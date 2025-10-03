Neighbours stars and Radio 1 Roadshow come to town in our 1980s Arbroath picture gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Neighbours stars and Radio 1 Roadshow come to town in our 1980s Arbroath picture gallery

Gordon Cook's 1980s Arbroath photos showcase clubs, pubs, shops, streets and celebrity appearances from Radio 1 DJs, Neighbours actors and The Three Degrees. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Stefan Dennis in an Arbroath nightclub.
Neighbours star Stefan Dennis with fans at Bally's nightclub in 1989. Image: Supplied.

These photos transport us back to Arbroath in the 1980s.

It was the decade that gave us big hair, shoulder pads, leg warmers, yuppie culture and iconic bands like Culture Club, Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet.

Retired journalist Gordon Cook is the tour guide for this nostalgic journey, which revisits town events, beloved shops, familiar faces and forgotten characters.

Gordon worked in newspapers and comics in a career of over 50 years.

He was well known in the town during his many years with the Arbroath Herald.

Remarkably, these black and white photographs were destined for the bin until Gordon secured permission to rescue them.

Some have not been seen since they were taken.

Do these forgotten images spark any memories for you?

Arbroath Harbour

people watch as a rescue helicopter hovers over a boat in Arbroath harbour during the aerial exercise in 1980.
The aerial exercise in 1980. Image: Supplied.

Gordon said: “A rescue exercise by RNLB Duke of Montrose and a helicopter, as part of the Arbroath Harbour Gala Day in July 1980.

“A mock rescue had been arranged, and Gladys Gregory, wife of a crew member, donned a wet suit and braved the cold sea to be brought to safety.”

Jean Waddell

A woman in black.
Hostage Jean Waddell in 1981. Image: Supplied.

“Arbroath-born Jean Waddell was the Anglican Bishop of Iran’s secretary but in May 1980, she was shot in her Tehran flat and left for dead,” said Gordon.

“She was then held hostage for seven months, but her release was negotiated by Terry Waite, who was the Archbishop of Canterbury’s special envoy.

“Angus District Council organised a reception in April 1981 when she returned.”

Ladybridge Street

the charity gun pull on an Arbroath road
The charity gun pull passing Ladybridge Street. Image: Supplied.

“In August 1981 a gun crew from 212 Highland Air Defence Battery (TA) started Arbroath Lifeboat Gala Day with a gun pull through the town,” said Gordon.

“On their return to the harbour the gun was set up on the green beside the Signal Tower and fired to signal the launch of the Arbroath Lifeboat, RNLB Shoreline.”

Arbroath Infirmary

arbroath infirmary and people protesting next to a caar park
A protest outside the hospital in 1982. Image: Supplied.

“One of many Save Arbroath Infirmary rallies over the years, this one in May 1982, showing the strength of feeling in the town,” said Gordon.

“The infirmary remains in the town today.”

45 Commando

crowds watch 45 Commando heroes passing the High Street in military vehicles.
45 Commando heroes passing the High Street. Image: Supplied.

“RM Condor’s 45 Commando Marines had the freedom of Arbroath conferred on them in December 1982,” said Gordon.

“Their procession was photographed passing the saluting base outside the Sheriff Court, formerly the Town House.”

Catherine Street

an aerial shot showing a warehouse yard with a lorry parked on the road outside, and the Alma Bar
The Alma Bar is on the right. Image: Supplied.

“This is how Catherine Street looked in February 1984,” said Gordon.

“The white building housed the Alma Bar and the Manhattan Lounge.

“Both closed after flooding.”

Arbroath Highland Games

dancers on an outdoor stage for a dancing competition at the 1984 Arbroath Highland Games,
The much-missed Arbroath Highland Games. Image: Supplied.

“A dancing competition at the 1984 Arbroath Highland Games,” said Gordon.

“These were great days but, sadly, the Games no longer take place.”

Fancy a carpet?

carpets in the foreground and background, with a member of staff sorting some on a display
The selection in the High Street shop in 1985. Image: Supplied.

“The East Angus Furniture and Carpet Department pictured in July 1985 for an Arbroath Herald advertising feature,” said Gordon.

“There were free estimates, free delivery and free fitting.”

The Three Degrees

A band performing live on stage.
The Three Degrees deliver a classic hit. Image: Supplied.

“The Three Degrees were captured in September 1985,” said Gordon.

“They were performing at the Smokeys nightclub.”

Yule’s newsagent

a woman working in in Yule's in 1986,
Busy shelves in Yule’s in 1986. Image: Supplied.

Sandy Yule had three newsagent’s shops in Arbroath.

“This toy department was in the one in High Street, beside the Sheriff Court, and the picture was taken in February 1986,” said Gordon.

“This shop now incorporates Arbroath Post Office.”

Woolworths

shoppers inside a very busy Woolworths shop in Arbroath High Street
Woolworths was a 1980s Arbroath favourite. Image: Supplied.

Gordon said: “Do you see anyone you recognise from 1986 in this view of a very busy Woolworths shop in Arbroath High Street?

“Seeing this throng makes you wonder how Woollies failed.”

Bell Rock Lighthouse

a man stands in front of the Bell Rock lighthouse
A stunning view of the Bell Rock. Image: Supplied.

“In July 1986, there were festivities at the Bell Rock Lighthouse,” said Gordon.

“It opened on February 1 1811, so it would have been the 175th anniversary.”

Charity cycle

five cyclists on their bike
The line up of cyclists in 1986. Image: Supplied.

A sponsored bike run in July 1986 in Arbroath.

“The event was in aid of the Angus Foster Care Association,” said Gordon.

“About to set off from Millfield Road were Tom Claffey, Robin Greenhill, Rory Aitken, Mark Reid and Norman Spink.”

High Street

a busy arbroath street
A busy scene in July 1986. Image: Supplied.

“Arbroath High Street’s enviable footfall in July 1986,” said Gordon.

“Stead and Simpson and Willie Low are two of the shops on the left, alas, no more.”

On the buses

9 "clippies" line up in front of a bus
The “clippies” line up in front of a bus. Image: Supplied.

Staff beside a Strathtay Scottish Routemaster in October 1986.

Gordon said: “In 1986, Strathtay acquired a fleet of Routemasters from London and put them to work on all sorts of routes.

“Conductors were required because the driver was in a half-cab at the front, and there was no way they could twist round to take fares.”

Abbeygate Centre

the inside of Abbeygate mall in 1986.
The shopping centre in 1986. Image: Supplied.

The Abbeygate Mall pictured in December 1986 looking up towards the High Street.

“The development costs were £4m,” said Gordon.

“It was built on the former Blackman engineering works.”

William Low

The front of William Low supermarket in Arbroath.
The William Low shop frontage. Image: Supplied.

The William Low supermarket in High Street in July 1987.

Gordon said: “Among the specials was a bottle of Gordon’s Gin for £7.49.”

Radio 1 Roadshow

the crowd at the Radio 1 Roadshow in Arbroath in July 1988
The Radio 1 Roadshow in Arbroath in July 1988 attracted 1,000 people. Image: Supplied.

“In July 1988, the Radio 1 Roadshow paid a visit to Arbroath,” said Gordon.

“The DJ was Adrian John and 1,000 people turned out to watch the show.

Bingo fun

DJ Adrian John gets to grips with the bingo game. Image: Supplied.

“A game of bingo was held during the live broadcast featuring some local girls.

“Claire Cargill, Lorna McCulloch, Sarah Fairweather and Angela Craig all took part.

“Lorna won the game.”

Kerr’s miniature railway

the miniature train passes under a bridge
A busy scene at the miniature railway. Image: Supplied.

“Commuters who suffer repeated cancellations would be envious of the 100% turn-out at Kerr’s Miniature Railway in July 1988,” said Gordon.

“Owner Matt Kerr has the diesel on the right.”

Living Images

a worker amid TVS inside the Living Images electrical department in High Street
Did you shop in Living Images? Image: Supplied.

“This picture of the Living Images electrical department in High Street was taken in July 1988 for an Arbroath Herald advertising feature,” said Gordon.

“It was the biggest and most comprehensive store of its kind in the area.”

Kid Jensen

Kid Jensen with the two competition winners.
Kid Jensen with the competition winners. Image: Supplied.

“Prize winners in an Arbroath Herald and Nescafe Chart Show competition received their rewards from DJ Kid Jensen in May 1989,” said Gordon.

“Pictured with the DJ are Pauline Rae and Shirley Soutar.”

Plough and Harrow

Frances and Alistair Duff behind the bar
Frances and Alistair Duff behind the bar. Image: Supplied.

“Frances and Alistair Duff of the Plough and Harrow, in May 1989,” said Gordon.

“The Fisheracre pub was one of the oldest drinking establishments in the town.

“They were celebrating a new refurbishment.”

Angus Leaders Forum

two men dressed as pirates.
There was pirate fun in the sun. Image: Supplied.

The Angus Leaders Forum Fun Day in June 1989.

Gordon said: “Captain Hook was played by Roy McLaren and he was accompanied by Pirate McKay, both Community Education Services staff.”

Bally’s nightclub

A woman signs autographs in Arbroath.
Rowena Mohr signing autographs in Bally’s. Image: Supplied.

“In July 1989 Neighbours star Rowena Mohr, who played Sally, visited Bally’s nightclub in Arbroath and met local lads Paul Simpson and Jamie Norman,” said Gordon.

“The three spent some time chatting and Rowena signed autographs.”

It is the final image in our 1980s Arbroath gallery.

More from Past Times

Claudio Caniggia, wearing a red cap, in January 2001 sitting in the stand at Dens Park.
Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park…
John Smith, known as Jockie Smith, owner of the pet shop in Hilltown, Dundee, poses with one of his dogs in February 1978.
Dundee dogs of the 1970s and 80s: Furry friends, canine crimefighters and cartoon campaigns
buskers and shoppers on Dundee's Murraygate on a sunny day in 1990
Dundee in pictures - snapshots recall city life in 1990
Hugh Grant at Kingsbarns in 2011.
Hugh Grant to the fore in our photo gallery of Dunhill Links celebrities over…
Actor Gerard Kelly opens the GX Superbowl in September 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you strike out at GX Superbowl in Dundee?
Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his 'genuine kindness'
shoppers sit near to the carousel in the children's play area inside the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy in February 1987.
Ride the Mercat Shopping Centre carousel one last time thanks to our 1980s Kirkcaldy…
2
Revellers enjoying a Northern Soul night in Dundee in 1975.
Legendary Northern Soul club nights saw Dundee gangs forget troubles to shuffle, spin and…
3
Paul McCartney in Dundee in 1975.
Paul McCartney and Wings' 1975 Dundee gig soars once again thanks to previously unseen…
7
Dundee United fans with scarves and flags before leaving for the 1981 Scottish Cup
Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days

Conversation