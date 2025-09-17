Ride the rails on a photographic journey through the history of Dundee’s train stations

These photos take us back to the tracks of Dundee’s rail stations, where the click-clack of steam engines once filled the air.

They were taken in the days when names like Baldovan, Liff, Lochee, Lochee West, and Magdalen Green were part of our everyday journeys.

The region’s railways, which were born in the Victorian era, thrived until the rise of the motor car in the early 20th century but a bigger enemy still was the Beeching axe in the 1960s.

Some stations have almost faded from memory, while others are still crucial transport links.

How many will you remember?

Baldovan Station

The ramshackle Baldovan Station, opened in 1831 on the Dundee and Newtyle Railway, was constructed entirely of wood.

By August 1897, the building had deteriorated significantly with a “leaky roof”.

A Dundee Advertiser reader highlighted the discomfort and described the station as the “most uncomfortable, cramped and ugly” along that stretch of the line.

The station’s name was changed to Baldovan and Downfield in 1905.

British Rail announced the withdrawal of passenger services in January 1955 and the station was closed and demolished.

The site has been transformed by housing since.

Barnhill Station

Barnhill Station, located on Guthrie Street, opened in 1874 with the arrival of the Dundee and Forfar Direct Railway.

Initially, five daily trains operated from Dundee East to Barnhill, but over the years, passenger numbers dwindled.

In May 1954, British Rail proposed discontinuing passenger services.

Barnhill held a funeral procession when the last passenger train made its final journey from Forfar to Dundee on January 8 1955.

Following the line’s closure for freight in 1967, the tracks were ripped up and removed for scrap, and the site was sold to Bett Brothers for housing.

Broughty Ferry Station

Broughty Ferry is home to Scotland’s oldest continuously operating railway station.

The twin-gabled building with decorative timber bargeboards opened on Gray Street on October 1838 as part of the Dundee and Arbroath Railway.

The arrival of the railway transformed the town into a popular holiday destination, leading to its designation as a police burgh in 1864.

However, by March 1998, the category A-listed station faced a bleak future due to declining train services and deteriorating conditions.

A demolition plan was drawn up to replace it with two plastic shelters.

City councillors intervened, rejecting the demolition plan from Railtrack and a series of projects were started to safeguard and upgrade the complex.

Crossroads Station

Crossroads Station, which opened in 1831, was built beside a level crossing on Clepington Road.

Locomotive engines came on to the line to replace horse-drawn transport in 1833, making them among the first engines to be used in Scotland.

However, its operational life was brief. It closed in 1861 with the opening of a new line which bypassed the Law.

Following its closure, the land was repurposed for a hospital for infectious diseases, which eventually became Kings Cross Hospital.

A remnant of the station remains in an overgrown area of the hospital grounds.

Dundee East

Dundee East Station, originally known as Dock Street Station, opened in December 1857 as the terminus for the Dundee and Arbroath Joint Railway.

It replaced an early structure called Trades Lane Station.

The new facility was praised by The Courier for providing travellers “at last” with comfortable accommodation and a “handsome building”.

Throughout its operational years, the life blood of Dundee East was the local route to Arbroath, attracting commuter traffic from Broughty Ferry.

However, declining passenger numbers allowed Dundee Tay Bridge Station to take over the remaining trains that used Dundee East and the station closed in January 1959.

The site remained dormant until 1963, when SMT Sales & Service Co Ltd was granted permission to build a £60,000 car showroom on the site.

Dundee West

Dundee West Station, described by architectural historian Charles McKean as “overly bombastic,” opened in 1889 as the third railway station on the site.

Built in the Scottish Baronial style from red sandstone, it featured a broad semi-circular booking office and a clock tower that looked down over the area.

It stood opposite the current Malmaison hotel.

The station was demolished for approach roads to the Tay Road Bridge.

The last train departed for Glasgow in May 1965 and author John Minnis lamented its demolition as “perhaps the most tragic loss” of railway architecture in Scotland.

Liff

The Dundee and Newtyle Railway, which opened in 1831, faced challenges with steep inclines and a tunnel through Dundee Law.

Eventually they diverted the line away from some of the inclines.

Later, stations were opened in Lochee and Liff in June 1861.

Liff Station on South Road was a brick-built building that had floral displays on the single platform and window boxes full of blooms.

The line and its goods yards serviced the Dundee Linoleum Works.

The station closed in 1955.

Lochee

Lochee Station, designed by Sir James Gowans, opened in 1861.

It was built in a patchwork-quilt style that was known as “random rubble”.

Renowned for its meticulous upkeep, Lochee often won prizes for best-kept station.

A siding led to Camperdown Works, which transported 26,000 tons of coal annually.

However, the station closed to both passengers and freight in January 1955.

In 1972, it found new life as the home of the Lochee Burns Club.

Lochee West

Lochee West was a single-platform station on the northern side of the line.

Named Victoria by the Dundee and Newtyle Railway when it was opened in 1861, its name was changed to Camperdown the following year, before it became Lochee West in 1896.

Unfortunately, the station closed in 1916.

There was a “Stop, Look, Listen” sign at the Elmwood Road level crossing but today, no evidence of its existence remains.

Magdalen Green

Magdalen Green Station opened in June 1878 alongside the Tay Rail Bridge, serving Dundee’s west end on the Aberdeen to Glasgow line.

The station hosted Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in August 1904 and the ensemble was hauled north to Magdalen Green on three massive trains.

Despite winning accolades for being one of the best-kept stations, Magdalen Green faced declining passenger numbers in the 1950s and closed in June 1956.

Following its shutdown, the station buildings were demolished.

The Bridgeview Station Cafe and Restaurant on Riverside Drive was later constructed based on the original station’s blueprints.

The station was where the footbridge over the railway still stands.

Tay Bridge Station

Tay Bridge Station first opened alongside the new bridge in June 1878, featuring two-storey brick buildings adorned with stone facades.

However, the Tay Bridge Disaster in December 1879 severed the line.

The opening of the new bridge in July 1887 put the station to full use again before a significant upgrade in 1959 replaced the original surface-level structures with a modern facility costing £71,000.

By January 1985, further enhancements worth £845,000 were announced, including a covered walkway over the inner ring road.

The station was demolished in 2014 and eventually replaced with a new station and a three-storey, 120-bedroom hotel in a £38 million redevelopment.