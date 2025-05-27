Meet the landlords pulling pints at Fife’s pubs in 1978

Raise a glass and celebrate these landlords who were serving up frothy ale and conversation in Fife pubs in 1978.

There were so many pubs to choose from.

Where would you have gone?

The Clipper Lounge at the Cutty Sark in Kirkcaldy?

Maybe you would have enjoyed a pint of Diamond Heavy and toasted mince sandwiches “with or without curry” in the Bruce Tavern in Dunfermline?

Or enjoyed the “subdued atmosphere and elegance” of The Cottars in Rosyth?

The Sporting Post produced a weekly feature called Mine Host which gave the public the chance to get to know some of the Fife landlords who were front of house.

Some of these faces will be familiar to a generation of drinkers.

Who was pulling the pints in your local in 1978?

Cutty Sark

Davie Westwood bought the Cutty Sark Bar in Kirkcaldy in 1971.

The pub opposite Kirkcaldy Harbour was completely decorated in a nautical style, which included a specially designed carpet in the Clipper Lounge.

“We have tried to get a seafaring atmosphere in the place and on the walls we have large portraits of the old tea clipper herself,” said Davie.

All around the bar were items from ships ranging from steering wheels and lifebelts to a very old ship’s bell which was used to ring time every night.

Davie was president of Kirkcaldy District Licenced Trade Association.

“We were one of the first pubs in Kirkcaldy to be granted a meals extension and our lunches and evening meals have proved very popular with customers,” he said.

“We have regular outings with the customers and on Sundays we have sports events which include the inevitable darts and dominoes.”

Wife Myra ran the kitchen and was seen “with a cheery smile behind the bar”.

Bruce Tavern

May Allan was landlord of the Bruce Tavern in Dunfermline.

She took charge in 1976 when mother-in-law Peg Allan died, and she presided over an all-female staff drawn from family and friends.

The Sporting Post said May dispensed “ready wit and foaming ale with equal grace”.

Bruce Tavern patrons “enjoyed lunchtime or evening snacks that include such tasty items as toasted mince sandwiches with or without curry, whole wheat rolls with either cheese or ham, and in the summer months the full platter of the ploughman’s lunch”.

The gantry mirrors were engraved with the names of historic ales and brewers.

A darts team competed in local tournaments and Bruce Tavern FC proved themselves formidable opponents in the Dunfermline Sunday football league.

She was married to Robert with two teenage sons and a grown-up daughter.

The Cottars

Archie Watson was landlord of The Cottars in Rosyth.

The pub was opened in the heart of a housing estate in 1975.

The “subdued atmosphere and elegance” was popular with “young married couples”.

Archie offered a “quiet evening” with “no sing-songs, darts dominoes or pool”.

“We are busy,” said Archie.

“But without the interference of pub sports there is still an atmosphere of quiet.”

Archie was assisted by his wife Janet, a full-time barmaid and eight part-time staff.

White Heather Roundhouse

John Moody was mine host of the White Heather Roundhouse in Kirkcaldy.

Publican-turned-footballer John was a former goalkeeper who started his football career aged 17 as understudy to Jack Harkness at Hearts.

He became a major in the Army Physical Training Corps and played wartime football for many clubs including East Fife, Raith Rovers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Tottenham.

Snacks “such as pies and toasted sandwiches” were available at the White Heather in 1978 which boasted a public bar, lounge and large function rooms.

The various beers were “excellently kept, and service is always brisk and cheerful”.

In a prominent place on the wall was a photograph of a guide dog which was bought and trained thanks to the generosity of the pub’s patrons.

Darts, pool and dominoes were played in the pub which also had a golf club.

West End Bar

Willie McNeill was landlord of the West End Bar in Lochgelly since 1960.

The Sporting Post said Willie was renowned for his “speed and dexterity dispensing foaming ale to a crowded bar without complaint about lack of service”.

He took over the West End after spells at the Crown Tavern and Minto Hotel.

Until 1977 it was described as “a traditional style of pub, with little place for women”.

“They were allowed in,” said Willie, “but you could say it was more of a man’s pub.”

A £30,000 facelift made the West End an open plan bar and lounge which brought a “change in atmosphere” and attracted “more and more couples”.

The new look featured “timbered beams, reproduction chairs and tables, genuine antique farm kitchen brassware and horse brasses, shoes and livery”.

Willie lived above the pub with his wife.

He had little time for hobbies and the West End took up most of his leisure time.

Balgeddie Toll Tavern

Nona Lamont was mine host at Belgeddie Toll Tavern where she welcomed customers “with a choice of refreshment and a mouth-watering menu”.

The former high school teacher took over the running of the pub in 1976.

The well-stocked bar carried a selection of 16 single malt whiskies and 22 blends.

Most expensive item on the dinner menu was Tournedos Rossini at £3.50.

Cheapest was the £1.35 omelette.

Steak was the most popular main course.

Husband Richard resigned his job as a rep for a cigarette firm to share in hosting the popular establishment, which offered a “homely and comfortable atmosphere”.

“We were both strangers to the trade,” said Richard.

“But we adapted to it – and now regard our business as part of our social life, and our customers as an ever-increasing circle of friends.”

Noddy’s Neuk

Noddy’s Neuk was presided over by Harry Walker and his wife Agnes.

The pub opened in 1976 as part of the Touch housing estate in Dunfermline.

The public bar included a TV, fruit machines and dart boards while the “comfortably furnished lounge” provided “discreet lighting and soothing piped music”.

Bar snacks were “hot pies and brides and a selection of crisps and nuts”.

There was no demand for meals.

“We did try them at the start,” Harry said.

“Our trade is mostly in the evening and purely local.”

When not attending the various bars Harry could often be found playing darts.

“Apart from that I don’t have time for anything else – except following Hearts,” he said.

Northern Roundhouse

Jim and Rose Kenny were running the Northern Roadhouse in Dunfermline.

Entertainment in the “luxurious function suite” ranged from boxing tournaments, concerts and cabarets to discos, fashion and hair styling shows.

In the public bar there were darts, dominoes, pool and a big screen TV.

Rose prepared the food which included soup, steaks, scampi “or more humble fare such as pies, bridies, hamburgers, filled rolls, sandwiches and toasties”.

In the cocktail bar there were paintings on show from local artists.

The regulars gave money to good causes through collections organised in the pub and staged a show twice a year with all proceeds going to the local community centre.

The social club also took pensioners on summer outings and festive celebrations.

There were so many pubs to visit in 1978.

So which boozer would you have decided to go to?