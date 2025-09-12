Relive student days with photos of campus life at Dundee University in the 90s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Relive student days with photos of campus life at Dundee University in the 90s

Can you spot yourself or someone you recognise in our gallery looking back at campus life at Dundee University in the 1990s? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Four young women and man pose for a picture
Meera Nataraja, Emma Craythorne, Nick Rougvie, Helen Blair and Christine Craythorne in 1999.

Welcome to life on campus at Dundee University in the 1990s.

Students have been at the centre of the university from its creation in 1881, when Mary Ann Baxter gave funds to establish a college “for promoting the education of both sexes and the study of science, literature and the fine arts”.

Things have changed beyond recognition since those early days.

The transformation has been remarkable, particularly from the mid-1990s onwards, as Dundee University grew significantly.

Maybe you remember Stephen Fry and Tony Slattery serving as rector?

Or having a pint in the Mono Bar?

As we gear up for the new academic year, these nostalgic images from three decades ago are sure to resonate with a generation of students.

Will you spot yourself or someone you know?

Operatic Society

Members of Dundee University Operatic Society hold a banner.
Members of Dundee University Operatic Society. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University Operatic Society members leave for London to take part in the Queen Mother’s Birthday Parade in June 1990.

They left from the Seagate bus station for the capital bash.

The Queen Mother was installed as the university’s first chancellor in 1967.

Graduation party

A pipe band plays outside at the Dundee University graduation garden party
Graduation garden party in full swing. Image: DC Thomson.

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band perform at the graduation party in July 1990.

The university principal at this time was Michael Hamlin.

The Courier always produced a full list of graduands and prize-winners.

On the ball

Four female Dundee University rugby players, one holding the ball, running towards the camera.
University rugby girls on the ball. Image: DC Thomson.

Female players from Dundee University playing rugby in April 1991.

Linda Welsh, Phoebe Brownlee, Wendy Kirby and Shiona MacLeod were pictured.

The university has always offered a diverse array of solo and team sports.

Volleyball team

The ladies volleyball team poses for a picture in a gym hall
All smiles from the cup winners. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee University volleyball team line up in May 1991.

The Dundee team defeated Dunfermline Ladies 3-1 in the final of the Fife Volleyball League Cup at the university sports hall.

Can you recognise any of the players?

Work-in protest

Students seated around a desk at the work-in
Students were unhappy at rent rises in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

Students at Dundee University continued their work-in at the university’s library in protest at the rise in rents in May 1992.

The students opposed the 6.5% increase suggested.

Stephen Fry

Dundee University students in robes lift new rector Stephen Fry on to their shoulders
Stephen Fry in October 1992 after election. Image: DC Thomson.

The sense of a brighter outlook for Dundee was boosted with the election of Stephen Fry as rector in 1992.

The writer, comedian and broadcaster was a hugely popular figure with students and staff and was a regular visitor to the campus over his two terms as rector.

Fry has never forgotten being taken round the city after his inauguration.

Tae Kwon Do Club

4 Dundee University Tae Kwon Do Club members with trophies
Dundee University Tae Kwon Do Club members. Image: DC Thomson.

Tae Kwon-Do members Lorna Malcolm, Allan Buchan, Colin McIver and James Best showing off trophies won at the Scottish Open in November 1992.

James was sporting a cracker of a black eye.

Wonder how the other guy looked?

Come rain or shine

Graduands Graham Hill and Francesca Smith, wearing academic robes and holding umbrellas, run in the rain.
Graham Hill and Francesca Smith in the rain. Image: DC Thomson.

Graham Hill and Francesca Smith, zoology students at Dundee University, rush to get out of the rain as they dash to their graduation day ceremony in July 1993.

The university is home to the D’Arcy Thompson Zoology Museum.

D’Arcy Thompson was the first professor of biology, founded the university’s zoology museum and pioneered the science of mathematical biology.

He was often seen wandering about town with a parrot on his shoulder.

Freshers’ Week

Two police officers speak to a group of students in the student union, offering safety advice
Freshers’ Week Safety in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

As part of the freshers’ week introduction programme in October 1993, students were given a few pointers aimed at helping them avoid potential trouble.

PC Ian Black and PC Trevor Amond spoke to these “out-of-town students”.

Treading the boards

Two people in a bed and five others gathered around in a scene from the play
A scene from Couples in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University’s Lip Theatre Company were rehearsing the play Couples.

The production ran for three nights at the Bonar Hall in November 1994.

Can you recognise the cast?

Guess who’s back?

Dundee Uni students greet Stephen Fry, all wearing robes, as he steps out of a taxi on his arrival in the city for a second term as rector
Stephen Fry arrives for a second term. Image: DC Thomson.

Stephen Fry is reinstalled as rector of Dundee University in November 1995.

The Angus Hotel is standing in the background along with a classic Tayside blue bus.

Belmont garden party

An elevated shot showing the Belmont garden party in full swing.
Belmont garden party in full swing. Image: DC Thomson.

A large crowd of students and parents enjoy the garden party at Belmont Hall after the Dundee University graduation ceremony at the Caird Hall in July 1996.

A few drinks was reward for all the hard work.

University of Dundee figurehead

Rector Stephen Fry chatting with students in February 1997.
Rector Stephen Fry with students in February 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

Stephen Fry chatting to students in February 1997 in Dundee.

Despite his busy schedule, he took his responsibilities to represent the student body very seriously and student publications were full of praise for his efforts.

Fry was one of the university’s most popular rectors.

A glass of fizz

University graduates raising a glass, while wearing straw boaters and holding a tray of strawberry tarts
University graduates raising a glass. Image: DC Thomson.

Three graduates celebrate in July1997 – but why they were wearing straw boaters and holding strawberry tarts is a mystery. Do you know?

Christmas card

Graphics design student Rebecca Davidson with her card
Rebecca Davidson with her card. Image: DC Thomson.

Graphics design student Rebecca Davidson in December 1997.

She was showing off her winning design for the university Christmas card.

Do you remember one dropping through your letterbox?

Tony Slattery

Tony Slattery presents cheques to two students at the handover ceremony
Tony Slattery at the handover ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.

Tony Slattery during his time as rector in February 1999.

The comedian presented cheques to students Neil Collins and Louise Smith.

He served from 1998-2001.

Slattery died aged 65 in January 2025.

1970s night

People in 70s costumes pose for a pic outside
Having fun before the 1970s evening. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University Sports Centre hosted a ’70s night in April 1999.

Can you name the Bay City Roller in the middle?

Dundee University students’ Wurzburg trip

Chamber choir members pictured outside the Dundee University Music Society building
Dundee University chamber choir members. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University chamber choir travelled to Dundee’s twin town of Wurzburg in Germany in April 1999 to perform a concert with local choirs.

They enjoyed some sightseeing before taking to the stage.

Wurzburg twinned with Dundee in 1962.

Operatic society

The cast pose on stage in full costume in 1999.
The cast in full costume in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee University Operatic Society performed The Boy Friend in May 1999.

The cast was pictured during a dress rehearsal at the Bonar Hall.

The run was a huge success.

Graduation day

A crowd of parents and students outside on Dundee University graduation day.
Dundee University graduation day. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene outside the Caird Hall in July 1999.

Dundee’s renowned cancer fundraiser, Mrs Jacqui Wood MBE, was honoured with a degree alongside world-famous South African golfer Gary Player.

Player remains one of the sport’s living legends.

Freshers’ Week

Students line up with a banner stating 'welcome to the University of Dundee'.
The students line up with a banner. Image: DC Thomson.

A colourful Caird Hall ceremony for freshers’ week in October 1999.

In total 2,000 new students were welcomed.

Throughout the week the freshers were kept busy with a varied programme including a barbecue on the banks of the Tay and events run by sports and societies.

Students Union

Students sit on steps with a poster outside the students' union.
Students with a poster outside the students union. Image: DC Thomson.

Spreading the anti-drugs message in October 1999.

Dundee University Students Association signed up to a drugs awareness project.

The message was clear – keep it out.

Mono Bar

The inside of the Mono bar, with a group of students and officials in the foreground
How the popular bar looked in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

A familiar site to all students from October 1999.

The Mono Bar opened at the Students Union as part of a £3.8m redevelopment.

Lord Provost Helen Wright was among those at the grand opening.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Conversation