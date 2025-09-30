Dundee in pictures – snapshots recall city life in 1990

Do you remember how Dundee looked in 1990?

These images from the DC Thomson archives capture a snapshot of life 35 years ago, including buildings, shops and places which are no longer there.

This was the age of going to Norco in Main Street for messages before heading to the Video Drive-In to rent the latest Stallone blockbuster on Betamax or VHS tape.

You could go for a pint at The Hansom Cab.

Maybe you headed to Robertson’s in Barrack Street to furnish your home?

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

The Black Watch

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Dundee in January 1990 when The Black Watch marched with “drums beating, colours flying and bayonets fixed”.

They exercised the regiment’s “ancient right of Freedom of the City”.

The Black Watch was granted the honour in June 1954.

Video Drive-In

Video Drive-In opened in Charleston in April 1990.

There was parking immediately in front of the premises, which allowed customers to “go in and hire your tapes, jump into your car and away again”.

Heading to the video store was once part of a Friday and Saturday night experience that could never be matched in the streaming era.

Commercial Street

A view of Commercial Street in May 1990.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill and The Hansom Cab pub are prominent.

The pub, on the corner of Seagate and Commercial Street, became Tickety Boo’s.

Douglas Community Gymnastics Club

Members of the Douglas Community Gymnastics Club held a competition in the Craigie High School gym hall in May 1990.

Graeme Kiddie with Barry Maloney, and Lynn Harrow with Elaine Jackson, were pictured going through their paces while watched by the other competitors.

Oor Wullie

At the Wellgate Centre in May 1990, Jimmy Logan was on hand to select the Oor Wullie lookalike to appear in his show at the Whitehall Theatre.

The musical was written in 1977 but Logan’s production “reshaped the original”.

The lead role was played by Ashley Jensen who was making her stage debut.

Jensen would go on to find fame in Extras and Ugly Betty.

B&Q opening

The new B&Q retail store opened at Kingsway East in June 1990.

A clown and a bagpiper on stilts were among the attractions at the official opening.

A box of 33 ceramic wall tiles was on sale for £7.99.

Kingsway Rink

The Kingsway Rink was reduced to a shell in June 1990 after being sold for £2m to make way for a William Low supermarket.

Torvill and Dean skated on the back rink in March 1990.

Public skating and professional ice hockey finally returned to the city following the opening of Dundee Ice Arena at Camperdown Leisure Park in 2000.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week

Children taking part in an aerobics class at Broughty Ferry Gala Week in July 1990.

The traditional Sunday fete was followed by a week of activities.

Events included a treasure hunt, pet show and assault course laid out by the army.

North Lindsay Street

Coaches leaving from North Lindsay Street for Butlins in Ayr.

Around 150 people were heading off during the Dundee Fortnight in July 1990.

Morgans music pub and the Masters Snooker Club are in the background.

Tannadice Park

Alan Main with supporters at the Dundee United open day in July 1990.

The goalkeeper was signing autographs.

United had qualified for Europe and the players were mobbed by enthusiastic fans.

Robertson’s

A living room set up at Robertson’s in Barrack Street in August 1990.

The shutters came down on the family-run furniture emporium in 2011.

The premises were knocked down after a devastating fire in November 2022.

Queensway

A queue of customers outside Queensway in Lochee’s South Road, which was selling off existing stock and display items with up to 50% off.

Official receivers Ernst & Young were seeking buyers for parts of the company.

It reopened the various outlets in a bid to maintain it as a going concern.

Globe Bar

Regulars having a drink in the Globe Bar in August 1990.

The West Port building dates from 1823 and is “Dundee’s oldest city pub”.

It became an Irish theme bar and changed its name to Molly Malone’s in 2019.

On the buses

A miniature bus was popular with youngsters in September 1990.

They were attending the Tayside Public Transport open day at East Dock Street.

Camperdown Works

In September 1990, the Camperdown Works site in Lochee was being partially cleared to make way for the £50m Stack Leisure Park.

This development eventually featured a variety of attractions, including the Odeon cinema, Megabowl bowling alley, Venue nightclub, Buzz Bar pub, Fatty Arbuckle’s restaurant, a Tesco supermarket, a Gala Bingo hall, and a petrol station.

VG Menzieshill

Radio Tay DJ Ally Bally opening VG Late Stops in Menzieshill in September 1990.

He was joined by owner Frank Esposito.

The Charleston Drive shop was selling 12 cans of McEwan’s Export for £7.99.

Norco

Helen Jamieson and Keith Gibson fill shelves at Norco in September 1990.

Norco opened in October 1990 and boasted “possibly Tayside’s biggest delicatessen”.

The Main Street supermarket closed in the summer of 1993.

Oscars

The dancefloor at Oscars in October 1990.

The nightclub changed its name from Dirty Den’s after the EastEnders character.

It became known by Dundonians as Dirty Oscars.

Various name changes followed before it closed for good in the 2000s.

Half Marathon

Youngsters competing in the Dundee Half Marathon in October 1990.

The race started and finished on Dundee High Street.

Entry fee was £4.50 per person.

Local man lan Campbell set a new record time.

Runrig

Runrig performed at the Caird Hall in December 1990.

They finished the 22-song set with a version of The Road to Dundee.

The band returned to Dundee in December 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996 to perform their rousing pub sing-alongs alongside the mulled wine and mince pies.

Magdalen Green

Restoration work on the Magdalen Green bandstand in December 1990.

The £65,000 repairs had fallen behind schedule.

Workers discovered the landmark was in a worse condition than first thought.

Call a Cab

Did you Call-a-Cab from Milton Street in December 1990?

The taxi firm promised a “24-hour service” including “weddings and contracts”.

“When it’s time to go…” was the firm’s tagline.

It’s the final image in our Dundee gallery from 1990.

Did you spot anyone you recognise?

Let us know.