Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago

The magic of Hollywood swept into Stirling on September 3 1995, with the star-studded premiere of Braveheart. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Braveheart, starring Mel Gibson, premiered in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: Supplied.
Braveheart, starring Mel Gibson, premiered in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: Supplied.

Braveheart – Mel Gibson’s epic film about William Wallace – was released in the UK 30 years ago.

It went on to become a box-office hit, scooped five Oscars, and had a lasting impact on Scottish tourism.

The European premiere of the film was held at the Macrobert Theatre at Stirling University on September 3 1995.

Thousands lined the streets in a desperate bid to catch a glimpse of Hollywood star Gibson, who directed the film and played the lead role of Wallace.

Mel Gibson at the premiere of Braveheart at the University of Stirling.
Mel Gibson at the premiere of Braveheart at Stirling University. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

The glittering guest list didn’t end with Mel and his co-stars Angus McFadyen, James Cosmo and Catherine McCormack.

Other big names to join the lavish £700,000 after-party at Stirling Castle included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patsy Kensit, Game of Thrones star Dame Diana Rigg, former Scotland rugby skipper Gavin Hastings, football legend Ally McCoist, and motor racing star Sir Jackie Stewart.

Angus Macfayden and Catherine Zeta Jones at the Braveheart premiere in Stirling
Angus Macfayden and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Braveheart premiere in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Carol Smillie, John Leslie, Blythe Duff, Kenny Logan, John Gordon Sinclair, Kirsty Young, Muriel Gray, and Rachael Stirling were also there.

Prominent Scottish politicians showed up, too, including George Robertson, the shadow Scottish Secretary, and SNP leader Alex Salmond, the latter sheltering from the rain beneath a huge black-and-yellow SNP umbrella.

Gibson’s warm welcome

Clad in Highland dress, Gibson was taken aback by the warmth of the welcome from the excited crowd.

Many fans had stood for hours in the driving rain in the hope of spotting him.

Some 750 people attended the premiere, but midway through the film the projection equipment failed and left the screen blank for 10 minutes.

Mel Gibson arriving at the Macrobert Art Centre, Stirling
Mel Gibson arriving at the Macrobert Art Centre, Stirling, for the European Film Premiere of Braveheart. Image: Supplied.

As the audience sat in silence, waiting, Gibson lightened the atmosphere by shouting: ”Does anyone know any good jokes?”

After the screening, guests headed to Stirling Castle for a party in the Great Hall.

Party time

As they made their way there, they passed floodlit Stirling Bridge where Wallace fought one of his bravest battles.

In the distance the Wallace Monument had been especially lit up in honour of both the hero and the occasion.

National Wallace Monument.
National Wallace Monument. Image: University of Stirling Archives.

Mingling among the guests, Gibson raised a cheer when he planted a kiss on the cheek of Stirling Provost Pat Greenhill after she presented him with a Wallace Sword letter opener.

Stirling Castle was buzzing with festivities – from fireworks to replica Wallace Claymore swords, medieval market stalls, and costumed entertainers.

mel gibson in braveheart
Mel Gibson in Braveheart. Image: Paramount.

Fully getting into the spirit of the occasion, Gibson took to the dance floor during the ceilidh and at one point was flanked by kilted warriors.

Mercy dash

Meanwhile, fellow actor James Cosmo had another mission that night – carrying a human heart.

Cosmo left the premiere and boarded a secret night flight in a mercy dash to get the donated organ to a transplant patient in England.

He had hired a light aircraft to make sure he could leave the Braveheart celebrations and be on set for another film he was shooting in the south of England early the next morning.

But as he was leaving the party in a limo with his wife, he received a call from the police.

Scots actor James Cosmo filming Braveheart with Mel Gibson.
Scots actor James Cosmo loved filming Braveheart with Mel Gibson. Image: Supplied.

The force had heard that Cosmo would be in a light aircraft flying down south and asked if he minded carrying a human heart for transplantation.

“We flew down, my wife and I, with this box in between us with a human heart in it,” said Cosmo.

“When we arrived there was an ambulance and police outriders ready to escort the heart, and it went flying off. I often wonder who that helped.”

Brian Cox in Braveheart and Rob Roy

Fellow actor Brian Cox initially turned down Braveheart, instead opting to perform in Rob Roy – another Scottish historical epic which was being made at almost exactly the same time.

However, he agreed to appear in Braveheart following repeated requests from Gibson, and played “Uncle Argyle” Wallace.

Cox said: “No word of a lie, both productions were in the same hotel, which meant that I finished filming Braveheart on the Saturday and started Rob Roy the following Monday.

“I didn’t even move rooms.”

brian cox
Dundonian icon Brian Cox. Image: Supplied.

Dundee-born Cox also had issues with characters wearing kilts in Braveheart, which is set in the late 13th Century.

History suggests kilts weren’t worn in Scotland until the 16th Century.

And Cox later went on to describe Braveheart as “tosh” that “doesn’t make any sense” and declared the epic is a “f****** lie” built on inaccuracies.

Freedom!

Despite what Cox and other critics say, Braveheart is one of the most quotable films of all time.

And it’s best remembered for its unforgettable battle scenes, rousing speeches and Gibson’s dodgy Scottish accent.

From June to October 1994, the film was shot on location in Scotland and Ireland before making its debut on screen in September 1995.

It was an instant hit, bagging five Academy Awards.

mel gibson in braveheart
Mel Gibson in Braveheart. Image: Paramount.

The premiere brought lashings of Hollywood glamour to Stirling’s streets on an ordinary early autumn night, and it’s fondly remembered by locals and cast members.

It also boosted the careers of a raft of Scottish stars including David O’Hara and Tommy Flanagan, as well as Irish actor Brendan Gleeson.

Braveheart boost

But the Braveheart experience will always have a special place in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to be there for the special Stirling premiere.

And the film took the story of William Wallace to the attention of audiences worldwide, sparking a wave of new visitors to Scotland and delivering a major boost across the tourism sector.

Braveheart scene with warriors holding wooden pikes
One of the intense battle scenes from Braveheart. Image: Shutterstock.

VisitScotland’s regional director, Lynsey Eckford, said: “Braveheart raised the profile of Stirling with film fans inspired to seek out the real history behind William Wallace and Robert the Bruce.

“This was helped, no doubt, by the premiere taking place in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.

The film is a fine example of the long-term impact of screen tourism.

“Considering visitors are still talking about Braveheart 30 years on, that impact could be felt for many more years to come.”

Statue

A Braveheart statue depicting Mel Gibson as William Wallace resides at Brechin City’s Glebe Park.

Brechin sculptor Tom Church with his Braveheart statue. Pic: Paul Reid.

The 13ft figure found worldwide fame after standing at the foot of Stirling’s Wallace monument for more than a decade. It moved to Brechin in 2021.

More from Past Times

an elevated view of the old Dundee High Street in March 1970.
Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and…
4
Lady Gaga on stage at T in the Park
Club owner on turning down chance to bring Lady Gaga to Dundee - and…
CR0054741, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Portraits of retiring Ninewells nurse Avril Jordan as she tells all about her 50 years nursing in Tayside. Happy pics please. Picture Shows; Avril Jordan outside the hospital where she started and also finished her nursing career, Royal Victoria Hospital, Jedburgh Road, Dundee, 26th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'I've been a Dundee nurse for nearly 50 years and loved it - but…
4
The Freuchie village cricket team at Lord's in 1985. Image: PA.
Freuchie remembers astonishing cricket victory at Lord's 40 years ago
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
the exterior of the Menzieshill shops in Orleans Place
Go back to school and visit the shops with our photo gallery of Dundee's…
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody studied at Dundee University
8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University
5
Dundee University students in an art lecture room in November 1985.
Pictures of campus life at Dundee University in the 1980s
William Gear Image ID: x136573 Sitter(s): William Gear Qualifier: by Artist(s): Ida Kar Medium: quarter-plate film negative Date made: July 1954 Credit line: © National Portrait Gallery, London File Size: 2400 x 3184px
William Gear: Methil's 'art superman' who became famous for all the wrong reasons
2
The queue for Batman at the Cannon in Dundee's Seagate in August 1989.
Picture gallery captures glory and nostalgia of old Dundee cinemas
2

Conversation