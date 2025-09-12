Relive student days with photos of campus life at Dundee University in the 90s

Welcome to life on campus at Dundee University in the 1990s.

Students have been at the centre of the university from its creation in 1881, when Mary Ann Baxter gave funds to establish a college “for promoting the education of both sexes and the study of science, literature and the fine arts”.

Things have changed beyond recognition since those early days.

The transformation has been remarkable, particularly from the mid-1990s onwards, as Dundee University grew significantly.

Maybe you remember Stephen Fry and Tony Slattery serving as rector?

Or having a pint in the Mono Bar?

As we gear up for the new academic year, these nostalgic images from three decades ago are sure to resonate with a generation of students.

Will you spot yourself or someone you know?

Operatic Society

Dundee University Operatic Society members leave for London to take part in the Queen Mother’s Birthday Parade in June 1990.

They left from the Seagate bus station for the capital bash.

The Queen Mother was installed as the university’s first chancellor in 1967.

Graduation party

The City of St Andrews Pipe Band perform at the graduation party in July 1990.

The university principal at this time was Michael Hamlin.

The Courier always produced a full list of graduands and prize-winners.

On the ball

Female players from Dundee University playing rugby in April 1991.

Linda Welsh, Phoebe Brownlee, Wendy Kirby and Shiona MacLeod were pictured.

The university has always offered a diverse array of solo and team sports.

Volleyball team

The Dundee University volleyball team line up in May 1991.

The Dundee team defeated Dunfermline Ladies 3-1 in the final of the Fife Volleyball League Cup at the university sports hall.

Can you recognise any of the players?

Work-in protest

Students at Dundee University continued their work-in at the university’s library in protest at the rise in rents in May 1992.

The students opposed the 6.5% increase suggested.

Stephen Fry

The sense of a brighter outlook for Dundee was boosted with the election of Stephen Fry as rector in 1992.

The writer, comedian and broadcaster was a hugely popular figure with students and staff and was a regular visitor to the campus over his two terms as rector.

Fry has never forgotten being taken round the city after his inauguration.

Tae Kwon Do Club

Tae Kwon-Do members Lorna Malcolm, Allan Buchan, Colin McIver and James Best showing off trophies won at the Scottish Open in November 1992.

James was sporting a cracker of a black eye.

Wonder how the other guy looked?

Come rain or shine

Graham Hill and Francesca Smith, zoology students at Dundee University, rush to get out of the rain as they dash to their graduation day ceremony in July 1993.

The university is home to the D’Arcy Thompson Zoology Museum.

D’Arcy Thompson was the first professor of biology, founded the university’s zoology museum and pioneered the science of mathematical biology.

He was often seen wandering about town with a parrot on his shoulder.

Freshers’ Week

As part of the freshers’ week introduction programme in October 1993, students were given a few pointers aimed at helping them avoid potential trouble.

PC Ian Black and PC Trevor Amond spoke to these “out-of-town students”.

Treading the boards

Dundee University’s Lip Theatre Company were rehearsing the play Couples.

The production ran for three nights at the Bonar Hall in November 1994.

Can you recognise the cast?

Guess who’s back?

Stephen Fry is reinstalled as rector of Dundee University in November 1995.

The Angus Hotel is standing in the background along with a classic Tayside blue bus.

Belmont garden party

A large crowd of students and parents enjoy the garden party at Belmont Hall after the Dundee University graduation ceremony at the Caird Hall in July 1996.

A few drinks was reward for all the hard work.

University of Dundee figurehead

Stephen Fry chatting to students in February 1997 in Dundee.

Despite his busy schedule, he took his responsibilities to represent the student body very seriously and student publications were full of praise for his efforts.

Fry was one of the university’s most popular rectors.

A glass of fizz

Three graduates celebrate in July1997 – but why they were wearing straw boaters and holding strawberry tarts is a mystery. Do you know?

Christmas card

Graphics design student Rebecca Davidson in December 1997.

She was showing off her winning design for the university Christmas card.

Do you remember one dropping through your letterbox?

Tony Slattery

Tony Slattery during his time as rector in February 1999.

The comedian presented cheques to students Neil Collins and Louise Smith.

He served from 1998-2001.

Slattery died aged 65 in January 2025.

1970s night

Dundee University Sports Centre hosted a ’70s night in April 1999.

Can you name the Bay City Roller in the middle?

Dundee University students’ Wurzburg trip

Dundee University chamber choir travelled to Dundee’s twin town of Wurzburg in Germany in April 1999 to perform a concert with local choirs.

They enjoyed some sightseeing before taking to the stage.

Wurzburg twinned with Dundee in 1962.

Operatic society

Dundee University Operatic Society performed The Boy Friend in May 1999.

The cast was pictured during a dress rehearsal at the Bonar Hall.

The run was a huge success.

Graduation day

A busy scene outside the Caird Hall in July 1999.

Dundee’s renowned cancer fundraiser, Mrs Jacqui Wood MBE, was honoured with a degree alongside world-famous South African golfer Gary Player.

Player remains one of the sport’s living legends.

Freshers’ Week

A colourful Caird Hall ceremony for freshers’ week in October 1999.

In total 2,000 new students were welcomed.

Throughout the week the freshers were kept busy with a varied programme including a barbecue on the banks of the Tay and events run by sports and societies.

Students Union

Spreading the anti-drugs message in October 1999.

Dundee University Students Association signed up to a drugs awareness project.

The message was clear – keep it out.

Mono Bar

A familiar site to all students from October 1999.

The Mono Bar opened at the Students Union as part of a £3.8m redevelopment.

Lord Provost Helen Wright was among those at the grand opening.

It’s the final image in our gallery.