8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University

Dundee University has a rich history of nurturing intelligent minds and producing exceptional graduates.

Since the institution was founded in 1881, it has attracted numerous famous faces from a variety of fields.

Some of the country’s most iconic figures – from top musicians and comedians to politicians – studied at the university.

So who are these people? And what are they up to now?

Gary Lightbody

Chasing Cars rockers Snow Patrol met as students at Dundee University in the mid-1990s.

Originally from Bangor, County Down, frontman Gary Lightbody moved to the city in 1994 to study English literature.

Gary, along with Mark McClelland, and Michael Morrison, formed Snow Patrol initially under the name Shrug.

The band began by performing gigs at the university and pubs including Lucifer’s Mill.

In 2018, Gary received an honorary degree from the university.

Back then, he said: “I love Dundee, Dundee gave us a lot.

“We formed here – the first day of Freshers’ Week 1994. We had our first gig here, we played the student union.”

Gary wrote and published a book – The Forest Is The Path – earlier this year as a companion to an album Snow Patrol released in 2024.

The band just finished a European tour.

Fred Macaulay

The comedian and broadcaster arrived at the university as “Fred the Fresher” in 1974 with a couple of friends from Perth Academy.

Four years later he graduated with what he refers to as “an odd hybrid of a degree” in accountancy and jurisprudence.

Fred served as Rector of Dundee University from 2001 to 2004 and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2005.

In July, Fred, 68, revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had been spotted at a “very early” stage.

David Mackenzie

The Outlaw King, Young Adam, and Hell Or High Water director is a Dundee University graduate.

Born in 1966 in Northumberland, David graduated in 1990 after studying at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

He was brought up in Trinafour near Pitlochry.

In 2018, David told The Courier: “I have fond memories of my time in Dundee and Perthshire.

“Dundee is on the up and I’m looking forward to checking out the V&A.”

His latest film, Relay, stars Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington.

It follows a clandestine “fixer” who brokers payoffs between corporations and whistleblowers.

Donald Findlay KC

The prominent Scottish advocate is one of the country’s most experienced criminal defense lawyers.

He was born in Cowdenbeath in 1951 before attending Harris Academy.

During his time at Harris, Mr Findlay was boys’ captain.

He graduated from Dundee University after studying at Dundee Law School, and went on to take part in some of the biggest criminal trials in Scottish history.

Mr Findlay, a former Rangers vice-chairman, has been Cowdenbeath chairman since 2010.

Eilish McColgan

The Dundee-born runner has become one of Scotland’s most successful and best-known athletes.

But the 34-year-old did a degree in Mathematics and Accountancy at Dundee University, starting in 2008.

Eilish revealed she did “all the typical student things”.

She said: “Partying, drinking, eating kebabs at 3am. But I still got up for training the next morning.”

It’s clear the odd indulgence never held her back.

After injury forced her out in 2023, Eilish competed in the London Marathon this year, finishing eighth.

She completed the course in a time of 2.24.25 – smashing the previous Scottish record of 2.26.40 held by Steph Twell and the winning time posted by her mum Liz in 1996.

The effort meant Eilish had now broken all of her mum’s records.

Right after the Marathon, her partner Michael Rimmer popped the question in front of Mount Fuji – and of course she said yes.

John Suchet

After attending boarding school with his two brothers – one of whom is Poirot actor David – the Londoner spent four years studying at Queen’s College in Dundee.

He went on to become one of the country’s most famous newsreaders after graduating with a 2:2 in philosophy and political science.

He also had a show on Classic FM, which he brought to Dundee.

Suchet, now 81, received an honorary degree from Dundee University in 2000.

Alan Johnston

Born in Tanzania, the BBC reporter graduated from Dundee University with a masters in English and politics.

The 63-year-old Scots-raised journalist is perhaps best known for being kidnapped and held captive for four months in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

In 2008, the university awarded Johnston an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws.

At the time he said: “This place is a really important part of my past, and to come back here when this time last year I was still in captivity is almost too hard to take in.”

From November 2011 to August 2014, Alan was the BBC correspondent in Rome.

He is now based in London.

Karine Polwart

Singer songwriter Karine Polwart grew up in Stirlingshire and loved music from an early age, forming her own band at the age of 10.

However, she studied politics and philosophy at Dundee University.

Her first job was as a philosophy tutor in a primary school. and then she worked for Scottish Women’s Aid.

She gained prominence as lead singer of the band Malinky, and left her job in 2000 to focus on her musical career.

Karine’s show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival – Windblown, a mix of song, poetry and spoken word – got rave reviews.