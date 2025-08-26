Photos of vintage vehicles at Glamis extravaganza transport us back to 1988

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Photos of vintage vehicles at Glamis extravaganza transport us back to 1988

The Angus gathering drew over 40,000 visitors, eager to admire 500 vintage vehicles ranging from a penny farthing to a classic double-decker bus. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
a vehicle drives past the fairground at Glamis Castle
The fairground was hugely popular at Glamis Castle in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Head back to Glamis Castle with these newly unearthed colour images from the 1988 Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

Captured on colour reversal film by DC Thomson photographers, these stunning pictures have recently been digitised after lying hidden for decades.

Initially overlooked by the DC Thomson archives team, who believed most images were from external agencies, a recent effort to reorganise the photographic collection at Kingsway HQ found that many of these treasures were, in fact, part of DC Thomson’s own collection.

They capture what was “an extravagant day of colour and fun at Glamis”.

A drive down memory lane…

The Scottish Transport Extravaganza is run by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

The club began life in Forfar in 1968.

Starting with just 50 members, the club boasted a modest collection of 16 cars, 19 motorcycles, and four commercial vehicles.

The club was instantly in demand at fetes and carnivals.

Their vintage rides stole the show at the Unionist fete at Glamis Castle.

This success sparked the idea of hosting an annual showcase.

They did.

two tractors are driven into a field on a sunny day at the Glamis car show
The sun was shining for most of the 1988 Glamis extravaganza. Image: DC Thomson.

And so, in 1973, the first-ever Glamis Vintage Vehicle Extravaganza was born, not only to promote the club, but also to generate funds.

It was an instant hit with the public from the get-go and included an automobile auction which has seen some of Scotland’s most historic vehicles change hands.

A 1900 horse-drawn fish and chip van fetched £150 in its debut year.

By the second event, in 1975, the turnout swelled to 5,000 visitors on Friday, 15,000 on Saturday, and an amazing 50,000 on Sunday.

Glamis extravaganza 40,000 people in 1988

Since then, this celebration – often known as ‘the Glamis car show’ – has taken place annually in the shadow of the castle.

Club membership had surged to an impressive 2,000 by 1988.

two men pose beside an old-fashioned steamroller
Smiles all round from exhibitors and visitors in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Glamis basked in the glorious sunshine.

The gates swung open at the castle at 9am on the Sunday.

Admission was £3 for adults and £1 for children and senior citizens.

two men beside a 1927 Austin Chummy at the Glamis car show
A final polish for a 1927 Austin Chummy at the event. Image: DC Thomson.

The gathering drew over 40,000 visitors, eager to admire 500 vintage vehicles ranging from a penny farthing to a classic double-decker bus.

The display also featured horse-drawn carriages and a Bren gun carrier.

All shapes and sizes were represented in the showground.

Among the treasures on display was a Haynes and Jefferis Boneshaker bicycle from 1870, which was proudly owned by local man Jock Farquharson.

There was a strict age limit set for vehicles at 1955.

Two youngsters admiring some of the vehicles on show at the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle
Youngsters admiring some of the vehicles. Image: DC Thomson.

The event featured an impressive line-up of famous names.

Bentley, Daimler, Rolls-Royce and MG were among the brands represented.

Cars and exhibitors came from every corner of Britain.

What went under the hammer at Glamis in 1988?

Angus Marts auctioneer Pat Lawson conducted the auction.

He put an impressive line-up of vintage vehicles under the hammer.

a boy sits on a man's knee at the wheel of a vintage tractor
A tractor on display was popular with young and old. Image: DC Thomson.

Among the highlights was a rare 1895-90 Belgian Miesse steam car.

Another was a 1922 Citroen Cloverleaf SCV.

It had taken part in many African rallies.

The auction also featured a charming 1959 Morris Minor Caravanette, a classic 1954 Rover 90, an Austin Westminster A90, and a 1947 Farmall H tractor.

A miniature touring car powered by a Rolls-Royce battery was another highlight.

Several horse ploughs were also available for sale.

Stunt team rode through a bonfire

The main arena came to life at 11.45am with a performance by the Kirriemuir Jubilee Pipe Band, which was followed by a series of vehicle parades.

Award presentations for best vehicles also took place.

The motorcycle stunt team drive through a burning structure
The motorcycle stunt team put on an amazing show. Image: DC Thomson.

A standout moment was the “world-famous” Motor Cycle Maniac Stunt Team.

They were returning to the extravaganza for a second time.

They performed stunts which would horrify modern health and safety experts.

A ride through a bonfire was not for the faint-hearted!

But people loved it.

They were greeted with huge cheers.

The stunt team was continuing the long tradition of excitement, which included escapologists and a motorcycle high-wire performance in previous years.

People in jester costume at at Forfar Round Table's wheel of fortune.
Colourful characters at Forfar Round Table’s wheel of fortune. Image: DC Thomson.

The guest of honour was Jimmy Shand.

He was regarded as the King of Scottish Dance Music.

The Fife accordionist delighted the crowd with a medley of his best-known tunes.

Families were drawn to the 1873 Savage of Kings Lynn Fairground Gallopers, which was transported by three lorries and took seven men three days to set up.

It was complete with a built-in fairground organ.

The assembly effort was well worth it.

Visitors enjoying the carousel ride at the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis Castle in 1988
Visitors enjoying the carousel ride. Image: DC Thomson.

This was only the second time the carousel had been in Scotland.

It was pure nostalgia.

And, not surprisingly, a firm favourite with children – and adults.

World’s largest phone made a connection at Glamis extravaganza

Trunk calls could also be made at the event.

A massive 13-foot high telephone, which was the world’s largest, was brought from the Glasgow Garden Festival and installed at the extravaganza.

The “yellow giant” stood out from the crowd.

Mary Thompson of Dundee makes a giant telephone call on the huge yellow phone
Mary Thompson of Dundee makes a giant telephone call. Image: DC Thomson.

British Telecom was offering special overseas rates of just £1 for five minutes, allowing visitors to connect with family members as far away as America and Australia.

These were the days when everyone had a BT landline.

All proceeds from these calls went directly to the Forfar Guide Dog Centre.

The yellow phone with 100 lines sparked “plenty of laughter” throughout the day.

Some of the tractors on display at the Glamis Car Show in 1988.
Some of the tractors on display in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Unfortunately, the afternoon winds picked up, leading to the cancellation of the Royal Marine Commando free fall parachute team’s display.

They were to have dropped in to hand over two £1,000 charity cheques.

Instead, Lady Strathmore stepped in to present the cheques herself.

The proceeds from the 1988 event were split between the Dalgairn Adult Training Centre in Cupar and the Royal Blind Asylum and School in Edinburgh.

Jim Page won a trophy with this 1920 Model T Ford. He is leaning out the car window with his cup
Jim Page won a trophy with this 1920 Model T Ford. Image: DC Thomson.

The free fall call off was the only hiccup in another hugely successful event.

The Courier published some of the photographs the following day.

Sales of the paper in Forfar were busier than usual.

Scottish Transport Extravaganza still going strong in 2025

The annual event remains a big draw on the calendar.

This summer, Glamis Castle hosted the 49th Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

The celebration has simply got bigger and bigger over the years.

Pristine paintwork and gleaming chrome continue to take centre stage every summer.

As it nears its 50th anniversary, the event is still the largest of its kind in the region, maintaining the same excitement that attracted spectators back in 1988.

Conversation