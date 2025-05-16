Roseangle murders occupy bleak and bloody place in history of Dundee crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles
Past Times

Roseangle murders occupy bleak and bloody place in history of Dundee crime

Henry John Gallagher has never stood trial in a Scottish court for the killings at 2 Roseangle on May 18 1980. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
a composite image showing pictures of Henry John Gallagher and police outside 2 Roseangle in Dundee
Henry John Gallagher killed Dr and Mrs Wood at 2 Roseangle in May 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

What started as a random break-in one sunny afternoon in Dundee rapidly escalated into multiple killings on both sides of the border.

The perpetrator, a small-time crook, became the most wanted man in Britain.

Retired doctor Alexander Wood, 79, and his wife Dorothy, 78, were hacked and beaten to death with a slater’s hammer at their home in Roseangle on May 18 1980.

The gruesome slayings transformed an ordinary home into a murder house.

And No. 2 Roseangle is still empty.

Scene of carnage at No. 2 Roseangle

The bodies were discovered by medical students Thomas McKee, Rod McKay, Derek Gourlay and Matt Wilson.

The students were on their way to Riverside Park for a game of football when the ball went over the railings and into the garden.

McKee went to get the ball.

He spotted the bodies through the basement window.

Thomas McKee, holding a football, Rod McKay, Derek Gourlay and Matt Wilson pose for a picture in the street
Thomas McKee, Rod McKay, Derek Gourlay and Matt Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.

The savagery of the attack shocked even hardened detectives.

Dr Wood, who had an artificial leg, had just left hospital a few days earlier.

The killer also took jewellery and a carriage clock in the couple’s leather suitcase.

The Roseangle killings remain vividly in the memory of Alexander McGregor.

The former Courier chief reporter covered the case.

He went on to write in detail about it in his best-selling book The Law Killers.

Police in the street speaking to witnesses after the Roseangle murders in Dundee in May 1980
Police speaking to witnesses in May 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

“Had it not been for a local detective ‘joining up the dots’ to identify who the killer was, even more people would likely have died in the trail of slaughter,” he said.

“Detective Inspector Willie Hart had spotted the fact that a minor listing in the Police Gazette named a 29-year-old Dundee man named Henry John Gallagher as having failed to return to Maidstone Prison from a home leave.

“The detective recalled one of Gallagher’s previous crimes was an attack on a Dundee minister in his Dundee manse and he began to suspect that Gallagher may have returned to Dundee and found his way to Roseangle.”

Gallagher went on blood-thirsty rampage

Gallagher had assaulted a minister in Dundee in 1972.

He attacked a priest a year later in Stockton, almost killing him.

During a break-in in 1979, he found the householders’ pet dog and cut its throat.

Gallagher had a long record of burglary and assault.

He had gone back home to Dundee on weekend leave from Maidstone Prison where he was serving a three-year sentence imposed in December 1978.

a police van on the street and officers on the scene at 2 Roseangle, Dundee, in May 1980.
The scene at 2 Roseangle in May 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Although Dr Wood wasn’t a minister, his house was directly opposite the church, and could have been mistaken for the manse.

A Roman Catholic bishop also lived further down Roseangle.

Gallagher had earlier tried to gain entry there but had been refused.

He fled to the south coast of England after beating Dr and Mrs Wood to death.

He sold the jewellery he had stolen from Roseangle and attempted to get an identity card in a false name in order to leave the country and travel to France.

Two police officers speak to two men in Roseangle in May 1980.
Police in Roseangle in May 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Gallagher committed another double-murder in Kent, this time targeting Father Edward Hull, 88, and his defenceless housekeeper, Maude Lelean, 73.

The gruesome murder scene was described as resembling an “abattoir”.

Gallagher was captured seven days later after raising suspicions when he called at a vicarage in York and asked the vicar’s wife if he could wash the car.

He also asked to be directed to a Roman Catholic church.

She recognised him from a photo on TV and phoned the police.

Dundee killer was detained in Broadmoor

Alexander said one rare feature of the Roseangle case is that Gallagher has never stood trial in a Scottish court for the killings.

A mugshot of Henry John Gallagher.
A mugshot of Henry John Gallagher. Image: DC Thomson.

“Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Cameron, who headed the Dundee inquiry, went south and secured a confession from Gallagher, but it never came to a court appearance here,” he said.

“After his arrest in England for the double killing there, he pleaded guilty in December 1980 and was ordered to be detained without limit of time in Broadmoor.

“The Lord Advocate in Scotland ruled that in light of that disposal, no further action would be taken on this side of the border.”

a photo of Dr Wood
Dr Wood was a popular local figure. Image: DC Thomson.

Peter Timms, who had allowed home leave for Gallagher, which triggered the four killings, resigned as governor of Maidstone prison in 1981.

Ironically, given Gallagher’s obsession with the clergy, Timms became a minister.

He was unrepentant about his decision when asked in 1989.

“The prisoner’s sister had made contact with him after a large number of years and there was a real possibility of him being reunited with his family,” he said.

“It was my decision to grant him home leave.

“He did not return and sadly the offences were committed.

“Given the same facts at the time, I would make the same decision today.”

Timms was no stranger to controversy.

He later became a regular visitor and supporter of Moors murderer Myra Hindley.

Gallagher wrote about Roseangle killings

“Bizarrely, after being incarcerated in Broadmoor, Gallagher was somehow permitted, or able, to write an account of his savage attack on Dr and Mrs Woods in Dundee, which was included in a book about killings by others,” said Alexander.

“I came across his story while researching for The Law Killers and it gave me a rare opportunity to describe in detail the actual actions and thoughts of a killer while he committed his crime.

“In some ways, it is probably not so unexpected that Gallagher wanted to write about his abhorrent activities.

“His whole adult life seems to have been punctuated by him committing some kind of despicable act then wanting to confess to it, usually to a minister or priest.

“That then triggered ferocious violence against those he was unburdening himself to.

“In his own words, it was like a switch being flicked – he went from apologetic confessor to unrestrained attacker, using whatever weapon came to hand.”

a picture of Mrs Wood
Mrs Wood confronted Gallagher. Image: DC Thomson.

Gallagher said he didn’t want to hurt Dr and Mrs Wood.

He said Mrs Wood caught him in the basement and was going to call the police.

Gallagher claimed he was then struck by Mr Wood’s walking stick and “went crazy”.

“I hit both of them with anything and everything I could lay my hands on, screaming and shouting at the top of my voice,” he bleated.

An undesirable place in city’s history

Alexander believes Gallagher may be the city’s most prolific known killer.

Author Alexander McGregor holding a copy of his book, the Law Killers
Author Alexander McGregor. Image: DC Thomson.

“Even the notorious Mones didn’t individually kill four people – son Robert claimed two, and father ‘Sonny’ three,” he said.

“I can’t think of anyone locally who has matched or exceeded Gallagher’s total.

“That alone elevates Gallagher to a special, if undesirable place, in the city’s history.

the boarded-up exterior of 2 Roseangle, Dundee
2 Roseangle remains a dark address. Image: DC Thomson.

“As far as I am aware, he is still detained in Broadmoor.

“Since he is a patient and not a prisoner, the authorities refuse to give updates on his detention.

“Sadly, a constant reminder of what occurred is the imposing house which stands empty and decaying on a prominent city centre site – a bleak monument to the awful events that took place there 45 years ago.”

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON AND HAVE BEEN COLOURED USING ADVANCED AI. COLOUR REPRODUCTION MAY NOT BE 100% AUTHENTIC. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

More from Past Times

DRI final out-patient, Isabella Ivy, with nursing staff in November 1998.
Pictures show Dundee nurses keeping city in good health over the years
Lewis Capaldi and super-fan Janet Kirk from Forfar at Fat Sam's Live in 2023. Image: Oliver Kirk.
Lewis Capaldi's love affair with Fat Sam's Live and Dundee
Dunfermline Rugby Team celebrate promotion to Division 2
Try, try and try again - 34 pictures of rugby in Fife through the…
Tayside House in August 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayside House was the brutalist behemoth Dundonians called 'Fawlty Towers'
5
David and Robert Mach setting up at Methil Heritage Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Can local art heroes the Mach brothers and Jack Vettriano save Methil Heritage Centre?
A busy scene in The Pillars in February 2011. Image: DC Thomson.
The Pillars: A look back at iconic Dundee pub with history on tap
Dundee dancing on VJ Day. Image: DC Thomson.
Archive images now in colour reveal Dundee during Second World War
Big Country lead singer Stuart Adam sings into the mic
Stuart Adamson's message to fans at the end of Big Country's last UK gig
Children playing on the pirate ships in July 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you do battle on the high seas aboard the pirate ships at Dundee's…
Flyers players celebrate with the fans after returning from Wembley. Image: Fife Flyers.
Record-breaking crowd saw Fife Flyers crowned British champions at Wembley in 1985

Conversation