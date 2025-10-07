Long-lost colour photos capture life in 1980s Fife

These colour photos take us back to Fife in the 1980s.

They capture the everyday life and tranquil landscapes of Crail, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Leuchars, Leven, Pittenweem, St Andrews and St Monans.

St Andrews stands out with its bustling street scenes and iconic landmarks.

The industrial activity in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy is evident, while the Fife Show drew large crowds and the Queen makes an appearance at RAF Leuchars.

Recently digitised after being tucked away for decades, these long-lost snapshots were taken by DC Thomson photographers as part of a modernisation project.

These Fife photographs were part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

Has much changed since then?

Crail

The tide out and boats on the sand at Crail Harbour in February 1987.

It is no surprise that the little village is a magnet for artists and craftsmen.

Dunfermline

Baby Diner in Dunfermline in October 1988.

The company, run by Peter and Gill Hart, made high-chairs and travel cots.

Fife Show

A large crowd attending the Fife Show at Balcormo Mains in Leven in May 1988.

Glorious weather provided a perfect setting.

More than 8,000 attended.

Cattle classes were revamped at the 1988 show, coinciding with a complete redesign of the pony class arrangements.

The sheep section saw entries rise from 237 to 315.

Kinross House

Kinross House, at Loch Leven, is one of Scotland’s finest country houses.

It was built by Sir William Bruce between 1685 and 1693.

Kirkcaldy

A worker at the GEC Telecommunications factory in Kirkcaldy in October 1988.

He was demonstrating the intricate work involved.

The firm was one of the town’s biggest employers in the 1980s.

The Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy in February 1987.

Argos were promoting discounts of £1 to £3 on purchases from £18 to £45.

This era marked the peak of high street retail dominance.

Leuchars

The Queen greeting a large crowd of spectators at RAF Leuchars in May 1988.

She presented new colours to Number 43 Squadron at the base.

The Queen received a flypast from all three Phantom Squadrons.

It was her first official visit to RAF Leuchars in more than 10 years.

Kellie Castle

Kellie Castle near Pittenweem in February 1987.

Crow-stepped gables and stone towers form the outer frame.

The castle dates back to the 14th Century.

It boasts one of the oldest ornamental plaster ceilings in Scotland.

Pittenweem

Harbour homes in Pittenweem against the backdrop of the water in 1988.

Pittenweem is often viewed as the centre of the East Neuk’s fishing industry.

With its wide market place and harbour, and royal burgh status from 1541, it was the perfect place for markets and fairs and a good base for overseas trade.

St Andrews Harbour

Several boats in the water at St Andrews Harbour in 1988.

Evidence of the lengthy history of St Andrews can be found all over the town.

St Andrews Castle

St Andrews Castle photographed from the harbour in 1987.

The bishops of St Andrews built the castle for comfort and protection.

It was a palace, fortress and prison.

St Andrews Cathedral

A view of the St Andrews Cathedral ruins in February 1987.

The town’s increasing stature necessitated the building of the great cathedral, which was constructed in the 12th and 13th centuries.

It was the centre of the country’s religious life for years.

Old Course

A view of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club clubhouse in February 1987.

The iconic building is recognisable to golfers across the world.

Originally a smaller building than is viewed from the Links today, the clubhouse continually expanded to accommodate the growing number of members with seven significant alterations made between 1866 and 2002.

The Swilcan Bridge, which spans the burn and connects the first and 18th fairways of the Old Course, is captured in this photograph from the Alfred Dunhill Cup golf tournament in September 1989.

The American team of Mark Calcavecchia, Tom Kite, and Curtis Strange beat the Japanese team of Hajime Meshiai, Naomichi Ozaki, and Koichi Suzuki in the final.

Craigtoun Park

The Dutch Village on the boating lake at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews.

A landmark for generations of families since 1948, for many people from Fife and beyond, no holiday would have been complete without a trip to Craigtoun Park.

The Dutch Village hosted tea dances and concerts in the 1950s and 1960s.

St Rule’s Tower

St Rule’s Tower is located in the grounds of St Andrews Cathedral.

In 1140 the St Rule’s Church was established by a community of Augustinians in the same area as St Andrews Cathedral.

The tower is still in use as a platform to survey the area.

A view across St Andrews taken from the top of St Rule’s Tower in February 1987.

The town is famous throughout the world for golf.

St Andrews University

The University of St Andrews Library dates back to the early 17th Century but its books have been collected since the university was founded in 1413.

It was built on the site of the medieval College of St John and was described in the 18th Century by Dr Samuel Johnson as an “elegant and luminous” book room.

St Salvator’s Quad is the oldest remaining part of the university.

The Quad is the setting for the university’s traditional Raisin Monday foam fight.

A view from North Street of the Younger Hall in February 1987.

The building was designed by English architect Paul Waterhouse as the graduation hall for St Andrews University and opened in 1929 after costing £90,000.

St Salvator’s Chapel

St Salvator’s Chapel and its clock tower in 1988.

Founded in 1450 as a part of Bishop James Kennedy’s College of the Holy Saviour, it was originally founded with a missionary as well as an educational function.

Four new bells were added as part of the university’s 600th anniversary.

St Monans

St Monans Church on the edge of the water in 1988.

Still more isolated than its more cosmopolitan cousins along the coast of the East Neuk, St Monans has retained much of the character that has sustained it through the centuries.

It’s the final image in our 1980s gallery of Fife.