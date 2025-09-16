Browse the Muirton market and shop in St John’s Square on a journey through Perth in the 70s

How did Perth look in the 1970s?

Vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

Ian Dougall was cutting hair, Bruce’s Record Shop was selling the latest chart hits and there was buy one, get one free on Smith’s plain crisps in Coopers Fine Fare.

The shops in St John’s Square were bustling, the open-air market at Muirton was doing a roaring trade and they paved Canal Street and put up a parking lot.

That year also saw the opening of the maternity block at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Join us on a whistle-stop tour and discover what else was happening 50 years ago.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Perth Station

The new entrance to Perth Railway Station in November 1970.

“Inter-City makes the going easy – and the coming back” was British Rail’s slogan.

The Aberdeen-London service arrived at 10.30am, requiring a change at Carstairs, while overnight sleeper trains departed at 9.15pm and 10.35pm.

Ian Dougall

Men’s hairdresser Ian Dougall gets to work here on a gentleman’s toupee.

There is a lot of facial hair going on in this picture from September 1970 – from Ian himself to the picture on the wall right down to the mannequin head.

Did anyone get their hair done at A.G. Dougall in Perth?

Coopers Fine Fare

Coopers Fine Fare, which was located on Scott Street, offered a selection of 500 products from its own brand range in June 1971.

Customers could take advantage of a promotional deal featuring buy one, get one free on Smith’s plain crisps, which were priced at 3p per packet.

Scott Street

Robertson’s Rainwear was among the shops on Scott Street in June 1971.

“Summer shower casuals” were on sale.

“Leatherette raincoats” were also available with a “wipe-clean finish”.

Cash and Carry

A glimpse inside Martex in Tulloch Road in April 1973.

The cash and carry was “backed by the buying power of the Spar organisation”.

Shelves brimmed with an abundance of Heinz baked beans and Mars bars.

High Street

A view of Perth High Street in June 1974.

Bruce’s Record Shop is on the left and the Glencoe Pub is opposite.

Ushers beer was on tap with a pint costing 22p.

St John’s Square

Three women stroll towards St John’s Square in June 1974.

The shopping complex was opened by Lord Provost John Young in July 1961.

However, it was short-lived.

The site was demolished in the 1980s to make way for the current mall.

Open air market

A busy scene at the open-air market at Muirton in May 1975.

The market was held in the car park beside the St Johnstone football ground.

Lawsons

The frontage of Lawsons new shop on South Street in June 1975.

People are checking out the window displays.

Other shops in South Street in 1975 included Robbie’s, which sold all the latest fashions including “Bay City Rollers, vees and cardigans, Levi’s and Wranglers”.

Paddling pool

Children having a splashing time in the paddling pool at South Inch in July 1976.

The year’s summer brought sweltering temperatures.

The peak that year was 35.9C.

Little wonder these kids needed to cool off with a dip.

Perth races

The 9/4 favourite Poly Boy winning The Black Watch Selling Handicap Hurdle in April 1975, which was the first race of the afternoon at Perth Racecourse.

The winning owner won £272.

It was one of six races which took place.

Tay Street

In May 1976, an exhibition of artworks graced Tay Street.

The array of paintings were on display along the banks of the River Tay.

This event was part of the Perth Festival of the Arts.

Perth Royal Infirmary

Perth Royal Infirmary was opened in July 1914 by King George V and Queen Mary.

Over the years, there have been many changes to the original hospital.

A maternity block was added in May 1975.

Queen’s jubilee

The Queen and Prince Philip were welcomed by thousands of flag-waving locals in the High Street on a Silver Jubilee visit to Perth in May 1977.

The royal couple were late for church because they spent so much time talking to the people who lined the route six deep before a visit to St John’s Kirk.

Scottish Milk Race

The cyclists travelling through Perth during the Scottish Milk Race in July 1978.

The race started in Paisley and finished in Leven.

There were six stages and 60 amateur and professional competitors.

It was described as “one of the most exciting cycling road races in the world”.

Canal Street

Buildings in Canal Street in Perth in September 1978.

They were demolished to make way for a multi-storey car park.

Albert Memorial

In September 1978, the Fourth Royal Tank Regiment showcased their Scorpion and Fox armoured vehicles at the Albert Memorial in North Inch.

The monument was unveiled by Queen Victoria in August 1864.

The statue depicts Prince Albert in the robes of the Order of the Thistle, proudly holding the architectural plans for London’s Crystal Palace.

Balhousie Restaurant

The Balhousie restaurant on the corner of Atholl Street and Melville Street.

It was formerly called Adie’s.

“We bid you welcome and look forward to your company” was its tagline.

It was open seven days from 9am-9pm.

South Inch

Who needed a lifejacket?

Was there such a thing as health and safety back in April 1979?

These youngsters were enjoying rowing at the South Inch during the Easter break.

Perth Agricultural Show

Never work with children or animals.

The winners of the children’s pets competition line up at Perth Show in August 1979 along with Fiona Sinclair, who was the “Fair Maid of Perth”.

There was no shortage of tweed on the showground.

Kim Stretch, Gordon Mair, Erica Maitland, Julia Milne and David Pearson were taking home the prizes, although some looked happier than others about it.

It’s the final image in our Perth 1970s gallery.

Did these awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.