Past Times

Pictures of campus life at Dundee University in the 1980s

Can you spot yourself or someone you recognise in our gallery looking back at campus life at Dundee University in the 1980s? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee University students in an art lecture room in November 1985.
Students in an art lecture room in November 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Turn back time to life on campus at Dundee University in the 1980s.

As we prepare for the return to university next month, these images from four decades ago are bound to stir nostalgia among a generation of students.

This was a decade marked by big political debate and bigger hairstyles.

For many, this was the best time of their lives.

Explore our gallery and see if you can find yourself or someone you recognise.

In the studio

Four men working in the studio in 1980, with TV and monitors in front of them
Working hard in the studio in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Working in the university’s studio in September 1980 are Bob Stewart, Janice Rice, Morrison Reyner and Peter Bartlett.

As well as the institution’s contribution to education, research and the general economy of the city, its students have become part of the DNA of Dundee.

Nuclear war

John Holland and Andrew Cameron beside the shelter
John Holland and Andrew Cameron in March 1981.

The likelihood of nuclear war peaked in the early 1980s.

Which is why, in March 1981, two chemistry students from Dundee University volunteered to undertake a 48-hour vigil for the benefit of mankind.

Andrew Cameron and John Holland spent the weekend inside an experimental shelter which was designed to protect inhabitants from the effects of nuclear warfare.

The hardy volunteers had very little room in which to manoeuvre and emerged to a breakfast of smoked salmon and champagne after completing the task.

The age of the train

Lord Mackie and Students' Association senior vice-president Joan Ingram beside the University of Dundee locomotive
Lord Mackie and Students’ Association senior vice-president Joan Ingram. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University celebrated its centenary in 1982.

British Rail agreed to name a locomotive after the university to mark the milestone.

Lord Mackie of Benshie and Joan Ingram named the locomotive.

Miss Ingram was the senior vice-president of the students’ association.

She would go on to be a well-known face on Grampian Television.

Medical sciences

Professor GJ Dutton with students gathered around a table in 1982
Professor GJ Dutton with students in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Professor Geoffrey Dutton – one of the university’s most famous faces – with students at the Medical Sciences open day in December 1982.

He conducted ground-breaking research on how the body processes toxic chemicals.

This critical finding contributed to saving countless lives and he was instrumental in establishing Dundee as a prominent centre for biomedical sciences.

Hockey team

The winning team line up with their trophy in 1984.
The winning team line up in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University hockey team after winning the Scottish Universities Indoor Championship for the first time in February 1984.

While earning a degree is a primary motivation for attending university, the student experience encompasses much more than just classes.

Vibrant campus life is highlighted by its student union, societies and sports clubs.

Biomedical engineering

Dr Tim Frank and Alan Gee conduct wheelchair research with one of them seated in a wheelchair and being pushed up a ramp
Dr Tim Frank and Alan Gee. Image: DC Thomson.

The school of biomedical engineering in December 1984.

Research into wheelchair use was being conducted at the time.

Dr Tim Frank is shown pushing “patient” Alan Gee during an experiment.

Dundee University Operatic Society

The cast for The Boyfriend lining up for a picture while in costume
The cast for The Boyfriend lining up in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University Operatic Society cast in April 1985.

They were performing The Boyfriend.

The student society produced a full-scale musical every year.

They also staged a number of concerts and smaller shows.

The Tay Bar

Dundee University rector candidate Tam Dalyell talks to students at the Students Union
Rector candidate Tam Dalyell at the Students Union in February 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Tam Dalyell, MP for West Lothian, talked to the Dundee University students when he visited the Tay Bar at the Students Union in February 1986.

He was attempting to persuade students to make him their new rector.

The students wanted Mr Dalyell to join in their criticism of university principal Professor Adam Neville but the candidate said he was a long-time friend of his.

“I am not anti the lecturers and professors here and if you’re looking for someone like that, you’d better not elect me,” he told them.

They didn’t.

Chaplaincy music

people seated behind their instruments as others look on
Enjoying the music in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

The ecumenical service held at Dundee University chaplaincy in January 1987.

Friday lunchtime concerts were a regular feature.

The chaplaincy is situated at the heart of the university campus.

Garden party

an aerial shot showing a crowded scene at the garden party
The garden party in full flow. Image: DC Thomson.

The University of Dundee garden party in the grounds of Belmont Hall in July 1987.

Degrees were conferred on a record number of students – with 677 receiving first degrees and 165 higher degrees.

The partying typically went on until the wee small hours.

Sleeping rough

Some of the students, and a dog, in Airlie Place beside their shelter.
Some of the students in Airlie Place. Image: DC Thomson.

Students from Dundee University pictured outside their “shanty dwelling” at Airlie Place in May 1988 to highlight the plight of homelessness.

Some 16 members of the university’s world development group gathered rubbish from building sites and started work on their hut outside the students’ union.

A few of the students slept in the hut for two nights.

Open day

Some of the prospective Dundee University students in front of a desk
Some of the prospective students in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University’s annual open day attracted 1,300 school pupils in June 1988.

The visitors were given a taste of university life through visits to various departments and a presentation from members of the Students’ Association.

The 50 school parties came from all over Scotland and the north of England.

New library

book shelves and tables and chairs inside the new library
The new library in October 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Many former students will remember spending time in the library.

The Cross Street building, built at a cost of over £2m, opened in October 1988.

The Queen Mother laid the foundation stone.

Poll tax

people clap while someone puts a piece of paper in a bin at the poll tax protest in May 1989 in Dundee
Mr Scott at the poll tax protest in May 1989 in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Student life has long been linked to political activism.

In May 1989, rector Paul Scott made headlines by burning a copy of the Treaty of Union outside the university, alongside a poll tax book.

He encouraged students to resist paying the tax.

His actions received support from the SNP group at Dundee.

Read all about it!

Graham Dunbar, David Shayler and Duncan Anderson with the paper.
Graham Dunbar, David Shayler and Duncan Anderson with the paper. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee University newspaper was called Annasach.

The paper was produced every three weeks and reported on student life.

Not everyone was happy with some concerns the reporting was “sensationalist”.

In February 1989 the staff were told to “toe the line” by the executive committee of the students’ association after several stories were picked up by the tabloids.

Stirring stuff

five students in a kitchen, with one of them stirring the contents of a bowl
Stirring stuff from some of the students. Image: DC Thomson.

All smiles from these students on campus.

John Leighton, Peter Dickson, Mary-Lynn Baltzer, Alison Gilchrist and Wendy Adair were cooking up a storm in February 1989.

Mary-Lynn was “ambassador extraordinaire” representing Acadia University.

German students

German students at summer school in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Foreign students have consistently enriched the cultural landscape of Dundee University throughout the years.

A party of German students attended summer school at the university in August 1989.

During their trip they had several lectures about Scottish history and culture along with coach trips to the main tourist spots.

A farewell party at the Tower Building included a Scottish country dancing lesson.

It’s the final image in our picture gallery.

