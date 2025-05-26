The best games from Dundee’s ZX Spectrum in 1990 – as beloved Speccy entered ‘twilight era’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best games from Dundee’s ZX Spectrum in 1990 – as beloved Speccy entered ‘twilight era’

Spectrum was on the way out of the market in 1990 but these 10 titles would cement their place as classic titles. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A screenshot from the Spectrum's Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge featured 32 racetracks. Image: Supplied.

The end was nigh for Dundee’s ZX Spectrum in 1990.

The home computer produced by Dundee Timex workers was nearing the end of its commercial life after Sega and Nintendo burst on to the scene.

Did it go out with a whimper?

The Spectrum of Adventure author Tom Christie says there was still gas in the tank.

“By now, programmers had learned how to squeeze every scintilla of power out of the machine’s creaking processor, and it seemed hard to believe that any original games were still to arrive for the famous system at this late stage,” he said.

“And yet, somehow, game designers were still able to come up with the goods.

“While the ZX Spectrum may no longer have been cutting-edge, it could still boast a vibrant, highly creative, and community-driven gaming scene, with a dedicated fan base across the UK and beyond.

“This was something of a twilight era for these early computers, but the gaming scene remained active and imaginative, with some surprisingly inventive games.”

Tom has chosen 10 classic games to arrive on the platform in 1990.

These include the popular SimCity and the brilliant Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge.

How many of these games can you remember?

Turrican

A screenshot from Turrican in 1990. Image: Supplied.

Turrican was one of the most hotly-awaited titles of 1990.

The shoot ’em up released by Rainbow Arts won big with magazine awards.

It involved blasting through five alien environments.

“The game boasted huge levels which invited players to go exploring rather than encouraging them to complete each stage in a linear way,” said Tom.

“The mutant warrior hero was robust enough to handle anything thrown at him.”

The tagline was: “Never forget: shoot or die”.

Crash magazine described Turrican as “one of the best Speccy games seen this year”.

SimCity

SimCity is a city-building game. Image: Supplied.

The long-running Sim series all started here with SimCity.

Tom said: “It’s easy to forget that this game appeared on the Spectrum in a hugely ambitious port released by French company Infogrames.

“All of the classic options were there.

“As mayor, the player had to balance their communities between different zones, while having to keep citizens happy with reliable services.

“The game was just as addictive on the Speccy as it would be on other platforms.”

The city management game cost £9.99 on release.

Your Sinclair’s magazine review stated that the game was “beautifully simple in concept and hangs together perfectly.”

Time Machine

A screenshot from Time Machine in 1990. Image: Supplied.

Tom said Activision produced something quite original with Time Machine.

The player takes on the role of an eccentric scientist who must “manipulate history” through five different time zones.

Tom said: “Professor Potts is cast adrift in time, and his every decision can have vast implications – for instance, failure to safeguard a species of clever little mammals will mean that the human race never comes to evolve.

“The game certainly wowed the reviewers of the time, with Sinclair User noting that Time Machine was an absorbing and innovative game.

“It also highlighted its excellent mono graphics.”

The game cost £9.99 on release.

Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge

Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge was a highly playable racing game.

There was even a two-player head-to-head mode to race against a friend.

Tom said: “It was a big hit on later systems so Spectrum owners may well have been surprised by how well the game translated to their computer.

“Gremlin Graphics were long-time veterans of the Speccy.

“The third-person perspective works well with smooth gameplay throughout.

“The racing retains the excitement of the game’s more powerful versions.”

Crash magazine said it was “one of the best two-player car simulations around.”

E-Motion

E-Motion was developed by The Assembly Line. Image: Supplied.

This puzzle game was heavily hyped by publisher US Gold.

Tom said the game played “like an inspired cross between Thrust and Asteroids”.

He said: “The player has control of a spaceship which must nudge spheres – each of them containing a shape – into each other with force and momentum.

“If the spheres contain identical shapes, they will disappear on impact, but if the shapes are different then smaller spheres will be produced which must also be dealt with.

“It may sound simple, but in execution it could be maddeningly difficult to master.”

Crash magazine described E-Motion as “frustratingly addictive”.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Monty Python’s Flying Circus on the ZX Spectrum. Image: Supplied.

And now for something completely different…

Were you a fan of Monty Python’s Flying Circus?

Tom said: “One of the most surprising game licenses of 1990 was an adaptation of the surreal 1960s sketch show that immortalised the dead parrot.

“Published by Virgin Software, the game was based on Terry Gilliam’s bizarre animations – only now repurposed as a sideways-scrolling shoot ’em up.”

Reviewers were as impressed as they were mystified.

Sinclair User commented: “There’s enough gameplay to keep you engrossed even if you don’t know what the hell’s going on.”

The Spectrum tape included a free Mr Gumby badge.

Impossamole

Do you remember this Speccy classic? Image: Supplied.

Gremlin Graphics’ famous mascot Monty Mole was back in 1990.

This was the sixth title in the series.

Monty was given a Hollywood-style makeover in this superhero-inspired platformer.

He was faced with five different alien environments to tackle.

The hapless mole had been called upon to save an alien planet from disaster.

Hidden rooms were craftily positioned on each level.

Sinclair User said: “It offers a stiff challenge, full of colourful graphics.”

Ivan ‘Ironman’ Stewart’s Super Off-Road

Ivan ‘Ironman’ Stewart’s Super Off Road. Image: Supplied.

Super Off-Road went down well with gamers at the time of its release.

The game was published by Virgin Games.

It was endorsed by professional off-road racer Ivan Stewart.

Tom said: “The arcade original had been a brightly-coloured affair.

“Meanwhile, the Spectrum version was monochromatic, making it occasionally difficult for players to keep track of their car.

“That said, the game was never less than fast-moving or addictive.”

Your Sinclair agreed.

They said it was “the best super sprint-type game ever seen on the Speccy”.

Last Ninja Remix

Last Ninja Remix screenshot in 1990. Image: Supplied.

The Last Ninja series had a huge fan following on the 8-bit systems.

Tom said System 3 Software produced something special with this Remix edition which was an updated version of Last Ninja 2 from 1988.

He said: “Using an isometric view, the player can employ ninja fighting skills against enemies, improvising weapons and gathering useful items as they go.

“With brilliant stylised backdrops and an atmospheric playing environment, this was a real treat to explore.”

Crash said the game was a clever arcade adventure with appealing graphics.

Rainbow Islands

Rainbow Islands was another classic title. Image: Supplied.

Rainbow Islands was a classic platform game.

Players could fire rainbows that had multiple uses: to act as weapons, create makeshift platforms, or collect items to increase their score.

Tom said: “Arguably one of the most perfect arcade conversions ever released, Rainbow Islands first hit the coin-ops in 1987.

“Ocean Software brought it to the Speccy in 1990.

“The Spectrum version retained the large, colourful sprites of the original, along with flawless scrolling and excellent in-game music.

“The expansive multi-level worlds also carried over from the arcade version.”

The game won several awards from the trade press at the time.

“Rainbow Islands was the kind of game that saved the best for last,” Tom said.

“It showed that the revered Speccy still had life left in it even at this late stage, which is why – even all these years down the line – retro gamers are still enjoying these titles.”

