Mardi Gras: Dundee nightclub was THE student hangout back in the day

Did you ever hang out at the legendary Mardi Gras?

The nightclub, on Dundee’s South Ward Road, opened in March 1995 and was an instant hit with revellers.

Among its many quirks were a couple of cages in which flamboyant – or extremely drunk – clubbers could dance and fling themselves around.

The Mardi Gras had a long list of celebrity fans who jumped at the chance to perform there.

Acts included: Blue, Steps, Alex Party, N-Trance, QFX, Divine Inspiration, Love Inc, Baha Men and Nakatomi, who created the Venga Boys.

Fond memories galore

Pat Mulligan was the head DJ and marketing manager from when the club launched in March 1995 to October 1999, and then again from June 2000 to September 2005.

He has fond memories of Bjork showing up as a guest. “She controversially exchanged a kiss with one of our customers,” he recalled.

And he remembers the Baha Men playing there to promote their 2000 single Who Let The Dogs Out. Who could forget that!

The Spice Girls popped in

Pat, who now works as a wedding host and DJ, also revealed that the Spice Girls popped in socially, and mingled.

“Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr booked the Spice Girls for his daughter Laura’s ninth birthday party which sounds ridiculous, and it was,” he said.

“They came in socially and just mingled because they were trapped in Dundee and, well, where else would they go?”

Who danced in the cages…?

On the subject of the cages, Pat said the club never employed dancers – and that anyone could dance in them.

“To the left and right of the DJ booth we had some cages made,” he said.

“We weren’t picky about who was in there. You just had to have a bit of confidence about you. Some of that confidence was misplaced, for sure.

“We never ever hired dancers for the cages. It was a free-for-all!”

As well as putting on bands and DJs, the club hosted Pop Idol contests where locals could sing their hearts out, or do stand-up comedy acts – whatever floated their boats.

The Dundee heat of the beauty queen contest – Miss Scotia – was also held in the club.

Quizzes and contests including It’s a Knockout were put on, too.

Promo event caused stir in skies

A promotional event for the Mardi Gras in October 1995 – which boasted a spectacular light display in the sky – had locals scurrying to report UFO sightings.

Gus Robb, who ran the club, had a call from Forth Coastguard who said the beams had been seen by baffled residents on the Fife coast 35 miles from Dundee.

The club repeated the stunt the following year, to celebrate reopening after a major refurbishment.

In the mid 1990s, the Mardi Gras was one of the few clubs open seven nights a week in Dundee.

How much was it to get in?

In 1996, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were the ever-popular student nights with admission only £2 with a matriculation card.

Friday night was dance night with Pat Mulligan on the decks.

Former Take That member Howard Donald was guest DJ at the club in 2001, and singer Kelly Llorenna -former lead vocalist of N-Trance – wowed crowds with her hit dance tunes.

Meanwhile, TV stars to visit included Emma Harrison, who played Joanna Hartmann in Neighbours, and Isla Fisher, who played Shannon Reed in Home and Away.

Mary’s Prayer cover

Another fascinating fact? The Mardi Gras DJ team created the group DC Project and produced a dance cover version of the song Mary’s Prayer.

“This was a huge hit across Scottish nightclubs and a number one hit in Brazil,” Pat revealed.

When did the Mardi Gras shut?

The Mardi Gras closed in 2008.

Pat said fellow club Fat Sam’s had “stolen its crown” and added: “It was being down-traded before closing to be reopened as the short-lived Liquid.”

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Mardi Gras, a reunion event is taking place at Dundee’s LiveHouse on October 26.

Celebration

So what can revellers expect? A throwback party? A chance to party like it’s 1995?

“Beyond being a celebration of one of the greatest nightclubs in Scotland, it’s also a celebration of the people who worked there and (for want of a better word) lived there,” said Pat.

“I still personally know more than 50 people who attended the Mardi Gras as customers – and probably a similar number of staff.

“The number of relationships and marriages that were started there, and consequently the number of Mardi kids, is somewhat mind-boggling.”