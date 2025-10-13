Turn back the pages as pictures shed new light on history of Old Coupar Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turn back the pages as pictures shed new light on history of Old Coupar Angus

These images from the 48-page book offer a unique insight into rural life from a period spanning over 100 years. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Coupar Angus station before the Beeching closure. Image: Stenlake Publishing.
A new book takes readers on a visual journey through Old Coupar Angus and the characters who once called it home.

Coupar Angus is a country town nestled among rich farmland.

The images are accompanied by detailed captions by John Alexander.

The 48-page book from Stenlake Publishing weaves its way through the Perthshire town to offer a unique glimpse into rural life over the past century.

The railway first arrived in Coupar Angus in the late 1830s.

John said: “In my early life, I worked in Glasgow but often had to do jobs in Aberdeen
and went there by train, travelling along the Strathmore Railway.

“I enjoyed taking in all the scenery, getting to know the country and learning about
places along the line.

“One of those that remained long in the memory was Coupar Angus, with the train seemingly running through the middle of the town.

“Viewed from a railway carriage window, it always looked like a good place and after all these years it has been a delight to get to know it better, meet unfailingly friendly people and dig out stories that make it the interesting town it is.”

John is the tour guide on this nostalgic journey.

Old Coupar Angus

A book cover of John Alexander's book, Old Coupar Angus.
John said: “The development of industry and better communications brought some prosperity, allowing the town to spread from its early core of narrow thoroughfares into broader streets lined with urban villas.

“Change has therefore been a constant over the years, but throughout it all Coupar Angus has remained the same, a busy country town surrounded by rich farmland, a broad picture that even the medieval monks might recognise.”

Coupar Angus School

A classic car in front of Coupar Angus school in 1925.
“With a Morris car in the foreground, the new art and science classroom
building at Coupar Angus School is seen here in 1925,” said John.

“It was across the road from the older school on ground donated by Dr John Lowe.”

Queen Street

People stopping on a Coupar Angus level crossing.
The ruins of the church and abbey are located on Queen Street.

On the right is the distinctive tower and steeple of the former tollbooth, tells John.

“The picture, which dates from about 1910, was taken by a photographer who appears to have persuaded a number of children and a man driving a horse and cart to stop on the far side of the railway level crossing even though the gates are open,” he said.

Coupar Abbey

The remains of Coupar Abbey.
“Cistercian monks set up a number of places of worship in Scotland, one of which was Coupar Abbey founded in 1164,” said John.

“In those days the church wielded great power and the abbey grew very rich.

“Then in 1559 John Knox preached a fiery sermon in St John’s Kirk in Perth that sparked civic unrest.

“The power of the church was broken and over succeeding years Coupar Abbey became a source of building stone leaving the scant remnant seen on the right of this picture.”

The Royal Hotel

A hotel standing in Old Coupar Angus.
John said the Royal Hotel, on the left side of the image, was a bold structure that graced the west side of The Cross at its junction with George Street.

“It was a large establishment, which, in common with most town centre hotels at the time would have had its principal communal rooms and accommodation on the
upper floors,” he said.

Level crossing

A level crossing in Perthshire.
George Street is seen here on the outskirts of the town.

“In the foreground are the West Gates of the level crossing for the branch railway
that connected the main line to Blairgowrie,” said John.

“Opened in 1855 the line was closed to passengers in January 1955, but remained open for goods traffic until December 1965.”

Linen works

Children walk barefoot in front of an old road.
“The continuation of George Street as the Perth Road is seen here with the Strathmore Linen Works of D. & G. McFarlane behind the large tree on the right,” said John.

“Linen cloth woven on hand looms by people in their own cottages was an important source of income for them, but by the middle of the 19th Century factories were taking over with in excess of 200 power looms operating in the town.”

Beech Hill

Beech Hill and two men in Blairgowrie.
John said the northern part of the town was once defined by a mix of humble cottages and grand homes as illustrated in a 1912 view of Beech Hill.

Nestled among the trees is Beech Hill House.

Historically, John said Beech Hill was the location for trials and the administration of justice before such matters were moved indoors to the tollbooth.

Town Hall

Coupar Angus town hall.
John said the town hall was inaugurated in June 1887 to celebrate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

The town was decorated with flags for the occasion.

Children received jubilee medals and marched from the school to the new hall.

The building had cost about £4,000.

Blairgowrie Road

A large road with Victorian men stopping for a photo.
“Heading north from the east end of Union Street, Blairgowrie Road doesn’t exactly radiate from The Cross, but it does provide an easier route to the town’s nearest neighbour than the streets that do go north from the centre,” said John.

“It is seen here in a picture taken about 1920 by a photographer who has artfully
placed the men, their bikes and dog in positions that would be dangerous in modern traffic conditions.”

Railway Hotel

The Railway Hotel in Coupar Angus, pictured in the 1930s.
“Forfar Road continues the easterly direction of Union Street from its junction with Blairgowrie Road, although it was more truly aligned with Calton Street, the older route east from The Cross,” said John.

“It is seen here in the 1930s heading into the distance behind the group of cyclists with, to the right, the imposing Railway Hotel, a sure indicator that the station and goods sidings were close by.

“It was later restyled as the Red House Hotel.”

Race to the North

A railway in perthshire
In the late 19th Century, railway companies competed to provide the quickest routes between London and Scotland.

It was called The Race to the North.

John said Glasgow-based Caledonian Railway used the direct Strathmore route for its fast expresses, which passed through Coupar Angus.

“When Dr Beeching compiled his report on the future of British Railways the line was seen as duplicating the one through Dundee and it was closed in 1967,” said John.

“The picture of station and goods yards dates from that time.”

War memorial

A war memorial.
John praised Kettins for creating one of the nation’s finest war memorials.

It was designed by the renowned architect Sir Robert Lorimer.

He said: “It took the form of a central granite monument on a rubble base, with the names of the fallen inscribed on a polished panel.”

“This all sat on a terrace bounded by a circular parapet wall, with another encircling terrace on a lower level.”

Conversation