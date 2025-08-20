Take a tour of Craigie High School in Dundee on opening day in August 1970

Step back in time through the classrooms and corridors of Dundee’s Craigie High School, which opened its doors 55 years ago.

The “lavish” building was hailed as the city’s “five-star school,” featuring a dining hall reminiscent of a fine restaurant, serving dishes like “Beef de Roma, hot dogs in batter, date crunch, coconut flan”, and a unique “Isle of White pudding”.

The nostalgia evoked by these images is bittersweet, as the new school year marks the end of Craigie High’s legacy following its merger with Braeview Academy.

It was the first “purpose-built” comprehensive school in the city.

Dundee builder Charles Gray won the contract.

Work started in 1968 at Craigie Home Farm on Arbroath Road.

The school cost £1 million to build and and opened to 350 pupils on August 20 1970.

Only first-year pupils were enrolled at the school initially, where “teak-veneered individual tables and polypropylene chairs” replaced the old-fashioned desks.

They loved having the whole place to themselves.

The total would grow to 1,300 pupils.

What was on the menu at Craigie High?

The People’s Journal said the conditions were “perfection”.

There were facilities for “teaching every secondary school subject”.

The Dundee-based periodical explored this “palace of learning”, focusing on the canteen that served more than 200 pupils daily on “specialised non-slip plastic trays”.

It said: “Dundee’s Craigie High is lavish.

“You’ve never seen anything quite like it in the way of schools.

“You may not see its likeness for a long time to come.

“Any future reproductions of Craigie High are likely to be economy models.”

Lunch cost nine pence.

Mrs Euphemia Rattray, the cook-in-charge from Wellbank, brought her no-nonsense approach from her previous private service experience.

The paper said: “She has a device that can take 60 gravy-stained plates at one end and discharge them sterilised and dried at the other in a matter of a couple of minutes.

“She has an automatic potato-chipping machine.

“The menu offers a daily choice of three main courses and three sweets – because there is a choice, the wastage is negligible.

“From 400 plates, it didn’t even fill an average-sized steel basin.

“School meals at Craigie include even curries.

“But the days when plates are scraped most clean it’s good old mince and tatties.

“And sausages is still the boys.”

Scottish comedian Tommy Lorne invented the “sausages” catchphrase.

The pupils wholeheartedly agreed with his sentiment.

Craigie High had its own cement mixer

Mrs Rattray said the absence of automatic vending machines in the dining hall contributed to the children’s healthy appetites at lunchtime.

“I hope they never bring in those automatic vending machines,” she said.

“What’s the point of engaging women to put on a good meal then giving the kids machines as well?”

The cooking was “not confined to its luxury lunchroom”.

Some of its classrooms contained gas and electric cookers.

Girls studying “domestic science” could practise “home-making” in a flat complete with living room, kitchen, bedroom and “radiant chrome-tapped bathroom”.

Through the sliding door of one classroom you could practise car maintenance.

For the young builders the school “had its own cement mixer”.

Future shop assistants also learned the business “in an actual shop”.

Craigie High was the first Dundee secondary school to have a sports hall.

The school also boasted a physical education complex, which included a gym and swimming pool, alongside a sports field which was located on Arbroath Road.

The pool was blue and white.

School was tiled with vinyl throughout

The technical block included “the most modern equipment for various trades”.

Welding, metalwork, moulding and woodwork were on the curriculum.

The Courier said: “All the buildings, with the exception of the games complex and the technical block, are of reinforced concrete construction.

“The ground floor exterior walls are finished in facing brick and the upper storeys are of sky marble pre-cast concrete panels.

“The games block is of steel and brick construction.

“Vinyl tiles have been used for flooring throughout.

“Another feature of the school is that it has its own meteorological station.

“This is on the top floor of the south teaching block next to the geography department.”

The main assembly block was alongside the technical department.

The stage was fully equipped with “curtains, lighting and changing rooms”.

A feature of the school was the separate library block.

This was built on four concrete pillars with a reinforced steel roof.

The main block included art, science, commercial and language departments.

Latest equipment included “electric typewriters”.

Rector wanted to develop school spirit

The art department was laid out with a pottery bar at the rear.

The music department contained six sound-proofed practice rooms, band room and classroom with enough equipment “to furnish a complete band”.

George Scott was the rector after arriving from Falkirk.

Deputy head was John Murphy.

Mr Scott said a new school like Craigie High lacked traditions.

He explained that the school was starting with only a first-year section.

“We are going to get children growing up with their own teachers,” he said.

“This way we would hope to impose on them our own ideas of community.

“By this gradual way of doing things we hope to develop a Craigie school spirit.

“We are already discussing designs for uniforms in the junior part of the school.”

Mr Scott said uniforms could instil a sense of belonging among children.

However, he noted the necessity for uniforms may diminish in the upper school.

“It might be that in the upper school there is a less strong case,” he said.

“Children of that age are becoming more individual.

“But their individualism mustn’t be too outrageous.”

The catchment area covered Craigie, Mid Craigie, Douglas and Linlathen.

Official opening took place in December

Work continued until the official opening in December 1970 by former Dundee Lord Provost Sir Garnet Wilson, who was accompanied by Lady Wilson.

Lady Wilson was presented with a bouquet by pupil Sheena Anderson.

The entrance to the school was named after Sir Garnet.

Sir Garnet praised Craigie High as a remarkable institution which was “built with an agreeable economy of construction yet with efficiency”.

He told pupils: “Boredom is the enemy.

“Let your school make war on boredom.”

For 55 years, Craigie High fulfilled this mission until its closure.