Browse the Muirton market and shop in St John’s Square on a journey through Perth in the 70s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Browse the Muirton market and shop in St John’s Square on a journey through Perth in the 70s

Our picture gallery captures the way things were five decades ago in the Fair City. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Perth High Street in May 1977.
Perth High Street in May 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Perth look in the 1970s?

Vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

Ian Dougall was cutting hair, Bruce’s Record Shop was selling the latest chart hits and there was buy one, get one free on Smith’s plain crisps in Coopers Fine Fare.

The shops in St John’s Square were bustling, the open-air market at Muirton was doing a roaring trade and they paved Canal Street and put up a parking lot.

That year also saw the opening of the maternity block at Perth Royal Infirmary.

Join us on a whistle-stop tour and discover what else was happening 50 years ago.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Perth Station

a an walks towards towards the ticket barrier at Perth Station entrance hall
Perth Station entrance hall. Image: DC Thomson.

The new entrance to Perth Railway Station in November 1970.

“Inter-City makes the going easy – and the coming back” was British Rail’s slogan.

The Aberdeen-London service arrived at 10.30am, requiring a change at Carstairs, while overnight sleeper trains departed at 9.15pm and 10.35pm.

Ian Dougall

Men’s hairdresser Ian Dougall gets to work on a gentleman’s toupee in his salon
Perth hairdresser Ian Dougall. Image: DC Thomson.

Men’s hairdresser Ian Dougall gets to work here on a gentleman’s toupee.

There is a lot of facial hair going on in this picture from September 1970 – from Ian himself to the picture on the wall right down to the mannequin head.

Did anyone get their hair done at A.G. Dougall in Perth?

Coopers Fine Fare

cars and pedestrians go by the exterior of Coopers
The exterior of Coopers in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

Coopers Fine Fare, which was located on Scott Street, offered a selection of 500 products from its own brand range in June 1971.

Customers could take advantage of a promotional deal featuring buy one, get one free on Smith’s plain crisps, which were priced at 3p per packet.

Scott Street

people wait at a bus stop outside some of the small shops on Scott Street in Perth.
Small shops on Scott Street in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Robertson’s Rainwear was among the shops on Scott Street in June 1971.

“Summer shower casuals” were on sale.

“Leatherette raincoats” were also available with a “wipe-clean finish”.

Cash and Carry

an elevated view of the Martex Cash and Carry.
A general view of the Martex Cash and Carry. Image: DC Thomson.

A glimpse inside Martex in Tulloch Road in April 1973.

The cash and carry was “backed by the buying power of the Spar organisation”.

Shelves brimmed with an abundance of Heinz baked beans and Mars bars.

High Street

people walk in Perth High Street in 1974.
Perth High Street in 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Perth High Street in June 1974.

Bruce’s Record Shop is on the left and the Glencoe Pub is opposite.

Ushers beer was on tap with a pint costing 22p.

St John’s Square

Three women stroll towards St John's Square in June 1974.
View of St John’s Square shopping precinct. Image: DC Thomson.

Three women stroll towards St John’s Square in June 1974.

The shopping complex was opened by Lord Provost John Young in July 1961.

However, it was short-lived.

The site was demolished in the 1980s to make way for the current mall.

Open air market

a large crowd around and near the fruit and vegetables stall
A fruit and vegetables stall was doing good trade. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene at the open-air market at Muirton in May 1975.

The market was held in the car park beside the St Johnstone football ground.

Lawsons

The frontage of Lawsons new shop on South Street in June 1975.
New Lawsons shop in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

The frontage of Lawsons new shop on South Street in June 1975.

People are checking out the window displays.

Other shops in South Street in 1975 included Robbie’s, which sold all the latest fashions including “Bay City Rollers, vees and cardigans, Levi’s and Wranglers”.

Paddling pool

Children having a splashing time in the paddling pool at South Inch in July 1976.
Paddling pool at South Inch. Image: DC Thomson.

Children having a splashing time in the paddling pool at South Inch in July 1976.

The year’s summer brought sweltering temperatures.

The peak that year was 35.9C.

Little wonder these kids needed to cool off with a dip.

Perth races

people watch the finish of the first race at Perth Hunt Spring meeting.
Finish of first race at Perth Hunt Spring meeting. Image: DC Thomson.

The 9/4 favourite Poly Boy winning The Black Watch Selling Handicap Hurdle in April 1975, which was the first race of the afternoon at Perth Racecourse.

The winning owner won £272.

It was one of six races which took place.

Tay Street

people look at an exhibition of artworks on Tay Street, with the river and bridge visible to the side.
There was something for everyone to enjoy at the sale. Image: DC Thomson.

In May 1976, an exhibition of artworks graced Tay Street.

The array of paintings were on display along the banks of the River Tay.

This event was part of the Perth Festival of the Arts.

Perth Royal Infirmary

two nurses stand beside a hospital bed
New maternity unit at Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth Royal Infirmary was opened in July 1914 by King George V and Queen Mary.

Over the years, there have been many changes to the original hospital.

A maternity block was added in May 1975.

Queen’s jubilee

the Queen stops to talk to the crowd during a walkabout in Perth.
The Queen during a walkabout in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen and Prince Philip were welcomed by thousands of flag-waving locals in the High Street on a Silver Jubilee visit to Perth in May 1977.

The royal couple were late for church because they spent so much time talking to the people who lined the route six deep before a visit to St John’s Kirk.

Scottish Milk Race

Some of the crowd on the pavement watching the riders taking part
Some of the crowd watching the riders taking part. Image: DC Thomson.

The cyclists travelling through Perth during the Scottish Milk Race in July 1978.

The race started in Paisley and finished in Leven.

There were six stages and 60 amateur and professional competitors.

It was described as “one of the most exciting cycling road races in the world”.

Canal Street

a man crosses the road in front of houses on Canal Street in Perth.
Houses on Canal Street in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Buildings in Canal Street in Perth in September 1978.

They were demolished to make way for a multi-storey car park.

Albert Memorial

an aerial shot showing the tank demonstration at North Inch.
Tank demonstration at North Inch. Image: DC Thomson.

In September 1978, the Fourth Royal Tank Regiment showcased their Scorpion and Fox armoured vehicles at the Albert Memorial in North Inch.

The monument was unveiled by Queen Victoria in August 1864.

The statue depicts Prince Albert in the robes of the Order of the Thistle, proudly holding the architectural plans for London’s Crystal Palace.

Balhousie Restaurant

a woman pushing a pram crosses the road outside Balhousie Restaurant in Perth in February 1978.
Balhousie Restaurant in February 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The Balhousie restaurant on the corner of Atholl Street and Melville Street.

It was formerly called Adie’s.

“We bid you welcome and look forward to your company” was its tagline.

It was open seven days from 9am-9pm.

South Inch

people rowing on the boating pond on the South Inch in April 1979.
Boating pond on the South Inch in April 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Who needed a lifejacket?

Was there such a thing as health and safety back in April 1979?

These youngsters were enjoying rowing at the South Inch during the Easter break.

Perth Agricultural Show

The children and their dogs alongside Fiona Sinclair and a pony at Perth Show
The children alongside Fiona Sinclair. Image: DC Thomson

Never work with children or animals.

The winners of the children’s pets competition line up at Perth Show in August 1979 along with Fiona Sinclair, who was the “Fair Maid of Perth”.

There was no shortage of tweed on the showground.

Kim Stretch, Gordon Mair, Erica Maitland, Julia Milne and David Pearson were taking home the prizes, although some looked happier than others about it.

It’s the final image in our Perth 1970s gallery.

Did these awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s - from open days…
2
Four young women and man pose for a picture
Relive student days with photos of campus life at Dundee University in the 90s
three staff inside The Jahangir in Dundee in February 1989.
Dundee's classic Indian restaurants - and are they still open today?
9
GUARD Archaeologists lifting the soil block containing the fill of the pit and its hoard at Carnoustie in September 2016. Image: GUARD Archaeology.
Should Angus house the internationally-significant Carnoustie Bronze Age Hoard instead of Edinburgh?
3
Arbroath Library in February 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Rediscovered colour photos shine a light on Angus in the 1980s
a man carries a woman across a flooded street while another splashes through the floodwater during a thunderstorm in Dundee in 1970
The 1970 thunderstorm that brought 'the Dark Day' to Dundee
11
Christmas Shoppers by the escalators and fountain in the Wellgate Centre in Dundee
Throw a coin in the fountain and head to Hustlers - shopping in Dundee's…
3
Daley Thompson kneels on an athletics track with the stand behind him
Athletics legend Daley Thompson talks about pride in his Dundee DNA ahead of city…
9
an elevated view of the old Dundee High Street in March 1970.
Photos of Dundee in 1970 – catch Deep Purple at the Caird Hall and…
8
Braveheart, starring Mel Gibson, premiered in Stirling on September 3, 1995. Image: Supplied.
Stirling was at centre of movie universe with Braveheart premiere 30 years ago
2

Conversation