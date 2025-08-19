Picture gallery captures 70s scenes from Dundee’s Hilltown

These nostalgic images give a flavour of local life in Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1970s.

Some of these retro shots have not been seen for years.

They capture streets, people and everyday life during a decade which gave us ABBA, cheesecloth shirts, flared jeans, Star Wars and The Six Million Dollar Man.

Lost scenes are brought back to life, like the Derby Street multis.

The Anglo Indian Restaurant, Alex Smith’s and the Seahorse chippy are among the long-lost businesses featured in the whistle-stop tour through the Hilltown.

You can see just how much the Hilltown has changed.

What will you remember?

Dallfield multis

Only 11 high-rise blocks remain in the city and the Dallfield multis – built between 1964 and 1966 – comprise the largest-surviving development.

They consist of four 15-storey blocks nestling at the foot of the Hilltown: Dallfield Court, Tulloch Court, Bonnethill Court and Hilltown Court.

Derby Street

The 25-storey Derby Street multis – Butterburn and Bucklemaker Courts – followed in the 1970s and stood tall near the crest of the Hilltown.

This view was taken from one of the flats in May 1971.

Visible is Strathmartine Road, Hill Street and Mains Road.

Alex Smith’s

Looking up the Hilltown in August 1971.

The frontage of the Alex Smith retail store is located on the right.

It was a familiar landmark for 50 years before closing in May 2003.

Bucklemaker Court

Women reading a notice outside the lifts at Bucklemaker Court in Hilltown.

There were once 44 multis in Dundee.

The blocks were a defining characteristic of the city.

One-way system

A police officer was on duty when a one-way traffic system came into operation at the top of the Hilltown in February 1973.

On the right is Jockie Smith’s pet shop and Clark’s shoe repairs.

Coffee Bar

Fancy a brew?

The coffee stall at the top of the Hilltown belonging to Rough & Fraser.

The date is March 1973 and snacks were also available.

Hilltown Terrace

A view of the Hilltown looking down to the Wellgate in April 1973.

The first model of the proposed Wellgate Centre was unveiled in 1973 with construction work starting in 1975 that was starting to take shape by 1977.

Seahorse Restaurant

The Seahorse chip shop in August 1973 at the Hilltown shopping complex.

It was owned by Luigi Marino and business partner Dino Barbieri.

The building is long gone.

Ann Street Gardens

Ann Street Gardens in the Hilltown in May 1974.

The Stag can be seen alongside Strathvision, which sold hi-fi’s, cameras and TV sets.

Robert Gibb

The Robert Gibb DIY shop next to the Co-op on Hilltown in June 1974.

Gibb’s became Crichton’s DIY and Hardware before closing down in August 1987.

This group of buildings is still there today, although the shops are now different.

School run

An adult and a couple of kids making the school run at Alexander Street.

An old-school red phone box is on the right of the image from October 1974.

The picture was taken at the junction between Alexander Street and Hillbank Road.

Bottom of Hilltown

A view through the trees looking towards the bottom of the Hilltown in June 1975.

The area had been cleared to build the Wellgate Centre.

Anglo Indian Restaurant

The Anglo Indian Restaurant opened at 224 Hilltown in June 1976.

The proprietor was Abdul Kalam Chowdhury, better known locally as Kalam.

The restaurant offered “exotic dishes in tasteful surroundings”.

Highwayman Bar

Drinkers are put on the clock by owner Tom McGovern at the Highwayman in the Hilltown in December 1976, when closing was extended to 11pm.

Pubs were permitted an extra hour under changes to licensing laws.

A pint of Harp Lager cost 19p at the Highwayman.

A nip of whisky was 34p.

Hilltown shops

A view up Hilltown’s busy main street featuring shops and locals in May 1977.

The launderette can be seen in the background.

Jockie Smith

Legendary Hilltown pet shop owner Jockie Smith in February 1978.

Jockie’s shops became an institution with thousands of children getting their puppies, gerbils, rabbits or white mice from him.

Dallfield Day Nursery

Children at Dallfield Day Nursery celebrating Halloween in October 1978.

The 1960s building was demolished to make way for Dundee’s inner ring road and replaced by a new 40-place child and family centre in Kirkton in 1989.

Aitken’s Spar

Aitken’s Spar supermarket in October 1978.

“Savings are just around the corner”, was the Hilltown shop’s tagline.

Special offers were Tennent’s Lager at 23p a can and Blue Band Margarine at 38p.

Hilltown Clock

Erected in 1900, at the Strathmartine Road junction, the Hilltown Clock has stood proudly at the top of the hill for 125 years.

The timepiece was gifted to the community by Sir Charles Barrie, a former Lord Provost who had represented the Coldside area on the council.

The underground gents’ toilet beside the clock was removed in 1979.

The Vennel

Originally this pub was called The Balmoral Bar.

In 1979 the Hilltown had more pubs than any other area of the city.

It was latterly Woodies before closing for good.

Stirling Street

Architects Duncan Boddy and Nicol Pratt examine a model of the Stirling Street housing development in June 1979.

The Hilltown witnessed much construction and demolition in the 1970s and 1980s.

Aerial view of the Hilltown

A view of the bottom of the Hilltown in September 1979.

Fair City Decorators and McGill Brothers are among the shop fronts.

McGill Brothers employed over 200 people at its height, before Wilson Distributors took over the 111-year-old business in 1987 after it went into receivership.

The Three Barrels

Jeff Stewart serving customers inside The Three Barrels in May 1979.

The bar was virtually rebuilt with new walls, new ceilings and new foundations following a devastating fire that was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

Some 10,000 pints and 5,000 nips a week would flow from the beloved city pub.

It’s the final image in our Hilltown 1970s gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.