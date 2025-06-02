Turn back time to life on Stirling University campus in the 80s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Turn back time to life on Stirling University campus in the 80s

Did you or someone you know attend Stirling University in the 1980s? Can you spot them in our retro gallery? Nora McElhone
Nora McElhone
Image shows: a black and white picture of students enrolling for their classes at Stirling University.
Signing up for courses at the start of the academic year. Image: University of Stirling Archives. Stirling University.

Stirling University, with its campus lifestyle, was a centre for more than just academia for students in the 1980s.

These were the days of big political debate and bigger hairstyles.

The technology was just as sharp as the fashions – or so we thought at the time…

We have joined forces with the university’s archives team to pull together a gallery of images which capture some key moments of campus life four decades ago.

Maybe you will spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery?

Perhaps you remember the student newspaper?

Or how the accommodation looked?

Grab your bag as we head back to class in the 1980s.

Sunny Stirling makes for a student idyll

image shows: the cover image from the Stirling University prospectus from 1982. A sunny picture of a student overlooking the campus buildings.
The cover image on the 1982 Stirling University Prospectus. Supplied by University of Stirling Archives.

Students at Stirling in the 1980s had their teaching delivered in the semester system, which divided lectures and tutorials into two semesters of 15 weeks each.

The 1982 university prospectus focussed on the great location and facilities on offer for students who came to study at Stirling University.

Gritty publication from Stirling Students’ Association in 1981

Image shows: the student handbook issued to students of Stirling University in 1981.
The 1981 Student handbook had a Gothic feel. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The cover of the Student’s Association Handbook for 1981-82 presented a different picture to the sunny University prospectus above.

Its dark and gloomy cover reflected the post-punk and Goth student fashions of the time.

The bridge across the loch

Image shows: a black and white photograph of The bridge over the loch at Stirling University.
The bridge across the loch. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The iconic bridge across the loch was a well-trodden path for students each day.

It provided the main link between the student halls and the central university buildings including the library and Student Union.

Daily life on campus at Stirling Uni

Image shows: A black and white picture of two students in the kitchen area of their accommodation at Stirling University.
Cooking in the well-equipped student accommodation. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Learning to fend for yourself is part of the challenge and excitement of moving away from home to university.

I wonder what was on the menu for these students?

At least they didn’t need to resort to that student staple, cold beans!

Image shows: a black and white picture of a student lounge where two students are watching TV.
One of the student lounges. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The Stirling campus was designed as a town in miniature, with large halls built around the loch to accommodate many of the university’s students.

Watching TV in a student lounge was common in the days before people had TVs , PCs and laptops in their rooms.

I wonder what today’s students would think about the size of this screen and having to turn a knob on the TV to change channel or adjust the volume?

A thoroughly modern university

A student making use of the language lab. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The changes in teaching methods over time can be seen in this photograph of one of the university’s language labs.

In the pre-digital age, individual booths provided an effective method of listening and learning a range of languages.

Do you remember using a language lab at school or university?

Image shows: A man using a microfiche machine to look at old newspapers. Stirling 1980s
Before the days of internet searches. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Research looked different in the 1980s.

These large microfilm readers provided access to old issues of newspapers in the University Library in the pre-digital age.

1983 Annual Report. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Technology was also the focus of the university’s 1983 annual report.

The cover presented a high-tech future.

The report recorded a total student population of 3,030.

Today the University of Stirling has a global student population of over 17,500.

Getting involved in student media was a highlight of university life for many Stirling students

An aspiring DJ spins the records in Airthrey Radio’s studio. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Airthrey Radio was founded in 1972 to provide a soundtrack to student life on campus.

The campus radio station is run by students for students it continues to broadcast today as Air3 radio.

Image shows: the covers of student newspaper Brig from 1985 and 1986. Stirling Uni.
Student newspaper The Brig captured the spirit of the times. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The first foray into print media was established in 1969.

Brig, Stirling’s student newspaper, took its name from the famous bridge over the loch and reported on all aspects of campus life.

These covers from 1985 illustrate the styles and fashions of that era.

Image shows: a bright cover of Brig Newspaper in December 1989.
This December 89 Brig cover. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The dawn of Acid House brought a smiley end to the 1980s on this cover of Brig, the student newspaper, from December 1989.

It reveals a change in culture as students prepared to leave the 1980s behind.

A centre for the arts: Stirling’s Macrobert Arts Centre

Image shows: an interior view of the Macroberts Arts Centre in Stirling in the 1980s.
The Macrobert Arts Centre. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The Macrobert Arts Centre has been the cultural heart of the university since 1971. The renowned cultural hub provides a wide range of music, theatre, dance and cinema events.

In the 1980s the Macrobert box office was accessed directly down stairs from the central area outside the university library.

Student protests at Stirling’s Queen’s Court

Protest was still part and parcel of university life in the early 1980s. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

In 1981 planned government cuts to the university sector triggered protests at campuses across the country including this meeting held in Queens Court at the centre of the Stirling campus.

A familiar face addressing the crowds

Image shows: student union president Jack McConnell addressing a crowd at Stirling University in 1981.
Jack McConnell addresses a gathering during the anti-cuts protests. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Another image of the 1981 anti-cuts demo showing the then student union president Jack McConnell addressing the crowd.

Jack McConnell was First Minister of Scotland from 2001-2007 and is now Lord McConnell of Glenscorrodale and the current Chancellor of the University of Stirling.

It is the final image in our gallery.

Did you attend the University of Stirling in the 1980s?

Did you recognise anyone you know?

Please share your reminisces in the comments section below.

