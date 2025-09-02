Club owner on turning down chance to bring Lady Gaga to Dundee – and what star said to him years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Club owner on turning down chance to bring Lady Gaga to Dundee – and what star said to him years later

Just how close did Lady Gaga come to performing some of her biggest hits in Dundee before becoming a global megastar? Graeme Strachan
Lady Gaga on stage at T in the Park
Nightclub owner Tony Cochrane stood on the edge of glory as he weighed up whether to bring a young artist called Lady Gaga to Dundee.

Lady Gaga was supporting the Pussycat Dolls on their 2009 “Doll Domination” UK tour.

This included dates in Aberdeen and Glasgow, and Lady Gaga found time to fit in solo performances during the tour.

Tony was a showbiz fixer responsible for introducing a host of top stars to Dundee in the ’80s and ’90s, including Bananarama and The Prodigy.

How much did it cost to book Lady Gaga?

In December 2008, an American agent told Tony he could book Lady Gaga.

The sum was $8,000 per night.

But there would be no applause for Tony and no bad romance between Dundee music lovers and the US singer.

Tony told the agent the amount exceeded his budget, and said Lady Gaga “wouldn’t mean that much to the general public here”.

It is a missed opportunity that still haunts the nightclub owner.

Just a month later, her debut single, Just Dance, reached the UK Number 1.

Lady Gaga performs at T in the Park in July 2009.
Lady Gaga scored her second UK Number 1 with Poker Face and embarked on her first headlining tour in March 2009, which started in North America and Canada.

The Fame Ball Tour went worldwide and grossed an astonishing $227 million.

Lady Gaga became a global icon.

Songs like Bad Romance and Born This Way became pop classics.

Although she never performed in Dundee, she did grace the stage at T in the Park in Balado in July 2009, delivering hits like Paparazzi and Just Dance.

Why did Tony turn the offer down in 2008?

Tony reminisced about this encounter with Lady Gaga while inaugurating a new floor at his Fat Sam’s nightclub, which is dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

“Lady Gaga has been a true icon for the LGBTQ community, and her tracks always light up the dancefloor when we play them in Dundee,” said Tony.

“I still laugh when I think about the time I had the chance to book her for just £8,000 – and I actually said no!

“She truly was the one that got away.

“Can you imagine how much it would cost to book her now?

“Before I bought Fat Sam’s in 2014, I was managing the gentleman’s club Private Eyes in Dundee’s Rattray Street and running a nightclub in Aberdeen.

the exterior of Private Eyes in Dundee, where Lady Gaga almost performed.
“I was offered the Pussycat Dolls for an after-show party at £15,000.

“It was way too steep.

“The AECC show was on a Monday night and I doubted we’d draw a crowd.

The email Tony received from the agent in 2008 offering him the Pussycat Dolls or Lady Gaga for a Dundee gig
“Instead, the agent suggested Lady Gaga, who was the support act.

“He assured me she’d be thrilled to bring her show to Private Eyes and perform her songs at the club, especially since she was used to playing smaller venues.

“Back then, she wasn’t well-known at all.

“The price was $8,000, but I thought it was over-budget.

“I told him that Lady Gaga wouldn’t appeal to a Dundee audience.

“But by the time she landed in Britain, she had transformed into a superstar!”

Lady Gaga laughed off the Dundee snub

Lady Gaga was a global pop sensation when she attended the Critics Choice Awards at London’s Savoy Hotel in March 2022.

Tony was also at the event.

He saw it as the perfect moment to offer his apology.

Dundee promoter Tony Cochrane, standing up,offering his apologies and chatting with Lady Gaga, who is seated.
“I decided it was time to face the music and went over to apologise,” he said.

“I shared the story about being offered £8,000 for her to perform in Dundee.

“She found it hilarious and graciously accepted my apology!

“I asked if that £8,000 performance fee was still on the table?

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t.

“I joked that I was like the guy who turned down The Beatles.”

Lady Gaga poses for a picture with Tony Cochrane
Lady Gaga was a good sport about it and posed for some photos.

“There was no ego,” said Tony.

“She was very humble and great company at the Savoy.

“A few years later, I had the chance to see her again at the Grammys in Los Angeles.

“She was just as charming and we shared a few words.”

Tony also turned down U2 in the 1980s

Tony recounts how he also missed out on Madonna and U2, but can console himself with the fact he has booked more than his fair share of stars.

These include Moby and Take That, while he also got to party with music icon George Michael.

He feels a slight trepidation turning down offers these days, but said the internet is a great tool for checking if an artist has a following or is on the rise.

Tony with the girls from Bananarama during an appearance in the 1980s
“I once had the chance to bring U2 to the Isle of Man, but I turned it down,” he said.

“I used to organise performances there, and when Simple Minds cancelled, I was offered this up-and-coming Irish band as a replacement.

“I remember saying: ‘But they are not the same as Simple Minds!’

“Back in the ’80s, I also had a shot at booking Madonna when she was just starting to break through in the UK, but unfortunately, our schedules didn’t work.

“Look how big they all became.

Madonna singing on stage
“On a brighter note, I did host George Michael’s birthday party in Glasgow.

“He came in after a show and was great company.

“It’s such a shame that he’s no longer with us.”

Tony brought The Prodigy to Lochee

Tony got several decisions just right.

In August 1987, he brought Rick Astley to Buddies Nightclub in Broughty Ferry, where the singer performed Never Gonna Give You Up at an under-18s disco.

Rick Astley meets some fans, who are holding his signed picture, at Buddies in 1987
Just two weeks later, the single hit the top spot.

Under Tony’s guidance, Take That also graced the same venue in the early 1990s for a mere £100, before the band eventually became superstars.

In April 1992, he introduced superstar DJ Moby to the area.

The electronic genius stayed in a flat on Constitution Street before getting behind the decks at Fat Sam’s to perform tracks like Drop a Beat and Slight Return.

The following year, Tony brought The Prodigy to The Venue.

Keith Flint and the band cranked up the energy at the Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

“It wasn’t all rejections,” he said.

“Over the years, we did land more than a few successes.

“If things had gone differently, who knows?

“Lady Gaga might have stayed in that flat on Constitution Road back in 2009 and we’d still be talking about the time she performed at Private Eyes.

“Now that’s a thought!”

