Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife’s East Lomond summit

On a clear day the views from Fife’s second-highest summit, East Lomond, are magnificent.

They sweep across the Howe of Fife, stretch out to the Firth of Forth, and roll over the hills of Perthshire.

But not on the morning I arrive.

A thick cloud cloaks the extinct volcanic summit. Rain lashes horizontally across the hillside in sheets, as if hurled from some invisible hand – and it’s getting heavier!

As waterproofs start to fail and wry smiles spread over the faces of participants, the deteriorating conditions force archaeological dig volunteers to huddle inside a tented shelter while organisers reluctantly abandon work for the day.

There are similar scenes of abandonment when I return the next afternoon – the Scottish summer living up to its unpredictable reputation.

Yet, before long, the skies have lifted and the wind has eased. A tentative sun casts light across the dig site on this shoulder of the hill, revealing more than just ancient stones.

Here, on the exposed heights of East Lomond, a small village once stood – a settlement of real people, long forgotten, and now gradually being reclaimed from the soil.

This is the eighth excavation in 11 years on East Lomond, an effort that began under the late Perthshire-based archaeologist Dr Oliver O’Grady.

Today, it is led by the Falkland Stewardship Trust, in partnership with Aberdeen University.

It is an ongoing collaboration that brings together local volunteers, international students, and professional archaeologists in a shared mission.

The aim is to illuminate the lives of people who lived, worked, traded, and possibly ruled from this exposed and extraordinary place during Pictish times.

So what is being learned from the digs?

A village of the Pictish past

“We’re in a small village, basically,” explains Joe Fitzpatrick, the dig co-director and chairman of the Falkland Stewardship Trust as we stand just outside one of this year’s archaeological trenches.

“At some points in the past we could be inside a building, and some points we could be outside. That’s the complexity of this site.”

The trench we are looking at adjoins an area excavated in 2017, and its contents are proving to be rich and compelling.

“What we’ve got is a big square building with a lovely floor level – and look at the collapsed stone there, it’s substantial,” Joe points out.

“We also have another feature that could be a wall or support. There are multiple hearths. All from the post-Roman Pictish period – so we’re looking at the fifth to seventh century for this area.”

Around us, volunteers kneel in the dirt. They gently brush soil from rocks and dig carefully around post pads that once held up timber buildings.

The site’s ancient structures – built from ephemeral materials like mud, wood, thatch, and grass – collapsed over time, becoming part of the complex archaeological layers we see today.

Joe explains that even a few inches of soil accumulation could represent two or three generations as that is a slow process.

“It might look like there are several hearths here, but they could be from slightly different time periods,” he says.

The East Lomond dig has slowly unearthed what appears to have been a well- connected elite settlement – a local power centre which would have dominated the surrounding area.

The remains are enclosed within what was a massive outer defensive wall, which scans suggest enclosed the annexe and was up to 2.6m thick in parts.

However, the best stones were robbed and likely reused in the centuries following the settlement’s abandonment.

“We knew there was a scheduled monument and a hillfort at the top,” Joe recalls.

“But before 2014, we had no idea this associated annexe existed.”

The early finds from recent years have changed everything.

Discoveries include furnace material, crucible fragments for metalworking, horse fittings and Roman pottery – evidence of an elite Pictish settlement.

From anomalies to answers

The first dig in 2014, prompted by those early anomalies detected by Dr O’Grady, Joe and a few volunteers, opened the door to a mystery that has only deepened. Sadly, Dr O’Grady died suddenly aged just 39 in 2020.

However, since 2021, a new partnership between Falkland Stewardship Trust and Aberdeen University has brought a fresh impetus and academic rigour into the project.

“This is our fourth year involved,” says dig co-director Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University.

“What we’re trying to do now is really establish the full sequence of activity here.

“The early digs showed there was early archaeology.

“Now, we’re opening large trenches and going down to the bottom of the sequence to see how long the site was used, when it was abandoned, and how it fits into the broader story of Scotland.”

They now believe the site was continuously occupied from at least the first century AD to around 700 AD – a span of 600 years. That included the time of Caledonia’s temporary Roman occupation.

“That’s a staggering timeline,” Gordon reflects. “It gives us the chance to understand how life changed, generation by generation, through the Iron Age into the Pictish period.”

Finds from this year at the time of my visit include a rare piece of metal – possibly a tool – from the late Pictish period. There’s also a carved stone that may represent a stylised face.

“It is similar to items found much further north,” says Gordon. “There are clear links to other major Pictish centres.”

That’s what makes the East Lomond site so remarkable.

“This was not a backwater,” he insists.

“We’re finding material here that connects this community to long-distance trade routes. Roman amphora handles from the eastern Mediterranean, tin from Cornwall.

“There’s elite metalworking going on – crucibles, copper pins, iron furnaces. This was a site of production, of power, and of connection.”

Volunteers unearth stories in the soil

But it’s not just professional archaeologists doing the digging.

This year, 38 volunteers have been involved in the over-subscribed trust dig, working in three-day shifts – a sweet spot that allows for immersion without conflicting with family life.

Annette Simpson, 69, a retired chemistry teacher from Kirkcaldy, is on her first dig when I visit.

“I’ve always been interested in people – in psychology and civilisations,” she says.

“I used to walk on East Lomond when I was very young. But I had no idea this was here until a few years ago, when Joe came to speak at my Soroptimist club.”

Although she hasn’t found anything personally when I speak to her, she admits she is hooked.

“The camaraderie has been brilliant” she says. “There are people around my age, university students, too. It’s been something completely different to what I normally do – and I love it.”

Mike Arrowsmith, 62, works part-time at St Andrews University and has volunteered at every East Lomond dig since 2014.

“It’s the mundane that excites me – the evidence of daily life. You imagine the people who lived here, what they thought, how they viewed the world. It brings history to life – literally being knee-deep in it.”

Mike laughs that he’s made one find in seven years. And what was it?

“A broken stone probably used for smoothing leather. That’s it,” he smiles.

“But it’s not about the finds. It’s about being here, and when a cheer goes up from the trench, because someone has found something of interest, knowing you were there when it happened.”

A hill with history

The prominence of the Lomond hills in Fife isn’t just geographical – it’s symbolic.

The fact that people today can admire the sweeping views helps give an insight into why East Lomond was such an important site for a hillfort.

“This would have been a beacon, a centre of power,” Mike adds.

“Imagine when that two-metre thick wall was new and highly visible for miles around – it would have dominated the landscape.”

The site’s importance is becoming clearer with every season.

Only five to 10 per cent of the area has been excavated so far.

The possible connections to other local sites like Wemyss Caves and Norman’s Law, and to Tap o’ Noth, near Huntly, hint at a broader story.

“When the Romans arrived, the people in Fife were the Venicones,” Mike says.

“Then later they became part of the Southern Pictish Confederacy – the Maeatae.

“Both of these names are attested by Roman writers… but what exactly was the relationship between these early Fife people and the Roman empire?”

It’s one of the mysteries that keeps everyone coming back.

More than just a dig

For Professor Noble, the site is also a teaching tool as part of Aberdeen University archaeology department’s summer field school.

“We’ve got international students here, undergrads from Aberdeen – it’s a hands-on way to teach archaeological methods on a site of real historical significance.”

And the weather?

“Well, last week was glorious,” he smiles.

“But this – this is more like what we usually get up here. It’s atmospheric, and as long as people bring their layers, it’s part of the experience.”

As I prepare to leave, clouds once again begin to roll in across the Howe of Fife. The wind picks up.

But below the surface of this ancient hill, history waits patiently – layer by layer, year by year – for those with the will and the waterproofs to find it.