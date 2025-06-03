The pubs and landlords who were the heart and soul of Dundee’s schemes in 1978

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

The pubs and landlords who were the heart and soul of Dundee’s schemes in 1978

These were some of the landlords working behind the bar in Dundee's scheme pubs in 1978. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Irene and John Conacher and Jeff Stewart were among the publicans. Image: DC Thomson.
Irene and John Conacher and Jeff Stewart were among the publicans. Image: DC Thomson.

These Dundee landlords were pulling pints and calling last orders in the city’s scheme pubs in 1978.

The faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of drinkers.

Local pubs have been the lifeblood of Dundee’s housing estates for generations.

They brought new neighbours and strangers together.

Some of the boozers in 1978 included the Charleston Bar, the Claverhouse Bar, the Dolphin Bar in Fintry, the Planet in Lochee and The Rock in Menzieshill.

Many of these names can still be found today.

Some disappeared through the years.

A pint of lager cost 39p in 1978.

On tap you would have found the likes of Diamond Heavy, Harp Lager, Guinness, McEwan’s Lager, McEwan’s Export, Skol Lager and Tennent’s Lager.

What was your tipple?

Pubs were open in Dundee from 11am to 2.30pm and 6.30pm to 11pm.

They were also open on a Sunday following a change to licensing laws.

The Sporting Post produced a weekly feature in 1978 called Mine Host, which gave the public the chance to get to know some of the publicans who were front of house.

So who was serving up drinks and conversation at your local?

Admiral Bar

smiling Bill and Zena Wallace in March 1978, pictured behind the bar
Bill and Zena Wallace in March 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Bill and Zena Wallace were running the Admiral Bar in Camperdown Road.

The couple took over the Ardler pub in 1974.

Bill ran the pub and Zena was in charge of the food.

The menu ranged from pie and chips to a full meal including steak.

The décor throughout the lounge and public bar was of a “seafaring nature”.

Even the couple’s Labrador puppy was called Nelson.

The “most striking feature” was a ship’s mast in the centre of the bar.

Lighting was provided by a row of ship’s lanterns.

The lounge included a stage and room for dancing.

The Esplin family had been performing at the Admiral for 13 years.

They provided music and dancing.

Customers were encouraged to join in at all musical events.

Bill said it was the customers themselves who made up the character of the pub.

“Good customers make a good pub,” he said.

Amber Lounge

Tommy Martin in a shirt and tie
Former footballer Tommy Martin. Image: DC Thomson.

Tommy Martin was mine host of the Amber Lounge in Lochee High Street.

The footballer who played for Dundee, Dundee United, Forfar and Oxford United had turned his hand to a wide variety of careers after hanging up his boots.

These included being a driving instructor and clock importer.

He ran the adjacent Golden Egg restaurant and opened the pub in 1976.

“Former Dundee United boss Jerry Kerr suggested that I might consider opening up a pub in this development,” said Tommy.

“After some consideration, I realised it was a good idea.

“If you don’t try something different, you’ll never discover whether you’ll be a success.

“The success of this, my latest venture, has been way above my expectations.”

Tommy suggested the “subtly-decorated elegance of the lounge” created the atmosphere of a private club “where people can relax and feel at ease”.

The Amber Lounge offered a comprehensive daily menu of 26 dishes.

Top price was £1 for sirloin steak.

Drinks were 25p during 6.30pm to 7.30pm happy hour.

It was an effort to attract customers earlier.

Balmore Bar

Dundee pub landlord John McKenzie pulling a pint
Mine host John McKenzie in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

John McKenzie was serving at the Balmore Bar in Dura Street.

He had been there since 1977.

John started working in the licensed trade in 1942, before working for 20 years at the Dundee Caledon shipyard as a stager.

He left in 1968 and returned to bar work at the Nine Maidens and the Downfield Hotel before becoming a manager with Scottish and Newcastle.

John said the Stobswell boozer was one of the best he had worked at.

“It’s basically a man’s pub,” he said.

“Somewhere a chap can come for a good pint and a good blether.”

The Balmore had just started bar meals in 1978 and John said the main topic of discussion over lunch was Scotland’s prospects in the World Cup.

The less said about that, the better…

The team that had been given an open-top bus tour before they even left, came home from Argentina to an empty airport after a debacle of a tournament.

Golden Pheasant

John Conacher, who is pouring a pint, with his wife Irene
John Conacher with his wife Irene in May 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Mine host at the Golden Pheasant in Ardler was John Conacher.

The advertising feature described the boozer as “friendly, lively and novel”.

John and his wife Irene were relative newcomers to the licenced trade.

The couple spent seven years in South Africa where John worked in the building trade.

“The weather was great,” he said.

“There were many good things about the way of life out there.

“We left because of the political situation – and, after all, there’s no place like home.”

They returned to Dundee and took over the Glengarry in August 1977.

Customers like to see the same faces and good service.

It was John’s brother, George, who suggested they start in pub management.

George was manager of The Gaiety.

They stayed three months at the Glengarry before moving to the Golden Pheasant.

The pub was known for its skittle alley in the basement in the 1960s.

Darts was now the main sport played in the pub.

The Lochee Darts Associated hosted many events in the basement.

A slimming club also used the lounge for afternoon exercise sessions.

The Three Barrels

Jeff Stewart serving at The Three Barrels in January 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Jeff Stewart was landlord at The Three Barrels in Strathmartine Road.

Jeff left Harris Academy and got a job in a lemonade factory, taking the tops off empty bottles, before serving his apprenticeship as an oil tanker navigator.

He gave up the sea after failing an eye test.

Despite having no family background in the licensed trade, he gained experience in several pubs, including the Occidental where he met his wife, Geraldine.

Scottish and Newcastle loaned him £9,000 to buy the Hilltown boozer in 1967.

Dundee pub landlord went to Argentina in 1978

Meals were served at lunchtime and in the evening.

Jeff was a football fan and he travelled to Argentina in a pair of Stewart tartan trousers in June 1978 to watch Scotland’s ill-fated World Cup campaign.

Pub landlord Jeff Stewart holding a Scotland scarf.
Jeff Stewart full of optimism before heading to Argentina. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a busy summer.

A games room was built and the public bar was extended in July 1978.

Two dart boards with electronic scoreboards and 10 tables for dominoes were added.

A patio opened where you could enjoy a drink in good weather.

Jeff’s philosophy on running a good pub revolved around his staff.

“Customers like to see the same faces and good service,” he said.

“To get this you need happy and reliable staff.”

Adverts for Dundee pubs from a newspaper in 1978.
There were so many pubs to choose from in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

There were so many pubs to visit in 1978.

So which scheme boozer would you have decided to go to?

Conversation