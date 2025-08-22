The day Dundee landmark survived inferno before morphing from Mecca bingo hall into LiveHouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

The day Dundee landmark survived inferno before morphing from Mecca bingo hall into LiveHouse

The former Green's Playhouse went up in flames in August 1995, after the final bingo game of the night. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Mecca Playhouse was destroyed by fire in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
The Mecca Playhouse was destroyed by fire in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

A fire destroyed the Mecca bingo hall 30 years ago which was one of the last great monuments to Dundee’s love affair with the movies.

Flames tore through the famous old cinema within minutes.

A crowd watched over two-thirds of the city’s firefighters combat the raging blaze.

Some of these images of the devastation have never been seen before.

Playhouse fire spread incredibly quickly

The building started life as Green’s Playhouse.

The city’s “super-cinema” opened in Nethergate on March 4 1936 with the American romantic comedy We’re In The Money and Lady Tubbs featuring Alice Brady.

The iconic art deco structure loomed over the skyline with its 85-foot tower.

The Playhouse was regarded as the leading destination for Dundee movie-goers.

Film attendance declined in the 1960s as television became more popular, leading to a shift where bingo nights increasingly took the place of movie outings.

By January 1968, the Playhouse had essentially transformed into a bingo hall.

Films were being shown on every third Sunday.

The capacity was 2,850 at this time.

In 1970, Mecca bought the cinema and started hosting daily bingo sessions.

There were 10,000 dab-happy regulars playing bingo every week.

The outside of Green's Playhouse in Dundee in 1963, with its distinctive tower.
Green’s Playhouse in 1963. Image: DC Thomson

Tragedy struck at around 10.40pm on the night of August 26 1995.

A fire erupted shortly after the Saturday evening bingo session concluded.

At that time, 10 staff members and five customers remained inside the building.

They didn’t hang about.

The fire spread incredibly quickly.

Flames were flying out of the back of the building.

Firefighters battle the Mecca Playhouse blaze at night.
Firefighters battle the Mecca Playhouse blaze in 1995. Image: DC Thomson

Emergency calls flooded the fire control room as nearby buildings were evacuated, including 22 guests from The Auld Steeple bed and breakfast.

Police also cleared out local flats, pubs, and restaurants in the area.

Vehicles in the area were either driven away by their owners or moved by police.

The fire spread from the foyer into the main arena.

A-listed tower survived devastating blaze

The Sunday Post reported that a “huge pall of smoke drifted over the former Green’s Playhouse and flames belched from the prominent building”.

The large open spaces allowed the fire to spread very quickly.

At 1am, the whole building was reportedly ablaze and the roof collapsed.

At the height of the fire, around 60 firefighters from throughout Dundee were involved in the operation, including units called in from Angus and Fife.

The charred remains of the bingo hall, with light coming in through the collapsed roof.
The bingo hall was a scene of devastation. Image: DC Thomson

Fourteen fire appliances were called to the scene.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The building had no sprinklers.

There was no legislative requirement for buildings like the Playhouse to have them.

Firemaster Derek Marr said it was a tragedy for any city to lose a building like the Playhouse but he was thankful there had been no injuries.

A fire engine and firefighters outside the Playhouse in Dundee during the day.
The famous tower was damaged but survived. Image: DC Thomson

The A-listed, 85-foot tower was damaged but survived the raging inferno.

The bingo club’s fireproof safe was also recovered from the ruins of the building.

Mecca’s other bingo halls, in Arthurstone Terrace and Grey’s Lane, were unable to handle the extra number of customers following the loss of the Playhouse.

The firm offered free coach travel to the company’s bingo halls in Edinburgh.

Dundee dabbers received encouraging news as owners Top Rank Ltd announced plans for a complete multi-million-pound reconstruction of the building.

Tower demolition plan sparked backlash

Demolition work on the burnt-out shell took place following the fire.

A specialist machine involved in pulling down the structure was nicknamed King Kong.

This was due to the machine’s long arm.

The fire was later said to have been started by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

An aerial view showing the collapsed roof following the fire.
The collapsed roof following the fire. Image: DC Thomson

However, the proposal to demolish the famous art deco tower sparked a significant backlash, leading to more than 100 objections submitted to Dundee City Council.

There was considerable gnashing of teeth.

Dundee City Council planning department and Historic Scotland called for its reinstatement as part of the new redevelopment of the site.

The committee approved a report by planning director Alistair Barrie that Top Rank Ltd should be encouraged to restore the tower to its former glory.

He said it was one of the few surviving works by the architect Emberton.

It was also a feature of night-time Dundee, thanks to its elaborate neon lighting.

He said the attention focused on the tower had revealed it to be of international significance, “with comparable structures surviving only in the western US”.

Firefighters at the top end of the gutted lobby in August 1995.
Firefighters at the top end of the lobby in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson

An engineering appraisal suggested that the tower was sound.

Its integration into a “sympathetic redevelopment” was deemed “feasible”.

Members unanimously approved the report.

Top Rank Ltd carefully dismantled the tower following the decision.

They were keen to stress – very publicly – that it would be going back up.

Animal bones and pottery found on site

What happened next offered a glimpse of Dundee’s past.

The clearing of the Nethergate site gave the Scottish Urban Archaeological Trust a chance to look for clues about the development of Dundee.

Archaeologists unearthed animal bones and pottery dating back to this 13th Century.

They also found the remains of two medieval wells.

People watch on as diggers demolish the Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee.
The Mecca Bingo hall was demolished after the fire. Image: DC Thomson

The site used be known as Flukergate.

It was first used for agriculture and light industry.

The relics were preserved.

Construction work started on the £8.4 million replacement building in October 1996, which included a restaurant, bars, cabaret stage and parking for 127 cars.

The steel framework of the building began to rise, marking the dawn of a “flagship development” designed to accommodate more than 2,000 players.

The new-look Dundee Mecca Bingo building, with its famous tower restored to its former glory.
The famous tower was restored to its former glory. Image: DC Thomson

By June 1997, the six-tonne tower re-emerged above the Nethergate.

The uncompromising structure was manoeuvred into place by Brown Construction.

Its return evoked nostalgia amongst Dundonians of a certain age.

The new club, emerging “from the ashes of Green’s Playhouse,” opened its doors on Bonfire Night, igniting excitement, without a trace of irony.

The building’s luck changed after reopening

Almost 25,000 people came through the doors in its first two weeks.

The total prize money won by players before Christmas was £500,000.

One Dundee woman won £111,000 alone in its first year of opening.

A view from street level of the Mecca tower.
The building is now home to LiveHouse. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bingo returned remained very popular until February 2024.

Mecca Bingo shut the doors of the Nethergate hall following a review of its sites.

It was a sad day for dabbers.

The venue has since been transformed into a state-of-the-art music hall, now celebrated as the third largest in Scotland.

A fresh platform on a historic site.

