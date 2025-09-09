Rediscovered colour photos shine a light on Angus in the 1980s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Rediscovered colour photos shine a light on Angus in the 1980s

These vibrant images from the DC Thomson archives offer a glimpse of a bygone era. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Arbroath Library in February 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Arbroath Library in February 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

These colour photos offer a glimpse of Angus during the 1980s.

Recently digitised after being hidden away for decades, these long-lost snapshots were originally part of a modernisation effort at DC Thomson.

The photographers aimed to build a collection of generic scenes on colour film, and this is what they saw.

These Angus photographs were part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

Many of the colour images feature serene landscapes, while others reveal the pulse of daily life in places like Arbroath and Montrose.

Has much changed?

Abbey Street

A red car drives past the exterior of the Abbey.
Image shows the exterior of the Abbey. Image: DC Thomson.

A car drives along Abbey Street in Arbroath in February 1987 next to the town’s 800-year-old abbey.

The historic building was the site of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 – a letter to the Pope asking him to recognise Robert the Bruce as king of an independent Scotland.

Arbroath Abbey

The exterior of the Abbey. Image: DC Thomson.

Arbroath Abbey had scaffolding around it in February 1987, so masons and other skilled craftsmen could work on the historic ruins.

They used as much of the original Abbey stone as possible for the repairs.

Arbroath Harbour

The Floresco sitting in the dock at Arbroath.
The Floresco sitting in the dock at Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.

Several boats sit in the dock at Arbroath Harbour in February 1987, including the trawler, AH72, Floresco, which was built by Gerrard Brothers in Arbroath in 1959.

The first owner was David Dick of Cellardyke.

Fishing boats

People chatting on the Orion with cars in the background.
People chatting on the Orion with cars in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

Another busy scene at Arbroath Harbour in February 1987.

The AH70, Silver Cord II, and AH83, Orion are shown in the picture.

Arbroath Harbour received a facelift in 1987, including a new automatic toilet.

Boat building yard

The yard set up next to the lifeboat station
The yard set up next to the lifeboat station. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Gerrard’s boat building yard is pictured at the west quay in February 1987.

Andrew and Alexander chose Arbroath as the base for the business in 1948.

The first boat built by Gerrard Brothers was AH 27, The Bairn’s Pride in 1955 and more than 70 vessels were completed by the business.

Back then there were two boat building yards, Gerrard’s and Mackay’s.

Mackay’s is still there today.

Arbroath Library

People outside Arbroath Library
People at Arbroath Library. Image: DC Thomson.

This picture of Arbroath Library in February 1987 shows several people around the grounds.

There is a Robert Burns statue at the entrance of the library, which opened in 1898.

Arbroath has had a continuous library service since 1797.

Out to sea

A view of birds on the sun-glistened water
A serene setting for enjoying the views. Image: DC Thomson.

A peaceful scene looking out to sea at Arbroath in February 1987.

A flock of birds are floating on the surface.

Glamis Castle

Exterior of Glamis Castle.
Exterior of Glamis Castle. Image: DC Thomson.

The image shows Glamis Castle and grounds in 1988.

The castle was rebuilt as an L-plan tower house in the early 15th Century, and was the childhood home of the late Queen Mother.

Glamis Extravaganza

A vehicle drives past the fairground at Glamis Castle
The fairground was hugely popular at Glamis Castle in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Transport Extravaganza took place at Glamis Castle in July 1988.

The Angus gathering drew more than 40,000 visitors, eager to admire 500 vintage vehicles ranging from a penny farthing to a classic double-decker bus.

The annual event continues to this day.

Forfar Loch

Forfar Loch and surrounding area, covered in snow.
Forfar Loch and surrounding area, covered in snow. Image: DC Thomson.

A winter scene from Forfar Loch in 1986.

Forfar Loch was created after the last ice age, between 10-18,000 years ago.

Sailing boats

Boats sailing in Forfar in the 1980s.
A group of sailing boats on the loch. Image: DC Thomson.

A picture postcard image of Forfar Loch in April 1988.

Forfar Loch has always been popular with members of Forfar Sailing Club.

Winter scene

Forfar Loch covered in snow in winter 1986
Forfar Loch in winter 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Forfar Loch and surrounding area covered in snow in 1986.

That year, the Evening Telegraph proclaimed eels were discovered in limited numbers within the mile-and-a-half-long loch.

“Culinary delight – at the bottom of Forfar Loch!” was the headline.

The report said an eel catcher would harvest them biennially, transferring the catch to freshwater tanks before exporting them to Germany and Holland, where they were considered a delicacy.

This export was noted as one of Forfar’s best-kept secrets.

Glen Doll

The snow hills and ground at Glen Doll
The snowy hills and ground. Image: DC Thomson.

A snowy scene at Glen Doll in December 1988.

People are standing on a small bridge in the distance.

Glen Doll is an ideal base for walkers, hikers and cyclists.

Loch of Lintrathen

Loch of Lintrathen and boats in 1980s.
Loch of Lintrathen in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Rowing boats on the shore at Loch of Lintrathen in September 1988.

There are also several boats on the water.

The inland loch is a reservoir for Angus and Dundee.

The blue water is striking in this image.

Rowing boats

Rowing boats on Loch of Lintrathen
Loch of Lintrathen in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Another serene image from Loch of Lintrathen in September 1988.

The image is taken from the side of the loch, showing several boats on the water.

House of Dun

House of Dun near Montrose.
House of Dun and its gardens. Image: DC Thomson.

The House of Dun near Montrose in October 1989.

Dun House as it was often also called was built in the early 18th Century for Lord Dun, a judge of the Scottish Court of Session.

It was designed by William Adam.

Croquet was a popular sport played in the gardens many centuries ago.

Beautiful gardens

House of Dun in Angus in October 1989.
The house and gardens in October 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The mansion contains many fine mementoes and sumptuous furnishings.

The extensive gardens and grounds offer woodland and waterside walks, a children’s adventure trail and a superb walled garden.

Little has changed in this scene.

Montrose

A view of Montrose from the south
A view of Montrose from the south. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Montrose from February 1987.

Montrose is sandwiched between the sea and a tidal basin.

The High Street, the widest in Scotland, is towered over by the magnificent 220-feet-high steeple of the parish church.

It is the starting point for a warren of closes and pends.

River South Esk

Vessels sit docked in the South Esk
A beautiful Montrose scene. Image: DC Thomson.

Vessels of different shapes and sizes in the South Esk in February 1987.

Legend has it that Montrose was the departure point for the Scottish knight Lord James Douglas in the spring of 1330, as he set out for Jerusalem.

His quest was to honour the dying wish of Robert the Bruce, by delivering the king’s heart, which was encased in silver, to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Douglas never managed to deliver the heart to Jerusalem.

He was killed in battle in Spain.

Old and St Andrews Church

Montrose from across the bridge over the River South Esk.
The town from across the bridge over the River South Esk. Image: DC Thomson.

Another view of Montrose in February 1987 showing Old and St Andrew’s Church.

It looms large in the distance.

A church has occupied this location for numerous centuries.

The current steeple, designed by James Gillespie Graham, was completed in 1834.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Angus photos from the 1980s.

More from Past Times

GUARD Archaeologists lifting the soil block containing the fill of the pit and its hoard at Carnoustie in September 2016. Image: GUARD Archaeology.
Should Angus house the internationally-significant Carnoustie Bronze Age Hoard instead of Edinburgh?
a man carries a woman across a flooded street while another splashes through the floodwater during a thunderstorm in Dundee in 1970
The 1970 thunderstorm that brought 'the Dark Day' to Dundee
11
Christmas Shoppers by the escalators and fountain in the Wellgate Centre in Dundee
Throw a coin in the fountain and head to Hustlers - shopping in Dundee's…
Daley Thompson kneels on an athletics track with the stand behind him
Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city…
9
an elevated view of the old Dundee High Street in March 1970.
Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and…
8
Braveheart, starring Mel Gibson, premiered in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: Supplied.
Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago
2
Lady Gaga on stage at T in the Park
Club owner on turning down chance to bring Lady Gaga to Dundee - and…
CR0054741, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Portraits of retiring Ninewells nurse Avril Jordan as she tells all about her 50 years nursing in Tayside. Happy pics please. Picture Shows; Avril Jordan outside the hospital where she started and also finished her nursing career, Royal Victoria Hospital, Jedburgh Road, Dundee, 26th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'I've been a Dundee nurse for nearly 50 years and loved it - but…
4
The Freuchie village cricket team at Lord's in 1985. Image: PA.
Freuchie remembers astonishing cricket victory at Lord's 40 years ago
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit

Conversation