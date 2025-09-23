Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1975 Dundee gig soars once again thanks to previously unseen photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1975 Dundee gig soars once again thanks to previously unseen photos

Relive Paul McCartney and Wings' historic 1975 Dundee concert where he brought the sound of The Beatles back to the Caird Hall. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Paul McCartney in Dundee in 1975.
Paul McCartney performing with Wings at the Caird Hall. Image: DC Thomson.

Forgotten images take us back to the Dundee Caird Hall stage where Paul McCartney and Wings performed 50 years ago.

Some have never been seen before.

It was Wings’ first time on tour in two years.

Also on stage was McCartney’s wife, Linda, on vocals and keyboard.

The three-week-long tour was, as McCartney said, a “family thing” with the couple’s daughters, Heather, Mary and Stella, tucked up in bed at the Angus Hotel in Dundee while their parents belted out the band’s hits to the audience.

The line-up also included Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch and Joe English.

Wings arrived in Dundee in a luxury bus

McCartney was no stranger to the Caird Hall stage.

He graced it with The Beatles during four legendary concerts in 1963 and 1964.

The Wings Over the World tour was announced in August 1975.

Paul McCartney and Wings performing in Dundee.
Wings on stage at the Caird Hall in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

There was speculation McCartney would perform some Beatles songs.

A press release promoting the tour promised a two-hour set with tracks from McCartney’s two solo albums, four Wings albums, and other songs “strongly associated with Paul McCartney”.

The British leg, featuring 13 dates, took place the following month including performances in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Tickets for the band’s Dundee date went on sale at the City Square box office.

They cost £1, £1.50, £2 and £2.50.

The concert was a sell-out.

Linda McCartney shaking a tambourine during a Dundee concert.
Linda McCartney delivered backing vocals in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

They arrived in Dundee in a luxury bus.

The band was accompanied by the McCartney housekeeper.

There was a fully-stocked bar, a kitchen, colour television and toilets on board.

Wings stopped for afternoon tea in a roadside café before arriving in the city.

McCartney performed Beatles songs in 1975

McCartney was asked before the gig why he was performing Beatles songs again.

Paul McCartney on stage in Dundee.
Paul McCartney was having a lot of fun in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

He replied: “Why? Why not?”

“I haven’t gone away from the songs because they’re my songs.

“If I didn’t sing them, they would just vanish.

“The people like them.

“They make them happy and that’s what they are there to do.”

There was no support act and the concert started at 8pm.

McCartney was in fine voice throughout and was clearly enjoying himself.

Paul McCartney singing on a Dundee stage.
Paul McCartney was in fine voice in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

He was dressed in kimono-style jacket, black trousers and brogues.

Wings opened with the title track from the band’s new Venus and Mars album.

The set list featured Wings songs as well as Lady Madonna, The Long and Winding Road, I’ve Just Seen a Face, Blackbird and Yesterday from The Beatles.

There was a lack of stage gimmicks with the focus on the music.

The audience loved every second.

McCartney solo spot sent the crowd wild

The Courier said the concert would be “remembered for many years”.

“The atmosphere inside the packed hall was one of restrained hysteria,” it read.

“Venus and Mars started the show and the band stormed into Rock Show, a hard, driving number distinguished by Paul’s thundering bass work.

“Jet was next, greeted by great roars of approval, and a much superior version to the one on record.

McCartney points during the Dundee gig
McCartney getting to the point during the Dundee gig. Image: DC Thomson.

“Maybe I’m Amazed was one of the best-executed songs of the evening.

“Paul played piano on this with Denny Lane on bass.

“McCartney’s voice added just the right touch of sadness to the lyrics.

“Jimmy McCulloch’s guitar work here was not to be equalled for the rest of the show.

“It cried and soured like a bird.”

McCartney sitting to perform a Beatles classic in September 1975.
McCartney performs a Beatles classic in September 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said the opening to Lady Madonna was “drowned in applause”.

“It came over as an affectionate nod to Paul’s background, but The Long and Winding Road which followed was, if anything, stronger than the original,” it read.

“Paul’s solo spot, Blackbird and Yesterday, sent the audience wild with delight.

“It was minutes before the group could start the next song.

“From then on the concert maintained a high level of excellence.”

Cake on stage before band watched a film

The final half hour had everybody on their feet with songs including Letting Go, Live and Let Die, Listen to What the Man Said, Junior’s Farm and Band on the Run.

The band was dripping in sweat.

At the end of the show, a large cake was wheeled on stage.

The brass section of Tony Dorsey, Howie Casey, Steve Howard and Thaddeus Richard played “Happy Birthday” in a New Orleans-style arrangement for Linda.

She was turning 33 the following day.

“See you next time,” said McCartney when they left the stage.

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney performing on keyboards in Dundee.
McCartney at the keyboard during the Dundee gig. Image: DC Thomson.

Linda left a message in the Caird Hall autograph book after the gig which said: “Keep it up Dundee, you take the cake!”

Wings arrived at the venue just a few weeks after the Queen Mother, who was Chancellor of Dundee University, had signed the book.

McCartney drew a face with a crown and the message “and love from another subject”, with an arrow pointing towards the signature of Her Royal Highness.

McCartney and Wings brought the house down in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

The band all went back to the Angus Hotel for a birthday party afterwards.

They retired to bed in the wee small hours.

There was a camera crew following Wings in Dundee with the performance of Yesterday included in a documentary shown on the BBC in April 1979.

Did McCartney ever return to Dundee?

The band’s greatest commercial success was the single Mull of Kintyre, which was released in November 1977 and spent nine weeks at the top of the charts.

The Campbeltown Pipe Band became the most famous pipe band in the world on the back of the single, which became the first to sell two million copies in the UK.

The 21 bagpipers were each paid the standard musicians’ union fee but after the tune hit the top spot, McCartney sent off a cheque for £200 to each of the pipers.

Wings released seven albums before splitting in 1981 when Denny Laine left.

McCartney focused on his solo career after the split, collaborating with Stevie Wonder on Ebony and Ivory and teaming up with Michael Jackson for The Girl Is Mine.

McCartney never returned to Dundee to perform, although he contributed to Lochee’s Live Aid effort in 1985 by donating a book of Linda’s photographs for a raffle.

The gesture summed up his generous nature.

the crowd in a park for Lochee Live Aid
Macca played his part at Lochee Live Aid. Image: DC Thomson.

The concert at Thomson Park raised £5,000 for the global cause and the cheque was presented to Live Aid presenter Billy Connolly at the Caird Hall.

Later in the decade, Wings guitarist Denny Laine did visit the city.

Laine rehearsed at the old Marquee before a gig at De Stihl’s nightclub.

Laine passed away at the age of 79 in December 2023.

Meanwhile, McCartney, now 83, continues to keep the music of The Beatles and Wings alive, performing the classic hits that captivated Dundee in 1975.

More from Past Times

Dundee United fans with scarves and flags before leaving for the 1981 Scottish Cup
Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days
A thumbs up from these ice skaters. Image: DC Thomson.
Skate back in time to the opening of Dundee Ice Arena 25 years ago
Competitors in a 'Pub Idol' event at the Mardi Gras, Dundee, in November 2003.
Mardi Gras: Dundee nightclub was THE student hangout back in the day
6
the buildings and track at Lochee Station, with a bridge over the railway line
Ride the rails on a photographic journey through the history of Dundee's train stations
14
Perth High Street in May 1977.
Browse the Muirton market and shop in St John's Square on a journey through…
2
Dundee fans outside Dens Park with Scottish Cup tickets in January 1980.
Archive photos are a ticket to Dens Park in 1980s - from open days…
2
Four young women and man pose for a picture
Relive student days with photos of campus life at Dundee University in the 90s
three staff inside The Jahangir in Dundee in February 1989.
Dundee's classic Indian restaurants - and are they still open today?
9
GUARD Archaeologists lifting the soil block containing the fill of the pit and its hoard at Carnoustie in September 2016. Image: GUARD Archaeology.
Should Angus house the internationally-significant Carnoustie Bronze Age Hoard instead of Edinburgh?
3
Arbroath Library in February 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Rediscovered colour photos shine a light on Angus in the 1980s

Conversation