were celebrations across Tayside and Fife when the end of the conflict arrived.

Arbroath decided to illuminate public buildings, ring church bells and sound sirens.

Bonfires were lit at the High Common and at Springfield Park.

There was open air dancing.

In Dundee, several public buildings were also lit up.

During the afternoon and evenings, bands played in the City Square.

There was Scottish dancing on a specially constructed stage.

Huge crowds gathered.

They danced with a sense of joy and relief.

At last – it was over.

