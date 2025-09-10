Dundee’s classic Indian restaurants – and are they still open today?

Do you remember these classic Indian restaurants in Dundee?

The curry houses offered a warm welcome for both dining in and takeout.

The rich flavours and aromas have delighted locals and visitors alike.

Some have gone through various name changes and presumably owners.

Many have faded into memory, while others remain.

Names like Balaka, Bombay Joes, Gulistan, Gunga Din and Jahangir are iconic.

This collection of images is sure to evoke nostalgia for the countless customers who have dined at some of these much-loved establishments throughout the years.

How many will you recognise?

Anarkalie

The Anarkalie, located at 34 Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, opened its doors in August 1995, offering specialties such as “chicken tikka masala and mixed tandoori at competitive prices”.

The restaurant earned a Good Curry House award from Cobra Lager.

A 1992 Evening Telegraph advertising feature noted its appeal to famous visitors including Rangers players Richard Gough and Ally McCoist.

Dundee and Dundee United footballers were also frequent visitors.

The Anarkalie closed and was subsequently acquired by Eduardo Alessandro Studios.

Anglo-Indian

The Anglo Indian Restaurant opened at 224 Hilltown in June 1976.

The proprietor was Abdul Kalam Chowdhury, better known locally as Kalam.

The restaurant offered “exotic dishes in tasteful surroundings”.

There was a name change to Asha Indian Restaurant.

It was famous for a five-course Christmas dinner which cost £9 in 1986.

The site is now a block of flats.

Ashoka Shak

The Ashoka Shak, which was situated at Camperdown Leisure Park, was a popular dining option before a movie at Cineworld.

Renowned for its Chicken Jaipuri, the dish was described on the menu as a “delightful blend of peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies, and a hint of coconut, all simmered in exotic Jaipuri spices”.

The meal cost £8.50 in 2015.

The restaurant closed in August 2018, making way for Nando’s.

Balaka

The Balaka, on Perth Road, opened in 1977, offering diners “an authentic experience of exquisite Eastern cuisine in a timeless setting”.

Owner Samsur Rahman came to Dundee from Bangladesh in 1970.

The restaurant was a beloved institution until his retirement in June 2021 and the decision to sell the property sparked a wave of nostalgia on social media.

One customer poignantly expressed the sentiment: “Farewell, old friend; your bhuna lamb was off the scale good – never tasted better.”

It was replaced by Marmaris Kebab House which is still there.

Bombay Joes

Bombay Joes opened in Gray Street in Broughty Ferry in March 1999.

Owner Paul Chima used to own The Taj.

The restaurant steadily build up a loyal clientele.

The extensive a la carte selection included “Punjabi cuisine, including Tandoori, Biryani, Balti, Tikka Masala, Thali and many other dishes”.

“Spice up your love life with authentic Punjabi cuisine” was the message on Valentine’s Day 2012 when the restaurant opened again after a major refurbishment.

It is still there today.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon remains a hidden gem off the Hilltown.

The Main Street restaurant opened in June 2006.

Barry and Liz Gaffar promised “the best curries in town”.

The menu was a blend of classic curry favourites and unique specialty dishes.

A glowing five-star review from the Evening Telegraph in 2013 praised it for “delivering a dining experience that many of the bigger restaurants struggle to match”.

Dil’Se

Dil’Se took its name from words meaning ‘”from the heart”.

The 130-seat restaurant opened in May 2003 on the site of the old Gunga Din restaurant in Perth Road and offered “Bangladeshi, Indian and Thai cuisine”.

The talented chefs created a wide range of “mouth-watering dishes”.

Dil’Se hit the national headlines in September 2003 when it staged the world poppadom-eating championship, which raised money for Cancer Research.

The restaurant closed in February 2023.

Dil’Se returned to the “city spice scene” in September 2024.

Gulistan

Gulistan House, opened by Munsif Ali Mohammed in 1979 on Gray Street, later found its home in a former church on Queen Street.

It became a landmark in the Ferry area.

Renowned for its menu, it offered biryanis, tandooris and kebabs.

The venue also featured an upstairs snooker hall.

Where else could you wolf down a korma before playing five frames?

After closing in 2021, Gulistan House is now home to new restaurant 1876.

Gunga Din

Jacob Chacko moved to Dundee in the early 1970s.

He opened the Gunga Din restaurant on Perth Road.

It built up a formidable reputation.

The Sunday Post reviewed the restaurant in April 1979 where a meal cost £2.60.

“The house of authentic Indian meals” was its tagline.

It became home to Dil’Se.

Indos

Indos on Brook Street opened its doors in February 2004.

The restaurant offered “great Indian cuisine with a Broughty Ferry ambiance”.

The menu was “wide-ranging and based entirely on the freshest of ingredients”.

Inside was “cosy, dimmed lighting, with space and comfort for up to 70”.

After two decades, Indos continues to be a cherished favourite in the Ferry.

Jahangir

The Jahangir in Session Street has won many awards.

It has always been a place where couples go for special occasions.

Take That were visitors to the restaurant in the 1990s before they were famous.

Showbiz fixer Tony Cochrane brought Gary, Robbie and the boys for a curry at the Jahangir before performing at Buddies in Broughty Ferry.

They loved it!

It remains a favourite in 2025.

Maharaja

The Maharaja opened in King Street in July 1978.

The Evening Telegraph said it was “well named to suit its situation”.

It stated: “It’s at 1 King Street and Maharaja is the Indian name for a King or Emperor.

“The restaurant, which can accommodate up to 60 people, has a wide and varied menu and will also have a take-away service available for those who wish to eat Indian food at home.”

It became the Town House pub.

Spice

Spice Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry in August 2007.

Spice catered for more than 70 and the cuisine was “traditional Indian at its best”.

The restaurant featured “dark blue carpeting and softly upholstered chairs, crisp linen, attractive artefacts, bright prints and slatted wooden window blinds”.

it was engulfed by fire in July 2008, leading to its demolition.

Today, the site has been transformed into the Goa Indian Restaurant.

Taza

A view of Taza at City Quay in January 2004.

The unit was originally due to be a Harry Ramsden’s fish and chip restaurant.

A menu which was changed every fortnight was a feature of the three-course buffet, “with more than 30 dishes available each evening from 5pm, from a selection of around 500, priced from £10.99 for adults and £5.49 for children”.

From noon until 2.30pm, the three-course light buffet was £5.49 and £2.99.

“If you want great food without the fuss, then it has to be Taza” was its tagline.

It remains a fixture at City Quay.

It’s the final image in our gallery of the city’s Indian restaurants.