Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and get a chippy at Dora’s

How did Dundee look in 1970?

Vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

The City Arcade was still bustling, and everyone coveted the window seats at Littlewoods in the Overgate.

On weekends, a takeaway from Dora’s chip shop was a tradition.

Music lovers headed to the Caird Hall to see Deep Purple perform.

That year also saw the opening of the Van Allan clothes shop and Potters shoe shop which moved from its Murraygate home to Commercial Street.

What else was happening 55 years ago?

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Ardler

Chalmers Ardler Church congregation listening to Reverend Powrie during an open-air service in July 1970.

The Ardler multis are looming large in the background.

Almost all of the women in attendance appear to be wearing a hat.

Baxter Park

Baxter Park Children’s Playtime in August 1970.

Summer events like these typically included magicians and Punch and Judy shows.

We don’t know what the show was, but it had this happy band screaming.

Boots

Shoppers browsing the wide array of goods in Boots in December 1970.

Yardley fragrances emerged as a favoured choice among women.

For men, popular Christmas gifts included gift sets from Brut and Old Spice.

City Arcade

The City Arcade was at the back of the Caird Hall and, from 1931-1981, it was a discount shopping centre.

Some of the shops in April 1970 included Imrie’s fruit and flower shop, the Home Brewing Centre, the Radiant Health Centre and the Choc Box.

Champion the Wonder Horse was a popular ride at Hynd’s stall in the arcade.

Cycling

Bike safety under the microscope at Stobswell in April 1970.

RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) were the driving force behind cycling safely to school by offering expert tips and techniques.

Officers from Dundee Police were also on hand.

Dallfield multis

The Dallfield multis were constructed as public housing in Hilltown in the 1960s.

The multis are home to more than 330 households across 14 floors.

They remain standing today.

Deep Purple

There was smoke on the Dundee waterfront in October 1970.

Deep Purple performed at the Caird Hall with the classic line-up of Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Jon Lord and Ian Paice.

The band returned in 1971, 1972 and 1974.

Dora’s

Dora’s became a landmark at the corner of Eliza Street and Dura Street.

There would be huge queues snaking down the street and round the corner.

Peter and Matilde were responsible for bringing the very familiar aroma of hot oil and vinegar to nostrils in Stobswell and became well-known faces behind the fryer.

Douglas

Youngsters making the most of the sunshine in Douglas in June 1970.

The metal climbing frame in the background was popular.

Split lips were commonplace.

Dundee College

Dundee College – best known as the “Conshie” – on Constitution Street in May 1970.

The site, which opened in August 1969, was formed of two towers with the east being nine storeys tall and the west being five storeys tall.

The towers were linked by a podium that accommodated a gym, main hall and the famous canteen, which served up omelettes and other fine fare.

Forthill playpark

Children enjoying the playpark at Forthill in Broughty Ferry in April 1970.

Playgrounds today, with soft, cushiony floors, are much different from years ago when metal climbing frames and slides were anchored in concrete.

From all accounts, the climbing frame was not for the faint of heart.

Frank Davie

The front of Frank Davie’s cafe in Lochee in August 1970.

The famous cafe and ice cream shop is still open in High Street.

Hilda Bury

Hilda Bury was Dundee’s very own Miss Marple.

Throughout her career with Dundee City Police she never wore a uniform, choosing instead to carry out her duties in the comfort of her own clothes.

She served as a detective with the CID.

She died in 2012, aged 93.

Littlewoods

The front of Littlewoods in the Overgate in June 1970.

The store’s restaurant became one of the city’s most-popular eating places.

The window seats were what everyone wanted.

Lowdon Brothers

Dundee electrical engineering company Lowdon Brothers completed a major expansion of their Temple Electric Works in Blackness Road in April 1970.

There was a complete range of electrical goods and they operated a TV rental scheme.

The company moved from North Tay Street to Blackness Road in 1965.

Overgate

A view of the Overgate Shopping Centre in June 1970.

The twin-deck layout of shops was a great success in the early years.

Who could forget the long tunnels which were incorporated into the mall’s design?

Or climbing up the concrete sculptures as a child?

Potters shoe shop

The Dundee shoe firm of Alex Potter and Sons moved from its Murraygate home to a new shop in Commercial Street in May 1970.

The business was founded in February 1866 by Alex Potter, who was a cobbler from Letham in Angus and the stock and fittings cost him £35.

The new premises included a ladies’ department surrounded by low mirrors.

Stobswell

Looking towards Stobswell Parish Church in June 1970.

The Stobswell Bar is on the right and further down is the much-loved Forte’s Cafe.

Italian Phillip Forte opened the cafe just after the Second World War.

Van Allan

Part of the “easy-to-see displays in the spacious interior” at Van Allan, which opened in the Overgate Shopping Centre in April 1970.

The glass-fronted store stocked unisex ranges for men and women which were “straight from the Bon Scott school of rock”.

“Swing into fashion at Van Allan” was the store’s tagline.

Whitfield

A drying green surrounded by wooden fencing in Whitfield in June 1970.

Seen from above, the Skarne area of Whitfield used to look like a honeycomb, made up of 130 distinctive deck-access maisonette blocks.

The development was supposed to be the last major part of the solution to Dundee’s slum clearance programme, with miles of “walkways in the sky”.

It’s the final image in our tour.