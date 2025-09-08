The 1970 thunderstorm that brought ‘the Dark Day’ to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

The 1970 thunderstorm that brought ‘the Dark Day’ to Dundee

These images from the DC Thomson archives capture the overwhelming flood that led to chaotic scenes in Dundee on September 8 1970. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
a man carries a woman across a flooded street while another splashes through the floodwater during a thunderstorm in Dundee in 1970
Flooding in King Street during the 90-minute downpour in September 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee woman was swept down the street while her carrier bags floated alongside her during a thunderstorm 55 years ago.

The thunder was reported to be “ten times louder than the Concorde boom”.

A church steeple and tenement was struck by lightning.

Some people were stranded because of flood water that reached knee height when a light drizzle turned to an incessant downpour just after 10am.

Cars came to a standstill during the 90-minute thunderstorm.

The Courier said the scene in Dundee “was reminiscent of the Dark Day”.

What happened on September 8 1970?

These images from the DC Thomson archives capture the overwhelming flood that led to chaotic scenes across the city on September 8 1970.

The Courier forecast predicted it would be “cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times and with thunder in places, becoming showery in late morning”.

Nobody was fully ready for what actually happened.

It turned out to be one of the most severe storms in many years.

The Courier reported that over two million tonnes of rain fell on Dundee.

a church spire struck by lightning and severely damaged during Dundee thunderstorm.
The steeple that was damaged by lightning. Image: DC Thomson.

“Lightning flashed and thunder crashed as the rain cascaded down between 10am and 11.30am,” it stated.

“One of the many lightning bolts sliced 30 feet off the spire of St Andrew’s Parish Church, in Cowgate, sending tons of masonry thundering down.

“Stones smashed great holes in the roof of the church, and some wrecked two vans and damaged a car.

“The lightning hit the steeple at 10.30.

“Tons of masonry showered down on the church and a derelict warehouse nearby.

“Two gaping holes opened in the church roof, allowing the torrential rain to lash unabated into the church.”

The damage to roof and the inside of the church following the Dundee storm
The damage to the church following the storm. Image: DC Thomson.

About 30 feet of the spire was sliced off.

Joseph Creegan was working in an office opposite the church.

“The steeple just disintegrated,” he said.

Amazingly, the blast failed to upset the clock midway down the steeple.

It went on ticking throughout the storm.

Eyewitness watched steeple disintegrate

Three men were unloading TV sets at the rear of Watt’s Ltd in Wellgate when a radio playing inside the store blew up as the lightning lit the sky.

The men raced inside and seconds later the rubble crashed down.

The van was thrown 15 feet across the pend and split in two.

It contained six TV sets and radio stock which was valued around £1,000.

Another van was hit by masonry and the rear end was crushed and the windscreen shattered while a car belonging to a director was also badly damaged.

The Watt's van which was damaged during the thunderstorm in Dundee in 1970.
The Watt’s van which was damaged. Image: DC Thomson.

A fourth employee also escaped injury by inches.

He had gone out into the pend to a small garage to get a pair of wellies.

He just stepped back inside the door of the store when masonry crashed down.

A woman floated down Victoria Road, flat on her back in the torrent, as rain-water plus water from a burst main flooded the street.”

Four people, standing in a shop doorway 100 yards away in King Street, were blasted back several feet and landed on a flight of steps leading into the shop.

Margaret McMurdo, a cleaner in the shop, had her glasses blown off.

“There was this amazing flash,” she said.

“I don’t remember anything else.

“I finished on my back.”

rain pours down the Wellgate Steps in Dundee during the storm
Wellgate Steps became falls at the height of the storm. Image: DC Thomson.

George Minto from Tealing said the flash of lightning was “absolutely blinding”.

“There was a tremendous report as the steeple was struck and we all closed our eyes.

“The next thing we knew, we were lying on the steps.”

A woman floated down Victoria Road

Lightning struck the chimney head of a tenement in Stirling Street.

Masonry crashed into the back green.

Things got even more dramatic.

Flooding in an alley near the Seagate in Dundee in September 1970
Flooding near the Seagate in September 1970. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said: “A woman floated down Victoria Road, flat on her back in the torrent, as rain-water plus water from a burst main flooded the street.

“Messages she had purchased floated alongside her.

“Two soldiers from an army vehicle helped her to her feet.

“Roads around the bus station in Seagate were flooded and passengers were unable to leave the station until the water level went down.

“In Mary Ann Lane, which runs from Seagate to Dock Street, people were marooned in offices and warehouses.

“A couple got out when a mechanical digger drove through the flood and they climbed into the bucket.

“At the height of the storm a nattily-dressed man, with his umbrella up and briefcase tucked under his arm, walked up Victoria Road – in his bare feet.”

cars parked on a flooded Seagate in Dundee
Would you have gone driving in the Seagate? Image: DC Thomson.

Firefighters received over 50 calls.

Some shops had to close because of water damage.

King Street was impassable as the torrent raged down the hill.

Many people removed their socks and shoes.

The pedestrian tunnel at Marketgait was flooded and there was concern for valuable paintings and museum items stored in the basement at Albert Institute.

The basement of the registrar’s office on Commercial Street was also flooded.

Thankfully there was no damage to records.

There was a love story after Dundee thunderstorm

Trades Lane was closed for a time and traffic piled up in Marketgait.

Drains in the area showered water high into the air.

School was also disrupted in many places because of the rain.

Over 150 children were sent home from Craigiebarns Primary because of flooding.

Children at Linlathen High School were hoisted over the fence to get out because the gateway was flooded.

the flooded forecourt at a petrol station
The flooding happened during a 90-minute period. Image: DC Thomson.

Flooding was also reported on low-lying roads in Broughty Ferry.

St Andrew’s Church was repaired afterwards, although the original bells were removed.

They hadn’t rung since 1950.

They were taken to a resting place outside the east door of the church.

The cost of rebuilding the steeple with original stone would have been too much.

Compromise resulted in a man-made substitute being used instead, enclosing a central core of polystyrene and lightweight concrete.

Men at work rebuilding the steeple, with the Dundee cityscape visible behind them
Men at work rebuilding the steeple following the disaster. Image: DC Thomson.

There was a footnote to the 1970 “Act of God” which struck Dundee.

The Courier said Anne Waterston was scheduled to wed David Savege the day after the thunderstorm at St Andrew’s Church with 50 guests in attendance.

The wedding was hastily relocated to Meadowside Church.

Love managed to triumph in the face of adversity.

More from Past Times

Christmas Shoppers by the escalators and fountain in the Wellgate Centre in Dundee
Throw a coin in the fountain and head to Hustlers - shopping in Dundee's…
Daley Thompson kneels on an athletics track with the stand behind him
Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city…
9
an elevated view of the old Dundee High Street in March 1970.
Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and…
8
Braveheart, starring Mel Gibson, premiered in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: Supplied.
Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago
2
Lady Gaga on stage at T in the Park
Club owner on turning down chance to bring Lady Gaga to Dundee - and…
CR0054741, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Portraits of retiring Ninewells nurse Avril Jordan as she tells all about her 50 years nursing in Tayside. Happy pics please. Picture Shows; Avril Jordan outside the hospital where she started and also finished her nursing career, Royal Victoria Hospital, Jedburgh Road, Dundee, 26th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
'I've been a Dundee nurse for nearly 50 years and loved it - but…
4
The Freuchie village cricket team at Lord's in 1985. Image: PA.
Freuchie remembers astonishing cricket victory at Lord's 40 years ago
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
the exterior of the Menzieshill shops in Orleans Place
Go back to school and visit the shops with our photo gallery of Dundee's…
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody studied at Dundee University
8 famous faces who studied at Dundee University
5

Conversation