Past Times

Visit Dundee in 1988 thanks to colour photos pulled from the archives

These pictures take us back to Dundee in 1988 and have been newly digitised after decades gathering dust in the DC Thomson archives. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
picture shows pedestrians walking past two red post boxes on a sunny day in Dundee City Square in June 1988.
A view of Dundee City Square in June 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to Dundee in 1988.

The images, captured on colour reversal film by DC Thomson photographers, were actually part of a modernisation process at the firm.

These were part of a recently discovered stash which has been digitised.

They show red post boxes in the City Square and vanished views of the bottom of the Hilltown before the demolition of buildings opposite the Little Theatre.

Big crowds at Samuel’s Corner greeted the floats at the Dundee Festival.

The RRS Discovery and the Unicorn were berthed in Victoria Dock and fresh mussels and pheasant were on the menu at Miguel’s in Broughty Ferry.

This retro photo gallery captures life in Dundee as it was back in 1988.

What will you remember?

Barnhill Rock Garden

two people on a bench and two dog walkers on a lawn in Barnhill rock garden on a sunny day
Some people enjoying the sunshine at Barnhill. Image: DC Thomson.

Barnhill Rock Garden looking resplendent in the sunshine in 1988.

The garden occupies the site of the former nine-hole golf course at Barnhill.

It rose from modest beginnings as a rockery display at the starter’s box in 1964.

Broughty Ferry

People sitting on the stone wall and feeding the swans at Broughty Ferry Harbour in 1988.
Swans at Broughty Ferry in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

People feeding the swans at Broughty Ferry Harbour in 1988.

The seagulls joined the Ferry’s resident swans in looking for bread.

Let’s hope nobody went overboard.

Burns statue

a pink-flowering tree sits the Robert Burns statue outside Dundee's McManus Galleries in 1988.
Burns statue at McManus Galleries. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland’s National Bard sitting outside McManus Galleries in 1988.

The Robert Burns statue was mounted on a pedestal of Peterhead granite in Albert Square and 100,000 people watched the unveiling in October 1880.

Camperdown Zoo

an elevated shot that shows several enclosures within the zoo and some people on the footpaths
Image shows several enclosures within the zoo. Image: DC Thomson.

The zoo at Camperdown Park has always been a popular attraction.

In 1988 the public was given the chance to adopt every animal in the zoo.

Among the residents in 1988 was Jeremy the Bear, who used to advertise Sugar Puffs.

Christmas tree

A big Christmas tree with the lighting switched on in Dundee's City Square at night.
Christmas tree with the lighting switched on. Image: DC Thomson.

The Christmas tree in the City Square in December 1988.

The civic decorations and lights were even more spectacular in 1988 thanks to a £3,000 cash boost donated by Alan Craig on behalf of the city traders.

The big switch-on was conducted by the cast of Beauty and the Beast.

City Churches

a bus stop next to a church and a market cross with a unicorn at the top
Dundee City Churches in Nethergate. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the bus stop at the Nethergate outside City Churches.

A display of flowers from the parks department are behind the Mercat Cross.

The cross was moved to the Nethergate in 1874.

City Square

Dundee City Square is busy with people walking and sitting down on a sunny day
A view of Dundee City Square in June 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of City Square in the summer sunshine in June 1988.

Two red post boxes can be seen in the foreground and the Caird Hall, in the background, was about to host the two-day Tayside Women’s Health Fair.

The event explored everything from diet and exercise to the menopause.

City Square Fountains

Another view of the City Square in June 1988, looking past two fountains to Samuel's Corner.
Looking past the fountains to Samuel’s Corner. Image: DC Thomson.

Another view of the City Square in June 1988.

These were the days when the fountains were actually filled with water.

The sculptures represent fire, water, earth and air.

Dundee Festival

Crowds line the street as a float approaches Samuel's Corner on the High Street in July 1988 during the Dundee Festival parade.
Dundee Festival parade in July 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The Loch Ness Monster and the Scottish Hydro-Electric float approaches Samuel’s Corner on the High Street in July 1988 during the Dundee Festival parade.

Dozens of floats and marching bands took to the streets in a gigantic parade.

The first Dundee Festival took place in July 1978.

Dundee Harbour

an aerial shot shows warehouses and a boat docked at Dundee harbour
Dundee harbour area in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

This is an aerial view of Dundee Harbour.

Ocean Odyssey took up temporary residence later in the year.

The rig was declared an insurance write-off.

Dundee Law

The war memorial at the top of Dundee Law, with the River Tay and the Fife coast in the distance.
Dundee Law war memorial. Image: DC Thomson.

The war memorial at the top of Dundee Law.

After much debate, it was agreed the words on the memorial should read: “To the memory of Dundee men who fell in the Great War, 1914-1918.”

A foundry in Cheltenham completed the job.

Fisher Street

A view along Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry, with the River Tay coming up to the sea wall
Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

A view along Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry.

The RNLI lifeboat station is on the left and the Ship Inn is on the right.

The Ship Inn is more than 200 years old.

Gray Street

Looking down Gray Street and over the level crossing in 1988. There are cars parked on the road and the River Tay is in the distance
A view of Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking down Gray Street and over the level crossing in 1988.

Do you remember Miguel’s?

In 1988 the restaurant was serving up a varied menu including “pheasant, venison, steaks, pasta, fresh veal, crayfish, crevettes and fresh mussels”.

Hawthorn Bar

The crumbling remains of the Hawthorn and Top O' The Steps public houses in Dundee
Pubs on the corner of Hilltown and Victoria Road. Image: DC Thomson.

Last orders at the Hawthorn and Top O’ The Steps public houses.

The buildings were condemned to demolition by Dundee District Council.

The Hawthorn was formerly called the Rowan Tree and the Maple Leaf.

Hilltown demolition

a digger and a huge pile of rubble as the two Dundee pubs are pulled down
Both pubs were consigned to history. Image: DC Thomson.

A digger pulled down the adjoining buildings, which were deemed unsafe, in February 1988 to make way for Dundee’s £14 million inner ring road.

Hawthorn Bar mine host Tom McMahon was one of Dundee’s oldest publicans.

He mourned the loss of the iconic boozer.

Ninewells Hospital

an elevated shot showing a car park, roads and buildings at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells Hospital in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The approach to the Ninewells Hospital site in 1988.

When it opened in 1974, hospital porters said they were having to walk 15 miles a day around the 230-acre site, while rumours spread that doctors and nurses were using roller skates and scooters to get around.

River Tay

an aerial shot showing the Dundee cityscape, the River Tay and road and rail bridges in 1988
River Tay and road bridges in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Aerial view east along the River Tay on a beautiful day.

The road and rail bridges shape the picture and prominent in the skyline are the Hilltown multis, Tayside House and Dundee Gas Works.

Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive, with a path on the left of the picture, the River Tay on the right and the road bridge in the distance
The road bridge can be seen in the background.

Looking east along Riverside Drive.

The stretch remains a popular spot for cyclists and joggers.

Tay Road Bridge

an ariel picture from 1988 showing houses, Dundee Law and the Tay Road Bridge, with the Fife coast in the distance.
Ariel view looking south in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Ariel view showing Dundee Law and the Tay Road Bridge.

The bridge was designed by William Fairhurst, who was an accomplished chess player.

Technology Park

Daffodils bloom near to a deer statue among the trees
A view of the deer statue amongst the trees. Image: DC Thomson.

David Annand won the public art competition at Dundee’s Technology Park in 1986 and the leaping deer he created was greeted with public acclaim.

Annand went on to complete a number of public sculptures including the bronze tribute to Formula 1 driver Jim Clark in the quiet Fife village of Kilmany.

Victoria Dock

Picture offers an aerial view of Dundee Harbour showing boats and warehouses
Aerial view of Dundee Harbour. Image: DC Thomson.

The Discovery and Unicorn were berthed in Victoria Dock in 1988.

In 1992 the Discovery was moved to Discovery Quay where it is now in dry dock.

West Ferry

This pictures shows several yachts on the water at West Ferry, Dundee.
Yachts at West Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Sailors take advantage of the good weather to sail their yachts at West Ferry.

The Beach Club House at West Ferry is home to Royal Tay Yacht Club.

The club was established in March 1885.

