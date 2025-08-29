Go back to school and visit the shops with our photo gallery of Dundee’s Menzieshill in the 1980s

Journey back to life in Menzieshill in the 1980s.

This nostalgic glimpse includes iconic spots like the Jimmy Shand pub, Cook’s newsagent, and the Menzieshill Community Centre.

Lost landmarks are captured including life at Menzieshill High School.

Some of these shots have not been seen for years.

Will they awaken any memories for you?

Menzieshill Community Centre

Squash was seen as a great way to get fit in the 1980s.

This “fold-away squash court” was housed at Menzieshill Community Centre.

High School swimmers

Menzieshill High swimmers pose before a record-breaking attempt in February 1980.

In 1974, they set a world record for the 20 swimmers 24-hour 100-mile relay and they repeated the same feat in 1977 with a time of 27 hours.

Record-breakers in 1980

Spectators crammed the sides of the Menzieshill High School pool as the 20-strong swimming team regained the world record for the 100-mile relay.

Their time of 22 hours and eight minutes was 20 minutes better than that of an Australian team in 1978, meaning a third world record since 1973 for the school.

The record has never been matched or beaten.

Basketball training

Menzieshill Basketball Club members take a break during a training session in September 1980.

The club was founded in the early-1960s in St Michael’s School, before moving to Menzieshill Community Centre when it opened in the late-1960s.

Menzieshill Social Club

Battle lines were drawn in January 1982.

Members of Menzieshill Social Club held a meeting at the Bayview Bar to fight Menzieshill Labour Club’s plans to open a premises in Earn Crescent.

The district council ruled in favour of the application.

Making a splash

Wow, what an array of facial expressions in just one picture.

There are grimaces on the ones who can’t quite reach, grins from those towering above and some in the middle who don’t seem fazed about trying to reach the ball.

This is an action shot featuring Menzieshill ladies’ water polo team in February 1983.

Playgroup nativity

Menzieshill Nursery Playgroup’s nativity play in December 1983 featured hand-painted backdrops and brilliant home-made costumes.

Can you spot anyone you recognise in the line up?

Flooding in 1984

The basement at Menzieshill High School after a flood in August 1984.

We do not envy those tasked with the clean-up after the flooding.

The school closed its doors in 2016.

Menzieshill Princes

The Menzieshill Princes in action in the game they retained the Tom Hermiston Basketball Trophy at Dundee University sports complex in May 1984.

Tom, who died aged 103 in 2020, returned from war service to become PE teacher at Morgan Academy, and is widely held to have been responsible for bringing basketball to Dundee.

The regional Tom Hermiston Cup is still contested each year.

A.B. Cook

Nancy Cook and Barbara Lyall behind the counter at A. B. Cook Newsagents in Charleston Drive in November 1984.

The “spacious shop” stocked greeting cards, fancy goods and a selection of toys, as well as books and magazines.

Read all about it…

A computer had just been installed in the shop to help with the organisation of the “large and expanding newspaper delivery system”.

The shop was owned by Nancy and Sandy Cook.

Girls Brigade

20th Menzieshill Girls’ Brigade presented cheques to the Tayside Whole Scanner Appeal and the Scottish Down’s Syndrome Association in April 1985.

The cheques were for £300 and £200.

New Orleans

A 1985 image of the Menzieshill shops at Orleans Place.

On the left is the New Orleans shop, which included a “comprehensive stock of babywear, gifts and household goods plus a dry-cleaning service”.

You could also rent VHS video tapes from the shop.

Aerobatics and dance class

Sharon Balbirnie pictured with the members of her class at Menzieshill Community Centre in August 1985 as part of the Sport for All week.

Aerobics classes were held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

On the green baize

A snooker trophy presentation at Menzieshill Community Centre in October 1985.

Kevin Mitchell, left, was the winner and runner-up was John McNamee, right.

The sport was at the height of its popularity in 1985 after the famous Black Ball Final.

Halloween fun

These kids were using a saucepan to cook up their own witches’ brew in a play house at Menzieshill Nursery during their Halloween party in October 1985.

There’s a fine array of headwear among the youngsters.

A royal welcome

The future king – plain old Prince Charles back then – arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Charles, while huge cheers went up from people living in the multi-storey blocks.

Charles on cue

Charles arrived at the snooker room and immediately challenged members of the Inverkeilor Youth Club and Douglas and Angus Unemployed Workers Group.

Charles asked for “any Steve Davis’s to step forward”.

Jimmy Shand pub

The Jimmy Shand in Dickson Avenue, once a local watering hole for many in Menzieshill, was named after the King of Scottish Dance Music.

Sir Jimmy also had a diesel locomotive and a racehorse named after him.

The famous pub closed in 2011 and was demolished in 2020.

Gowrie Court

Steve McCarthy and Calum Fraser abseiled down the high-rise block at Dundee’s Gowrie Court in March 1987 as part of a survey of eight multi-storeys in the city.

The work involved examination of the concrete blocks to ensure the structure was sound, taking samples for examination and photographs of any defects.

Water polo team

Menzieshill Water Polo team was sponsored by the Phoenix Bar in October 1987.

Alan Bannerman from the pub presented bags and caps to members.

Gowriehill Primary

Primary 5 pupils from Gowriehill Primary School with authors Alison Prince, left, and Moira Miller at the book fair at Menzieshill High School in June 1988.

The fair included a Beano and Dandy exhibition.

Save the Children cheque

Menzieshill High School received a gold award certificate in May 1988 for raising £5,000 for Save The Children over a number of years.

The total included £1,000 raised in 1987 alone.

Teachers Annette Jamieson, left, and Betty Northam held the certificate.

Consumer competition

The Menzieshill High School team of Michelle Curran, Brian Castle, Gail Irons and Scott Walker won a “consumers” competition in February 1989.

It was run amongst Tayside schools.

The competition tested their knowledge of trading standards legislation.

It’s the final image in our gallery.