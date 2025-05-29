23 photos of Dundee firefighters include heroes fighting city’s biggest blazes

These archive images show Dundee firefighters in the 1980s and 1990s.

They show crews battling some of the city’s most memorable blazes.

These included the 1980 Palais dance hall fire and the £6.4m blaze that reduced the Ashton Works jute mill to a smouldering shell in 1983.

The faces of those who fight the flames are also shown.

There are pictures of the crew in full uniform and raising money for charity.

Palais dance hall

The Palais in South Tay Street opened in 1928 and hosted acts over the decades such as Louis Armstrong, David Bowie and the Bee Gees.

It ceased to be the Palais in October 1976 and became Samantha’s disco.

The blaze on February 20 1980 was known as the day the music died and the iconic entrance of the former ballroom is now all that’s left of the old Palais.

Blackness Road HQ

A mass meeting at Blackness Road Fire Station in November 1980.

Over 270 members of the Tayside branch of the Fire Brigade Union attended and overwhelmingly supported industrial action in a national dispute over pay.

The fire service workers voted to handle emergency calls only.

Butterburn Court fire

Flames and thick smoke trapped 15 tenants as 30 firefighters battled to contain a blaze at the multi-storey block at Butterburn Court in March 1983.

Some were hanging from the top windows, calling for help and waving blankets.

Firefighters fought for more than an hour to bring the blaze under control.

University of Dundee

Firefighters at work on the roof of a lab in the University of Dundee after a fire.

The incident happened in April 1983.

Ashton Works

Ashton Works was destroyed following a devastating fire in September 1983 that caused the equivalent of £6.4m of damage in today’s money.

More than 60 firefighters battled for more than three hours to contain the blaze.

The Sabine

A German-registered coaster, the Sabine, collided with the Tay Road Bridge in heavy rain and fog in October 1984.

Firefighters were at Dundee docks after the vessel returned to the harbour.

Fountain nightclub

The Fountain Disco in Brown Street offered Dundee clubbers cheap drinks, pounding chart music and the best light show in Scotland.

Tragedy struck on June 25 1985 when fire ripped through the upper floor and completely destroyed the roof.

It reopened in April 1986 following repairs and improvements.

Breathing apparatus

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus during an exercise in July 1985.

Sets are carried on all frontline fire engines.

Fuel leak

Firefighters attending a tanker fuel leak on the Kingsway in August 1995.

A firefighter does more than put out fires.

A firefighter also helps with hazardous materials and road traffic accidents.

Disaster simulation

A firefighter being sprayed with water to decontaminate following a disaster simulation exercise at Dundee Airport in October 1989.

The full-scale emergency response was scrambled following a mock crash between two light aircraft that left nine people “killed” and 17 with “serious injuries”.

Exercises of this sort became an annual event.

Wellgate Centre

A mock fire exercise at the Wellgate Centre in November 1989.

Dummies were used and the aim of the simulation was to test the ability of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to penetrate deep into the burning area

Macalpine Road

Ian Johnston and Morris Anderson undertaking a training drill with a hose in February 1991 at the Macalpine Road Fire Station.

The station opened in November 1990.

The new building replaced the Northern Fire Station at Strathmore Avenue.

Blackness Road

Long service awards recipients at Blackness Road Station in February 1991.

The Long Service and Good Conduct Medal is awarded under Royal Warrant to full time, retained and volunteer staff who have completed 20 years’ service.

Blue Iris

A simulated rail crash between a passenger train and chemical-carrying tanker was staged at the northern approach to the Tay Rail Bridge in September 1991.

A ScotRail carriage was derailed to add realism.

The simulated crash resulted in 10 fatalities, which were all dummies.

Dundee ‘disaster’ in 1991

Blue Iris was the first large-scale civil emergency exercise to be carried out in Tayside since town and village were lumped together under regionalisation in 1975.

Part of the exercise involved the simulated evacuation of 160 nearby residents whose homes were affected by toxic fumes from the rail tanker.

Fire safety

National Fire Safety Week arrived in the Murraygate in October 1991.

Firefighters were spreading the message outside a portable fire safety awareness unit.

Pulling together

Senior officers getting in some practise at Macalpine Road Fire Station in August 1993.

They were getting ready to pull a 10-ton fire engine 100 metres in as short a time as possible to raise money for the Ninewells Cancer Research Appeal.

Jim Pearson retiral

Station Officer Jim Pearson retired from MacAlpine Road in May 1994.

He received a crystal figurine from Divisional Officer Alexander MacPherson.

Zapp Zone

Remember the Zapp Zone at the Megabowl in Lochee?

Firefighters were showing off how a thermal imaging camera works in June 1994.

Out with the old…

A new helmet was introduced in Tayside featuring a visor.

Bruce Henderson and Fraser Cochrane were comparing the old and new helmet at Blackness Road Fire Station in September 1995.

Bruce, at the back, was modelling the new version.

Tannadice ‘tragedy’

Forty firefighters with eight appliances were involved in Exercise Grandstand at Dundee United’s Tannadice Park home ground in August 1996.

The mock test was to keep them up to scratch on dealing with incidents at stadia.

Fireman Sam

A new Comet store opened at the Milton of Craigie retail park in November 1999.

The previous store suffered £200,000 of damage in an extensive fire in February with 35 firefighters involved in the emergency operation.

The new store was opened by Fireman Sam and his Dundee colleagues.

