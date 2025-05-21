Nostalgic photos capture life at Dundee’s Whitfield High School from 70s to 90s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Nostalgic photos capture life at Dundee’s Whitfield High School from 70s to 90s

Were you a pupil or teacher at Whitfield High School? Perhaps you’ll recognise a familiar face in our nostalgic gallery from yesteryear. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Rector Peter Murphy and pupils beside the school monolith in August 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

These time warp photographs capture life at Whitfield High School in Dundee from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The name disappeared from the education scene in 1996.

The Whitfield High site at Berwick Drive was renamed Braeview Academy.

But the former stomping grounds for generations of pupils will be confined to history when the school closes for good at the end of term.

It will be knocked down before the opening of Greenfield Academy.

The new £100m campus is a merger between Braeview and Craigie High School.

Before the old school meets the wrecking ball, we have dug these photographs out of cold storage to celebrate the lasting memories made at Whitfield High.

How much did Whitfield High cost?

Whitfield High School close to completion in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The school stands on a 28-acre site to the north of the Whitfield housing estate.

It cost £2.25m to build.

It was still being completed when it opened to S1-S3 pupils in August 1976.

First pupils in 1976

The £2.25m complex had just opened. Image: DC Thomson.

First year pupils in the common room at Whitfield High School in August 1976.

It was officially opened a year later.

Education convener Elizabeth Carnegy did the honours in November 1977.

Community council

Assistant rector George Young was sat at the back. Image: DC Thomson.

Assistant rector George Young sits alongside pupils from the Whitfield High School Community Council during a meeting in August 1977.

Whitfield High was one of the few schools in Scotland to work a five day period.

New minibus

Whitfield High School minibus in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils giving the thumbs-up in front of a minibus in September 1978.

It was needed.

The school roll increased from 600 to 1,250.

Singing stars in 1981

Whitfield pupils in the studio in February 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High pupils made a demo tape at Sound Logic Studio in Seagate as part of a project organised by Yvonne Cook of the College of Commerce.

Allison McKenzie, Brenda Cormack, Jane Fitzpatrick, Yvonne Cook, Lesley Anderson, Linda Humphreys and Linda Kenneth joined Grant McDonald and Rick Harris at the mixing desk.

Variety concert

Whitfield High School’s variety concert participants. Image: DC Thomson.

Music played a big part in the life of the school.

This troupe of characters are pictured with speech and drama teacher Sheila Allan and bagpipe teacher Ian Duncan ahead of a variety concert in October 1981.

Duke of Edinburgh Award

Young people gathered to greet Prince Philip. Image: DC Thomson.

Prince Philip was in the city to meet 600 Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme participants at Whitfield High School in July 1982.

The duke’s personal standard can be seen flying on the flag pole.

Leaving his mark in 1982

Prince Philip signing the book at Whitfield High. Image: DC Thomson.

Prince Philip signs the Whitfield High visitors’ book.

He watched a display of swimming and lifesaving in the pool and various athletic activities in the gym including weightlifting and judo.

How the school looked in 1983

Whitfield High School in August 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Among the pupils in 1983 was Eddie Mair.

He became a broadcaster and journalist with BBC Scotland.

Hockey team

The team are pictured with Rector Peter Murphy (centre back) in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

A reception was held in February 1983 for the Whitfield High School senior hockey squad which won the Scottish Indoor Hockey Championships.

They were presented with the Keiller Cup.

Whitfield sports day

These deliriously happy lads were performing for the camera. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High annual athletics championship attracted 200 spectators and 100 participants on the playing fields in June 1983.

It was sponsored by Barratt’s.

The firm was building a housing estate just over the school fence.

House cheerleaders

Girls cheering on their house members in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

These girls were cheering on their Murroes House members at the sports day.

The other houses were Powrie, Claypotts and Ballumbie.

Magazine team

The Juggler and Waffler school magazine team. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High School magazine team at the word processor in December 1983.

The magazine was called the Juggler and Waffler.

Among the team was future Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick.

Pastor Tony Pokorny

Pastor Pokorny brought a message of love and peace. Image: DC Thomson.

Pastor Tony Pokorny gave a talk to pupils at the school in October 1985.

He was a former Nazi youth movement leader.

He became a minister and went on to found the Austrian Bible Society.

Pipe band

Dundee’s Whitfield High School pipe band. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High School Pipe Band perform in the City Square in June 1986.

Toes were tapping and heads turning as the pipers played for about two hours.

Brass band

Members of Whitfield High School Brass Band. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High School Brass Band performed at Texas Homecare store in November 1986 during a small tour of Dundee.

They were raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Hockey club

The Whitfield High FP team in new strips. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High School FP Hockey Club received new strips in March 1987.

They were presented by farmer Graham McLean from Ballumbie.

Wellgate performance

The band played with conductor Linda Shepherd. Image: DC Thomson.

The Wellgate Centre was given an up-tempo swing in June 1987 when the Whitfield High School Brass Band performed for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Other pupils circulated among shoppers collecting donations.

Walking in the Air

Paul Hastie with his tape. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High pupil Paul Hastie released Carols for Christmas in December 1987.

The 14-year-old’s tape was selling well in school.

His voice was compared with that of boy soprano Aled Jones.

Musician of the year

Whitfield High School musicians before the event. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High pupils took part in a Musician of the Year competition in June 1988.

The competition was divided into two categories – S1-S3 and S4-S6.

The competition started in 1986 when music teacher Jimmy Tonner and his assistant Frances Riddell each donated a trophy to the music department.

School prefects

The prefects line up outside the school building. Image: DC Thomson.

A photograph of the first prefects at Whitfield High in August 1989.

They were given a badge to wear on their school tie.

Read all about it!

Pupils and staff displaying copies of their newspaper. Image: DC Thomson.

Whitfield High pupils were making headlines in February 1992.

The pupils produced their own newspaper as part of a competition organised by Comic Relief and they led with a story about the regeneration of Whitfield.

They also managed to interview Dundee United manager Jim McLean.

Cross Country team

Pupils and Mr Murphy show off their silverware. Image: DC Thomson.

The cross-country team and road running team celebrated success in March 1993.

Rector Peter Murphy was also the manager and coach.

He was in post from 1976-1993.

Grease is the word

Grease at Whitfield High School. Image: DC Thomson.

The Whitfield High production of Grease was performed in June 1993.

The music was brought to life by the school band.

The production had a three-night run and all concerned had a blast.

A sign of things to come…

Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra posing for the camera at Bell Street Music Centre in June 1994.

The photograph was a sign of things to come.

Whitfield High merged with Linlathen High in August 1996.

First the name disappeared.

Now the building follows.

What’s left are memories—fading, but firm.

