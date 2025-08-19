Picture gallery captures 70s scenes from Dundee’s Hilltown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Picture gallery captures 70s scenes from Dundee’s Hilltown

Take a stroll through the Hilltown five decades ago with these evocative and rarely seen pictures. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
pedestrians and buildings in this A busy scene in the Hilltown in May 1974.
A busy scene in the Hilltown in May 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

These nostalgic images give a flavour of local life in Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1970s.

Some of these retro shots have not been seen for years.

They capture streets, people and everyday life during a decade which gave us ABBA, cheesecloth shirts, flared jeans, Star Wars and The Six Million Dollar Man.

Lost scenes are brought back to life, like the Derby Street multis.

The Anglo Indian Restaurant, Alex Smith’s and the Seahorse chippy are among the long-lost businesses featured in the whistle-stop tour through the Hilltown.

You can see just how much the Hilltown has changed.

What will you remember?

Dallfield multis

people on the pavements and the River Tay in the background in this shot of the Dallfield multis in April 1970
A view of the Dallfield multis in April 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Only 11 high-rise blocks remain in the city and the Dallfield multis – built between 1964 and 1966 – comprise the largest-surviving development.

They consist of four 15-storey blocks nestling at the foot of the Hilltown: Dallfield Court, Tulloch Court, Bonnethill Court and Hilltown Court.

Derby Street

an aerial view of the Derby Street multis and the Dundee cityscape
Bird’s eye view From Derby Street multis. Image: DC Thomson.

The 25-storey Derby Street multis – Butterburn and Bucklemaker Courts – followed in the 1970s and stood tall near the crest of the Hilltown.

This view was taken from one of the flats in May 1971.

Visible is Strathmartine Road, Hill Street and Mains Road.

Alex Smith’s

people walk by Smith's, which was one of Dundee’s most famous family-run businesses.
Smith’s was one of Dundee’s most famous family-run businesses. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking up the Hilltown in August 1971.

The frontage of the Alex Smith retail store is located on the right.

It was a familiar landmark for 50 years before closing in May 2003.

Bucklemaker Court

two women look at a notice outside the lifts at Bucklemaker Court in February 1972.
The notice outside the lifts at Bucklemaker Court in February 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

Women reading a notice outside the lifts at Bucklemaker Court in Hilltown.

There were once 44 multis in Dundee.

The blocks were a defining characteristic of the city.

One-way system

a policeman stands in the road during a traffic hold up on a Hilltown street in 1973.
Traffic hold up in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

A police officer was on duty when a one-way traffic system came into operation at the top of the Hilltown in February 1973.

On the right is Jockie Smith’s pet shop and Clark’s shoe repairs.

Coffee Bar

two people at the coffee stall at the top of the Hilltown
People enjoying a coffee in the Hilltown. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a brew?

The coffee stall at the top of the Hilltown belonging to Rough & Fraser.

The date is March 1973 and snacks were also available.

Hilltown Terrace

children stand on a street corner in this view of the Hilltown looking downhill into the Wellgate area.
A view of the Hilltown looking down into the Wellgate area. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the Hilltown looking down to the Wellgate in April 1973.

The first model of the proposed Wellgate Centre was unveiled in 1973 with construction work starting in 1975 that was starting to take shape by 1977.

Seahorse Restaurant

A chip shop with a tall building behind it in Dundee's Hilltown area
Walking past the Seahorse on Hilltown. Image: DC Thomson.

The Seahorse chip shop in August 1973 at the Hilltown shopping complex.

It was owned by Luigi Marino and business partner Dino Barbieri.

The building is long gone.

Ann Street Gardens

the slabbed area with flower beds called Ann Street Gardens
A view of Ann Street Gardens. Image: DC Thomson.

Ann Street Gardens in the Hilltown in May 1974.

The Stag can be seen alongside Strathvision, which sold hi-fi’s, cameras and TV sets.

Robert Gibb

cars parked at the kerb in this street view in the Hilltown
A general street view in the Hilltown. Image: DC Thomson.

The Robert Gibb DIY shop next to the Co-op on Hilltown in June 1974.

Gibb’s became Crichton’s DIY and Hardware before closing down in August 1987.

This group of buildings is still there today, although the shops are now different.

School run

An adult and a couple of kids walking at the junction of Alexander Street/Hillbank Road in October 1974.
The traffic junction at Alexander Street/Hillbank Road in October 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

An adult and a couple of kids making the school run at Alexander Street.

An old-school red phone box is on the right of the image from October 1974.

The picture was taken at the junction between Alexander Street and Hillbank Road.

Bottom of Hilltown

an aerial shot that shows the Hilltown and a view of the Tay Bridge and River Tay.
Hilltown and Tay Bridge view. Image: DC Thomson.

A view through the trees looking towards the bottom of the Hilltown in June 1975.

The area had been cleared to build the Wellgate Centre.

Anglo Indian Restaurant

The exterior of the Anglo Indian Restaurant.
The Anglo Indian Restaurant, which opened in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

The Anglo Indian Restaurant opened at 224 Hilltown in June 1976.

The proprietor was Abdul Kalam Chowdhury, better known locally as Kalam.

The restaurant offered “exotic dishes in tasteful surroundings”.

Highwayman Bar

tow people pour drinks behind the bar as patrons lean in for a picture
Tom McGovern keeps tabs on the extra drinking hour. Image: DC Thomson.

Drinkers are put on the clock by owner Tom McGovern at the Highwayman in the Hilltown in December 1976, when closing was extended to 11pm.

Pubs were permitted an extra hour under changes to licensing laws.

A pint of Harp Lager cost 19p at the Highwayman.

A nip of whisky was 34p.

Hilltown shops

a shot looking uphill that show pedestrians, Hilltown shops and high rises.
Hilltown shops and high rises. Image: DC Thomson.

A view up Hilltown’s busy main street featuring shops and locals in May 1977.

The launderette can be seen in the background.

Jockie Smith

Jockie poses with one of his dogs, a small terrier
Jockie poses with one of his dogs. Image: DC Thomson.

Legendary Hilltown pet shop owner Jockie Smith in February 1978.

Jockie’s shops became an institution with thousands of children getting their puppies, gerbils, rabbits or white mice from him.

Dallfield Day Nursery

Children at Dallfield Day Nursery celebrating Halloween, some in costume
Halloween at Dallfield Day Nursery. Image: DC Thomson.

Children at Dallfield Day Nursery celebrating Halloween in October 1978.

The 1960s building was demolished to make way for Dundee’s inner ring road and replaced by a new 40-place child and family centre in Kirkton in 1989.

Aitken’s Spar

The exterior of Aitken's Spar supermarket in Dundee's Hilltown
The exterior of Aitken’s Spar supermarket. Image: DC Thomson.

Aitken’s Spar supermarket in October 1978.

“Savings are just around the corner”, was the Hilltown shop’s tagline.

Special offers were Tennent’s Lager at 23p a can and Blue Band Margarine at 38p.

Hilltown Clock

the Hilltown clock in the background as a worker shovels aggregate as an underground toilet block is being filled in back in March 1979.
The underground toilet being filled in back in March 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Erected in 1900, at the Strathmartine Road junction, the Hilltown Clock has stood proudly at the top of the hill for 125 years.

The timepiece was gifted to the community by Sir Charles Barrie, a former Lord Provost who had represented the Coldside area on the council.

The underground gents’ toilet beside the clock was removed in 1979.

The Vennel

the outside of Dundee pub The Vennel
The Vennel in May 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Originally this pub was called The Balmoral Bar.

In 1979 the Hilltown had more pubs than any other area of the city.

It was latterly Woodies before closing for good.

Stirling Street

Architects Duncan Boddy and Nicol Pratt examine a model of the Stirling Street housing development in June 1979
Stirling Street model. Image: DC Thomson.

Architects Duncan Boddy and Nicol Pratt examine a model of the Stirling Street housing development in June 1979.

The Hilltown witnessed much construction and demolition in the 1970s and 1980s.

Aerial view of the Hilltown

an aerial view of the bottom of the Hilltown area.
General view at the bottom of the Hilltown area. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the bottom of the Hilltown in September 1979.

Fair City Decorators and McGill Brothers are among the shop fronts.

McGill Brothers employed over 200 people at its height, before Wilson Distributors took over the 111-year-old business in 1987 after it went into receivership.

The Three Barrels

Jeff Stewart serving customers inside The Three Barrels in May 1979.
The Three Barrels pub on Strathmartine Road in May 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Jeff Stewart serving customers inside The Three Barrels in May 1979.

The bar was virtually rebuilt with new walls, new ceilings and new foundations following a devastating fire that was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

Some 10,000 pints and 5,000 nips a week would flow from the beloved city pub.

It’s the final image in our Hilltown 1970s gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

A brave soul takes on The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in 1999.
19 photos of Kelty's gruelling Scottish Coal Carrying Championships
The 1989 Leuchars air show was a feast for the eyes. Image: DC Thomson.
Unseen colour pictures of dramatic 1989 air show at RAF Leuchars
Ed Sweeney was a popular Dundee DJ in the 1970s and 1980s. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Dundee DJ who played for six and a half days and spun into…
2
Comedian Billy Connolly on his arrival in Perth in August 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
The unlikely diet that powered Billy Connolly's charity ride through Dundee and Perth
A view of Dundee Esplanade looking towards the Tay Rail Bridge in 1932. Image: Supplied.
Join us for a nostalgic postcard tour of Dundee through the ages
3
Jim Leishman recreates his famous 'Miracle on Tannadice Street' 'aeroplane' pose at home in Dunfermline.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife legend Jim Leishman shares his unforgettable story as he prepares to step…
3
The Gillies shop has been in Brook Street since 1939. Image: Supplied.
Grab your wallet for a look round these iconic Broughty Ferry shops past and…
7
Glenn Hoddle, Gordon Chisholm, Paul Sturrock and Jim Duffy with the City of Discovery Cup. Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee and Dundee United took on top English teams in City of Discovery…
A busy scene in Perth High Street in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Unseen photos show Perth landmarks in 1980s and 1990s
Stuart Adamson takes part in the Jim Leishman rally. Image: DC Thomson.
When Big Country singer Stuart Adamson fought to save Jim Leishman from Dunfermline exit

Conversation