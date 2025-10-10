Do you remember when Dundee’s juice fix came courtesy of a Bon Accord truck?

Do you remember that magical sound – the clink and rattle of glass bottles as the Bon Accord truck pulled up with a rainbow of neon fizzy drinks?

It was more than just a delivery – it was a hotly-anticipated weekly event.

Children would tumble excitedly out of flats and tenements, coins clutched tightly in their sweaty palms, to meet the ‘juice van’.

They would have been dreaming of their favourite flavours all week long – Pineappleade, Red Kola, bright green Limeade, American Cream Soda, Tropical, and Bona-Cola.

The ‘juice’ men

Delivery drivers, often referred to as the ‘juice men’, would rock up at people’s homes in vans emblazoned with the iconic smiley face Bon Accord branding.

The empty bottles were often returned for a small deposit in a recycling initiative way ahead of its time.

Founded in 1903 in Arbroath by the Robb family, the company became iconic for its home-delivery service across Scotland, with trucks delivering crates of soft drinks in glass bottles.

Bon Accord delivery boy

Keith Menmuir worked as a Bon Accord delivery boy around Dundee’s schemes in the 1980s.

His shifts would start at the Bon Accord depot in Arbroath’s Dishlandtown Street.

Keith, 53, said: “It was an after-school and weekend job for the pocket money!

“I worked for a couple of years, between 1987 and 88. I’d have been 15 when I started.

“We delivered around Whitfield on a Friday night and Lochee on a Saturday morning and afternoon.

“There were another three guys my age on the same van. It was low pay so you relied on tips for extra money.”

Job kept you fit

Keith, a gas engineer supervisor and customer service worker, said the job involved “lots of walking and carrying bottles”.

“But it wasn’t too hard as we were young and fit!” he added.

“Plus, there were no XBoxes or PlayStations around then!”

Keith remembers having “plenty of laughs” and games of ‘pitchy’ at the end of rounds, which involved throwing copper coins.

Making mischief

Back at the Arbroath depot, he and his pals made it a habit to get up to mischief.

He said: “We used to take it in turns to distract the store man to make sure we could sneak off with our favourite bottles – pineapple for me!”

But all good things must come to an end.

And so in 2000, Bon Accord closed thanks to pressure from supermarkets and the switch to plastic packaging.

The bubble burst – but rose again

The smiley vans disappeared. The last crates were unloaded. And the depot fell silent.

However, the brand rose like a phoenix in 2016 when it was relaunched by the founder’s great-great-granddaughter, Karen Knowles, and her business partner Nathan Burrough.

Their focus was on healthier, naturally-sweetened drinks and fruit juices, rather than the original sugar-laden – but equally delicious – fizzy pop.

“Bon Accord was originally set up in 1903 by my great, great grandfather and expanded by my grandfather and his three brothers,” said Karen.

“The family are originally from Arbroath and the business originally traded under the family name ‘Robb Brothers’ before rebranding in the 1960s to Bon Accord.

“That was after they bought over Aberdeen Mineral Water Company.

“The business delivered traditional fizzy soft drinks and cordials direct to homes across Scotland.

“The Bon Accord lorry, the recyclable glass bottles and the smiley face branding became a famous sight across Scotland during the last century.

“The family retired the business in the late 90s.”

Karen, whose background is in farming and fisheries, said when she was pregnant in 2013 and 2015 she struggled to find soft drinks not packed with sugar or artificial sweeteners.

“There was a real gap in the UK soft drinks market for naturally sweetened drinks geared towards health conscious adult consumers,” she said.

Changing face of Bon Accord

And that’s why she developed a range of plant-based drinks made with “better-for-you” ingredients.

Karen ran Bon Accord with her business partner Nathan for 10 years before the company was acquired by 71 Brewing in Dundee in September.

Karen remains part of the senior team at 71 – as a shareholder and first female member of the board.

“The return to Tayside marks a homecoming for Bon Accord,” she added.

“And the partnership with 71 will allow us to scale our operations efficiently and grow our reach across Scotland and beyond.”

Remember these old-style trucks?

They may not have been around for decades, but these trucks came long before the Bon Accord vans.

However, they still alerted excited kids (and adults) with the familiar clink and clank as the glass bottles rattled in their plastic crates.

And check out this advert below – from the Fife Free Press in April 1972.

What could Bon Accord drivers earn?

Those lucky enough to land the job could expect to get £2,500 a year – but apparently the “right person” could earn “greatly in excess” of this.

And notice, too, the reference to “housewife”!

It’s unlikely the phrase would be welcome in this day and age.

But it gives a fascinating insight into what was regarded as ‘the norm’ in the early 1970s.