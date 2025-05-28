Photos of Dundee Cubs and Scouts in the 70s and 80s – from Fordell Firs fun to Gang Show gags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Photos of Dundee Cubs and Scouts in the 70s and 80s – from Fordell Firs fun to Gang Show gags

Our archive images show Cubs and Scouts in Dundee and the adventures they enjoyed in the 1970s and 1980s. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A group picture as a Scout Association open day is held at Camperdown Park in September 1982.
A Scout Association open day was held at Camperdown Park in September 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

These time warp images show Cubs and Scouts in Dundee having fun and doing good deeds in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Scout Movement was formed in 1907 and has provided young people across the world with the opportunity to learn new skills and build lifelong friendships.

Many former members will recall their promise to do their best and help other people.

Others may have fond – or not so fond – memories of time spent camping under canvas in the great outdoors at places like Douglaswood and Fordell Firs.

The Gang Show is performed at the Whitehall Theatre to packed houses and the most famous event is the World Scout Jamboree, with memories lasting a lifetime.

Were you in the Scout Movement in Dundee in the 1970s and 1980s?

You may find yourself or someone you know in our gallery.

National Cub Day

A group of young Scouts, there are several tents and people visible in the background.
There are several tents and people visible in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

The 50th Dundee (Broughty Ferry) Cub Scout Pack at the Scout Training Centre at Fordell Firs, near Dunfermline in June 1973.

They were celebrating National Cub Day and enjoyed good weather.

International Scout camp

Dundee Scouts with their bags before heading off by train in 1976.
Dundee Scouts heading off by train in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Scouts were setting off from Tay Bridge Station for the International Scout Camp, which took place at Blair Atholl in July 1976.

There were 900 Scouts in attendance and some of the overseas visitors came from countries including America, Canada, Gibraltar, Japan, Libya and Uganda.

Getting to know each other

Scouts from Broughty Ferry making friends with a group from Spain and cooking a meal together using an open stove.
A group from Broughty Ferry with Spanish Scouts in July 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

These Scouts from Broughty Ferry were making friends with a group from Spain and cooking a meal together using an open stove.

After the camp the overseas Scouts spent a week in the home of a Scottish Scout so they could really get to know about Scottish culture and the country.

On the same wavelength

Scouts were calling their counterparts across the world using the radio
52nd Scouts were calling their counterparts across the world. Image: DC Thomson.

Amateur short-wave radio enthusiasts from the 52nd Dundee (Ogilvie Church) took part in the “Jamboree on the Air” in November 1977.

It was the 20th event of its kind and allowed the boys to speak with Scouts worldwide.

Were you a Super Scout?

Bob Smith presenting the prizes in June 1977.
Bob Smith presenting the prizes in June 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Scout Association held a “Superscout” competition at Craigie High School in June 1977, which was based on the popular BBC show Superstars.

The competitors took part in swimming, athletics and games.

Back (from left) – David Ogilvie (silver), Fraser Middleton (gold), Bob Smith, Assistant Area Commissioner, Venture Scouts, and Neil Holland (bronze).

Front (from left) – Craig Simpson (Jubilee Crown), William Wood (Jubilee Crown) and Ross Haston (Jubilee Crown).

Dundee Scout Gang Show

The Gang Show cast pictured ahead of the big production.
The cast were pictured ahead of the big production. Image: DC Thomson.

Rehearsals in full swing in March 1980 at Roseangle Church ahead of the Dundee Scout Gang Show, which took place at the Whitehall Theatre from April 7-12.

It was first performed at the 5th (Downfield) Scout Hall in 1967.

Country and Western

Participants in the Country and Western Gang Show pose for a picture around a car
Country and Western Gang Show in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

The Gang Show format of songs, dance and short comedy sketches was created by Ralph Reader, the producer of the Scout movement’s original Gang Show.

In 1972 the production moved to its current location at the Whitehall Theatre.

A Mexican standoff

Youngsters wearing ponchos and sombreros taking part in a Mexican scene in the April 1982 Gang Show production.
The Gang Show at the Whitehall Theatre in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters taking part in a Mexican scene in the April 1982 production.

The evening was full of songs, dance and comedy.

Royal Ascot

People in costume for the Royal Ascot scene
The Royal Ascot scene was called Rides. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1982 Dundee Scout Gang Show featured a Royal Ascot scene.

Any youngster involved in Scouting in the city is eligible to enlist for the show.

On the buses

The boys washing the side of the bus in March 1983
The boys washing the side of the bus in March 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scouts of the 23rd troop attached to St Pius Church, Douglas, took ownership of a £200 minibus when it was put up for auction by Dudhope Training Centre.

It took them skiing to Glenshee, to camp at Caputh and to the panto in Edinburgh.

It was set for its longest journey with a trip to London during the Dundee Fortnight.

Gang show soldiers

Dundee Scout Gang Show members dressed as soldiers before the 1983 show.
Dundee Scout Gang Show members before the 1983 show. Image: DC Thomson.

What a way to make an entrance in April 1983.

A group of the Gang Show soldiers were pictured marching on the new university bypass towards the Whitehall Theatre for their dress rehearsals.

23rd Dundee St Pius

Scout members in kilts lining up in front of the bus
Scout members in kilts lining up in front of the bus. Image: DC Thomson.

The 23rd Dundee St Pius X Scout Group ready to head off to London in July 1983.

Did the £200 minibus make it there and back?

Grass cutting squad

Scouts and helpers who cut the grass at Mid Craigie Parish Church stand beside the ride-on lawnmower
Scouts and helpers at Mid Craigie Church. Image: DC Thomson.

Scouts and helpers who cut the grass at Mid Craigie Parish Church in August 1983.

They stepped in after bride and groom-to-be Jean Innes and Charles Barclay complained about having to have their photos taken in the long grass.

Back with the gang in 1985

The Dundee Scout Gang Show cast on stage
Dundee Scout Gang Show cast. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the cast of Dundee Scout Gang Show line up in April 1985.

Thousands of children have taken part at the Whitehall Theatre over the years.

Roger Buist was the long-serving show director.

Cooking up a storm

Leaders look on during this demonstration of backwoods cooking from the boys of the 25th Dundee Scout Group at Camperdown Park in June 1985.
Backwoods cooking without utensils in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Leaders look on during this demonstration of backwoods cooking from the boys of the 25th Dundee Scout Group at Camperdown Park in June 1985.

Backwoods cooking is the art of using an open fire with limited instruments.

Downfield Scouts

Two men at the 5th Downfield shoe shine stand outside the Overgate.
5th Downfield shoe shine stand in the Overgate. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of the 5th Downfield opened a shoe shine stand in the Overgate Centre in Dundee for the annual Bob-A-Job Week in April 1985.

The tradition involved Scouts carrying out tasks in return for a cash donation.

Flying high in 1987

The Cubs launching their helicopters at the end of the competition.
The Cubs launching their helicopters at the end of the competition. Image: DC Thomson.

The Western District Cub Scout Annual Indoor Competition was held in Charleston Primary School in February 1987.

As our picture shows, the home-made helicopters proved popular.

Tay Bridge Station

Leaders Neil Morton and Doug Winter with the boys before leaving for Germany
Leaders Neil Morton and Doug Winter with the boys. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of Dundee Scouts leaving Tay Bridge Station in July 1988 to attend an international camp in Wurzburg in Germany over the holiday fortnight.

The cost of the trip was £150.

It was organised by Doug Winter.

National award

Some of the The 45th Dundee (Broughty Ferry) Scouts pose for a picture
Their efforts gained them a patrol tent. Image: DC Thomson.

The 45th Dundee (Broughty Ferry) Scouts represented Dundee in the Scouts inter-area camping competition held near Peebles in September 1988.

They won the overall title and the Coca-Cola Cup for highest camping standards.

60th birthday

The Dundee Cub pack celebrate at Roseangle church hall.
The Cub pack celebrate at Roseangle church hall. Image: DC Thomson.

The 14th Dundee Cub Pack celebrated their 60th anniversary in February 1989.

A new badge was designed to mark the occasion.

45th Dundee Scouts (Broughty Ferry)

Six members of the 45th Dundee Scouts (Broughty Ferry) with the flag.
The 45th Dundee Scouts (Broughty Ferry) with the flag. Image: DC Thomson.

The winning patrol from the 45th (Broughty Ferry), which won the Dundee Scout Association Area Flag Competition at Douglaswood in June 1989.

The group went forward to the national final.

It is the final image in our Dundee Scouting gallery.

Did you spot anyone you recognise?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

a montage showing some of the landlords from 1978, with their faces on beermats.
Meet the landlords pulling pints at Fife's pubs in 1978
A screenshot from the Spectrum's Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge
The best games from Dundee's ZX Spectrum in 1990 - as beloved Speccy entered…
A montage of pictures of former Dundee pub landlords on playing cards
These landlords were behind the bar at Dundee pubs in 1978 - how many…
Children having fun at the Brownhill Place street party in July 1995.
Photos of Dundee's Charleston housing estate in the 80s and 90s - from street…
3
Rector Peter Murphy and pupils beside the school monolith in August 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Nostalgic photos capture life at Dundee's Whitfield High School from 70s to 90s
Staff behind the bar and ready to serve Rick's Disco customers in May 1983
Were you in the Dundee 'smart set' who partied at Rick's Disco in the…
The Carmyllie Pilot shunting sugar beets during winter
Carmyllie Pilot: Photos capture rise, fall and rebirth of beloved steam engine
a composite image showing pictures of Henry John Gallagher and police outside 2 Roseangle in Dundee
Roseangle murders occupy bleak and bloody place in history of Dundee crime
DRI final out-patient, Isabella Ivy, with nursing staff in November 1998.
Pictures show Dundee nurses keeping city in good health over the years
Lewis Capaldi and super-fan Janet Kirk from Forfar at Fat Sam's Live in 2023. Image: Oliver Kirk.
Lewis Capaldi's love affair with Fat Sam's Live and Dundee

Conversation