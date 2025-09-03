Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and get a chippy at Dora’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and get a chippy at Dora’s

Take a trip back to Dundee in 1970 with our whistle-stop tour of people and places. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
an elevated view of the old Dundee High Street in March 1970.
A view of the old Dundee High Street in March 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Dundee look in 1970?

Vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

The City Arcade was still bustling, and everyone coveted the window seats at Littlewoods in the Overgate.

On weekends, a takeaway from Dora’s chip shop was a tradition.

Music lovers headed to the Caird Hall to see Deep Purple perform.

That year also saw the opening of the Van Allan clothes shop and Potters shoe shop which moved from its Murraygate home to Commercial Street.

What else was happening 55 years ago?

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Ardler

people sit on chairs in a park with a tower block in the distance
A section of the congregation at the service. Image: DC Thomson.

Chalmers Ardler Church congregation listening to Reverend Powrie during an open-air service in July 1970.

The Ardler multis are looming large in the background.

Almost all of the women in attendance appear to be wearing a hat.

Baxter Park

rows of seated children in a park, shouting
Youngsters in full voice at the event. Image: DC Thomson.

Baxter Park Children’s Playtime in August 1970.

Summer events like these typically included magicians and Punch and Judy shows.

We don’t know what the show was, but it had this happy band screaming.

Boots

Shoppers browsing in Boots in Dundee in December 1970.
Christmas shoppers in Boots in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Shoppers browsing the wide array of goods in Boots in December 1970.

Yardley fragrances emerged as a favoured choice among women.

For men, popular Christmas gifts included gift sets from Brut and Old Spice.

City Arcade

People entering the City Arcade in Shore Terrace.
People entering the City Arcade in Shore Terrace. Image: DC Thomson.

The City Arcade was at the back of the Caird Hall and, from 1931-1981, it was a discount shopping centre.

Some of the shops in April 1970 included Imrie’s fruit and flower shop, the Home Brewing Centre, the Radiant Health Centre and the Choc Box.

Champion the Wonder Horse was a popular ride at Hynd’s stall in the arcade.

Cycling

police, some children and RoSPA officers check the tyres on a bike
Checking the safety of bikes in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Bike safety under the microscope at Stobswell in April 1970.

RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) were the driving force behind cycling safely to school by offering expert tips and techniques.

Officers from Dundee Police were also on hand.

Dallfield multis

the exterior of the Dallfield multis in Dundee in April 1970.
The Dallfield multis in April 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dallfield multis were constructed as public housing in Hilltown in the 1960s.

The multis are home to more than 330 households across 14 floors.

They remain standing today.

Deep Purple

Deep Purple backstage at the Caird Hall.
Deep Purple backstage at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

There was smoke on the Dundee waterfront in October 1970.

Deep Purple performed at the Caird Hall with the classic line-up of Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice.

The band returned in 1971, 1972 and 1974.

Dora’s

Peter and Matilde Dora behind the fryer
Peter and Matilde Dora behind the fryer in January 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Dora’s became a landmark at the corner of Eliza Street and Dura Street.

There would be huge queues snaking down the street and round the corner.

Peter and Matilde were responsible for bringing the very familiar aroma of hot oil and vinegar to nostrils in Stobswell and became well-known faces behind the fryer.

Douglas

Children in the Douglas playpark
Children in the Douglas playpark. Image: DC Thomson.

Youngsters making the most of the sunshine in Douglas in June 1970.

The metal climbing frame in the background was popular.

Split lips were commonplace.

Dundee College

The Dundee College building, which is now derelict.
The Dundee College building, which is now derelict. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee College – best known as the “Conshie” – on Constitution Street in May 1970.

The site, which opened in August 1969, was formed of two towers with the east being nine storeys tall and the west being five storeys tall.

The towers were linked by a podium that accommodated a gym, main hall and the famous canteen, which served up omelettes and other fine fare.

Forthill playpark

an elevated shot showing people at a Dundee playpark
Children playing on a chilly day in April 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Children enjoying the playpark at Forthill in Broughty Ferry in April 1970.

Playgrounds today, with soft, cushiony floors, are much different from years ago when metal climbing frames and slides were anchored in concrete.

From all accounts, the climbing frame was not for the faint of heart.

Frank Davie

The outside of Davie's in Lochee
Davie’s in Lochee. Image: DC Thomson.

The front of Frank Davie’s cafe in Lochee in August 1970.

The famous cafe and ice cream shop is still open in High Street.

Hilda Bury

Hilda Bury seated behind a desk and talking to a woman while at work in March 1970.
Hilda Bury at work in March 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Hilda Bury was Dundee’s very own Miss Marple.

Throughout her career with Dundee City Police she never wore a uniform, choosing instead to carry out her duties in the comfort of her own clothes.

She served as a detective with the CID.

She died in 2012, aged 93.

Littlewoods

people seated on benches outside Littlewoods in Dundee
Littlewoods arrived in Dundee in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

The front of Littlewoods in the Overgate in June 1970.

The store’s restaurant became one of the city’s most-popular eating places.

The window seats were what everyone wanted.

Lowdon Brothers

Several workers standing by company vehicles on a road outside the firm's building
Several workers standing by company vehicles. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee electrical engineering company Lowdon Brothers completed a major expansion of their Temple Electric Works in Blackness Road in April 1970.

There was a complete range of electrical goods and they operated a TV rental scheme.

The company moved from North Tay Street to Blackness Road in 1965.

Overgate

an elevated shot showing a view of the Overgate Shopping Centre and concrete concourse in June 1970.
The Overgate wouldn’t have looked out of place in 1960s Moscow. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the Overgate Shopping Centre in June 1970.

The twin-deck layout of shops was a great success in the early years.

Who could forget the long tunnels which were incorporated into the mall’s design?

Or climbing up the concrete sculptures as a child?

Potters shoe shop

Staff behind the counter in the ladies' department
Staff behind the counter in the ladies’ department in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee shoe firm of Alex Potter and Sons moved from its Murraygate home to a new shop in Commercial Street in May 1970.

The business was founded in February 1866 by Alex Potter, who was a cobbler from Letham in Angus and the stock and fittings cost him £35.

The new premises included a ladies’ department surrounded by low mirrors.

Stobswell

A general view of Stobswell streets.
A general view of Stobswell. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking towards Stobswell Parish Church in June 1970.

The Stobswell Bar is on the right and further down is the much-loved Forte’s Cafe.

Italian Phillip Forte opened the cafe just after the Second World War.

Van Allan

two women beside rails of clothing in Van Allan
Some of the stock in the spacious interior in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

Part of the “easy-to-see displays in the spacious interior” at Van Allan, which opened in the Overgate Shopping Centre in April 1970.

The glass-fronted store stocked unisex ranges for men and women which were “straight from the Bon Scott school of rock”.

“Swing into fashion at Van Allan” was the store’s tagline.

Whitfield

a circular, fenced in drying green beside the Skarne blocks in Whitfield, Dundee, in 1970.
The Skarne blocks in Whitfield in 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

A drying green surrounded by wooden fencing in Whitfield in June 1970.

Seen from above, the Skarne area of Whitfield used to look like a honeycomb, made up of 130 distinctive deck-access maisonette blocks.

The development was supposed to be the last major part of the solution to Dundee’s slum clearance programme, with miles of “walkways in the sky”.

It’s the final image in our tour.

More from Past Times

Braveheart, starring Mel Gibson, premiered in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: Supplied.
Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago
Lady Gaga on stage at T in the Park
Club owner on turning down chance to bring Lady Gaga to Dundee - and…
CR0054741, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Portraits of retiring Ninewells nurse Avril Jordan as she tells all about her 50 years nursing in Tayside. Happy pics please. Picture Shows; Avril Jordan outside the hospital where she started and also finished her nursing career, Royal Victoria Hospital, Jedburgh Road, Dundee, 26th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'I've been a Dundee nurse for nearly 50 years and loved it - but…
4
The Freuchie village cricket team at Lord's in 1985. Image: PA.
Freuchie remembers astonishing cricket victory at Lord's 40 years ago
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
the exterior of the Menzieshill shops in Orleans Place
Go back to school and visit the shops with our photo gallery of Dundee's…
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody studied at Dundee University
8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University
5
Dundee University students in an art lecture room in November 1985.
Pictures of campus life at Dundee University in the 1980s
William Gear Image ID: x136573 Sitter(s): William Gear Qualifier: by Artist(s): Ida Kar Medium: quarter-plate film negative Date made: July 1954 Credit line: © National Portrait Gallery, London File Size: 2400 x 3184px
William Gear: Methil's 'art superman' who became famous for all the wrong reasons
2
The queue for Batman at the Cannon in Dundee's Seagate in August 1989.
Picture gallery captures glory and nostalgia of old Dundee cinemas
2

Conversation