Pictures published for first time show Dundee landmarks in 1987

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Pictures published for first time show Dundee landmarks in 1987

These colour photos of Dundee show how much life in the city has changed since 1987. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
People walking past the red BT telephone boxes outside Boots, C&A and Littlewoods in Dundee city centre in 1987.
The red BT telephone boxes outside Boots, C&A and Littlewoods in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Dundee look in 1987?

These images provide an amazing insight into life in the city.

They were taken by DC Thomson photographers while out on other assignments and marked a shift in photographic practice from monochrome to colour.

For nearly 40 years, the collection of colour slides was largely forgotten about.

They were digitised after gathering dust.

They show the brown blockwork of the Wellgate Centre.

Vanished views of Tayside House and the Stakis Earl Grey Hotel are captured alongside the brutalist architecture of the Overgate shopping mall.

The photos hark back to the days before the City Square was pedestrianised.

Some scenes have changed beyond recognition.

Others have changed very little.

City Square

Looking towards the City Square in Dundee.
There was a pedestrian crossing on the High Street in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

A view across the pedestrian crossing towards the City Square and Caird Hall.

On the left is Burton menswear and the Pronuptia bridal store.

Cathay Palace Chinese restaurant replaced Café Val d’Or when it closed.

Perth Road

An aerial shot of Perth Road and a busy scene of cars in 1987.
Cars driving down the Perth Road in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking down the Perth Road in November 1987.

The TSB bank was still there.

Do you remember the large bright-yellow bins?

City Churches

People walking along a street past churches in Dundee.
A view of the Dundee City Churches. Image: DC Thomson.

Little has changed in this scene from the Nethergate in March 1987.

A group of people walk past the City Churches.

There is a taxi rank on the right hand side and in the distance you can make out a Tayside Region Volvo Ailsa blue-and-white double-decker bus.

Overgate Centre

An aerial view of a Dundee shopping centre.
The exterior of the Overgate Centre in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

A high view of the old Overgate shopping mall including the concrete walkway.

It was looking rundown and neglected.

What Every Woman Wants can be seen in the background, which in 1987 was selling “baggy traditional hip hugging marble wash” jeans for £9.99.

Tay Road Bridge gardens

Tay Road Bridge gardens looking beautiful on a sunny day.
There is an individual sat on a bench reading. Image: DC Thomson.

A magnificent floral display at the Tay Road Bridge Gardens.

The circular garden under the approach road was surrounded by benches.

Pipe bands used to play in the gardens.

Dundee Howff

The Howff Dundee graveyard with headstones and lots of trees
This picture shows part of the graveyard that was surrounded by trees. Image: DC Thomson.

The Howff is a historian’s own heaven.

There are 1,751 gravestones in the cemetery, which came into existence in 1564.

There are many more people, however, buried there.

Tayside House

Tay Hotel and Tayside House standing next to each other.
Tayside House standing beside the Tay Hotel in March 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The Tay Hotel on Whitehall Crescent alongside Tayside House.

Tayside House was demolished in 2013 and the Tay Hotel is now the Malmaison.

Dundonian entertainer George Duffus gave a talk to Dundee Rotaract club about what makes different people laugh in the Tay Hotel in March 1987.

RRS Discovery

RRS Discovery ship in Dundee in 1987.
The Discovery alongside another ship in the dock. Image: DC Thomson.

The Discovery was still in a wet dock in March 1987.

Dundee Heritage Trust paid just £1 to the Maritime Trust for the Discovery and she arrived at Victoria Dock in April 1986 from London’s St Katharine’s Dock.

She returned home after 85 years spent away.

Post Office

Old Dundee post office building in 1987.
The Renaissance structure with its detailed columns and cornices. Image: DC Thomson.

The three-storey former Dundee Post Office building in Meadowside.

In 1987 a first class stamp cost 18p.

The interior became Circus Nightclub in October 2001 after closure and London Nightclub and Cubic Nightclub under subsequent ownership changes.

Wellgate Centre

The brown exterior of Dundee's Wellgate shopping centre.
An exterior view of the Wellgate shopping centre. Image: DC Thomson.

The brown blockwork entrance of the Wellgate Centre in March 1987.

There are signs on the frontage for British Home Stores and Mothercare.

Every Dundonian will recall the Wellgate waterfall, which was made up of curtains of plastic wires which water flowed down and trickled into a pool below.

Stakis Earl Grey Hotel

Stakis Earl Grey Hotel being built in 1987.
Stakis Earl Grey Hotel in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Construction of the Stakis Regency Casino and Stakis Earl Grey Hotel.

The casino offered roulette, blackjack, three-card poker and slot games with a bar and restaurant providing food and drink into the wee small hours.

The 129-bedroom hotel occupied an unrivalled site on the banks of the Tay with a stunning vista across to Fife framed by the bridges.

Shopping centre

An old shopping centre in 1987, with people walking past the shop windows
There are people walking past the shop windows. Image: DC Thomson.

Another view of the Overgate shopping centre from February 1987.

The Shoe People, Lunn Polly and Home Charm are among the shops in the picture.

In the background is the William Low supermarket.

Tay Road Bridge car park

Tay Road Bridge car park in 1987
Tay Road Bridge car park in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Several cars in the waterfront car park.

You would park there to go to the Olympia swimming pool.

The large gasometer from Dundee Gas Works can be seen in the background.

McManus Galleries

Cars driving past Dundee museum the McManus Galleries.
Dundee McManus Galleries. Image: DC Thomson.

Cars coming past the McManus Galleries in March 1987.

The one-way system that was in place is completely different these days.

Rabbie Burns is seen surveying the passing show.

Royal Exchange Assurance

Royal Exchange Assurance building on Panmure Street and people at a bus stop.
There is a clock above the entrance sign. Image: DC Thomson.

The Royal Exchange Assurance building on Panmure Street.

It was originally built in 1957.

The bus stop adverts include one for Outspan oranges.

St Andrew’s Parish Church

Cars parked along the pavement outside St Andrew's Church in King Street.
The exterior of the church in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Cars parked along the pavement outside St Andrew’s Church in King Street.

St Andrew’s Church was completed in 1774.

When it was built in the 18th Century the area was semi-rural.

DC Thomson

Red sandstone HQ of publisher DC Thomson.
The headquarters of DC Thomson. Image: DC Thomson.

The foundation stone was laid for the DC Thomson building in 1904.

Christened “Courier Buildings” and dominating the west side of Albert Square, the company’s new home was one of the most advanced buildings in Europe.

The exterior red sandstone cladding came from Dumfries.

The Steeple

Flower beds in front of a large Dundee church in 1987
A floral display in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

A flower bed in front of The Steeple Church.

It was one of a number of floral displays across the city centre.

The picture may well evoke nostalgia for the days when the streets were clean.

Chamber of Commerce

Old buildings in Dundee.
The A-listed building in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Chamber of Commerce in March 1987.

These were the days when you would see a red phone box on every street.

The building is now home to the Brewdog pub and a function suite.

Sinderins

Aerial view of the Perth Road junction in Dundee.
The parting of the roads at Sinderins. Image: DC Thomson.

The Sinderins junction where Perth Road and Hawkhill join together.

The tenement gable was refurbished in 1987.

The traffic system is the same today.

Dundee Law

A view looking up to the famous Law Hill in Dundee in 1987
View of Dundee showing the Law. Image: DC Thomson.

A view looking over the city to Dundee Law.

The summit is the highest point in Dundee and includes the war memorial.

It was formally unveiled by Sir Iain Hamilton in 1925.

City Chambers

Dundee City Square packed with parked cars in March 1987
Looking across Dundee City Square in March 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The City Square filled with cars before it was closed off to traffic.

The Thomas Cook travel agent is on the right of the City Chambers.

Littlewoods, Boots and H. Samuel stores are in the background.

Dundee High School

a colour picture of the exterior of Dundee High School in 1987.
Image shows the exterior of the high school. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking towards Dundee High School from McManus Galleries.

Cars are parked in the playground.

There are now bus stops outside the school railings.

Concrete walkway

Shoppers on the walkway at Overgate shopping centre in 1987 in Dundee.
There are several pedestrians walking past the shops. Image: DC Thomson.

The concrete walkway lined with shops in the Overgate Centre in 1987.

You can make out the signs for Mothercare and Birrell’s Shoe Shop.

It’s the final image in our stroll through Dundee in 1987.

More from Past Times

Irene and John Conacher and Jeff Stewart were among the publicans. Image: DC Thomson.
The pubs and landlords who were the heart and soul of Dundee's schemes in…
Image shows: a black and white picture of students enrolling for their classes at Stirling University.
Turn back time to life on Stirling University campus in the 80s
Number 64602 alongside the Edinburgh train during a stop at Elie in 1965.
Rare photos capture the end of a 'landmark' Dundee station and the closing of…
Firefighters tackling a Barnhill Post Office blaze in August 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
23 photos of Dundee firefighters include heroes fighting city's biggest blazes
A group picture as a Scout Association open day is held at Camperdown Park in September 1982.
Photos of Dundee Cubs and Scouts in the 70s and 80s - from Fordell…
a montage showing some of the landlords from 1978, with their faces on beermats.
Meet the landlords pulling pints at Fife's pubs in 1978
A screenshot from the Spectrum's Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge
The best games from Dundee's ZX Spectrum in 1990 - as beloved Speccy entered…
A montage of pictures of former Dundee pub landlords on playing cards
These landlords were behind the bar at Dundee pubs in 1978 - how many…
Children having fun at the Brownhill Place street party in July 1995.
Photos of Dundee's Charleston housing estate in the 80s and 90s - from street…
3
Rector Peter Murphy and pupils beside the school monolith in August 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Nostalgic photos capture life at Dundee's Whitfield High School from 70s to 90s

Conversation