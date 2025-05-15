Pictures show Dundee nurses keeping city in good health over the years

These pictures show some of the nurses and midwives who have looked after people in Dundee in their time of need.

The uniforms may have changed.

And some of the buildings have disappeared.

But a constant throughout has been the dedication of the staff.

Nurses’ status as the lifeblood of our healthcare is beyond dispute.

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs of nursing and hospital staff for this memory-jogging tour.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do these awaken any memories for you?

1962

Dundee Royal Infirmary opened in 1855 with accommodation for 300 patients.

Over the next century and a half the new site would greatly expand.

1962

The maternity section was extended and completed at DRI in May 1962.

The £75,000 extension included labour suite and delivery rooms, special nursing unit, ante-natal unit, laboratories, administration and nurses’ facilities.

It was said to be the foremost of its kind in Europe.

1963

A nurse standing in the new casualty department at DRI in December 1963.

However, it was clear that Dundee’s population was getting too big for its facilities and plans were drawn up to build a new hospital at Ninewells.

1965

A nurse in the maternity unit at Maryfield Hospital in December 1965.

She was placing babies’ bottles in a sterilising chamber.

1968

Student nurse Edith Doig attends to a new arrival at Maryfield Hospital in 1968.

There were 48 beds in the maternity department.

Maryfield Hospital closed in 1974.

1968

The aprons and caps were gone when a new uniform appeared in 1968.

Third-year student nurses at DRI Sheila Nicoll and Linda Sydie paraded them before members of the board of management for the Dundee General Hospitals.

1974

Work began on Ninewells Hospital in 1964 with completion scheduled for 1971.

It came at a final cost of £25m.

1974

The medical and surgical wards opened first in January 1974.

The Evening Telegraph said the patients would “probably think they are in a five-star hotel, rather than a hospital, such is the quality of the accommodation”.

1974

Most of the wards provided a panoramic view over the River Tay.

The running costs in 1974 included rates of £380,000 per year with the cost of keeping each patient between £130-150 per week.

1974

Mary Stewart from Kirriemuir was shown around Ninewells Hospital in January 1974.

The 97-year-old was a former hospital matron.

1974

Ninewells Hospital opened with 15 operating theatres.

It was officially opened by the Queen Mother on October 23 1974.

1977

A nurse in protective clothing at Kings Cross Hospital in April 1977.

A patient from Glasgow arrived back from the Ivory Coast suspected of having Lassa fever.

He was cleared of having the disease.

1979

Patients and staff at DRI following a train crash at Invergowrie in October 1979.

Five people died and 51 were taken by ambulance to DRI.

The 1979 accident had a profound and lasting effect on the local community.

1980

Nurses joined staff at Ninewells Hospital in a demonstration in July 1980.

They were protesting at NHS cuts under the Thatcher government.

“Don’t put the clock back” was the message on one banner.

1982

New upgraded premises opened for occupational therapy at DRI in April 1982.

The Evening Telegraph said: “Just a year ago, the department consisted of just one small workshop and an office.

“Now the new unit consists of three interrelated workshops and an assessment unit consisting of a bathroom, kitchen and bedroom.”

1987

Blood donors at Ninewells Hospital in December 1987.

The Christmas decorations were taking people’s minds off the task in hand.

1990

Ninewells Hospital was the venue for Dundee’s first blood donors session of 1990.

Many people decided to give up an afternoon of their holiday to make a contribution.

Only an hour into the session, more than 50 people had donated.

1993

DRI senior charge nurse Vivien MacPhail in October 1993.

Vivien and DRI staff nurse Liz Kay offered help when a woman collapsed at the front of the plane when they were travelling from the Algarve to Edinburgh.

The woman was given CPR and made a full recovery.

1996

Dr Alison Leech having her blood pressure taken by senior house officer Suzy Gibson at the Ward 20 open day at DRI in June 1996.

They were watched by clinical nurse manager Judith McMurray.

Ward 20 at DRI was inundated with visitors.

More than 300 people attended.

1998

Staff at Dundee Royal Infirmary held a farewell party in November 1998 before they moved to the new building at Ninewells.

Many happy memories were shared and a few tears were shed.

2000

A 1970s disco, organised by staff of the biochemical laboratory, raised £442 for the chemotherapy day room at Ninewells Hospital.

Andy Bell handed over the cheque to chemotherapy charge nurse Debbie Forbes.

2001

Up next is the youngest nurse in our gallery – almost.

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly visited Ninewells Hospital in December 2001.

She gave blood with daughter Rosie showing off her beside manner.

2004

Senior charge nurse Margaret Park at work in Ward 14 at Ninewells in 2004.

Few of those admitted to her care in the busy ward knew she had her own life saved by surgery after diabetes destroyed her organs.

She returned to the busy ward in January 2004 after a kidney and pancreas transplant.

It’s the final image in our nursing gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Did you spot anyone you know?

Let us know.