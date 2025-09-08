The 1970 thunderstorm that brought ‘the Dark Day’ to Dundee

A Dundee woman was swept down the street while her carrier bags floated alongside her during a thunderstorm 55 years ago.

The thunder was reported to be “ten times louder than the Concorde boom”.

A church steeple and tenement was struck by lightning.

Some people were stranded because of flood water that reached knee height when a light drizzle turned to an incessant downpour just after 10am.

Cars came to a standstill during the 90-minute thunderstorm.

The Courier said the scene in Dundee “was reminiscent of the Dark Day”.

What happened on September 8 1970?

These images from the DC Thomson archives capture the overwhelming flood that led to chaotic scenes across the city on September 8 1970.

The Courier forecast predicted it would be “cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times and with thunder in places, becoming showery in late morning”.

Nobody was fully ready for what actually happened.

It turned out to be one of the most severe storms in many years.

The Courier reported that over two million tonnes of rain fell on Dundee.

“Lightning flashed and thunder crashed as the rain cascaded down between 10am and 11.30am,” it stated.

“One of the many lightning bolts sliced 30 feet off the spire of St Andrew’s Parish Church, in Cowgate, sending tons of masonry thundering down.

“Stones smashed great holes in the roof of the church, and some wrecked two vans and damaged a car.

“The lightning hit the steeple at 10.30.

“Tons of masonry showered down on the church and a derelict warehouse nearby.

“Two gaping holes opened in the church roof, allowing the torrential rain to lash unabated into the church.”

About 30 feet of the spire was sliced off.

Joseph Creegan was working in an office opposite the church.

“The steeple just disintegrated,” he said.

Amazingly, the blast failed to upset the clock midway down the steeple.

It went on ticking throughout the storm.

Eyewitness watched steeple disintegrate

Three men were unloading TV sets at the rear of Watt’s Ltd in Wellgate when a radio playing inside the store blew up as the lightning lit the sky.

The men raced inside and seconds later the rubble crashed down.

The van was thrown 15 feet across the pend and split in two.

It contained six TV sets and radio stock which was valued around £1,000.

Another van was hit by masonry and the rear end was crushed and the windscreen shattered while a car belonging to a director was also badly damaged.

A fourth employee also escaped injury by inches.

He had gone out into the pend to a small garage to get a pair of wellies.

He just stepped back inside the door of the store when masonry crashed down.

A woman floated down Victoria Road, flat on her back in the torrent, as rain-water plus water from a burst main flooded the street.”

Four people, standing in a shop doorway 100 yards away in King Street, were blasted back several feet and landed on a flight of steps leading into the shop.

Margaret McMurdo, a cleaner in the shop, had her glasses blown off.

“There was this amazing flash,” she said.

“I don’t remember anything else.

“I finished on my back.”

George Minto from Tealing said the flash of lightning was “absolutely blinding”.

“There was a tremendous report as the steeple was struck and we all closed our eyes.

“The next thing we knew, we were lying on the steps.”

A woman floated down Victoria Road

Lightning struck the chimney head of a tenement in Stirling Street.

Masonry crashed into the back green.

Things got even more dramatic.

The Courier said: “A woman floated down Victoria Road, flat on her back in the torrent, as rain-water plus water from a burst main flooded the street.

“Messages she had purchased floated alongside her.

“Two soldiers from an army vehicle helped her to her feet.

“Roads around the bus station in Seagate were flooded and passengers were unable to leave the station until the water level went down.

“In Mary Ann Lane, which runs from Seagate to Dock Street, people were marooned in offices and warehouses.

“A couple got out when a mechanical digger drove through the flood and they climbed into the bucket.

“At the height of the storm a nattily-dressed man, with his umbrella up and briefcase tucked under his arm, walked up Victoria Road – in his bare feet.”

Firefighters received over 50 calls.

Some shops had to close because of water damage.

King Street was impassable as the torrent raged down the hill.

Many people removed their socks and shoes.

The pedestrian tunnel at Marketgait was flooded and there was concern for valuable paintings and museum items stored in the basement at Albert Institute.

The basement of the registrar’s office on Commercial Street was also flooded.

Thankfully there was no damage to records.

There was a love story after Dundee thunderstorm

Trades Lane was closed for a time and traffic piled up in Marketgait.

Drains in the area showered water high into the air.

School was also disrupted in many places because of the rain.

Over 150 children were sent home from Craigiebarns Primary because of flooding.

Children at Linlathen High School were hoisted over the fence to get out because the gateway was flooded.

Flooding was also reported on low-lying roads in Broughty Ferry.

St Andrew’s Church was repaired afterwards, although the original bells were removed.

They hadn’t rung since 1950.

They were taken to a resting place outside the east door of the church.

The cost of rebuilding the steeple with original stone would have been too much.

Compromise resulted in a man-made substitute being used instead, enclosing a central core of polystyrene and lightweight concrete.

There was a footnote to the 1970 “Act of God” which struck Dundee.

The Courier said Anne Waterston was scheduled to wed David Savege the day after the thunderstorm at St Andrew’s Church with 50 guests in attendance.

The wedding was hastily relocated to Meadowside Church.

Love managed to triumph in the face of adversity.