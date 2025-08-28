8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University

Ahead of Dundee University Freshers' Week, which kicks off on September 13, we shine a spotlight on famous faces who studied in the city. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody studied at Dundee University
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody studied at Dundee University. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee University has a rich history of nurturing intelligent minds and producing exceptional graduates.

Since the institution was founded in 1881, it has attracted numerous famous faces from a variety of fields.

Some of the country’s most iconic figures – from top musicians and comedians to politicians – studied at the university.

So who are these people? And what are they up to now?

Gary Lightbody

Chasing Cars rockers Snow Patrol met as students at Dundee University in the mid-1990s.

Originally from Bangor, County Down, frontman Gary Lightbody moved to the city in 1994 to study English literature.

Gary, along with Mark McClelland, and Michael Morrison, formed Snow Patrol initially under the name Shrug.

The band began by performing gigs at the university and pubs including Lucifer’s Mill.

Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody.
Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

In 2018, Gary received an honorary degree from the university.

Back then, he said: “I love Dundee, Dundee gave us a lot.

“We formed here – the first day of Freshers’ Week 1994. We had our first gig here, we played the student union.”

Gary wrote and published a book – The Forest Is The Path – earlier this year as a companion to an album Snow Patrol released in 2024.

The band just finished a European tour.

Fred Macaulay

The comedian and broadcaster arrived at the university as “Fred the Fresher” in 1974 with a couple of friends from Perth Academy.

Four years later he graduated with what he refers to as “an odd hybrid of a degree” in accountancy and jurisprudence.

Perth comedian Fred MacAulay.
Perth comedian Fred MacAulay. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson.

Fred served as Rector of Dundee University from 2001 to 2004 and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2005.

In July, Fred, 68, revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had been spotted at a “very early” stage.

David Mackenzie

The Outlaw King, Young Adam, and Hell Or High Water director is a Dundee University graduate.

Born in 1966 in Northumberland, David graduated in 1990 after studying at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

He was brought up in Trinafour near Pitlochry.

Actor Chris Pine and director David Mackenzie attend the screening of Hell or High Water at the Washington Mayfair Hotel, London.
Actor Chris Pine and director David Mackenzie attend the screening of Hell Or High Water at the Washington Mayfair Hotel, London. Image: Supplied.

In 2018, David told The Courier: “I have fond memories of my time in Dundee and Perthshire.

“Dundee is on the up and I’m looking forward to checking out the V&A.”

His latest film, Relay, stars Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington.

It follows a clandestine “fixer” who brokers payoffs between corporations and whistleblowers.

Donald Findlay KC

The prominent Scottish advocate is one of the country’s most experienced criminal defense lawyers.

He was born in Cowdenbeath in 1951 before attending Harris Academy.

During his time at Harris, Mr Findlay was boys’ captain.

Donald Findlay QC pictured before giving a talk in 2016.
Donald Findlay QC, at Dundee University in September 2016 before giving a talk to the Bar Society. Image: Dougie Nicolson.

He graduated from Dundee University after studying at Dundee Law School, and went on to take part in some of the biggest criminal trials in Scottish history.

Mr Findlay, a former Rangers vice-chairman, has been Cowdenbeath chairman since 2010.

Eilish McColgan

The Dundee-born runner has become one of Scotland’s most successful and best-known athletes.

But the 34-year-old did a degree in Mathematics and Accountancy at Dundee University, starting in 2008.

Eilish McColgan at Camperdown Park Run.
Eilish McColgan at Camperdown Park Run. Image: Paul Reid.

Eilish revealed she did “all the typical student things”.

She said: “Partying, drinking, eating kebabs at 3am. But I still got up for training the next morning.”

It’s clear the odd indulgence never held her back.

Eilish McColgan celebrates finishing eighth at the London Marathon.
Eilish McColgan celebrates finishing eighth in the women’s elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.

After injury forced her out in 2023, Eilish competed in the London Marathon this year, finishing eighth.

She completed the course in a time of 2.24.25 – smashing the previous Scottish record of 2.26.40 held by Steph Twell and the winning time posted by her mum Liz in 1996.

The effort meant Eilish had now broken all of her mum’s records.

Right after the Marathon, her partner Michael Rimmer popped the question in front of Mount Fuji – and of course she said yes.

John Suchet

After attending boarding school with his two brothers – one of whom is Poirot actor David – the Londoner spent four years studying at Queen’s College in Dundee.

He went on to become one of the country’s most famous newsreaders after graduating with a 2:2 in philosophy and political science.

John Suchet broadcasting his Classis FM radio show from Caird Hall, Dundee.
John Suchet broadcasting his Classis FM radio show from Caird Hall, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings.

He also had a show on Classic FM, which he brought to Dundee.

Suchet, now 81, received an honorary degree from Dundee University in 2000.

Alan Johnston

Born in Tanzania, the BBC reporter graduated from Dundee University with a masters in English and politics.

The 63-year-old Scots-raised journalist is perhaps best known for being kidnapped and held captive for four months in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Alan Johnston receives an honorary doctorate at Dundee University in 2008.
BBC journalist Alan Johnston received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at Dundee University in 2008. Image: Dougie Nicolson.

In 2008, the university awarded Johnston an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws.

At the time he said: “This place is a really important part of my past, and to come back here when this time last year I was still in captivity is almost too hard to take in.”

From November 2011 to August 2014, Alan was the BBC correspondent in Rome.

He is now based in London.

Karine Polwart

Singer songwriter Karine Polwart grew up in Stirlingshire and loved music from an early age, forming her own band at the age of 10.

However, she studied politics and philosophy at Dundee University.

Her first job was as a philosophy tutor in a primary school. and then she worked for Scottish Women’s Aid.

Karine Polwart in Edinburgh.
Karine Polwart in Edinburgh. Image: Colin Hattersley.

She gained prominence as lead singer of the band Malinky, and left her job in 2000 to focus on her musical career.

Karine’s show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival – Windblown, a mix of song, poetry and spoken word – got rave reviews.

