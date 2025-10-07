Long-lost colour photos capture life in 1980s Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Long-lost colour photos capture life in 1980s Fife

Recently digitised photographs of Fife going back four decades showcase everyday life, events and street scenes across the region. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The West Port of St Andrews in the 1980s. Image: DC Thomson.
The West Port of St Andrews in the 1980s. Image: DC Thomson.

These colour photos take us back to Fife in the 1980s.

They capture the everyday life and tranquil landscapes of Crail, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Leuchars, Leven, Pittenweem, St Andrews and St Monans.

St Andrews stands out with its bustling street scenes and iconic landmarks.

The industrial activity in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy is evident, while the Fife Show drew large crowds and the Queen makes an appearance at RAF Leuchars.

Recently digitised after being tucked away for decades, these long-lost snapshots were taken by DC Thomson photographers as part of a modernisation project.

These Fife photographs were part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

Has much changed since then?

Crail

Several boats visible in the sand. Image: DC Thomson.

The tide out and boats on the sand at Crail Harbour in February 1987.

It is no surprise that the little village is a magnet for artists and craftsmen.

Dunfermline

A group of workers during production. Image: DC Thomson.

Baby Diner in Dunfermline in October 1988.

The company, run by Peter and Gill Hart, made high-chairs and travel cots.

Fife Show

Several different stalls and displays on show. Image: DC Thomson.

A large crowd attending the Fife Show at Balcormo Mains in Leven in May 1988.

Glorious weather provided a perfect setting.

More than 8,000 attended.

One of the tractors on display at the show. Image: DC Thomson.

Cattle classes were revamped at the 1988 show, coinciding with a complete redesign of the pony class arrangements.

The sheep section saw entries rise from 237 to 315.

Kinross House

The exterior and grounds of the house. Image: DC Thomson.

Kinross House, at Loch Leven, is one of Scotland’s finest country houses.

It was built by Sir William Bruce between 1685 and 1693.

Kirkcaldy

A worker using a machine in the factory. Image: DC Thomson.

A worker at the GEC Telecommunications factory in Kirkcaldy in October 1988.

He was demonstrating the intricate work involved.

The firm was one of the town’s biggest employers in the 1980s.

Shops including Dixons and Boots are visible. Image: DC Thomson.

The Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy in February 1987.

Argos were promoting discounts of £1 to £3 on purchases from £18 to £45.

This era marked the peak of high street retail dominance.

Leuchars

The Queen with Brownies in 1988.
The Queen with Brownies in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen greeting a large crowd of spectators at RAF Leuchars in May 1988.

She presented new colours to Number 43 Squadron at the base.

The Queen chatting to young and old. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen received a flypast from all three Phantom Squadrons.

It was her first official visit to RAF Leuchars in more than 10 years.

Kellie Castle

The exterior and grounds of the castle. Image: DC Thomson.

Kellie Castle near Pittenweem in February 1987.

Crow-stepped gables and stone towers form the outer frame.

The castle dates back to the 14th Century.

It boasts one of the oldest ornamental plaster ceilings in Scotland.

Pittenweem

Pittenweem in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Harbour homes in Pittenweem against the backdrop of the water in 1988.

Pittenweem is often viewed as the centre of the East Neuk’s fishing industry.

With its wide market place and harbour, and royal burgh status from 1541, it was the perfect place for markets and fairs and a good base for overseas trade.

St Andrews Harbour

The harbour in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Several boats in the water at St Andrews Harbour in 1988.

Evidence of the lengthy history of St Andrews can be found all over the town.

St Andrews Castle

Some people walking through the ruins of the castle. Image: DC Thomson.

St Andrews Castle photographed from the harbour in 1987.

The bishops of St Andrews built the castle for comfort and protection.

It was a palace, fortress and prison.

St Andrews Cathedral

The remains of St Andrews Cathedral. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the St Andrews Cathedral ruins in February 1987.

The town’s increasing stature necessitated the building of the great cathedral, which was constructed in the 12th and 13th centuries.

It was the centre of the country’s religious life for years.

Old Course

St Andrews R&A Clubhouse which opened in 1854. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club clubhouse in February 1987.

The iconic building is recognisable to golfers across the world.

Originally a smaller building than is viewed from the Links today, the clubhouse continually expanded to accommodate the growing number of members with seven significant alterations made between 1866 and 2002.

Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews in September 1989.
Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews in September 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

The Swilcan Bridge, which spans the burn and connects the first and 18th fairways of the Old Course, is captured in this photograph from the Alfred Dunhill Cup golf tournament in September 1989.

The American team of Mark Calcavecchia, Tom Kite, and Curtis Strange beat the Japanese team of Hajime Meshiai, Naomichi Ozaki, and Koichi Suzuki in the final.

Craigtoun Park

Craigtoun Park on an unknown date in the 1980s. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dutch Village on the boating lake at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews.

A landmark for generations of families since 1948, for many people from Fife and beyond, no holiday would have been complete without a trip to Craigtoun Park.

The Dutch Village hosted tea dances and concerts in the 1950s and 1960s.

St Rule’s Tower

A view of the ruins of St Andrews Cathedral.
A view of the ruins of St Andrews Cathedral. Image: DC Thomson.

St Rule’s Tower is located in the grounds of St Andrews Cathedral.

In 1140 the St Rule’s Church was established by a community of Augustinians in the same area as St Andrews Cathedral.

The tower is still in use as a platform to survey the area.

A view of St Andrews from St Rule's Tower.
St Andrews from St Rule’s Tower. Image: DC Thomson.

A view across St Andrews taken from the top of St Rule’s Tower in February 1987.

The town is famous throughout the world for golf.

St Andrews University

A colourful 1988 image of the library. Image: DC Thomson.

The University of St Andrews Library dates back to the early 17th Century but its books have been collected since the university was founded in 1413.

It was built on the site of the medieval College of St John and was described in the 18th Century by Dr Samuel Johnson as an “elegant and luminous” book room.

A photo of St Salvator's Quadrangle in February 1987.
St Salvator’s Quadrangle in February 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

St Salvator’s Quad is the oldest remaining part of the university.

The Quad is the setting for the university’s traditional Raisin Monday foam fight.

The hall was opened by Elizabeth the Duchess of York. Image: DC Thomson.

A view from North Street of the Younger Hall in February 1987.

The building was designed by English architect Paul Waterhouse as the graduation hall for St Andrews University and opened in 1929 after costing £90,000.

St Salvator’s Chapel

The chapel and clock tower is a prime landmark. Image: DC Thomson.

St Salvator’s Chapel and its clock tower in 1988.

Founded in 1450 as a part of Bishop James Kennedy’s College of the Holy Saviour, it was originally founded with a missionary as well as an educational function.

Four new bells were added as part of the university’s 600th anniversary.

St Monans

St Monans Church was built in 1370.
St Monans Church was built in 1370. Image: DC Thomson.

St Monans Church on the edge of the water in 1988.

Still more isolated than its more cosmopolitan cousins along the coast of the East Neuk, St Monans has retained much of the character that has sustained it through the centuries.

It’s the final image in our 1980s gallery of Fife.

Conversation