Visit Dundee in 1988 thanks to colour photos pulled from the archives

Welcome to Dundee in 1988.

The images, captured on colour reversal film by DC Thomson photographers, were actually part of a modernisation process at the firm.

These were part of a recently discovered stash which has been digitised.

They show red post boxes in the City Square and vanished views of the bottom of the Hilltown before the demolition of buildings opposite the Little Theatre.

Big crowds at Samuel’s Corner greeted the floats at the Dundee Festival.

The RRS Discovery and the Unicorn were berthed in Victoria Dock and fresh mussels and pheasant were on the menu at Miguel’s in Broughty Ferry.

This retro photo gallery captures life in Dundee as it was back in 1988.

What will you remember?

Barnhill Rock Garden

Barnhill Rock Garden looking resplendent in the sunshine in 1988.

The garden occupies the site of the former nine-hole golf course at Barnhill.

It rose from modest beginnings as a rockery display at the starter’s box in 1964.

Broughty Ferry

People feeding the swans at Broughty Ferry Harbour in 1988.

The seagulls joined the Ferry’s resident swans in looking for bread.

Let’s hope nobody went overboard.

Burns statue

Scotland’s National Bard sitting outside McManus Galleries in 1988.

The Robert Burns statue was mounted on a pedestal of Peterhead granite in Albert Square and 100,000 people watched the unveiling in October 1880.

Camperdown Zoo

The zoo at Camperdown Park has always been a popular attraction.

In 1988 the public was given the chance to adopt every animal in the zoo.

Among the residents in 1988 was Jeremy the Bear, who used to advertise Sugar Puffs.

Christmas tree

The Christmas tree in the City Square in December 1988.

The civic decorations and lights were even more spectacular in 1988 thanks to a £3,000 cash boost donated by Alan Craig on behalf of the city traders.

The big switch-on was conducted by the cast of Beauty and the Beast.

City Churches

A view of the bus stop at the Nethergate outside City Churches.

A display of flowers from the parks department are behind the Mercat Cross.

The cross was moved to the Nethergate in 1874.

City Square

A view of City Square in the summer sunshine in June 1988.

Two red post boxes can be seen in the foreground and the Caird Hall, in the background, was about to host the two-day Tayside Women’s Health Fair.

The event explored everything from diet and exercise to the menopause.

City Square Fountains

Another view of the City Square in June 1988.

These were the days when the fountains were actually filled with water.

The sculptures represent fire, water, earth and air.

Dundee Festival

The Loch Ness Monster and the Scottish Hydro-Electric float approaches Samuel’s Corner on the High Street in July 1988 during the Dundee Festival parade.

Dozens of floats and marching bands took to the streets in a gigantic parade.

The first Dundee Festival took place in July 1978.

Dundee Harbour

This is an aerial view of Dundee Harbour.

Ocean Odyssey took up temporary residence later in the year.

The rig was declared an insurance write-off.

Dundee Law

The war memorial at the top of Dundee Law.

After much debate, it was agreed the words on the memorial should read: “To the memory of Dundee men who fell in the Great War, 1914-1918.”

A foundry in Cheltenham completed the job.

Fisher Street

A view along Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry.

The RNLI lifeboat station is on the left and the Ship Inn is on the right.

The Ship Inn is more than 200 years old.

Gray Street

Looking down Gray Street and over the level crossing in 1988.

Do you remember Miguel’s?

In 1988 the restaurant was serving up a varied menu including “pheasant, venison, steaks, pasta, fresh veal, crayfish, crevettes and fresh mussels”.

Hawthorn Bar

Last orders at the Hawthorn and Top O’ The Steps public houses.

The buildings were condemned to demolition by Dundee District Council.

The Hawthorn was formerly called the Rowan Tree and the Maple Leaf.

Hilltown demolition

A digger pulled down the adjoining buildings, which were deemed unsafe, in February 1988 to make way for Dundee’s £14 million inner ring road.

Hawthorn Bar mine host Tom McMahon was one of Dundee’s oldest publicans.

He mourned the loss of the iconic boozer.

Ninewells Hospital

The approach to the Ninewells Hospital site in 1988.

When it opened in 1974, hospital porters said they were having to walk 15 miles a day around the 230-acre site, while rumours spread that doctors and nurses were using roller skates and scooters to get around.

River Tay

Aerial view east along the River Tay on a beautiful day.

The road and rail bridges shape the picture and prominent in the skyline are the Hilltown multis, Tayside House and Dundee Gas Works.

Riverside Drive

Looking east along Riverside Drive.

The stretch remains a popular spot for cyclists and joggers.

Tay Road Bridge

Ariel view showing Dundee Law and the Tay Road Bridge.

The bridge was designed by William Fairhurst, who was an accomplished chess player.

Technology Park

David Annand won the public art competition at Dundee’s Technology Park in 1986 and the leaping deer he created was greeted with public acclaim.

Annand went on to complete a number of public sculptures including the bronze tribute to Formula 1 driver Jim Clark in the quiet Fife village of Kilmany.

Victoria Dock

The Discovery and Unicorn were berthed in Victoria Dock in 1988.

In 1992 the Discovery was moved to Discovery Quay where it is now in dry dock.

West Ferry

Sailors take advantage of the good weather to sail their yachts at West Ferry.

The Beach Club House at West Ferry is home to Royal Tay Yacht Club.

The club was established in March 1885.