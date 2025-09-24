Legendary Northern Soul club nights saw Dundee gangs forget troubles to shuffle, spin and stomp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Legendary Northern Soul club nights saw Dundee gangs forget troubles to shuffle, spin and stomp

Dundee's Northern Soul scene exploded in 1975 - think vests, baggy trousers, high-energy dancing, and secret all-nighters. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
Revellers enjoying a Northern Soul night in Dundee in 1975.
Revellers enjoying a Northern Soul night in Dundee in 1975. Image: Tony Cochrane.

The Northern Soul scene exploded in Dundee in October 1975.

Young people, drawn to the movement like moths to a flame, were partying like never before.

Dressed in baggy trousers, vest tops and armed with talcum powder (to keep dancefloors smooth), they moved in an ecstatic blur of sweaty limbs to obscure US soul tracks.

Northern Soul night at Marryat Hall.
Northern Soul night at Marryat Hall. Image: Tony Cochrane.

Dancing on their own, they would shuffle, stomp, side-step and spin to the music.

The atmosphere was electric.

How Northern Soul came to Dundee

Dundee nightclub tycoon Tony Cochrane was responsible for bringing Northern Soul to the city 50 years ago.

The first event he put on was at the Angus Hotel – on October 16, 1975.

Tickets were £1.25 and the night ran from 8pm to 2.30am.

Flyer for first ever Northern Soul event at Dundee's Angus Hotel.
Flyer for first ever Northern Soul event at Dundee’s Angus Hotel. Image: Tony Cochrane.

As well as throwing shapes to top soul DJs, revellers could take part in a ‘disco dancer contest’, with vinyl singles and LPs up for grabs.

Tony got into Northern Soul in his early teens, after heading to clubs in Manchester with friends.

“We saw these guys and girls dancing around on their own and got hooked,” he recalls.

What was first event?

Northern Soul exploded in Dundee in 1975.
Northern Soul exploded in Dundee in 1975. Image: Tony Cochrane.

Having never organised a music event, Tony “jumped in at the deep end” and coordinated his first one – bringing the legendary Wigan Casino nightclub DJs to Angus Hotel.

The Wigan club had hosted the first of its famous all-nighters in 1973, and was the epicentre of the Northern Soul scene.

Northern Soul fans in Dundee in the 70s.
Northern Soul fans with The Foundations in Dundee in the 70s. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“I tracked down the two main DJs and they agreed to come up to Scotland for the first time,” says Tony.

“But I had to blag it to convince the hotel to host the event. If they’d thought it was a disco they’d have said no because they thought they caused too much trouble.

“So we came up with this name, the Scottish Soul Society. It sounded very religious.

“I said we were hosting a dinner dance. The day before the event, they asked about the meal. I said it would be a slice of ham and crisps or something.

Angus Hotel Ballroom in 1964.
Angus Hotel Ballroom in 1964. Image: DCT.

“But when the hotel guy saw the crowd, he thought it was great, and suggested we do a regular Sunday.”

That first night brought Northern Soul fans out of the woodwork – but being new to the role of club promoter, Tony lost out financially.

Northern Soul fans in Dundee
Northern Soul fans in Dundee. Image: Tony Cochrane.

He put on a second soul night – in a cafe at Dundee’s old leisure centre – with the band The Foundations, best known for Build Me Up Buttercup.

“We were dead lucky because two big American boats were docked, so all these sailors came in and made the place really busy.

“They created an amazing atmosphere and helped us make a profit.”

Legendary all-nighters

Hot on the heels of the famous Northern Soul all-dayers and all-nighters in England, Tony approached the council seeking permission to use Dundee’s Marryat Hall for similar ventures.

Inside Marryat Hall in the 70s
Inside Marryat Hall in the 70s. Image: Tony Cochrane.

However, finding them expensive to run at the Marryat, Tony found a church in the Hilltown area – St Salvador’s – and started putting on all-nighters there.

“It was one building – the church was attached to the hall,” he recalls. “We’d clean up and put an envelope through the priest’s door the next morning.

“One night a chunk of the floor above caved in. Nobody got hurt – everybody just brushed it up and danced around it.”

Northern Soul events at St Salvador's Church, Dundee, were legendary.
Northern Soul events at St Salvador’s Church, Dundee, were legendary. Image: Tony Cochrane.

The famous all-nighters at ‘Sally’s’, as the church was fondly known, ran for a few years – until the authorities found out.

“Somebody realised we had no licence, there were no fire escapes and essentially it shouldn’t have been happening,” says Tony.

Tony (R), with fellow Northern Soul DJ.
DJs George Wallace and Tony Cochrane. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“We weren’t doing any harm. But I think people wondered why young folk were coming out of church so early in the morning!”

Electric atmosphere

Danny Feeney and Patrick Low, members of the Scottish Soul Society, give a dance demo at Arbroath’s Webster Theatre. Image: Supplied.

So what was it about the Northern Soul movement that attracted so many people?

Tony reckons it was a combination of the electric atmosphere, high energy, and sense of freedom at events.

Recognise anyone? Image: Tony Cochrane.

“It was a unique way of dancing. Girls would spin around in flared skirts, and guys would do acrobatics – high kicks and the splits.

“If they couldn’t manage the big stuff, they’d shuffle about.

“Before then, people would be tapping each other on the shoulder asking if they’d like to dance.

Lads ready for a night out. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“Nobody danced with anybody. It was just – do your own thing. Everybody faced the DJ – that was the altar.

“There’d be applause at songs, claps at the breaks. It was an amazing atmosphere.”

Talc, tunes and trousers

He recalls revellers wearing vests, badges and baggy trousers, and carrying “wee bags” full of talcum powder to make the floor “more glide-y” and help with shuffling and spinning.

“They’d sweat so much that quite often their shirts would be off.

Northern Soul DJ.
Northern Soul DJ. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“Most people were between 16 and 20, so they were very young and full of energy.

“They’d have a pint of milk walking home at 6am the next morning.”

Many of the soul acts to perform at Tony’s nights were big players with top 20 hits.

So it was no surprise that people flocked from all over Scotland.

Northern Soul fans in Dundee.
Northern Soul fans in Dundee. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“They’d hitchhike from Elgin because they’d heard about the soul night in Dundee.

“We had a big following in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, too.”

The original DJs were Phil (Ned) Jordon, George Wallace, Soul Mac, and Tony.

Northern Soul made gangs dance, not fight

Buoyed up with the success of the Dundee soul nights, Tony started putting them on in venues across the east coast, including Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

He says they brought the different “scheme” crowds together.

northern soul dj dundee
Northern Soul DJ, Dundee. Image: Tony Cochrane.

“People from Fintry, Douglas and Lochee would never be seen in the same building normally, but suddenly they all had this common interest,” he explains.

“The music brought them together and they became great mates. There was no trouble.

“It got rid of the gang element. They were all a big soul gang without the violence.”

Celebration

Scottish Soul Society badge
Scottish Soul Society badge. Image: Tony Cochrane.

Keen to mark the 50th anniversary of the Scottish Soul Society, Tony’s putting on an event at Fat Sam’s.

This will be filmed by Dundee filmmaker Dylan Drummond.

Legendary Northern Soul artist Sidney Barnes will give an exclusive live performance as part of his “farewell” UK tour.

Barnes collaborated with funk innovator George Clinton in the 60s, wrote for Motown, and lays claims to some classic Northern Soul tracks.

Tony says music at the anniversary will be largely from the “early days” of Northern Soul, when it was a lot faster.

Recognise this Northern Soul DJ? Image: Tony Cochrane.

And he’s confident it will be a packed event, as the scene, which he describes as “a way of life”, is still going strong in Dundee and beyond.

DJs will include Steve Willox, Bob Caird, Tony himself, and a local yet to be confirmed.

northern soul fans dundee
Northern Soul fans in Dundee. Image: Tony Cochrane.
  • The Scottish Soul Society 50th Anniversary Special is at Fat Sam’s on October 4 from 9pm to 2am. For tickets see here.
Tony with Motown legend Smokey Robinson
Tony with Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Image: Tony Cochrane.

 

