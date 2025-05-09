The Pillars: A look back at iconic Dundee pub with history on tap

The Pillars is one of Dundee’s oldest surviving pubs and has been serving drinks to successive generations since 1864.

The traditional old boozer is a window into Dundee’s past.

It recently celebrated its 160th anniversary.

The B-listed building dates back to the construction of Crichton Street.

It was used for various purposes over the years.

Umbrella shop became famous Dundee pub

Robert Meldrum was trading from 9 Crichton Street in April 1845.

He was selling the “largest assortment of parasols and umbrellas, both in silk and cotton, in the north of Scotland, and at unprecedented low prices”.

It became the Gutta Percha Company’s depot.

Gutta percha was the gum of a tree from East Asia.

It was used for many domestic and industrial purposes.

Meldrum made arrangements for a “constant supply of their various patented products” including “boot and shoe soles”, “driving belts and bands” and “water pipes”.

Grocer John Archbold succeeded Meldrum.

In December 1849 he was selling wines and spirits.

The sale of alcohol was of the “finest quality” at the “lowest renumerating prices”.

By 1855 it was operated by Thomas Skene as a working men’s coffee and reading rooms where steaks, chops, hot meats and potatoes were served.

By 1859 the “coffee, dining and reading rooms” was serving soups, steaks, chops, ham, beef tongue, haddock, pies, oysters and “fancy biscuits”.

All washed down with tea, coffee, ginger beer, lemonade, porter and ales.

The Lyceum sold Willie’s Blend whisky

In June 1864 the “spirit business” together with the fixtures and fittings was put up for sale at public auction at the British Hotel after Skene was made bankrupt.

Robert Stewart opened a “new wines and spirit business” there in 1867.

He was formerly assistant at the Royal Hotel.

He fitted up the premises “in the most modern and improved style”.

Stewart sold “best quality” liquor at “moderate rates”.

In March 1882 William Parker took over as landlord.

He succeeded publican Andrew Donald who retired through ill health.

It was known as The Lyceum.

It was advertised as the “finest snuggery in the city”.

There was an oyster bar.

Parker also made his own whisky and sold it exclusively from his pub.

Willie’s Blend was the “leading whisky in the city”.

In April 1891 you could buy a bottle of Willie’s Blend for two shillings and 10 old pence.

The licence was transferred to John Graham in June 1892.

How did the pub get its famous name?

In Dundee Pubs, author Brian King charted the history of the Pillars during his tour of 50 of the city’s most interesting, oldest and famous watering holes.

He highlighted how the pub got its name.

“It is difficult to imagine that pub being called anything other than The Pillars but in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it was The Lyceum,” said Brian.

“The Pillars name commemorates Dundee’s Town House which was built in 1732 and stood where the City Square is today.

“It was known locally as ‘the pillars’ because of its colonnade which was a popular meeting place and contained many shops.

“It was demolished in 1932 and the same year a commemorative copper model was installed above the door of the pub at 9 Crichton Street.

“The model contained 1,105 pieces of copper and 1,754 rivets and used eight ounces of silver solder.

“It contained a working clock and lit up at night.

“When the new City Chambers were being built nearby, concerns were raised as to the number of projecting signs on Crichton Street leading to them all being taken down with the exception of the one at The Pillars.

“It was recognised as being something exceptional.”

Pillars known for friendly atmosphere

“Meet me at the Pillars” became the tag line which appeared in the local press.

It was situated conveniently “near trams, trains and entertainment”.

The pub became known for its service and “friendly atmosphere within its walls”.

In 1947 the pub’s licence was extended to cover the shop at 15 Crichton Street.

It became known as the Pillars Lounge.

The lounge was used to serve three-course lunches from 12pm-2pm.

It was connected to The Pillars by a passage and staircase.

The pub gained something of a reputation for its lunches.

These included shepherd’s pie, grilled sausage and beans, and curried rabbit.

The building’s storied history has never been far from the surface.

The remains of a poster for Willie’s Blend was found behind a wall during renovation work in the 1970s and is displayed in the bar today.

It enjoyed a regular and faithful clientele.

They were charitable too.

There were six whisky bottles on the bar to raise money for good causes.

Regulars also walked from Dundee to Perth for children’s charities in February 1986.

What were you drinking in The Pillars?

On tap back then was McEwan’s 80 Shilling, Tartan Export, Tartan Special, Harp Lager, Blackthorn Cider, Guinness and Younger’s Pale Ale.

You could also snack on filled rolls, pies and bridies in the bar.

The Pillars Lounge became the Auld Steeple Lounge in December 1986.

The name was chosen by licensee Gilbert Wilson “to present a new image while still keeping the premises traditional links with Dundee’s past”.

The Evening Telegraph said: “Gone is the old Victorian look, and in its place is a lounge in Tudor style, with sparkling fresh white walls and black timbering, an effect which gives an impression of spaciousness and light.

“The black wooden tables are in a Jacobean theme, and are complimented by tapestry upholstery on the wall seating and the stools, and the toning patterned carpet.

“Mr Wilson is also very conscious of the bar’s history, and the black and white of the walls and ceiling is enhanced by two oil paintings of old Dundee scenes.

“The centrepiece, though, is an intriguing illuminated diorama of Dundee’s Auld Steeple, which of course gives the lounge its name.”

Bar meals were introduced in August 1987.

Mine host Bert Wilson dreamed up a special offer.

Food at 1952 prices were offered to the first 20 customers.

But only if they paid in old money.

He opened at 11am and found a queue of over 30 people standing outside with pockets jingling with pre-decimalisation pennies to take advantage.

The idea stemmed from a 1952 menu found during the revamp.

John Justice saved Dundee pub in 2011

The Pillars and the Auld Steeple Lounge remained a fixture over the decades.

But Dundee was in danger of losing this classic boozer in January 2011.

The Pillars closed suddenly.

Scottish and Newcastle Breweries approached John Justice.

The Dundee publican agreed to take it over.

The Auld Steeple Lounge name was changed to The Salty Dog.

John and his son Thomas have elevated its Victorian origins since taking charge.

The Pillars is decorated with historic paintings and artefacts.

The Victorian bar itself remains largely unchanged since the 19th Century.

Walking through the door is like stepping back in time and the history of the Pillars is part of its continuing appeal which sets it up well for the future.

The Dundee Town House from which the pub took its name stood for 200 years.

The Pillars pub may yet surpass that.