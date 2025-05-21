Nostalgic photos capture life at Dundee’s Whitfield High School from 70s to 90s

These time warp photographs capture life at Whitfield High School in Dundee from the 1970s to the 1990s.

The name disappeared from the education scene in 1996.

The Whitfield High site at Berwick Drive was renamed Braeview Academy.

But the former stomping grounds for generations of pupils will be confined to history when the school closes for good at the end of term.

It will be knocked down before the opening of Greenfield Academy.

The new £100m campus is a merger between Braeview and Craigie High School.

Before the old school meets the wrecking ball, we have dug these photographs out of cold storage to celebrate the lasting memories made at Whitfield High.

How much did Whitfield High cost?

The school stands on a 28-acre site to the north of the Whitfield housing estate.

It cost £2.25m to build.

It was still being completed when it opened to S1-S3 pupils in August 1976.

First pupils in 1976

First year pupils in the common room at Whitfield High School in August 1976.

It was officially opened a year later.

Education convener Elizabeth Carnegy did the honours in November 1977.

Community council

Assistant rector George Young sits alongside pupils from the Whitfield High School Community Council during a meeting in August 1977.

Whitfield High was one of the few schools in Scotland to work a five day period.

New minibus

Pupils giving the thumbs-up in front of a minibus in September 1978.

It was needed.

The school roll increased from 600 to 1,250.

Singing stars in 1981

Whitfield High pupils made a demo tape at Sound Logic Studio in Seagate as part of a project organised by Yvonne Cook of the College of Commerce.

Allison McKenzie, Brenda Cormack, Jane Fitzpatrick, Yvonne Cook, Lesley Anderson, Linda Humphreys and Linda Kenneth joined Grant McDonald and Rick Harris at the mixing desk.

Variety concert

Music played a big part in the life of the school.

This troupe of characters are pictured with speech and drama teacher Sheila Allan and bagpipe teacher Ian Duncan ahead of a variety concert in October 1981.

Duke of Edinburgh Award

Prince Philip was in the city to meet 600 Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme participants at Whitfield High School in July 1982.

The duke’s personal standard can be seen flying on the flag pole.

Leaving his mark in 1982

Prince Philip signs the Whitfield High visitors’ book.

He watched a display of swimming and lifesaving in the pool and various athletic activities in the gym including weightlifting and judo.

How the school looked in 1983

Among the pupils in 1983 was Eddie Mair.

He became a broadcaster and journalist with BBC Scotland.

Hockey team

A reception was held in February 1983 for the Whitfield High School senior hockey squad which won the Scottish Indoor Hockey Championships.

They were presented with the Keiller Cup.

Whitfield sports day

Whitfield High annual athletics championship attracted 200 spectators and 100 participants on the playing fields in June 1983.

It was sponsored by Barratt’s.

The firm was building a housing estate just over the school fence.

House cheerleaders

These girls were cheering on their Murroes House members at the sports day.

The other houses were Powrie, Claypotts and Ballumbie.

Magazine team

Whitfield High School magazine team at the word processor in December 1983.

The magazine was called the Juggler and Waffler.

Among the team was future Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick.

Pastor Tony Pokorny

Pastor Tony Pokorny gave a talk to pupils at the school in October 1985.

He was a former Nazi youth movement leader.

He became a minister and went on to found the Austrian Bible Society.

Pipe band

Whitfield High School Pipe Band perform in the City Square in June 1986.

Toes were tapping and heads turning as the pipers played for about two hours.

Brass band

Whitfield High School Brass Band performed at Texas Homecare store in November 1986 during a small tour of Dundee.

They were raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Hockey club

Whitfield High School FP Hockey Club received new strips in March 1987.

They were presented by farmer Graham McLean from Ballumbie.

Wellgate performance

The Wellgate Centre was given an up-tempo swing in June 1987 when the Whitfield High School Brass Band performed for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Other pupils circulated among shoppers collecting donations.

Walking in the Air

Whitfield High pupil Paul Hastie released Carols for Christmas in December 1987.

The 14-year-old’s tape was selling well in school.

His voice was compared with that of boy soprano Aled Jones.

Musician of the year

Whitfield High pupils took part in a Musician of the Year competition in June 1988.

The competition was divided into two categories – S1-S3 and S4-S6.

The competition started in 1986 when music teacher Jimmy Tonner and his assistant Frances Riddell each donated a trophy to the music department.

School prefects

A photograph of the first prefects at Whitfield High in August 1989.

They were given a badge to wear on their school tie.

Read all about it!

Whitfield High pupils were making headlines in February 1992.

The pupils produced their own newspaper as part of a competition organised by Comic Relief and they led with a story about the regeneration of Whitfield.

They also managed to interview Dundee United manager Jim McLean.

Cross Country team

The cross-country team and road running team celebrated success in March 1993.

Rector Peter Murphy was also the manager and coach.

He was in post from 1976-1993.

Grease is the word

The Whitfield High production of Grease was performed in June 1993.

The music was brought to life by the school band.

The production had a three-night run and all concerned had a blast.

A sign of things to come…

Members of Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra posing for the camera at Bell Street Music Centre in June 1994.

The photograph was a sign of things to come.

Whitfield High merged with Linlathen High in August 1996.

First the name disappeared.

Now the building follows.

What’s left are memories—fading, but firm.