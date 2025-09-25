Ride the Mercat Shopping Centre carousel one last time thanks to our 1980s Kirkcaldy picture gallery

Visit the shops of days gone by and take a trip to the theatre in our gallery of colour photographs of Kirkcaldy from the 1980s.

Recently digitised after being hidden away for decades, these long-lost snapshots were originally part of a modernisation effort at DC Thomson.

The photographers aimed to build a collection of generic scenes on colour film.

This is what they saw in the Lang Toun.

How much has changed in Kirkcaldy?

These Kirkcaldy photographs are part of a collection of 3,000 images and have been digitised from negatives by Kingsway archives assistant Niamh Quinn.

“The slides were in surprisingly good condition, considering their age,” she said.

“Most were loosely organised by location or subject, but scanning them properly required a new workflow.

“We’ve focused on maintaining the correct orientation and order, while testing various settings to get the best results.

“Adding the descriptive and contextual information has been particularly challenging, especially for images from areas outside our usual catchment.”

“It’s pushed us to expand our geographical knowledge and uncover lesser-known parts of Scotland.”

The images hark back to the time when barely a shop unit was unlit in the Mercat Centre and the carousel was still spinning to the sound of excited children.

Linoleum from Forbo-Nairn’s Fife factory was being shipped all over the globe and The Corries were performing Flower of Scotland at the Adam Smith Centre.

Will these pictures awaken any memories for you?

Adam Smith Centre

A blue van parked outside the Adam Smith Centre (now Adam Smith Theatre).

The building was a memorial to Kirkcaldy’s social philosopher, and the father of modern economics, and was opened in 1899 by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The London Shakespeare Group brought its production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing to the theatre in October 1988 before touring Canada and Thailand.

Another view of the centre which was taken on the same day.

Big-name acts in 1988 included The Corries, Jimmy Logan and The Proclaimers.

Did you see any of them perform?

Forbo-Nairn

Workers preparing to cut linoleum at Forbo-Nairn in October 1988.

Kirkcaldy earned the reputation of “the town that floored the world”.

Millions of homes, public buildings and even ships in Britain and abroad were floored in linoleum which was made in Kirkcaldy.

It was used in living rooms and bedrooms before carpet gripper rods were invented in 1939, as before wall-to-wall carpet, lino was best for keeping draughty rooms warm.

Comedian Billy Connolly joked the industry fell into decline because nobody could pronounce linoleum.

The process of making the product created a smell with which the area became synonymous.

Forbo-Nairn is the only company in Kirkcaldy still making linoleum.

GEC Kirkcaldy

The GEC Telecommunications factory in Kirkcaldy.

GEC was the last major industrial employer in the town in October 1988.

They were based at the Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

Manufacture of the System X telephone exchange equipment came to Fife.

GEC Telecommunications became part of GEC Plessey Telecommunications.

Mercat Shopping Centre

The Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy in February 1987.

The shop frontage of Boots and Dixons can be seen.

A 21-inch Toshiba colour TV was on sale for £369.99 in Dixons.

It was “satellite and cable ready” and came with a five-year guarantee.

The shop fronts of Next and Mackays Stores in November 1988.

All men’s shirts and trousers were 20% off in Mackays for “10 days only”.

The Courier in 1988 described Kirkcaldy as “the shopping magnet of The Kingdom”.

It read: “Right at the heart of the retail trade is the popular Mercat, an outstanding covered shopping mall where all the major multiples are represented, along with shoe shops, jewellers’, bakers’ and many others.

“Here people can shop in comfort, whatever the weather outside, enjoying the various amenities available and the bustling, friendly atmosphere of the place.”

Ronald Greig was the centre manager in these days.

Do you remember him?

Body Culture and Opaque inside the shopping centre in November 1988.

Opaque had just opened and stocked “female lingerie” and “underwear for men”.

Top brands included Dim Rosy and Lux Lux.

“Access and Visa cards” were accepted.

Customers browsing a range of kitchen utensils at the Mercat Shopping Centre.

A “non-stick utensil” was £1.09.

Fancy one with a pine handle?

£1.35 please.

There appeared to be something for everyone.

Can anyone name the shop?

The Crystal Maze

A treasure trove of Caithness crystal on sale before Christmas in 1988.

A shop best avoided by parents with young children.

Shoppers unwinding with drinks in the cosy seating area of the shopping centre.

This spot was perfect for a breather after a particularly busy shopping spree – unless, of course, you were not a fan of greenery.

The Tandem shoe shop is visible in the background.

Many people will remember the blue plastic bags you got at Tandem.

The allure of shimmering glass in November 1988.

This cabinet was filled with a variety of glistening Caithness glass ornaments.

The number of paperweight enthusiasts was growing in the 1980s.

Which one would you have bought?

Did you ride the famous carousel in 1988?

Parents and grandparents are watching the children going round.

An Iceland carrier bag hangs from a buggy as children ride the wooden animals.

The carousel is long gone and remains much-missed.

Kirkcaldy Town House

Kirkcaldy Town House with cars parked outside in February 1987.

Construction began and was halted in 1939 due to the outbreak of war.

It resumed in 1950 and opened in 1956.

From 1956 to 1975, the town house functioned as the headquarters for Kirkcaldy Town Council, later serving Kirkcaldy District Council until 1996.

A different view of Kirkcaldy Town House on the same day.

These were the days when you would see a red phone box on every street.

The clock tower remains a prominent feature of the Kirkcaldy skyline.

It’s the final image in our gallery of Kirkcaldy in the 1980s.