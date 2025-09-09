Rediscovered colour photos shine a light on Angus in the 1980s

These colour photos offer a glimpse of Angus during the 1980s.

Recently digitised after being hidden away for decades, these long-lost snapshots were originally part of a modernisation effort at DC Thomson.

The photographers aimed to build a collection of generic scenes on colour film, and this is what they saw.

These Angus photographs were part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

Many of the colour images feature serene landscapes, while others reveal the pulse of daily life in places like Arbroath and Montrose.

Has much changed?

Abbey Street

A car drives along Abbey Street in Arbroath in February 1987 next to the town’s 800-year-old abbey.

The historic building was the site of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 – a letter to the Pope asking him to recognise Robert the Bruce as king of an independent Scotland.

Arbroath Abbey

Arbroath Abbey had scaffolding around it in February 1987, so masons and other skilled craftsmen could work on the historic ruins.

They used as much of the original Abbey stone as possible for the repairs.

Arbroath Harbour

Several boats sit in the dock at Arbroath Harbour in February 1987, including the trawler, AH72, Floresco, which was built by Gerrard Brothers in Arbroath in 1959.

The first owner was David Dick of Cellardyke.

Fishing boats

Another busy scene at Arbroath Harbour in February 1987.

The AH70, Silver Cord II, and AH83, Orion are shown in the picture.

Arbroath Harbour received a facelift in 1987, including a new automatic toilet.

Boat building yard

The former Gerrard’s boat building yard is pictured at the west quay in February 1987.

Andrew and Alexander chose Arbroath as the base for the business in 1948.

The first boat built by Gerrard Brothers was AH 27, The Bairn’s Pride in 1955 and more than 70 vessels were completed by the business.

Back then there were two boat building yards, Gerrard’s and Mackay’s.

Mackay’s is still there today.

Arbroath Library

This picture of Arbroath Library in February 1987 shows several people around the grounds.

There is a Robert Burns statue at the entrance of the library, which opened in 1898.

Arbroath has had a continuous library service since 1797.

Out to sea

A peaceful scene looking out to sea at Arbroath in February 1987.

A flock of birds are floating on the surface.

Glamis Castle

The image shows Glamis Castle and grounds in 1988.

The castle was rebuilt as an L-plan tower house in the early 15th Century, and was the childhood home of the late Queen Mother.

Glamis Extravaganza

The Scottish Transport Extravaganza took place at Glamis Castle in July 1988.

The Angus gathering drew more than 40,000 visitors, eager to admire 500 vintage vehicles ranging from a penny farthing to a classic double-decker bus.

The annual event continues to this day.

Forfar Loch

A winter scene from Forfar Loch in 1986.

Forfar Loch was created after the last ice age, between 10-18,000 years ago.

Sailing boats

A picture postcard image of Forfar Loch in April 1988.

Forfar Loch has always been popular with members of Forfar Sailing Club.

Winter scene

Forfar Loch and surrounding area covered in snow in 1986.

That year, the Evening Telegraph proclaimed eels were discovered in limited numbers within the mile-and-a-half-long loch.

“Culinary delight – at the bottom of Forfar Loch!” was the headline.

The report said an eel catcher would harvest them biennially, transferring the catch to freshwater tanks before exporting them to Germany and Holland, where they were considered a delicacy.

This export was noted as one of Forfar’s best-kept secrets.

Glen Doll

A snowy scene at Glen Doll in December 1988.

People are standing on a small bridge in the distance.

Glen Doll is an ideal base for walkers, hikers and cyclists.

Loch of Lintrathen

Rowing boats on the shore at Loch of Lintrathen in September 1988.

There are also several boats on the water.

The inland loch is a reservoir for Angus and Dundee.

The blue water is striking in this image.

Rowing boats

Another serene image from Loch of Lintrathen in September 1988.

The image is taken from the side of the loch, showing several boats on the water.

House of Dun

The House of Dun near Montrose in October 1989.

Dun House as it was often also called was built in the early 18th Century for Lord Dun, a judge of the Scottish Court of Session.

It was designed by William Adam.

Croquet was a popular sport played in the gardens many centuries ago.

Beautiful gardens

The mansion contains many fine mementoes and sumptuous furnishings.

The extensive gardens and grounds offer woodland and waterside walks, a children’s adventure trail and a superb walled garden.

Little has changed in this scene.

Montrose

A view of Montrose from February 1987.

Montrose is sandwiched between the sea and a tidal basin.

The High Street, the widest in Scotland, is towered over by the magnificent 220-feet-high steeple of the parish church.

It is the starting point for a warren of closes and pends.

River South Esk

Vessels of different shapes and sizes in the South Esk in February 1987.

Legend has it that Montrose was the departure point for the Scottish knight Lord James Douglas in the spring of 1330, as he set out for Jerusalem.

His quest was to honour the dying wish of Robert the Bruce, by delivering the king’s heart, which was encased in silver, to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Douglas never managed to deliver the heart to Jerusalem.

He was killed in battle in Spain.

Old and St Andrews Church

Another view of Montrose in February 1987 showing Old and St Andrew’s Church.

It looms large in the distance.

A church has occupied this location for numerous centuries.

The current steeple, designed by James Gillespie Graham, was completed in 1834.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Angus photos from the 1980s.