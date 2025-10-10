Do you remember when Dundee’s juice fix came courtesy of a Bon Accord truck?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Do you remember when Dundee’s juice fix came courtesy of a Bon Accord truck?

Take a trip back in time with these photos and memories of Bon Accord - the iconic soft drinks brand known for its glass bottles, 'juice vans', and fizzy flavours. Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
A Bon Accord truck rattles along Broughty Ferry's King Street in October 1990
A Bon Accord truck rattles along Broughty Ferry's King Street in October 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember that magical sound – the clink and rattle of glass bottles as the Bon Accord truck pulled up with a rainbow of neon fizzy drinks?

It was more than just a delivery – it was a hotly-anticipated weekly event.

Children would tumble excitedly out of flats and tenements, coins clutched tightly in their sweaty palms, to meet the ‘juice van’.

They would have been dreaming of their favourite flavours all week long – Pineappleade, Red Kola, bright green Limeade, American Cream Soda, Tropical, and Bona-Cola.

Bon Accord bottles - what was your favourite flavour?
Bon Accord bottles – what was your favourite flavour? Image: Supplied.

The ‘juice’ men

Delivery drivers, often referred to as the ‘juice men’, would rock up at people’s homes in vans emblazoned with the iconic smiley face Bon Accord branding.

The empty bottles were often returned for a small deposit in a recycling initiative way ahead of its time.

old bon accord van
A Bon Accord van on its delivery route. Image: Karen Knowles.

Founded in 1903 in Arbroath by the Robb family, the company became iconic for its home-delivery service across Scotland, with trucks delivering crates of soft drinks in glass bottles.

Bon Accord delivery boy

Keith Menmuir worked as a Bon Accord delivery boy around Dundee’s schemes in the 1980s.

His shifts would start at the Bon Accord depot in Arbroath’s Dishlandtown Street.

Keith, 53, said: “It was an after-school and weekend job for the pocket money!

“I worked for a couple of years, between 1987 and 88. I’d have been 15 when I started.

an old Bon accord van
An iconic Bon Accord van. Image: Karen Knowles.

“We delivered around Whitfield on a Friday night and Lochee on a Saturday morning and afternoon.

“There were another three guys my age on the same van. It was low pay so you relied on tips for extra money.”

Job kept you fit

Keith, a gas engineer supervisor and customer service worker, said the job involved “lots of walking and carrying bottles”.

“But it wasn’t too hard as we were young and fit!” he added.

“Plus, there were no XBoxes or PlayStations around then!”

keith and tracy menmuir
Keith Menmuir and his wife Tracy. Image: Supplied.

Keith remembers having “plenty of laughs” and games of ‘pitchy’ at the end of rounds, which involved throwing copper coins.

Making mischief

Back at the Arbroath depot, he and his pals made it a habit to get up to mischief.

He said: “We used to take it in turns to distract the store man to make sure we could sneak off with our favourite bottles – pineapple for me!”

Prince Charles got in on the action by recycling a Bon Accord glass bottle.
Prince Charles got in on the action by recycling a Bon Accord glass bottle. Image: Karen Knowles.

But all good things must come to an end.

And so in 2000, Bon Accord closed thanks to pressure from supermarkets and the switch to plastic packaging.

The bubble burst – but rose again

The smiley vans disappeared. The last crates were unloaded. And the depot fell silent.

However, the brand rose like a phoenix in 2016 when it was relaunched by the founder’s great-great-granddaughter, Karen Knowles, and her business partner Nathan Burrough.

Karen with her mum and sisters - and the iconic Bon Accord soft drinks bottles
Karen with her mum and sisters – and the iconic Bon Accord soft drinks bottles. Image: Karen Knowles.

Their focus was on healthier, naturally-sweetened drinks and fruit juices, rather than the original sugar-laden – but equally delicious – fizzy pop.

“Bon Accord was originally set up in 1903 by my great, great grandfather and expanded by my grandfather and his three brothers,” said Karen.

inside bon accord factory arbroath
Inside the Bon Accord factory in Arbroath. Image: Karen Knowles.

“The family are originally from Arbroath and the business originally traded under the family name ‘Robb Brothers’ before rebranding in the 1960s to Bon Accord.

“That was after they bought over Aberdeen Mineral Water Company.

Bon Accord was originally branded Robb Brothers
Bon Accord was originally branded Robb Brothers. Image: Karen Knowles.

“The business delivered traditional fizzy soft drinks and cordials direct to homes across Scotland.

“The Bon Accord lorry, the recyclable glass bottles and the smiley face branding became a famous sight across Scotland during the last century.

“The family retired the business in the late 90s.”

Bon Accord lorries parked up at the Dishlandtown Street depot in Arbroath.
Old style Bon Accord trucks parked at the Dishlandtown Street depot in Arbroath. Image: Karen Knowles.

Karen, whose background is in farming and fisheries, said when she was pregnant in 2013 and 2015 she struggled to find soft drinks not packed with sugar or artificial sweeteners.

“There was a real gap in the UK soft drinks market for naturally sweetened drinks geared towards health conscious adult consumers,” she said.

Changing face of Bon Accord

bon accord factory workers
Bon Accord factory workers. Image: Karen Knowles.

And that’s why she developed a range of plant-based drinks made with “better-for-you” ingredients.

Karen ran Bon Accord with her business partner Nathan for 10 years before the company was acquired by 71 Brewing in Dundee in September.

bon accord factory worker
A Bon Accord factory worker. Image: Karen Knowles.

Karen remains part of the senior team at 71 – as a shareholder and first female member of the board.

“The return to Tayside marks a homecoming for Bon Accord,” she added.

Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, with Karen Knowles, founder of Bon Accord.
Duncan Alexander, 71 Brewing managing director, with Karen Knowles, founder of Bon Accord. Image: Grant Anderson.

“And the partnership with 71 will allow us to scale our operations efficiently and grow our reach across Scotland and beyond.”

Remember these old-style trucks?

old robb brothers truck
An old Robb Brothers drinks truck. Image: Karen Knowles.

They may not have been around for decades, but these trucks came long before the Bon Accord vans.

However, they still alerted excited kids (and adults) with the familiar clink and clank as the glass bottles rattled in their plastic crates.

old robb brothers truck
A Robb Brothers truck pulling out of the Arbroath depot. Image: Karen Knowles.

And check out this advert below – from the Fife Free Press in April 1972.

What could Bon Accord drivers earn?

Those lucky enough to land the job could expect to get £2,500 a year – but apparently the “right person” could earn “greatly in excess” of this.

And notice, too, the reference to “housewife”!

Advert in Fife Free Press April 1972 for Bon Accord drivers
Advert in Fife Free Press in April 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s unlikely the phrase would be welcome in this day and age.

But it gives a fascinating insight into what was regarded as ‘the norm’ in the early 1970s.

 

Conversation