Past Times

19 photos of Kelty’s gruelling Scottish Coal Carrying Championships

With the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships returning to Kelty once again, we serve up a sack-load of pictures from previous events. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
A brave soul takes on The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in 1999.
A brave soul takes on The Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in 1999. Image: DCT Archives.

Blood, sweat and tears – and a fair whack of coal dust.

That’s par for the course for those hardy enough to take on the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships.

The challenging event, which launched 30 years ago – in 1995 – was the brainchild of Michael Boyle.

It sees bold competitors lug heavy bags of coal up Kelty’s Main Street and has been described as “a test of both athleticism and endurance”.

Ahead of this year’s gruelling event, on August 30, we take a trip back in time with photographs of past competitions.

Kelty Coal Race in 1996

David Jones of Huddersfield wins the Kelty Coal Race in 1996.
David Jones of Huddersfield wins Kelty Coal Race in 1996. Image: DCT Archives

The contest is a nod to Kelty’s mining heritage and attracts thousands of spectators.

It’s the only coal-carrying race in Scotland and one of just two in the world.

An exhausted-looking Margaret White from Kelty was feeling the burn in 1996.
Margaret White from Kelty was feeling the burn in 1996

Men draw the short straw – they must carry 50kg bags of coal as they attempt to run 1km.

Women have it slightly easier with 25kg, and there are smaller bags for kids.

Spectators line Kelty's Main Street at the event in 1996.
Spectators line Kelty's Main Street at the event in 1996. Image: DC Thomson

The race is so tough that many people fail to finish the course – and some have been known to collapse along the way.

The route includes a horribly steep incline known as ‘Hell Hill’.

Michelle Ireland competing in 1996.
Michelle Ireland in 1996. Image: DC Thomson

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championships is second only to the World Coal Carrying Championship, which takes place in Gawthorpe, West Yorkshire.

It was formally recognised by the Scottish Parliament as the national championship in 2013, acknowledging its link to the village’s rich mining heritage.

A view of competitors tackling Hell Hill in 1996.
Competitors tackle Hell Hill in 1996. Image: DC Thomson

Action from 2001

Angela Fraser from Blairadam claimed victory in the women’s race in 2001.
Angela Fraser from Blairadam claimed victory in the women's race in 2001. Image: DCT Thomson

The event, known by many as Kelty Coal Race, is supposed to be fun.

But judging from the grimaces on most competitors’ faces, it was a case of ‘no pain no gain’!

Action from 2004

William Hargreaves from Kelty won the men's race in 2004.
William Hargreaves from Kelty won the men's race in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

Last year’s event saw more than 130 men and women take part – and a wacky wife-carrying race was included for the second year running.

Meanwhile, dozens of children took part in the junior competition.

Crowds line the route of the Kelty Coal Race in 2004.
Kelty Coal Race crowds in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

Willie Rennie took part in 2006

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie took part in the Kelty Coal Race in 2006.
Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie took part in Kelty Coal Race in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie raced the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships three times and came second on his first attempt.

He was Dunfermline and West Fife MP at the time.

Bill Ounsley from West Yorkshire wins the 2006 race.
Bill Ounsley from West Yorkshire wins the 2006 race. Image: DC Thomson

Willie described the race as “just exhausting”, adding: “I came second then collapsed at the end.”

The gruelling event in 2009

Competitors at the start line of the 2009 Kelty Coal Race.
Competitors at the start line of the 2009 Kelty Coal Race. Image: DC Thomson

Despite launching in 1995 – 30 years ago – this year’s race will be the 26th.

That’s because it took a break for a few years due to funding issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

It returned in 2021 after a five-year hiatus.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2011

Luke Fleming, 14, from Kelty, won the secondary school race in 2011.
Luke Fleming, 14, from Kelty, won the secondary school race in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

Kelty at one time was the largest village in Fife with more than 14 coal pits around it in the 1800s.

The annual coal race traces back to the colliers of the late 1800s who raced home from the pits with bags full of ‘rakers’.

A competitor in the Kelty Coal Race in 2011.
The pain truly kicks in near the end of the race for this competitor in 2011. Image: Gareth Jennings

Fresh categories added to race

Lauren Russell at the finish line in 2012.
Lauren Russell at the finish line in 2012. Image: DC Thomson

In recent years, fresh categories have been added to the race to make it even more quirky.

Action from a junior race at the 2012 event.
Action from a junior race at the 2012 event. Image: DC Thomson

There are mascot, fancy dress and wife-carrying races – who knows what the future will bring!

A competitor during the 2012 race.
Blood, sweat and coal dust in 2012. Image: DC Thomson

Kelty Coal Race in 2013

Action from the fancy dress run at the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in 2013.
Action from the fancy dress run at the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in 2013. Image: DC Thomson

Clowns, hippos, frogs, Bob the Builder – there were no limits when it came to the fancy dress competition.

The bags of coal that the characters in the photo above are carrying look suspiciously light.

But that’s probably just as well given the heat inside those costumes!

Nineties nostalgia in 2021

Crowds were treated to some Nineties nostalgia when pop band East 17 performed to mark the return of the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships in 2021.

East 17 perform on stage at the close of the event in 2021.
East 17 belt out tracks to close the race in 2021. Image: Steve Brown

The trio took to the stage in the car park at Kelty Community Centre where they belted out their best-known chart hits.

Conversation