Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1975 Dundee gig soars once again thanks to previously unseen photos

Forgotten images take us back to the Dundee Caird Hall stage where Paul McCartney and Wings performed 50 years ago.

Some have never been seen before.

It was Wings’ first time on tour in two years.

Also on stage was McCartney’s wife, Linda, on vocals and keyboard.

The three-week-long tour was, as McCartney said, a “family thing” with the couple’s daughters, Heather, Mary and Stella, tucked up in bed at the Angus Hotel in Dundee while their parents belted out the band’s hits to the audience.

The line-up also included Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch and Joe English.

McCartney was no stranger to the Caird Hall stage.

He graced it with The Beatles during four legendary concerts in 1963 and 1964.

The Wings Over the World tour was announced in August 1975.

There was speculation McCartney would perform some Beatles songs.

A press release promoting the tour promised a two-hour set with tracks from McCartney’s two solo albums, four Wings albums, and other songs “strongly associated with Paul McCartney”.

The British leg, featuring 13 dates, took place the following month including performances in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Tickets for the band’s Dundee date went on sale at the City Square box office.

They cost £1, £1.50, £2 and £2.50.

The concert was a sell-out.

They arrived in Dundee in a luxury bus.

The band was accompanied by the McCartney housekeeper.

There was a fully-stocked bar, a kitchen, colour television and toilets on board.

Wings stopped for afternoon tea in a roadside café before arriving in the city.

McCartney performed Beatles songs in 1975

McCartney was asked before the gig why he was performing Beatles songs again.

He replied: “Why? Why not?”

“I haven’t gone away from the songs because they’re my songs.

“If I didn’t sing them, they would just vanish.

“The people like them.

“They make them happy and that’s what they are there to do.”

There was no support act and the concert started at 8pm.

McCartney was in fine voice throughout and was clearly enjoying himself.

He was dressed in kimono-style jacket, black trousers and brogues.

Wings opened with the title track from the band’s new Venus and Mars album.

The set list featured Wings songs as well as Lady Madonna, The Long and Winding Road, I’ve Just Seen a Face, Blackbird and Yesterday from The Beatles.

There was a lack of stage gimmicks with the focus on the music.

The audience loved every second.

McCartney solo spot sent the crowd wild

The Courier said the concert would be “remembered for many years”.

“The atmosphere inside the packed hall was one of restrained hysteria,” it read.

“Venus and Mars started the show and the band stormed into Rock Show, a hard, driving number distinguished by Paul’s thundering bass work.

“Jet was next, greeted by great roars of approval, and a much superior version to the one on record.

“Maybe I’m Amazed was one of the best-executed songs of the evening.

“Paul played piano on this with Denny Lane on bass.

“McCartney’s voice added just the right touch of sadness to the lyrics.

“Jimmy McCulloch’s guitar work here was not to be equalled for the rest of the show.

“It cried and soured like a bird.”

The Courier said the opening to Lady Madonna was “drowned in applause”.

“It came over as an affectionate nod to Paul’s background, but The Long and Winding Road which followed was, if anything, stronger than the original,” it read.

“Paul’s solo spot, Blackbird and Yesterday, sent the audience wild with delight.

“It was minutes before the group could start the next song.

“From then on the concert maintained a high level of excellence.”

Cake on stage before band watched a film

The final half hour had everybody on their feet with songs including Letting Go, Live and Let Die, Listen to What the Man Said, Junior’s Farm and Band on the Run.

The band was dripping in sweat.

At the end of the show, a large cake was wheeled on stage.

The brass section of Tony Dorsey, Howie Casey, Steve Howard and Thaddeus Richard played “Happy Birthday” in a New Orleans-style arrangement for Linda.

She was turning 33 the following day.

“See you next time,” said McCartney when they left the stage.

Linda left a message in the Caird Hall autograph book after the gig which said: “Keep it up Dundee, you take the cake!”

Wings arrived at the venue just a few weeks after the Queen Mother, who was Chancellor of Dundee University, had signed the book.

McCartney drew a face with a crown and the message “and love from another subject”, with an arrow pointing towards the signature of Her Royal Highness.

The band all went back to the Angus Hotel for a birthday party afterwards.

They retired to bed in the wee small hours.

There was a camera crew following Wings in Dundee with the performance of Yesterday included in a documentary shown on the BBC in April 1979.

Did McCartney ever return to Dundee?

The band’s greatest commercial success was the single Mull of Kintyre, which was released in November 1977 and spent nine weeks at the top of the charts.

The Campbeltown Pipe Band became the most famous pipe band in the world on the back of the single, which became the first to sell two million copies in the UK.

The 21 bagpipers were each paid the standard musicians’ union fee but after the tune hit the top spot, McCartney sent off a cheque for £200 to each of the pipers.

Wings released seven albums before splitting in 1981 when Denny Laine left.

McCartney focused on his solo career after the split, collaborating with Stevie Wonder on Ebony and Ivory and teaming up with Michael Jackson for The Girl Is Mine.

McCartney never returned to Dundee to perform, although he contributed to Lochee’s Live Aid effort in 1985 by donating a book of Linda’s photographs for a raffle.

The gesture summed up his generous nature.

The concert at Thomson Park raised £5,000 for the global cause and the cheque was presented to Live Aid presenter Billy Connolly at the Caird Hall.

Later in the decade, Wings guitarist Denny Laine did visit the city.

Laine rehearsed at the old Marquee before a gig at De Stihl’s nightclub.

Laine passed away at the age of 79 in December 2023.

Meanwhile, McCartney, now 83, continues to keep the music of The Beatles and Wings alive, performing the classic hits that captivated Dundee in 1975.