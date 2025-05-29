23 photos of Dundee firefighters include heroes fighting city’s biggest blazes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

23 photos of Dundee firefighters include heroes fighting city’s biggest blazes

Our latest pictorial trip down memory lane celebrates firefighters who risk their lives to save others. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan
Firefighters tackling a Barnhill Post Office blaze in August 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackling a Barnhill Post Office blaze in August 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

These archive images show Dundee firefighters in the 1980s and 1990s.

They show crews battling some of the city’s most memorable blazes.

These included the 1980 Palais dance hall fire and the £6.4m blaze that reduced the Ashton Works jute mill to a smouldering shell in 1983.

The faces of those who fight the flames are also shown.

There are pictures of the crew in full uniform and raising money for charity.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these images have not been seen for years.

Will they awaken any memories for you?

Palais dance hall

Firefighters beside a fire engine and at the Marketgait entrance to the old Palais, while smoke pours out of the building over their heads.
Firefighters at the Marketgait entrance to the old Palais. Image: DC Thomson.

The Palais in South Tay Street opened in 1928 and hosted acts over the decades such as Louis Armstrong, David Bowie and the Bee Gees.

It ceased to be the Palais in October 1976 and became Samantha’s disco.

The blaze on February 20 1980 was known as the day the music died and the iconic entrance of the former ballroom is now all that’s left of the old Palais.

Blackness Road HQ

Men standing a the back of a hall and more seated in front of them, as Tayside branch of firefighters are pictured before their meeting.
Tayside branch of firefighters before their meeting. Image: DC Thomson.

A mass meeting at Blackness Road Fire Station in November 1980.

Over 270 members of the Tayside branch of the Fire Brigade Union attended and overwhelmingly supported industrial action in a national dispute over pay.

The fire service workers voted to handle emergency calls only.

Butterburn Court fire

Firefighters kneeling down while gathering their equipment prior to entering the Dundee building.
Firefighters gathering their equipment prior to entering the building. Image: DC Thomson.

Flames and thick smoke trapped 15 tenants as 30 firefighters battled to contain a blaze at the multi-storey block at Butterburn Court in March 1983.

Some were hanging from the top windows, calling for help and waving blankets.

Firefighters fought for more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.

University of Dundee

Firefighters at work on the roof of a lab in the University of Dundee after a fire.
Dealing with the aftermath of the blaze. Image: DC Thomson.

Firefighters at work on the roof of a lab in the University of Dundee after a fire.

The incident happened in April 1983.

Ashton Works

a fire engine is in the foreground, which is elevating firefighters so they can hose down the burning building
The blaze at the former Caird Ashton carpet works. Image: DC Thomson.

Ashton Works was destroyed following a devastating fire in September 1983 that caused the equivalent of £6.4m of damage in today’s money.

More than 60 firefighters battled for more than three hours to contain the blaze.

The Sabine

firefighters standing at the dockside and on the ship
Firefighters standing at the dockside and on the ship. Image: DC Thomson.

A German-registered coaster, the Sabine, collided with the Tay Road Bridge in heavy rain and fog in October 1984.

Firefighters were at Dundee docks after the vessel returned to the harbour.

Fountain nightclub

Firefighters inspect the charred interior of the former Fountain disco in Dundee.
Firefighters inspect the interior of the former Fountain disco. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fountain Disco in Brown Street offered Dundee clubbers cheap drinks, pounding chart music and the best light show in Scotland.

Tragedy struck on June 25 1985 when fire ripped through the upper floor and completely destroyed the roof.

It reopened in April 1986 following repairs and improvements.

Breathing apparatus

Three Tayside Fire Brigade firefighters during training, two of whom are wearing breathing apparatus. A fire engine is parked in the background
Tayside Fire Brigade firefighters during training. Image: DC Thomson.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus during an exercise in July 1985.

Sets are carried on all frontline fire engines.

Fuel leak

an aerial shot showing a fire engine parked behind a tanker as firefighters attend a tanker fuel leak on the Kingsway in Dundee in August 1995.
A fuel leak on the Kingsway in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Firefighters attending a tanker fuel leak on the Kingsway in August 1995.

A firefighter does more than put out fires.

A firefighter also helps with hazardous materials and road traffic accidents.

Disaster simulation

A firefighter being sprayed with water to decontaminate following a disaster simulation exercise at Dundee Airport in October 1989. The Tay Bridge is visible in the background
A firefighter standing underneath several hoses. Image: DC Thomson.

A firefighter being sprayed with water to decontaminate following a disaster simulation exercise at Dundee Airport in October 1989.

The full-scale emergency response was scrambled following a mock crash between two light aircraft that left nine people “killed” and 17 with “serious injuries”.

Exercises of this sort became an annual event.

Wellgate Centre

Firefighters beside a fire engine during a mock disaster. They are using dummies laid out on the ground.
Firefighters during a mock disaster using dummies. Image: DC Thomson.

A mock fire exercise at the Wellgate Centre in November 1989.

Dummies were used and the aim of the simulation was to test the ability of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to penetrate deep into the burning area

Macalpine Road

2 Dundee firefighters carry out a training drill with a fire hose in front of a fire station
A training drill with a fire hose. Image: DC Thomson.

Ian Johnston and Morris Anderson undertaking a training drill with a hose in February 1991 at the Macalpine Road Fire Station.

The station opened in November 1990.

The new building replaced the Northern Fire Station at Strathmore Avenue.

Blackness Road

Long service awards recipients at Blackness Road Station in February 1991. They are pictured in front of a vintage red fire engine.
Group photo of the recipients standing by a historic fire engine. Image: DC Thomson.

Long service awards recipients at Blackness Road Station in February 1991.

The Long Service and Good Conduct Medal is awarded under Royal Warrant to full time, retained and volunteer staff who have completed 20 years’ service.

Blue Iris

emergency services workers, two in hazmat suits, help someone from a train in a simulated rail crash between a passenger train and chemical-carrying tanker
The Blue Iris Dundee emergency exercise. Image: DC Thomson.

A simulated rail crash between a passenger train and chemical-carrying tanker was staged at the northern approach to the Tay Rail Bridge in September 1991.

A ScotRail carriage was derailed to add realism.

The simulated crash resulted in 10 fatalities, which were all dummies.

Dundee ‘disaster’ in 1991

someone is removed from the derailed train on a stretcher by several emergency services workers
The 1991 emergency exercise looked extremely real at the city’s docks. Image: DC Thomson.

Blue Iris was the first large-scale civil emergency exercise to be carried out in Tayside since town and village were lumped together under regionalisation in 1975.

Part of the exercise involved the simulated evacuation of 160 nearby residents whose homes were affected by toxic fumes from the rail tanker.

Fire safety

Firefighters with members of the public outside an information stall in Dundee's Murraygate.
Firefighters with members of the public. Image: DC Thomson.

National Fire Safety Week arrived in the Murraygate in October 1991.

Firefighters were spreading the message outside a portable fire safety awareness unit.

Pulling together

6 Dundee firefighters pictured in front of a fire engine outside a fire station
Fire engine pull for charity in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Senior officers getting in some practise at Macalpine Road Fire Station in August 1993.

They were getting ready to pull a 10-ton fire engine 100 metres in as short a time as possible to raise money for the Ninewells Cancer Research Appeal.

Jim Pearson retiral

a large group of firefighters pictured at the presentation in a hall
Jim Pearson firefighter retirement. Image: DC Thomson.

Station Officer Jim Pearson retired from MacAlpine Road in May 1994.

He received a crystal figurine from Divisional Officer Alexander MacPherson.

Zapp Zone

3 firefighters showing how a thermal imaging camera works in June 1994.
Did they have a game in the arcade as well? Image: DC Thomson.

Remember the Zapp Zone at the Megabowl in Lochee?

Firefighters were showing off how a thermal imaging camera works in June 1994.

Out with the old…

Firefighters Bruce Henderson and Fraser Cochrane, both in helmets, in front of a fire engine .
Firefighters Bruce Henderson (back) and Fraser Cochrane. Image: DC Thomson.

A new helmet was introduced in Tayside featuring a visor.

Bruce Henderson and Fraser Cochrane were comparing the old and new helmet at Blackness Road Fire Station in September 1995.

Bruce, at the back, was modelling the new version.

Tannadice ‘tragedy’

someone on a stretcher surrounded by firefighters during the mock test at Dundee United's Tannadice Park
Mock test at Tannadice Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Forty firefighters with eight appliances were involved in Exercise Grandstand at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park home ground in August 1996.

The mock test was to keep them up to scratch on dealing with incidents at stadia.

Fireman Sam

firefighters, one dressed as Fireman Sam, and shop staff, two of whom are holding a TV, outside the Comet store
The electrical giant opened a new store. Image: DC Thomson.

A new Comet store opened at the Milton of Craigie retail park in November 1999.

The previous store suffered £200,000 of damage in an extensive fire in February with 35 firefighters involved in the emergency operation.

The new store was opened by Fireman Sam and his Dundee colleagues.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Dundee firefighters.

Did you recognise anyone?

Let us know.

Conversation