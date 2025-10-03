Neighbours stars and Radio 1 Roadshow come to town in our 1980s Arbroath picture gallery

These photos transport us back to Arbroath in the 1980s.

It was the decade that gave us big hair, shoulder pads, leg warmers, yuppie culture and iconic bands like Culture Club, Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet.

Retired journalist Gordon Cook is the tour guide for this nostalgic journey, which revisits town events, beloved shops, familiar faces and forgotten characters.

Gordon worked in newspapers and comics in a career of over 50 years.

He was well known in the town during his many years with the Arbroath Herald.

Remarkably, these black and white photographs were destined for the bin until Gordon secured permission to rescue them.

Some have not been seen since they were taken.

Do these forgotten images spark any memories for you?

Arbroath Harbour

Gordon said: “A rescue exercise by RNLB Duke of Montrose and a helicopter, as part of the Arbroath Harbour Gala Day in July 1980.

“A mock rescue had been arranged, and Gladys Gregory, wife of a crew member, donned a wet suit and braved the cold sea to be brought to safety.”

Jean Waddell

“Arbroath-born Jean Waddell was the Anglican Bishop of Iran’s secretary but in May 1980, she was shot in her Tehran flat and left for dead,” said Gordon.

“She was then held hostage for seven months, but her release was negotiated by Terry Waite, who was the Archbishop of Canterbury’s special envoy.

“Angus District Council organised a reception in April 1981 when she returned.”

Ladybridge Street

“In August 1981 a gun crew from 212 Highland Air Defence Battery (TA) started Arbroath Lifeboat Gala Day with a gun pull through the town,” said Gordon.

“On their return to the harbour the gun was set up on the green beside the Signal Tower and fired to signal the launch of the Arbroath Lifeboat, RNLB Shoreline.”

Arbroath Infirmary

“One of many Save Arbroath Infirmary rallies over the years, this one in May 1982, showing the strength of feeling in the town,” said Gordon.

“The infirmary remains in the town today.”

45 Commando

“RM Condor’s 45 Commando Marines had the freedom of Arbroath conferred on them in December 1982,” said Gordon.

“Their procession was photographed passing the saluting base outside the Sheriff Court, formerly the Town House.”

Catherine Street

“This is how Catherine Street looked in February 1984,” said Gordon.

“The white building housed the Alma Bar and the Manhattan Lounge.

“Both closed after flooding.”

Arbroath Highland Games

“A dancing competition at the 1984 Arbroath Highland Games,” said Gordon.

“These were great days but, sadly, the Games no longer take place.”

Fancy a carpet?

“The East Angus Furniture and Carpet Department pictured in July 1985 for an Arbroath Herald advertising feature,” said Gordon.

“There were free estimates, free delivery and free fitting.”

The Three Degrees

“The Three Degrees were captured in September 1985,” said Gordon.

“They were performing at the Smokeys nightclub.”

Yule’s newsagent

Sandy Yule had three newsagent’s shops in Arbroath.

“This toy department was in the one in High Street, beside the Sheriff Court, and the picture was taken in February 1986,” said Gordon.

“This shop now incorporates Arbroath Post Office.”

Woolworths

Gordon said: “Do you see anyone you recognise from 1986 in this view of a very busy Woolworths shop in Arbroath High Street?

“Seeing this throng makes you wonder how Woollies failed.”

Bell Rock Lighthouse

“In July 1986, there were festivities at the Bell Rock Lighthouse,” said Gordon.

“It opened on February 1 1811, so it would have been the 175th anniversary.”

Charity cycle

A sponsored bike run in July 1986 in Arbroath.

“The event was in aid of the Angus Foster Care Association,” said Gordon.

“About to set off from Millfield Road were Tom Claffey, Robin Greenhill, Rory Aitken, Mark Reid and Norman Spink.”

High Street

“Arbroath High Street’s enviable footfall in July 1986,” said Gordon.

“Stead and Simpson and Willie Low are two of the shops on the left, alas, no more.”

On the buses

Staff beside a Strathtay Scottish Routemaster in October 1986.

Gordon said: “In 1986, Strathtay acquired a fleet of Routemasters from London and put them to work on all sorts of routes.

“Conductors were required because the driver was in a half-cab at the front, and there was no way they could twist round to take fares.”

Abbeygate Centre

The Abbeygate Mall pictured in December 1986 looking up towards the High Street.

“The development costs were £4m,” said Gordon.

“It was built on the former Blackman engineering works.”

William Low

The William Low supermarket in High Street in July 1987.

Gordon said: “Among the specials was a bottle of Gordon’s Gin for £7.49.”

Radio 1 Roadshow

“In July 1988, the Radio 1 Roadshow paid a visit to Arbroath,” said Gordon.

“The DJ was Adrian John and 1,000 people turned out to watch the show.

Bingo fun

“A game of bingo was held during the live broadcast featuring some local girls.

“Claire Cargill, Lorna McCulloch, Sarah Fairweather and Angela Craig all took part.

“Lorna won the game.”

Kerr’s miniature railway

“Commuters who suffer repeated cancellations would be envious of the 100% turn-out at Kerr’s Miniature Railway in July 1988,” said Gordon.

“Owner Matt Kerr has the diesel on the right.”

Living Images

“This picture of the Living Images electrical department in High Street was taken in July 1988 for an Arbroath Herald advertising feature,” said Gordon.

“It was the biggest and most comprehensive store of its kind in the area.”

Kid Jensen

“Prize winners in an Arbroath Herald and Nescafe Chart Show competition received their rewards from DJ Kid Jensen in May 1989,” said Gordon.

“Pictured with the DJ are Pauline Rae and Shirley Soutar.”

Plough and Harrow

“Frances and Alistair Duff of the Plough and Harrow, in May 1989,” said Gordon.

“The Fisheracre pub was one of the oldest drinking establishments in the town.

“They were celebrating a new refurbishment.”

Angus Leaders Forum

The Angus Leaders Forum Fun Day in June 1989.

Gordon said: “Captain Hook was played by Roy McLaren and he was accompanied by Pirate McKay, both Community Education Services staff.”

Bally’s nightclub

“In July 1989 Neighbours star Rowena Mohr, who played Sally, visited Bally’s nightclub in Arbroath and met local lads Paul Simpson and Jamie Norman,” said Gordon.

“The three spent some time chatting and Rowena signed autographs.”

It is the final image in our 1980s Arbroath gallery.