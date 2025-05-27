Meet the landlords pulling pints at Fife’s pubs in 1978

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles
Past Times

Meet the landlords pulling pints at Fife’s pubs in 1978

A weekly feature in 1978 called Mine Host gave the public the chance to get to know Fife publicans. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
a montage showing some of the landlords from 1978, with their faces on beermats.
Some of the landlords from 1978. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Raise a glass and celebrate these landlords who were serving up frothy ale and conversation in Fife pubs in 1978.

There were so many pubs to choose from.

Where would you have gone?

The Clipper Lounge at the Cutty Sark in Kirkcaldy?

Maybe you would have enjoyed a pint of Diamond Heavy and toasted mince sandwiches “with or without curry” in the Bruce Tavern in Dunfermline?

Or enjoyed the “subdued atmosphere and elegance” of The Cottars in Rosyth?

The Sporting Post produced a weekly feature called Mine Host which gave the public the chance to get to know some of the Fife landlords who were front of house.

Some of these faces will be familiar to a generation of drinkers.

Who was pulling the pints in your local in 1978?

Cutty Sark

Davie Westwood and his wife Myra in 1978.
Davie Westwood and his wife Myra in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Davie Westwood bought the Cutty Sark Bar in Kirkcaldy in 1971.

The pub opposite Kirkcaldy Harbour was completely decorated in a nautical style, which included a specially designed carpet in the Clipper Lounge.

“We have tried to get a seafaring atmosphere in the place and on the walls we have large portraits of the old tea clipper herself,” said Davie.

All around the bar were items from ships ranging from steering wheels and lifebelts to a very old ship’s bell which was used to ring time every night.

Davie was president of Kirkcaldy District Licenced Trade Association.

“We were one of the first pubs in Kirkcaldy to be granted a meals extension and our lunches and evening meals have proved very popular with customers,” he said.

“We have regular outings with the customers and on Sundays we have sports events which include the inevitable darts and dominoes.”

Wife Myra ran the kitchen and was seen “with a cheery smile behind the bar”.

Bruce Tavern

a smiling May Allan
May Allan first entered the trade in 1962. Image: DC Thomson.

May Allan was landlord of the Bruce Tavern in Dunfermline.

She took charge in 1976 when mother-in-law Peg Allan died, and she presided over an all-female staff drawn from family and friends.

The Sporting Post said May dispensed “ready wit and foaming ale with equal grace”.

Bruce Tavern patrons “enjoyed lunchtime or evening snacks that include such tasty items as toasted mince sandwiches with or without curry, whole wheat rolls with either cheese or ham, and in the summer months the full platter of the ploughman’s lunch”.

The gantry mirrors were engraved with the names of historic ales and brewers.

A darts team competed in local tournaments and Bruce Tavern FC proved themselves formidable opponents in the Dunfermline Sunday football league.

She was married to Robert with two teenage sons and a grown-up daughter.

The Cottars

Archie behind the bar at The Cottars
Archie had been serving pints since 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

Archie Watson was landlord of The Cottars in Rosyth.

The pub was opened in the heart of a housing estate in 1975.

The “subdued atmosphere and elegance” was popular with “young married couples”.

Archie offered a “quiet evening” with “no sing-songs, darts dominoes or pool”.

“We are busy,” said Archie.

“But without the interference of pub sports there is still an atmosphere of quiet.”

Archie was assisted by his wife Janet, a full-time barmaid and eight part-time staff.

White Heather Roundhouse

John and wife Maisie handing over a donation to Alex Duguid from Guide Dogs.
John and wife Maisie handing over a donation to Alex Duguid from Guide Dogs. Image: DC Thomson.

John Moody was mine host of the White Heather Roundhouse in Kirkcaldy.

Publican-turned-footballer John was a former goalkeeper who started his football career aged 17 as understudy to Jack Harkness at Hearts.

He became a major in the Army Physical Training Corps and played wartime football for many clubs including East Fife, Raith Rovers, Aberdeen, Hibs and Tottenham.

Snacks “such as pies and toasted sandwiches” were available at the White Heather in 1978 which boasted a public bar, lounge and large function rooms.

The various beers were “excellently kept, and service is always brisk and cheerful”.

In a prominent place on the wall was a photograph of a guide dog which was bought and trained thanks to the generosity of the pub’s patrons.

Darts, pool and dominoes were played in the pub which also had a golf club.

West End Bar

a smiling Willie McNeill at the bar in 1978
Willie McNeill at the bar in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Willie McNeill was landlord of the West End Bar in Lochgelly since 1960.

The Sporting Post said Willie was renowned for his “speed and dexterity dispensing foaming ale to a crowded bar without complaint about lack of service”.

He took over the West End after spells at the Crown Tavern and Minto Hotel.

Until 1977 it was described as “a traditional style of pub, with little place for women”.

“They were allowed in,” said Willie, “but you could say it was more of a man’s pub.”

A £30,000 facelift made the West End an open plan bar and lounge which brought a “change in atmosphere” and attracted “more and more couples”.

The new look featured “timbered beams, reproduction chairs and tables, genuine antique farm kitchen brassware and horse brasses, shoes and livery”.

Willie lived above the pub with his wife.

He had little time for hobbies and the West End took up most of his leisure time.

Balgeddie Toll Tavern

Nona and Richard Lamont in 1978
Nona and Richard Lamont in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Nona Lamont was mine host at Belgeddie Toll Tavern where she welcomed customers “with a choice of refreshment and a mouth-watering menu”.

The former high school teacher took over the running of the pub in 1976.

The well-stocked bar carried a selection of 16 single malt whiskies and 22 blends.

Most expensive item on the dinner menu was Tournedos Rossini at £3.50.

Cheapest was the £1.35 omelette.

Steak was the most popular main course.

Husband Richard resigned his job as a rep for a cigarette firm to share in hosting the popular establishment, which offered a “homely and comfortable atmosphere”.

“We were both strangers to the trade,” said Richard.

“But we adapted to it – and now regard our business as part of our social life, and our customers as an ever-increasing circle of friends.”

Noddy’s Neuk

Harry Walker in July 1978 behind the bar in Dunfermline
Harry Walker in July 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Noddy’s Neuk was presided over by Harry Walker and his wife Agnes.

The pub opened in 1976 as part of the Touch housing estate in Dunfermline.

The public bar included a TV, fruit machines and dart boards while the “comfortably furnished lounge” provided “discreet lighting and soothing piped music”.

Bar snacks were “hot pies and brides and a selection of crisps and nuts”.

There was no demand for meals.

“We did try them at the start,” Harry said.

“Our trade is mostly in the evening and purely local.”

When not attending the various bars Harry could often be found playing darts.

“Apart from that I don’t have time for anything else – except following Hearts,” he said.

Northern Roundhouse

Jim Kenny and Rose in June 1978
Jim Kenny and Rose in June 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Jim and Rose Kenny were running the Northern Roadhouse in Dunfermline.

Entertainment in the “luxurious function suite” ranged from boxing tournaments, concerts and cabarets to discos, fashion and hair styling shows.

In the public bar there were darts, dominoes, pool and a big screen TV.

Rose prepared the food which included soup, steaks, scampi “or more humble fare such as pies, bridies, hamburgers, filled rolls, sandwiches and toasties”.

In the cocktail bar there were paintings on show from local artists.

The regulars gave money to good causes through collections organised in the pub and staged a show twice a year with all proceeds going to the local community centre.

The social club also took pensioners on summer outings and festive celebrations.

There were so many pubs to visit in 1978.

So which boozer would you have decided to go to?

More from Past Times

A screenshot from the Spectrum's Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge
The best games from Dundee's ZX Spectrum in 1990 - as beloved Speccy entered…
A montage of pictures of former Dundee pub landlords on playing cards
These landlords were behind the bar at Dundee pubs in 1978 - how many…
Children having fun at the Brownhill Place street party in July 1995.
Photos of Dundee's Charleston housing estate in the 80s and 90s - from street…
3
Rector Peter Murphy and pupils beside the school monolith in August 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Nostalgic photos capture life at Dundee's Whitfield High School from 70s to 90s
Staff behind the bar and ready to serve Rick's Disco customers in May 1983
Were you in the Dundee 'smart set' who partied at Rick's Disco in the…
The Carmyllie Pilot shunting sugar beets during winter
Carmyllie Pilot: Photos capture rise, fall and rebirth of beloved steam engine
a composite image showing pictures of Henry John Gallagher and police outside 2 Roseangle in Dundee
Roseangle murders occupy bleak and bloody place in history of Dundee crime
DRI final out-patient, Isabella Ivy, with nursing staff in November 1998.
Pictures show Dundee nurses keeping city in good health over the years
Lewis Capaldi and super-fan Janet Kirk from Forfar at Fat Sam's Live in 2023. Image: Oliver Kirk.
Lewis Capaldi's love affair with Fat Sam's Live and Dundee
Dunfermline Rugby Team celebrate promotion to Division 2
Try, try and try again - 34 pictures of rugby in Fife through the…

Conversation