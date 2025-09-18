Mardi Gras: Dundee nightclub was THE student hangout back in the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Mardi Gras: Dundee nightclub was THE student hangout back in the day

From boyband Blue to Bjork and the Spice Girls, Dundee nightclub Mardi Gras hosted a huge variety of acts and was adored by student revellers. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Competitors in a 'Pub Idol' event at the Mardi Gras, Dundee, in November 2003.
Competitors in a 'Pub Idol' event at the Mardi Gras, Dundee, in November 2003. Image: DCT.

Did you ever hang out at the legendary Mardi Gras?

The nightclub, on Dundee’s South Ward Road, opened in March 1995 and was an instant hit with revellers.

Among its many quirks were a couple of cages in which flamboyant – or extremely drunk – clubbers could dance and fling themselves around.

The Mardi Gras had a long list of celebrity fans who jumped at the chance to perform there.

Mardi Gras nightclub, Dundee.
Mardi Gras nightclub, Dundee. Image: DCT.

Acts included: Blue, Steps, Alex Party, N-Trance, QFX, Divine Inspiration, Love Inc, Baha Men and Nakatomi, who created the Venga Boys.

Fond memories galore

Pat Mulligan was the head DJ and marketing manager from when the club launched in March 1995 to October 1999, and then again from June 2000 to September 2005.

The Mardi Gras in Dundee opened in 1995.
The Mardi Gras in Dundee opened in 1995. Image: DCT.

He has fond memories of Bjork showing up as a guest. “She controversially exchanged a kiss with one of our customers,” he recalled.

And he remembers the Baha Men playing there to promote their 2000 single Who Let The Dogs Out. Who could forget that!

Mardi Gras nightclub, Dundee.
Mardi Gras nightclub, Dundee. Image: DCT.

The Spice Girls popped in

Pat, who now works as a wedding host and DJ, also revealed that the Spice Girls popped in socially, and mingled.

“Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr booked the Spice Girls for his daughter Laura’s ninth birthday party which sounds ridiculous, and it was,” he said.

“They came in socially and just mingled because they were trapped in Dundee and, well, where else would they go?”

Actor Craig Fairbrass who played Dan Sullivan in Eastenders appeared at Mardi Gras in August 1999. Image: DCT.

Who danced in the cages…?

On the subject of the cages, Pat said the club never employed dancers – and that anyone could dance in them.

“To the left and right of the DJ booth we had some cages made,” he said.

mardi gras dundee
Mardi Gras nightclub, Dundee. Image: Supplied.

“We weren’t picky about who was in there. You just had to have a bit of confidence about you. Some of that confidence was misplaced, for sure.

“We never ever hired dancers for the cages. It was a free-for-all!”

Eastenders star Michael Greco, who played Beppe di Marco, greeted fans at the Mardi Gras in 1999.
Eastenders star Michael Greco, who played Beppe di Marco, greeted fans at the Mardi Gras in 1999. Image: DCT.

As well as putting on bands and DJs, the club hosted Pop Idol contests where locals could sing their hearts out, or do stand-up comedy acts – whatever floated their boats.

The Dundee heat of the beauty queen contest – Miss Scotia – was also held in the club.

The bar at mardi gras dundee
The bar at Mardi Gras nightclub, Dundee.

Quizzes and contests including It’s a Knockout were put on, too.

Promo event caused stir in skies

A promotional event for the Mardi Gras in October 1995 – which boasted a spectacular light display in the sky – had locals scurrying to report UFO sightings.

Gus Robb, who ran the club, had a call from Forth Coastguard who said the beams had been seen by baffled residents on the Fife coast 35 miles from Dundee.

The club repeated the stunt the following year, to celebrate reopening after a major refurbishment.

The Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 2004.
The Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 2004. Image: DCT.

In the mid 1990s, the Mardi Gras was one of the few clubs open seven nights a week in Dundee.

How much was it to get in?

In 1996, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were the ever-popular student nights with admission only £2 with a matriculation card.

Friday night was dance night with Pat Mulligan on the decks.

Former Take That member Howard Donald was guest DJ at the Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 2001.
Former Take That member Howard Donald was guest DJ at the Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 2001. Image: DCT.

Former Take That member Howard Donald was guest DJ at the club in 2001, and singer Kelly Llorenna -former lead vocalist of N-Trance – wowed crowds with her hit dance tunes.

Meanwhile, TV stars to visit included Emma Harrison, who played Joanna Hartmann in Neighbours, and Isla Fisher, who played Shannon Reed in Home and Away.

DJ Pat Mulligan and Simon Stewart interviewing soap star Isla Fisher at the Mardi Gras, Dundee.
DJ Pat Mulligan and Simon Stewart interviewing soap star Isla Fisher at the Mardi Gras, Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Mary’s Prayer cover

Another fascinating fact? The Mardi Gras DJ team created the group DC Project and produced a dance cover version of the song Mary’s Prayer.

“This was a huge hit across Scottish nightclubs and a number one hit in Brazil,” Pat revealed.

When did the Mardi Gras shut?

The Mardi Gras closed in 2008.

Pat said fellow club Fat Sam’s had “stolen its crown” and added: “It was being down-traded before closing to be reopened as the short-lived Liquid.”

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Mardi Gras, a reunion event is taking place at Dundee’s LiveHouse on October 26.

Smirnoff promo night at Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 1995.
Smirnoff promo night at Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 1995. Image: Supplied.

Celebration

So what can revellers expect? A throwback party? A chance to party like it’s 1995?

“Beyond being a celebration of one of the greatest nightclubs in Scotland, it’s also a celebration of the people who worked there and (for want of a better word) lived there,” said Pat.

DJ Pat Mulligan back in the day. Image: Supplied.

“I still personally know more than 50 people who attended the Mardi Gras as customers – and probably a similar number of staff.

“The number of relationships and marriages that were started there, and consequently the number of Mardi kids, is somewhat mind-boggling.”

Mardi Gras opening weekend in March 1995.
Mardi Gras opening weekend in March 1995. Image: Supplied.
Smirnoff promo night in 1995. Image: Supplied.
Boyband Blue surrounded by fans at Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 1999.
Boyband Blue surrounded by fans at Mardi Gras, Dundee, in 1999. Image: Supplied.
Mardi Gras doorman Andy with a few guests in 1995.
Mardi Gras doorman Andy with a few guests in 1995. Image: Supplied.

More from Past Times

the buildings and track at Lochee Station, with a bridge over the railway line
Ride the rails on a photographic journey through the history of Dundee's train stations
12
Perth High Street in May 1977.
Browse the Muirton market and shop in St John's Square on a journey through…
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s - from open days…
2
Four young women and man pose for a picture
Relive student days with photos of campus life at Dundee University in the 90s
three staff inside The Jahangir in Dundee in February 1989.
Dundee's classic Indian restaurants - and are they still open today?
9
GUARD Archaeologists lifting the soil block containing the fill of the pit and its hoard at Carnoustie in September 2016. Image: GUARD Archaeology.
Should Angus house the internationally-significant Carnoustie Bronze Age Hoard instead of Edinburgh?
3
Arbroath Library in February 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Rediscovered colour photos shine a light on Angus in the 1980s
a man carries a woman across a flooded street while another splashes through the floodwater during a thunderstorm in Dundee in 1970
The 1970 thunderstorm that brought 'the Dark Day' to Dundee
11
Christmas Shoppers by the escalators and fountain in the Wellgate Centre in Dundee
Throw a coin in the fountain and head to Hustlers - shopping in Dundee's…
3
Daley Thompson kneels on an athletics track with the stand behind him
Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city…
9

Conversation