Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago

Braveheart – Mel Gibson’s epic film about William Wallace – was released in the UK 30 years ago.

It went on to become a box-office hit, scooped five Oscars, and had a lasting impact on Scottish tourism.

The European premiere of the film was held at the Macrobert Theatre at Stirling University on September 3 1995.

Thousands lined the streets in a desperate bid to catch a glimpse of Hollywood star Gibson, who directed the film and played the lead role of Wallace.

The glittering guest list didn’t end with Mel and his co-stars Angus McFadyen, James Cosmo and Catherine McCormack.

Other big names to join the lavish £700,000 after-party at Stirling Castle included Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patsy Kensit, Game of Thrones star Dame Diana Rigg, former Scotland rugby skipper Gavin Hastings, football legend Ally McCoist, and motor racing star Sir Jackie Stewart.

Carol Smillie, John Leslie, Blythe Duff, Kenny Logan, John Gordon Sinclair, Kirsty Young, Muriel Gray, and Rachael Stirling were also there.

Prominent Scottish politicians showed up, too, including George Robertson, the shadow Scottish Secretary, and SNP leader Alex Salmond, the latter sheltering from the rain beneath a huge black-and-yellow SNP umbrella.

Gibson’s warm welcome

Clad in Highland dress, Gibson was taken aback by the warmth of the welcome from the excited crowd.

Many fans had stood for hours in the driving rain in the hope of spotting him.

Some 750 people attended the premiere, but midway through the film the projection equipment failed and left the screen blank for 10 minutes.

As the audience sat in silence, waiting, Gibson lightened the atmosphere by shouting: ”Does anyone know any good jokes?”

After the screening, guests headed to Stirling Castle for a party in the Great Hall.

Party time

As they made their way there, they passed floodlit Stirling Bridge where Wallace fought one of his bravest battles.

In the distance the Wallace Monument had been especially lit up in honour of both the hero and the occasion.

Mingling among the guests, Gibson raised a cheer when he planted a kiss on the cheek of Stirling Provost Pat Greenhill after she presented him with a Wallace Sword letter opener.

Stirling Castle was buzzing with festivities – from fireworks to replica Wallace Claymore swords, medieval market stalls, and costumed entertainers.

Fully getting into the spirit of the occasion, Gibson took to the dance floor during the ceilidh and at one point was flanked by kilted warriors.

Mercy dash

Meanwhile, fellow actor James Cosmo had another mission that night – carrying a human heart.

Cosmo left the premiere and boarded a secret night flight in a mercy dash to get the donated organ to a transplant patient in England.

He had hired a light aircraft to make sure he could leave the Braveheart celebrations and be on set for another film he was shooting in the south of England early the next morning.

But as he was leaving the party in a limo with his wife, he received a call from the police.

The force had heard that Cosmo would be in a light aircraft flying down south and asked if he minded carrying a human heart for transplantation.

“We flew down, my wife and I, with this box in between us with a human heart in it,” said Cosmo.

“When we arrived there was an ambulance and police outriders ready to escort the heart, and it went flying off. I often wonder who that helped.”

Brian Cox in Braveheart and Rob Roy

Fellow actor Brian Cox initially turned down Braveheart, instead opting to perform in Rob Roy – another Scottish historical epic which was being made at almost exactly the same time.

However, he agreed to appear in Braveheart following repeated requests from Gibson, and played “Uncle Argyle” Wallace.

Cox said: “No word of a lie, both productions were in the same hotel, which meant that I finished filming Braveheart on the Saturday and started Rob Roy the following Monday.

“I didn’t even move rooms.”

Dundee-born Cox also had issues with characters wearing kilts in Braveheart, which is set in the late 13th Century.

History suggests kilts weren’t worn in Scotland until the 16th Century.

And Cox later went on to describe Braveheart as “tosh” that “doesn’t make any sense” and declared the epic is a “f****** lie” built on inaccuracies.

Freedom!

Despite what Cox and other critics say, Braveheart is one of the most quotable films of all time.

And it’s best remembered for its unforgettable battle scenes, rousing speeches and Gibson’s dodgy Scottish accent.

From June to October 1994, the film was shot on location in Scotland and Ireland before making its debut on screen in September 1995.

It was an instant hit, bagging five Academy Awards.

The premiere brought lashings of Hollywood glamour to Stirling’s streets on an ordinary early autumn night, and it’s fondly remembered by locals and cast members.

It also boosted the careers of a raft of Scottish stars including David O’Hara and Tommy Flanagan, as well as Irish actor Brendan Gleeson.

Braveheart boost

But the Braveheart experience will always have a special place in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to be there for the special Stirling premiere.

And the film took the story of William Wallace to the attention of audiences worldwide, sparking a wave of new visitors to Scotland and delivering a major boost across the tourism sector.

VisitScotland’s regional director, Lynsey Eckford, said: “Braveheart raised the profile of Stirling with film fans inspired to seek out the real history behind William Wallace and Robert the Bruce.

“This was helped, no doubt, by the premiere taking place in the shadow of the Wallace Monument.

“The film is a fine example of the long-term impact of screen tourism.

“Considering visitors are still talking about Braveheart 30 years on, that impact could be felt for many more years to come.”

Statue

A Braveheart statue depicting Mel Gibson as William Wallace resides at Brechin City’s Glebe Park.

The 13ft figure found worldwide fame after standing at the foot of Stirling’s Wallace monument for more than a decade. It moved to Brechin in 2021.