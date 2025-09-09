Should Angus house the internationally-significant Carnoustie Bronze Age Hoard instead of Edinburgh?

The Carnoustie Hoard had lain buried for millennia.

But that all changed one windswept Friday afternoon in September 2016 when a digger working close to Carnoustie High School, paused mid-pass across an otherwise unremarkable field.

Contractors were preparing the ground for two community football pitches when the required pre-construction archaeological survey uncovered something unusual.

Just 40 centimetres below the surface, the socket of a spearhead caught the light – and with it, the breath of archaeologist Alan Hunter Blair.

The team had just uncovered the first glint of what would become one of the most significant Bronze Age finds in Scottish history.

‘Stones and bones… and gold’

“No one expected to find gold,” recalls Ronan Toolis, CEO of Guard Archaeology, the firm contracted by Angus Council to undertake the survey.

“Mostly, we find stones and bones. That’s archaeology. But this was something amazing!”

Ronan, a veteran archaeologist now with 31 years in the field, wasn’t on-site the day the Carnoustie Hoard was discovered.

But he recalls vividly the reaction within his team. “It was awesome. The kind of thing you might experience once in a career – if you’re lucky.”

The field, earmarked for football pitches, had no known archaeological record.

But planning regulations meant that a standard evaluation was required.

Guard began with a modest 5% excavation, which yielded prehistoric pits and some pottery.

That led to a broader investigation – and then, quite suddenly, a revelation.

In a single pit, painstakingly removed as a soil block and later excavated under lab conditions, lay a bronze sword sheathed in the remnants of a wooden scabbard, wrapped in a woven wool textile.

A nearby spearhead was similarly cared for, its golden-decorated socket wrapped in fine wool and sheepskin.

A pin lay beside them, possibly used to fasten the wrapping or even a burial shroud.

Altogether, the hoard had been placed with precision and reverence.

“It wasn’t a sacrifice,” Ronan says. “This wasn’t thrown into a loch or river like so many Bronze Age finds.

“This was buried, carefully – possibly for safekeeping. We don’t know if they planned to come back for it. But they never did.”

A warrior’s grave – or something more?

Discovered within a Bronze Age settlement, the hoard – dating from around 1120-920 BC – defies archaeological norms.

Most weapon hoards are found far from where people lived, often interpreted as ritualistic offerings to gods or nature.

The Carnoustie Hoard, by contrast, was buried in a settlement, next to the remains of a roundhouse that dates from the same period.

Dr Matthew Knight, senior curator of prehistory at National Museums Scotland, sees this as a breakthrough.

“We’re looking at a hoard of elite weaponry, carefully wrapped, and buried at home,” he says.

“That changes our understanding of the Bronze Age in Scotland.”

The implication? A settled warrior elite living in Angus over 3,000 years ago – well-connected, well-equipped, and likely engaged in both local and regional conflict.

The decorated spearhead, one of only a few like it found across Britain and Ireland, has close stylistic links with others found in Yorkshire and Ireland. “It points to a web of connections across Bronze Age Britain,” he says.

What we now call Carnoustie was once fertile ground for farming communities. The Tay river valley provided transport links and food, but also pressure – pressure that could turn neighbour against neighbour.

“They weren’t fighting invaders necessarily,” he adds. “It could have been rival communities, squabbling over land, food, or honour. Conflict wasn’t constant – but it was real.”

Carnoustie Hoard hidden in plain sight

The hoard, wrapped in organic materials, owes its preservation to the bronze itself.

The copper alloy in the sword and spearhead created chemical conditions that slowed the decay of the wool and sheepskin, enabling archaeologists to study them – a rare privilege in prehistoric archaeology.

Excavating the objects in a lab rather than in the field made all the difference.

That story, however, could easily have gone untold.

Without the decision to build a football pitch, this ground would have remained undisturbed.

“It was chance,” says Knight. “Incredible chance.”

A national treasure – but not a local one?

Under Scots law, all archaeological finds belong to the Crown and must be declared to the Treasure Trove Unit.

Once analysed and catalogued, items are offered to museums through a competitive process.

In this case, the National Museums of Scotland was awarded the hoard, where it will now feature prominently in the major exhibition Scotland’s First Warriors, opening in June 2026. NMS says it has been “saved for the nation”.

Toolis, like many archaeologists, believes in keeping treasures as local as possible.

But it’s not always possible for local museums to display artefacts if they don’t have the necessary equipment to preserve and protect from further decay.

Knight, for his part, is aware of past conversations. These included plans to display objects in Carnoustie Library.

“We’re working closely with ANGUSalive to explore ways the hoard can return to the community, even temporarily through touring displays or outreach programs,” he says.

A spokesman from ANGUSalive, the culture, sport & leisure trust for the county of Angus, confirmed: “ANGUSalive is in discussions with National Museums Scotland about potential future collaboration with regard to the Carnoustie Hoard.”

What happens next?

Now safely housed and undergoing detailed conservation in Edinburgh, the hoard is being prepared for public display. But the work doesn’t stop at cleaning and presenting.

Specialists continue analysing the organic remnants for further clues: what kind of wool was used? Where did the sheepskin come from?

How old was the timber in the scabbard? Radiocarbon dating, microscopic analysis, and chemical testing all help build a fuller picture of not just what was buried, but who did the burying – and why.

The Carnoustie Hoard, of international significance, is now recognised as one of Scotland’s most important Bronze Age discoveries – not just for its dazzling artifacts, but for the questions it asks.

Why was the hoard buried in a settlement rather than thrown into water? Who owned these weapons, and why were they never reclaimed? Were they symbols of power? Heirlooms? Funerary offerings?

We may never know the full story. But for now, a new chapter in Scotland’s ancient past has been opened – not by grand design, but by the scrape of a JCB in a football field.

Scotland’s First Warriors opens at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on June 27 2026, and runs until May 17 2027.