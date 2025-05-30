Rare photos capture the end of a ‘landmark’ Dundee station and the closing of a Fife rail line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Rare photos capture the end of a ‘landmark’ Dundee station and the closing of a Fife rail line

Donald was 16 when he travelled on the Queen's College Railway and Transport Society Rail Tour along the Fife Coast line. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Number 64602 alongside the Edinburgh train during a stop at Elie in 1965.
Number 64602 alongside the Edinburgh train during a stop at Elie in 1965. Image: Donald Maxwell.

These images document a historic day on the tracks which ended with the closure of Dundee West Railway Station in May 1965.

The final train left Dundee West for Glasgow at 8pm.

More than 200 railway enthusiasts and wistful locals gathered to wave it off.

Another historic rail trip took place on the same day.

It has been largely forgotten and overshadowed in the past 60 years.

The journey time forgot has been brought to life again by Donald Maxwell.

He still remembers the day well.

Donald was 16 on historic trip in 1965

Donald was 16 when he travelled on the Queen’s College Railway and Transport Society Rail Tour along the Fife Coast line on May 1 1965.

A large number of enthusiasts bought a ticket for the trip.

Donald managed to snap away during the journey.

He has shared some of his snaps which were gathering dust in a cardboard box.

Vanished views were captured as the train traversed soon-to-be-closed lines.

Donald travelled from Perth to Dundee West Station.

Number 64602 getting ready to leave Dundee, with steam coming out of it
Number 64602 getting ready to leave Dundee. Image: Donald Maxwell.

“I was born and brought up in Perth,” he said.

“The station there was about a 15-minute walk from home.

“There was a great variety of locomotives there and Perth was an open access station so the walk to the centre of the town was always through the station.

“That was how I got started on railways as an interest.

“Queen’s College ran a number of excursions.

“I went on three of them when I was still at school.”

The 94-mile trip marked end of an era

Dundee West Station stood opposite where the Malmaison hotel is today, virtually sharing the site with Tay Bridge Station, which operated at the same time.

Dundee used to be served by three main stations.

Falling passenger use led to Dundee East being closed in January 1959.

Dundee West was recommended for closure by the Beeching cuts.

Tay Bridge was renamed Dundee and is the only one left.

two men in the driver's cab as the excursion prepares to leave Dundee
The excursion preparing to leave Dundee. Image: Donald Maxwell.

“The May 1965 excursion marked not only the closing of Dundee West Station but also the imminent closure of the Fife Coast line round the East Neuk,” said Donald.

“I took all the black and white photos.”

The train was pulled by British Railways Class J37, locomotive number 64602.

Donald Maxwell in 2025. Image: Supplied.

It left Tay Bridge Station in brilliant sunshine on the Saturday afternoon.

The journey was 94 miles.

The train travelled through Leuchars, St Andrews, Kingsbarns, Crail, Anstruther, St Monans, Elie, Largo, Leven and Thornton.

a man stands on the platform as the train stops at St Andrews in May 1965.
The excursion stopping at St Andrews in May 1965. Image: Donald Maxwell.

“At Thornton there was a change of locomotive,” said Donald.

“Number 64618 took over for the run back.

“The train returned to Dundee, not by Cupar and the Tay Rail Bridge, but by Ladybank and Newburgh, which at that time was a freight only route.

“The excursion was filled with enthusiasts who took photos from every possible angle and swarmed over the tracks at both Elie and Newburgh.

“Health and safety wasn’t an issue then!”

steam billows from the train as it passes through fields between Newburgh and Abernethy.
The train running between Newburgh and Abernethy. Image: Kenneth MacAlpine.

His father Kenneth followed the train by car on its way back from Ladybank.

He took some colour photographs to add to the collection.

Newburgh to Bridge of Earn, Hilton Junction and Perth completed the next stage.

Donald finished his day on final train

The final leg journeyed from Perth to Dundee West Station.

It gave many passengers the chance of a last goodbye before the doors closed.

The train arrived back around 6.30pm.

The Queen’s College rail tour at Anstruther in 1965. Image: Donald Maxwell.

Donald went in search of one final piece of history.

“We went back home to Perth on the last train to leave Dundee West,” said Donald.

“The trains vanished after the 8pm service left for Glasgow.

“By contrast after what went before it was something of an anti-climax.”

There were no bands, no flags and no ceremony.

As the train moved out of Platform 3, a series of detonators exploded.

They were placed on the rails by staff to add something to the final departure.

Railway enthusiasts were out in force with their cameras.

The first few compartments of the leading coach were packed with members of the Inter-City Railway Enthusiasts’ Club in Perth.

They even had a tape recorder storing all the noises on the journey.

a policeman talks to a member of the public as the final train to leave Dundee West Station sits at the platform
The final train to leave Dundee West Station. Image: Donald Maxwell.

BR standard class 5, number 73145, hauled the last train.

George Reid from Bishopbriggs was the driver.

West Station staff had a get-together after the doors were shuttered.

The line was mourned and celebrated.

Dundee West Station ripped up in 1966

The Fife Coast line was swept away from September 1965.

St Andrews lost its connection to the national network.

The final section of the line was closed in 1969.

Dundee West Station was rubble by then, anyway.

cars parked outside Dundee West Station in May 1966. it is a grand building with a clock tower.
Dundee West Station in May 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee firm Charles Brand started the demolition in April 1966 and the first task was to remove thousands of panes of glass from the roof over the platforms.

They were smashed down onto the ripped up track and platforms.

Then the steel roof beams were pulled down.

The platforms below ground level were kept and incorporated into Tay Bridge Station.

a worker beside a pile of bricks in the foreground, with the half-demolished Dundee West Station in the background
West Station being demolished in May 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

Donald said: “For me and people of my vintage, it was the demolition of a fine piece of architecture and a landmark.

Dundee East wasn’t perhaps mourned so much when it went, but I always thought that Dundee West had a real bit of style, unlike Tay Bridge Station.

“Did I realise being on the final train was a moment in history?

“If you were interested in railways at that time, there were a number of moments of history as the railway landscape changed.

“The last train to Crieff, last train to St Andrews, last train to Kinross.

“Looking back now one maybe questions some of the decisions, but yes, they were memorable then, and are now important moments of local history.

“That’s why I kept my ticket and photos after 60 years.”

Donald is now a New York opera singer

Donald is almost as well-travelled as the trains he used to take.

“I certainly kept an interest in railways as I studied geography and then taught geography in Perth in the early 1970s,” he said.

“However, since then I have been an opera singer.

“I started with Tayside Opera in the 1970s as Donald MacAlpine.

“I changed my name to Donald Maxwell when I joined Scottish Opera in 1976.”

Now 76, Donald, who lives in Wales, has enjoyed a long international career.

“I have been a professional singer since then and continue to work – nowadays at the Metropolitan Opera in New York,” he said.

“La Bohème, fortunately, has two roles for an elderly baritone!”

Conversation