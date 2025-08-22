The day Dundee landmark survived inferno before morphing from Mecca bingo hall into LiveHouse

A fire destroyed the Mecca bingo hall 30 years ago which was one of the last great monuments to Dundee’s love affair with the movies.

Flames tore through the famous old cinema within minutes.

A crowd watched over two-thirds of the city’s firefighters combat the raging blaze.

Some of these images of the devastation have never been seen before.

Playhouse fire spread incredibly quickly

The building started life as Green’s Playhouse.

The city’s “super-cinema” opened in Nethergate on March 4 1936 with the American romantic comedy We’re In The Money and Lady Tubbs featuring Alice Brady.

The iconic art deco structure loomed over the skyline with its 85-foot tower.

The Playhouse was regarded as the leading destination for Dundee movie-goers.

Film attendance declined in the 1960s as television became more popular, leading to a shift where bingo nights increasingly took the place of movie outings.

By January 1968, the Playhouse had essentially transformed into a bingo hall.

Films were being shown on every third Sunday.

The capacity was 2,850 at this time.

In 1970, Mecca bought the cinema and started hosting daily bingo sessions.

There were 10,000 dab-happy regulars playing bingo every week.

Tragedy struck at around 10.40pm on the night of August 26 1995.

A fire erupted shortly after the Saturday evening bingo session concluded.

At that time, 10 staff members and five customers remained inside the building.

They didn’t hang about.

The fire spread incredibly quickly.

Flames were flying out of the back of the building.

Emergency calls flooded the fire control room as nearby buildings were evacuated, including 22 guests from The Auld Steeple bed and breakfast.

Police also cleared out local flats, pubs, and restaurants in the area.

Vehicles in the area were either driven away by their owners or moved by police.

The fire spread from the foyer into the main arena.

A-listed tower survived devastating blaze

The Sunday Post reported that a “huge pall of smoke drifted over the former Green’s Playhouse and flames belched from the prominent building”.

The large open spaces allowed the fire to spread very quickly.

At 1am, the whole building was reportedly ablaze and the roof collapsed.

At the height of the fire, around 60 firefighters from throughout Dundee were involved in the operation, including units called in from Angus and Fife.

Fourteen fire appliances were called to the scene.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The building had no sprinklers.

There was no legislative requirement for buildings like the Playhouse to have them.

Firemaster Derek Marr said it was a tragedy for any city to lose a building like the Playhouse but he was thankful there had been no injuries.

The A-listed, 85-foot tower was damaged but survived the raging inferno.

The bingo club’s fireproof safe was also recovered from the ruins of the building.

Mecca’s other bingo halls, in Arthurstone Terrace and Grey’s Lane, were unable to handle the extra number of customers following the loss of the Playhouse.

The firm offered free coach travel to the company’s bingo halls in Edinburgh.

Dundee dabbers received encouraging news as owners Top Rank Ltd announced plans for a complete multi-million-pound reconstruction of the building.

Tower demolition plan sparked backlash

Demolition work on the burnt-out shell took place following the fire.

A specialist machine involved in pulling down the structure was nicknamed King Kong.

This was due to the machine’s long arm.

The fire was later said to have been started by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

However, the proposal to demolish the famous art deco tower sparked a significant backlash, leading to more than 100 objections submitted to Dundee City Council.

There was considerable gnashing of teeth.

Dundee City Council planning department and Historic Scotland called for its reinstatement as part of the new redevelopment of the site.

The committee approved a report by planning director Alistair Barrie that Top Rank Ltd should be encouraged to restore the tower to its former glory.

He said it was one of the few surviving works by the architect Emberton.

It was also a feature of night-time Dundee, thanks to its elaborate neon lighting.

He said the attention focused on the tower had revealed it to be of international significance, “with comparable structures surviving only in the western US”.

An engineering appraisal suggested that the tower was sound.

Its integration into a “sympathetic redevelopment” was deemed “feasible”.

Members unanimously approved the report.

Top Rank Ltd carefully dismantled the tower following the decision.

They were keen to stress – very publicly – that it would be going back up.

Animal bones and pottery found on site

What happened next offered a glimpse of Dundee’s past.

The clearing of the Nethergate site gave the Scottish Urban Archaeological Trust a chance to look for clues about the development of Dundee.

Archaeologists unearthed animal bones and pottery dating back to this 13th Century.

They also found the remains of two medieval wells.

The site used be known as Flukergate.

It was first used for agriculture and light industry.

The relics were preserved.

Construction work started on the £8.4 million replacement building in October 1996, which included a restaurant, bars, cabaret stage and parking for 127 cars.

The steel framework of the building began to rise, marking the dawn of a “flagship development” designed to accommodate more than 2,000 players.

By June 1997, the six-tonne tower re-emerged above the Nethergate.

The uncompromising structure was manoeuvred into place by Brown Construction.

Its return evoked nostalgia amongst Dundonians of a certain age.

The new club, emerging “from the ashes of Green’s Playhouse,” opened its doors on Bonfire Night, igniting excitement, without a trace of irony.

The building’s luck changed after reopening

Almost 25,000 people came through the doors in its first two weeks.

The total prize money won by players before Christmas was £500,000.

One Dundee woman won £111,000 alone in its first year of opening.

Bingo returned remained very popular until February 2024.

Mecca Bingo shut the doors of the Nethergate hall following a review of its sites.

It was a sad day for dabbers.

The venue has since been transformed into a state-of-the-art music hall, now celebrated as the third largest in Scotland.

A fresh platform on a historic site.