Photos of vintage vehicles at Glamis extravaganza transport us back to 1988

Head back to Glamis Castle with these newly unearthed colour images from the 1988 Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

Captured on colour reversal film by DC Thomson photographers, these stunning pictures have recently been digitised after lying hidden for decades.

Initially overlooked by the DC Thomson archives team, who believed most images were from external agencies, a recent effort to reorganise the photographic collection at Kingsway HQ found that many of these treasures were, in fact, part of DC Thomson’s own collection.

They capture what was “an extravagant day of colour and fun at Glamis”.

A drive down memory lane…

The Scottish Transport Extravaganza is run by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

The club began life in Forfar in 1968.

Starting with just 50 members, the club boasted a modest collection of 16 cars, 19 motorcycles, and four commercial vehicles.

The club was instantly in demand at fetes and carnivals.

Their vintage rides stole the show at the Unionist fete at Glamis Castle.

This success sparked the idea of hosting an annual showcase.

They did.

And so, in 1973, the first-ever Glamis Vintage Vehicle Extravaganza was born, not only to promote the club, but also to generate funds.

It was an instant hit with the public from the get-go and included an automobile auction which has seen some of Scotland’s most historic vehicles change hands.

A 1900 horse-drawn fish and chip van fetched £150 in its debut year.

By the second event, in 1975, the turnout swelled to 5,000 visitors on Friday, 15,000 on Saturday, and an amazing 50,000 on Sunday.

Glamis extravaganza 40,000 people in 1988

Since then, this celebration – often known as ‘the Glamis car show’ – has taken place annually in the shadow of the castle.

Club membership had surged to an impressive 2,000 by 1988.

Glamis basked in the glorious sunshine.

The gates swung open at the castle at 9am on the Sunday.

Admission was £3 for adults and £1 for children and senior citizens.

The gathering drew over 40,000 visitors, eager to admire 500 vintage vehicles ranging from a penny farthing to a classic double-decker bus.

The display also featured horse-drawn carriages and a Bren gun carrier.

All shapes and sizes were represented in the showground.

Among the treasures on display was a Haynes and Jefferis Boneshaker bicycle from 1870, which was proudly owned by local man Jock Farquharson.

There was a strict age limit set for vehicles at 1955.

The event featured an impressive line-up of famous names.

Bentley, Daimler, Rolls-Royce and MG were among the brands represented.

Cars and exhibitors came from every corner of Britain.

What went under the hammer at Glamis in 1988?

Angus Marts auctioneer Pat Lawson conducted the auction.

He put an impressive line-up of vintage vehicles under the hammer.

Among the highlights was a rare 1895-90 Belgian Miesse steam car.

Another was a 1922 Citroen Cloverleaf SCV.

It had taken part in many African rallies.

The auction also featured a charming 1959 Morris Minor Caravanette, a classic 1954 Rover 90, an Austin Westminster A90, and a 1947 Farmall H tractor.

A miniature touring car powered by a Rolls-Royce battery was another highlight.

Several horse ploughs were also available for sale.

Stunt team rode through a bonfire

The main arena came to life at 11.45am with a performance by the Kirriemuir Jubilee Pipe Band, which was followed by a series of vehicle parades.

Award presentations for best vehicles also took place.

A standout moment was the “world-famous” Motor Cycle Maniac Stunt Team.

They were returning to the extravaganza for a second time.

They performed stunts which would horrify modern health and safety experts.

A ride through a bonfire was not for the faint-hearted!

But people loved it.

They were greeted with huge cheers.

The stunt team was continuing the long tradition of excitement, which included escapologists and a motorcycle high-wire performance in previous years.

The guest of honour was Jimmy Shand.

He was regarded as the King of Scottish Dance Music.

The Fife accordionist delighted the crowd with a medley of his best-known tunes.

Families were drawn to the 1873 Savage of Kings Lynn Fairground Gallopers, which was transported by three lorries and took seven men three days to set up.

It was complete with a built-in fairground organ.

The assembly effort was well worth it.

This was only the second time the carousel had been in Scotland.

It was pure nostalgia.

And, not surprisingly, a firm favourite with children – and adults.

World’s largest phone made a connection at Glamis extravaganza

Trunk calls could also be made at the event.

A massive 13-foot high telephone, which was the world’s largest, was brought from the Glasgow Garden Festival and installed at the extravaganza.

The “yellow giant” stood out from the crowd.

British Telecom was offering special overseas rates of just £1 for five minutes, allowing visitors to connect with family members as far away as America and Australia.

These were the days when everyone had a BT landline.

All proceeds from these calls went directly to the Forfar Guide Dog Centre.

The yellow phone with 100 lines sparked “plenty of laughter” throughout the day.

Unfortunately, the afternoon winds picked up, leading to the cancellation of the Royal Marine Commando free fall parachute team’s display.

They were to have dropped in to hand over two £1,000 charity cheques.

Instead, Lady Strathmore stepped in to present the cheques herself.

The proceeds from the 1988 event were split between the Dalgairn Adult Training Centre in Cupar and the Royal Blind Asylum and School in Edinburgh.

The free fall call off was the only hiccup in another hugely successful event.

The Courier published some of the photographs the following day.

Sales of the paper in Forfar were busier than usual.

Scottish Transport Extravaganza still going strong in 2025

The annual event remains a big draw on the calendar.

This summer, Glamis Castle hosted the 49th Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

The celebration has simply got bigger and bigger over the years.

Pristine paintwork and gleaming chrome continue to take centre stage every summer.

As it nears its 50th anniversary, the event is still the largest of its kind in the region, maintaining the same excitement that attracted spectators back in 1988.