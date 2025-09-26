Did you strike out at GX Superbowl in Dundee?

Tenpin bowling returned to Dundee for the first time since the 1960s when GX Superbowl opened in September 1990.

Prior to this, a small “skittle alley” in the basement of the Golden Pheasant Bar in Ardler gave regulars a chance to combine exercise with their pints of Ushers Lager.

Things went mainstream when the Skyline Bowling Alley opened in Marketgait in 1965, featuring “control girls” in costumes reminiscent of Star Trek.

Skyline closed in January 1968 due to “lack of support and rising costs”.

Dundonians had to travel to alleys at Glenrothes or RAF Leuchars to go bowling.

GX Superbowl delivered automatic scoring

The scattering of skittles was heard again in Dundee when Granada Entertainments bought the former Hutchison Regal engineering site in March 1990.

It chose Dundee as the site for its first tenpin bowling complex in Scotland.

GX Superbowl was hailed as the “leisure sensation of the ’90s”.

The Evening Telegraph highlighted the 26-lane bowling alley as one of the final key components in the “dramatic transformation” of the east end of the Kingsway.

The site, which was formerly home to the Milton of Craigie Timex factory, was transformed into a retail and leisure complex following its demolition.

An Asda superstore, a B&Q DIY centre and an Esso filling station were already operating on the site bordered by Kingsway East, Longtown Road and Douglas Road.

Granada Entertainments was the first to unveil concrete plans for new bowling alleys, despite interest from another company and a local entrepreneur.

The multi-million-pound development would feature automatic scoring and pin-setting technology, alongside a fast-food restaurant and a licensed bar.

Planning permission was granted and work started immediately.

In July, over 50 jobs were advertised.

Most of the positions advertised would be filled by candidates from Dundee.

Actor Gerard Kelly was the special guest

“We promise you’ll have a ball” was GX Superbowl’s tagline.

It was open from 10am to midnight with free parking.

GX Superbowl was “more than just a bowling alley” and you could have a meal in the Café GXpress which was the “fast food restaurant fit for a fun fast game”.

The Raffles Bar was open for bowlers who bowled up a thirst.

A pint was £1.25.

A shop was selling tenpin bowling accessories.

You could also book a birthday party at GX Superbowl.

It was the highlight of many a childhood.

The grand opening took place on Saturday September 29 at noon.

“Meet Willie from TV’s City Lights” adorned the advertising posters.

Special guest was actor Gerard Kelly.

The Glasgow actor played the lead role of Willie Melvin in the 1980s sitcom.

Hundreds of people queued for hours to be among the first customers.

It was a striking success.

The Radio Tay Roadshow spent the day at GX Superbowl.

GX Superbowl took Dundee by storm

At its height on the opening day there were 150 people bowling on the 26 lanes.

Young and old screamed with delight as they knocked down the pins.

The Courier said: “Saturday’s wet weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of staff at Dundee’s latest leisure complex, as television star Gerard Kelly threw the first official bowl at the GX Superbowl at Milton of Craigie.

“Hundreds of Dundonians visited the centre for a glimpse of the City Lights star and to view the city’s first bowling alley for over 20 years.

“Mrs Pat Barr, district councillor for the area, cut the ribbon to open the centre – much to the excitement of the 300-strong crowd, some of whom had been waiting since early morning.”

Staff wore vertical striped bowling shirts featuring a GX logo on the pocket.

Many people spent the entire day in multi-coloured shoes enjoying the atmosphere.

The building echoed with the crack of skittles and the sound of disinfectant being sprayed inside bowling shoes before they were handed to the next customer.

It was open seven days.

How much was a game of bowling in 1991?

You could become a Club GX member for special offers.

There were prize draws for members.

Adults were £1.60 and juveniles £1 for a game with free shoe hire.

There were special rates for families.

The slogan, “Head for the fun of GX Superbowl,” resonated with Dundonians of all ages and the 26-lane alley was packed during evenings and weekends.

The establishment was also committed to inclusivity.

There were tenpin bowling opportunities for people with disabilities including a special tournament for adults with special needs.

It even hosted a wedding reception.

In May 1991, Scott Malcolm and wife Barbara were married at the registrar’s in Blairgowrie before heading straight to the tenpin bowling alley.

The Forfar couple were determined not let their special day interfere with their league match which they decided would make a fun start to their married life.

Dressed in his suit and her wedding gown, they were greeted by a congratulatory message on the scoreboard, while staff and customers cheered them on.

Scott popped the champagne cork and Barbara rolled the first ball.

As a wedding gift, they were even presented with a set of new bowling balls.

Did you ‘bowl then boogie’ in 1992?

To celebrate its first anniversary, a gala weekend was held featuring a balloon race and charity stalls, which raised £1,000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

In October 1991, GX Superbowl drew bowlers from Siberia.

The businessmen enjoyed a game during a trip to establish trade links in Dundee.

GX Superbowl also inspired future generations.

It became the home of the Dundee Junior Tenpin Bowling League.

There was no real competition until November 1991.

Dundee Megabowl opened at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee with 36 lanes and an amusement area including a bar, pool tables, a Zapp Zone and a Wimpy.

Charity events were commonplace at GX Superbowl.

There were karaoke competitions and sponsored bowling events.

It was not unusual for the place to stay open for a 24-hour charity bowling marathon.

In February 1992 you could “bowl then boogie”.

A free draw offered a luxurious “Saturday night out” for two, which included a chauffeur-driven limousine ride to an Indian restaurant, a champagne reception at Buddies Nightclub in Broughty Ferry, and a taxi home, along with a complimentary game of bowling.

It was an ideal Valentine’s Day treat for curry enthusiasts.

GX Superbowl closed in October 1994

In August 1994, “Fred Flintstone” made a special appearance from Bedrock, delighting 40 children who had won a spot-the-difference competition.

Fred shared bowling tips and entertained the crowd.

Each child enjoyed two free games of bowling, along with food, party games, and goodie bags.

However, the bowling boom was short-lived.

In October 1994 it was announced GX Superbowl was closing.

The building was taken over by Wickes and transformed into a DIY superstore.

The subsequent closure of Megabowl in July 2011 left the city without bowling facilities until the opening of Hollywood Bowl at Douglasfield and Tenpin at Kingsway West in August 2023.

Dundee’s passion for tenpin bowling remains as strong as ever.