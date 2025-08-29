Go back to school and visit the shops with our photo gallery of Dundee’s Menzieshill in the 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Go back to school and visit the shops with our photo gallery of Dundee’s Menzieshill in the 1980s

Join us on a whistle-stop tour of people and places in Dundee's Menzieshill estate four decades ago. Graeme Strachan
the exterior of the Menzieshill shops in Orleans Place
The Menzieshill shops in Orleans Place in August 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Journey back to life in Menzieshill in the 1980s.

This nostalgic glimpse includes iconic spots like the Jimmy Shand pub, Cook’s newsagent, and the Menzieshill Community Centre.

Lost landmarks are captured including life at Menzieshill High School.

Some of these shots have not been seen for years.

Will they awaken any memories for you?

Menzieshill Community Centre

Two players in a fold-away squash court, set upside inside a gym hall
Fold-away squash court in January 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Squash was seen as a great way to get fit in the 1980s.

This “fold-away squash court” was housed at Menzieshill Community Centre.

High School swimmers

Menzieshill marathon swimmers lining up for a picture. They are in school uniform and in a gym hall.
Menzieshill marathon swimmers lining up. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill High swimmers pose before a record-breaking attempt in February 1980.

In 1974, they set a world record for the 20 swimmers 24-hour 100-mile relay and they repeated the same feat in 1977 with a time of 27 hours.

Record-breakers in 1980

Spectators line the pool to encourage the school team in February 1980
Spectators encourage the school team in February 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Spectators crammed the sides of the Menzieshill High School pool as the 20-strong swimming team regained the world record for the 100-mile relay.

Their time of 22 hours and eight minutes was 20 minutes better than that of an Australian team in 1978, meaning a third world record since 1973 for the school.

The record has never been matched or beaten.

Basketball training

Members of the Menzieshill Basketball Club line up in two rows for a picture.
Members of the Menzieshill Basketball Club. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill Basketball Club members take a break during a training session in September 1980.

The club was founded in the early-1960s in St Michael’s School, before moving to Menzieshill Community Centre when it opened in the late-1960s.

Menzieshill Social Club

Seven members of Menzieshill Social Club pose for a picture at the Bayview Bar.
Members of Menzieshill Social Club at the Bayview Bar. Image: DC Thomson.

Battle lines were drawn in January 1982.

Members of Menzieshill Social Club held a meeting at the Bayview Bar to fight Menzieshill Labour Club’s plans to open a premises in Earn Crescent.

The district council ruled in favour of the application.

Making a splash

an action shot from Menzieshill ladies’ water polo team in February 1983, with each player reaching up to try to get the ball.
Action from Menzieshill ladies’ water polo team. Image: DC Thomson.

Wow, what an array of facial expressions in just one picture.

There are grimaces on the ones who can’t quite reach, grins from those towering above and some in the middle who don’t seem fazed about trying to reach the ball.

This is an action shot featuring Menzieshill ladies’ water polo team in February 1983.

Playgroup nativity

in costume are some of the children from the nativity play.
Some of the children from the nativity play. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill Nursery Playgroup’s nativity play in December 1983 featured hand-painted backdrops and brilliant home-made costumes.

Can you spot anyone you recognise in the line up?

Flooding in 1984

two men with a ladder in the flooded basement at Dundee's Menzieshill High School.
Flooded basement at Menzieshill High School. Image: DC Thomson.

The basement at Menzieshill High School after a flood in August 1984.

We do not envy those tasked with the clean-up after the flooding.

The school closed its doors in 2016.

Menzieshill Princes

A Menzieshill Princes basketball player shoots for the basket in a match from 1984.
The ball heading for the basket in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

The Menzieshill Princes in action in the game they retained the Tom Hermiston Basketball Trophy at Dundee University sports complex in May 1984.

Tom, who died aged 103 in 2020, returned from war service to become PE teacher at Morgan Academy, and is widely held to have been responsible for bringing basketball to Dundee.

The regional Tom Hermiston Cup is still contested each year.

A.B. Cook

Nancy Cook and Barbara Lyall behind the counter at A.B. Cook Newsagents in Charleston Drive, Dundee
Nancy Cook and Barbara Lyall getting ready to welcome customers. Image: DC Thomson.

Nancy Cook and Barbara Lyall behind the counter at A. B. Cook Newsagents in Charleston Drive in November 1984.

The “spacious shop” stocked greeting cards, fancy goods and a selection of toys, as well as books and magazines.

Read all about it…

Lorraine Anderson at the shop's new computer.
Lorraine Anderson at the new computer. Image: DC Thomson.

A computer had just been installed in the shop to help with the organisation of the “large and expanding newspaper delivery system”.

The shop was owned by Nancy and Sandy Cook.

Girls Brigade

Alan Sutherland and Dr Michael Kerr accept the donations from 20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade.
Alan Sutherland and Dr Michael Kerr accepted the donations. Image: DC Thomson.

20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade presented cheques to the Tayside Whole Scanner Appeal and the Scottish Down’s Syndrome Association in April 1985.

The cheques were for £300 and £200.

New Orleans

People outside a parade of shops in Menzieshill, Dundee
Menzieshill shops in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

A 1985 image of the Menzieshill shops at Orleans Place.

On the left is the New Orleans shop, which included a “comprehensive stock of babywear, gifts and household goods plus a dry-cleaning service”.

You could also rent VHS video tapes from the shop.

Aerobatics and dance class

Sharon Balbirnie pictured with the members of her aerobics class at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1985
Sharon Balbirnie showing her class how it’s done. Image: DC Thomson.

Sharon Balbirnie pictured with the members of her class at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1985 as part of the Sport for All week.

Aerobics classes were held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

On the green baize

People gather for a picture at a snooker trophy presentation at Menzieshill Community Centre
Presentation of snooker trophies. Image: DC Thomson.

A snooker trophy presentation at Menzieshill Community Centre in October 1985.

Kevin Mitchell, left, was the winner and runner-up was John McNamee, right.

The sport was at the height of its popularity in 1985 after the famous Black Ball Final.

Halloween fun

children in costume at a Halloween party.
Children enjoying their Halloween party. Image: DC Thomson.

These kids were using a saucepan to cook up their own witches’ brew in a play house at Menzieshill Nursery during their Halloween party in October 1985.

There’s a fine array of headwear among the youngsters.

A royal welcome

The crowd waiting behind a barrier to welcome Prince Charles to Dundee
The crowd waiting to welcome Prince Charles. Image: DC Thomson.

The future king – plain old Prince Charles back then – arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Charles, while huge cheers went up from people living in the multi-storey blocks.

Charles on cue

People look on as Charles tries his hand at snooker in Menzieshill Community Centre
Charles tries his hand at snooker in Menzieshill Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Charles arrived at the snooker room and immediately challenged members of the Inverkeilor Youth Club and Douglas and Angus Unemployed Workers Group.

Charles asked for “any Steve Davis’s to step forward”.

Jimmy Shand pub

Tables and chairs and the bar inside the Jimmy Shand pub in Dickson Avenue
The Jimmy Shand in Dickson Avenue in August 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

The Jimmy Shand in Dickson Avenue, once a local watering hole for many in Menzieshill, was named after the King of Scottish Dance Music.

Sir Jimmy also had a diesel locomotive and a racehorse named after him.

The famous pub closed in 2011 and was demolished in 2020.

Gowrie Court

two men abseil down the high-rise block at Gowrie Court
Abseiling down the 14-storey block. Image: DC Thomson.

Steve McCarthy and Calum Fraser abseiled down the high-rise block at Dundee’s Gowrie Court in March 1987 as part of a survey of eight multi-storeys in the city.

The work involved examination of the concrete blocks to ensure the structure was sound, taking samples for examination and photographs of any defects.

Water polo team

Menzieshill Water Polo team pose for a picture in team tracksuits
Menzieshill Water Polo team. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill Water Polo team was sponsored by the Phoenix Bar in October 1987.

Alan Bannerman from the pub presented bags and caps to members.

Gowriehill Primary

Gowriehill Primary School pupils with books
Gowriehill Primary School pupils. Image: DC Thomson.

Primary 5 pupils from Gowriehill Primary School with authors Alison Prince, left, and Moira Miller at the book fair at Menzieshill High School in June 1988.

The fair included a Beano and Dandy exhibition.

Save the Children cheque

Pupils and teachers line up together to celebrate the cheque.
Pupils line up with teachers to celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.

Menzieshill High School received a gold award certificate in May 1988 for raising £5,000 for Save The Children over a number of years.

The total included £1,000 raised in 1987 alone.

Teachers Annette Jamieson, left, and Betty Northam held the certificate.

Consumer competition

Michelle Curran, Brian Castle, Gail Irons and Scott Walker, who won a "consumers" competition held among Tayside schools
Menzieshill pupils celebrate their big win. Image: DC Thomson.

The Menzieshill High School team of Michelle Curran, Brian Castle, Gail Irons and Scott Walker won a “consumers” competition in February 1989.

It was run amongst Tayside schools.

The competition tested their knowledge of trading standards legislation.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Conversation