Picture gallery captures glory and nostalgia of old Dundee cinemas

How many of Dundee’s lost cinemas do you remember?

At the beginning of the last century, Dundee was mad about the movies.

Every neighbourhood in the city had its own cinema.

Today, only a few remain.

So, grab your popcorn as we take a nostalgic journey through some of the Dundee cinemas that have faded into cinematic memory over the years.

The ABC

Her Majesty’s Theatre and Opera House opened on Seagate in 1885.

It transitioned to film screenings by 1915.

It reopened as The Majestic in 1930, but was destroyed by fire in 1941.

After a 15-year break, cinema mogul J.B. Milne rebuilt the site as the Capitol, which was described as “Britain’s first super cinema”, featuring a mammoth screen.

The venue became part of the ABC chain in 1959.

The ABC continued to operate until the multiplex boom, closing its doors on Christmas Eve 1998 and transforming into Yates Wine Lodge in 2000.

The Forest Park Cinema

Dundee builder Charles Gray built Forest Park Cinema.

The West End venue opened on Hogmanay 1928 with seating for 1,264.

The movies shown in the opening week were Tenderloin featuring Dolores Costello and Two Little Drummer Boys starring Wee Georgie Wood.

The Forrie installed Dundee’s first “giant panoramic screen” in October 1953.

It closed in June 1967 and became a carpet shop.

The building was pulled down in February 1984 to make way for 24 flats.

The Gaumont

The King’s Theatre in Cowgate opened in March 1909.

In 1928 it became the King’s Theatre Cinema with a capacity of 1,738.

In May 1950 the theatre was rebranded as the Gaumont, after its new owners.

There were two screens which showed movies daily from 2.15pm.

From 1973 to 1981, the venue operated as an Odeon, screening blockbusters like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Wars and Superman.

The building became a bingo hall in 1983 and Deja Vu nightclub in 2000.

Green’s Playhouse

Green’s Playhouse in Nethergate opened on March 4 1936 with American romantic comedy We’re In The Money and Lady Tubbs featuring Alice Brady.

It had a capacity of 4,100 seats.

A striking 85-foot tower displayed the cinema’s name in neon letters.

The stalls were designed in four blocks, which were “curved so that spectators in each of them are at a true and comfortable angle to the screen”.

The venue hosted personal appearances by movie stars including Anna Neagle, Charles Laughton, Bob Hope and Lone Ranger actor Clayton Moore.

In January 1968, Green’s Playhouse turned to bingo and was completely rebuilt after a fire in August 1995, now operating as the music venue LiveHouse.

Hilltown Plaza

The Plaza Cinema opened in May 1928 at 107 Hilltown with 1,620 seats.

In March 1958, it was purchased by the J.B. Milne chain.

In October 1960, the cinema screened Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, featuring Albert Finney, inspiring 14-year-old Brian Cox from Lochee to take up acting.

The Plaza became a bingo club in 1972 before closing in the 1990s.

The building was demolished in 1996 after a serious fire and became housing.

La Scala

La Scala was Dundee’s first purpose-built cinema.

Opening in December 1913 with 1,099 seats, its striking façade featured a tower topped with a golden globe which glittered in the Murraygate.

The first showing was the film Moths.

However, La Scala struggled to compete with major cinema chains.

The final film before its closure in May 1965 was Battle of the Spartans.

The iconic building was demolished in October 1968 after being purchased by Woolworths, which expanded its store into the site.

The Kinnaird

The Kinnaird Hall opened its doors in November 1858.

In 1919, Victor Hamilton acquired a lease and entered the cinema industry, installing two Gaumont projectors and seating for 1,342 people.

During the 1930s, it could be difficult to get a seat, with 500 people left waiting outside when a Laurel and Hardy film was screened.

The decade also featured audiences enjoying the American short documentary Audioscopiks, using “sophisticated” red and green 3D glasses.

In August 1944, J. B. Milne took over the cinema.

It became a bingo hall in June 1962 before suffering fire damage in January 1966.

Today, the site is the Overgate car park.

The Odeon

The Odeon opened at Stack Leisure Park in Lochee in June 1993.

The first movie shown was Super Mario Brothers.

Tickets cost £4.25 and £3.50 and films during the opening week included Dracula, Under Siege, Bodyguard, A Few Good Men, Strictly Ballroom and Hook.

There was capacity for 1,646 people under one roof.

The first week concluded with the official opening where a showing of Cliffhanger followed the ribbon cutting by Taggart star Mark McManus.

The Odeon closed in March 2001.

It was eventually demolished.

The Rialto

Built in 1926, the Lochee landmark was Dundee’s most unique-looking cinema, with a Mexican-style exterior and Chinese-themed interior.

The cinema once seated more than 1,100 people.

Red, black and gold murals were painted on the walls.

It made history in 1929 by screening the city’s first full-length “talkie”.

It became the All Square Bingo Club in 1962.

A devastating fire in March 2007 led to its demolition for housing.

The Ritz

The New Cinema opened in Morgan Street in May 1914, featuring 850 seats to accommodate movies and variety shows.

It was renamed the Stobswell Cinema-Theatre later that year.

It changed hands several times.

J. B. Milne bought the cinema in 1959 and called it The Ritz, a grand name that belied its reputation as a “fleapit” with outdated seating and a damaged screen.

Kirkcaldy-based Kingsway Entertainments Ltd purchased the cinema in 1968.

It closed in 1973 and was demolished in 1978 for housing.

Royalty Kinema

The Royalty Kinema stood at the junction of Watson Street and South Baffin Street.

The 835-seat venue was managed and later owned by the Pennycook family, which introduced talking films to Dundee for the first time.

On March 29 1929, the cinema presented a programme of eight short talkies.

In 1931, the Royalty Kinema was among the first theatres in the world to screen Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein, adapted from Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel.

The cinema was sold to J.B. Milne in 1959 and closed in the mid-1960s.

The building was demolished in June 1972.

It was replaced with housing.

The Victoria

The Vic, on Victoria Road, began life as the Royal Victoria Theatre in 1842.

It enjoyed decades of popularity as a cinema.

Crocodile Dundee in 1987 brought a 14-week record run.

The release of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids in February 1990 led to unprecedented demand, resulting in hundreds being turned away.

Health officials closed down the Vic in May 1990 after structural faults were discovered.

The building was demolished in August 1990.