Dundee dogs of the 1970s and 80s: Furry friends, canine crimefighters and cartoon campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee dogs of the 1970s and 80s: Furry friends, canine crimefighters and cartoon campaigns

We delved into our archives to dig out a selection of photos of dogs in Dundee in the 1970s and 1980s. Enjoy! Gayle Ritchie
Gayle Ritchie
John Smith, known as Jockie Smith, owner of the pet shop in Hilltown, Dundee, poses with one of his dogs in February 1978.
John Smith, known as Jockie Smith, owner of the pet shop in Hilltown, Dundee, poses with one of his dogs in February 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Dogs have long held a special place in our lives – and that bond shows no signs of fading.

Whether curled up on the couch or trotting beside us down busy streets, they have always been more than just pets.

They’re faithful companions, loyal protectors, and cherished members of the family.

These archive photos from decades past capture that bond in vivid detail.

Long before smartphones and social media, these moments were preserved on camera – a reminder that while the world around us has changed, the role of dogs in our lives remains the same.

They show proud Dundee owners at dog shows, pooches enjoying training sessions, and even canine crimefighters on the beat.

A few also show our love for cartoon dogs – notably the iconic talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo.

Have a look, see if you can spot yourself or someone you know, and enjoy.

Pampered poodle

Grooming a poodle at the Wattie Croal Dog Food Shop, Dundee, in December 1971.
Grooming a poodle at the Wattie Croal Dog Food Shop, Dundee, in December 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

A poodle holds still for the clippers as it gets groomed in the Wattie Croal Dog Food Shop in Dock Street, Dundee, in December 1971.

He was surely transformed from a scruffy mutt to a perfect pooch.

Canine crimefighter

Sergeant James Dykes, of Dundee City Police, and Superintendent Frank Young with Jaff, and the trophy-winning German Shepherd Jaff in May 1974. Image: DC Thomson.
Sergeant James Dykes, of Dundee City Police, and Superintendent Frank Young with Jaff, and the trophy-winning German Shepherd Jaff in May 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

Here’s Sergeant James Dykes and Superintendent Frank Young with German Shepherd Jaff and the trophy he won at the Scottish Working Trials Society competition at Lauder, Berwickshire, in May 1974.

Jaff, who was almost two years old, was trained by Sergeant Dykes of Dundee City Police.

It was the dog’s first competition and he nearly swept the board, gaining 198 points out of a possible 200.

Multi-talented hound

jaff police dog demo 1977
Jaff in action at Warddykes Primary School, Arbroath, in June 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Here’s Jaff in action two years later – in June 1977.

This time, Sergeant Dykes puts the talented hound through his paces during a police dog demonstration held at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath.

Check out Jaff soaring over this obstacle, with a large crowd of children watching in the background. What a legend.

Bingo dog

Jimmy Smith, manager of the Rialto Bingo Club, Lochee, with Ri, the Club's dog, in September 1983.
Jimmy Smith, manager of the Rialto Bingo Club, Lochee, with Ri, the Club’s dog, in September 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Here’s Jimmy Smith, manager of the Rialto Bingo Club in Lochee, with Ri, the club’s dog in September 1983.

Ri was a stray adopted by the club’s management and patrons.

He helped Jimmy to deliver sticks of rock and sweets to children in Dundee’s homes and hospitals.

Club members had collected rock from all over the world, including a stick from Ohio in America, as well as the more traditional Blackpool rock.

Adorable Afghans

Afghan hounds and their escorts face the camera. Isobel Gibbon, left, with Zara and Elizabeth Scott, right, with Kashif, at the Dundee Canine Club Show in St Salvador's Hall, May 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Afghan hounds and their escorts face the camera. Isobel Gibbon, left, with Zara and Elizabeth Scott, right, with Kashif, at the Dundee Canine Club Show in St Salvador’s Hall, May 1976. Image: DC Thomson.

These gorgeous Afghan hounds have been primped and preened to within an inch of their lives!

But it was important they looked their very best for they were taking part in the Dundee Canine Club Show in St Salvador’s Hall in June 1976.

The photo shows the dogs with their proud owners – Isobel Gibbon, left, with Zara, and Elizabeth Scott, right, with Kashif.

Terrific training

Members of Dundee Alsatian Training Club at Camperdown Park in April 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Members of Dundee Alsatian Training Club at Camperdown Park in April 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of Dundee Alsatian Training Club took their pet pooches along to Camperdown Park to enjoy a special Easter Fun day in April 1988.

The club set up a display to inform people about their activities – and the dogs showed just how well behaved they could be.

Leap of faith

Betty Chesser puts her dog Emma through her paces at the Easter event held by Dundee Alsatian Training Club at Camperdown Park in April 1988.
Betty Chesser puts her dog Emma through her paces at the Easter event held by Dundee Alsatian Training Club at Camperdown Park in April 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Betty Chesser from Dundee puts her dog Emma through her paces at the Easter display held by the Dundee Alsatian Training Club at Camperdown Park in April 1988.

That’s an impressive leap!

Ball control

Police with dogs clear the pitch at Dens park, after a match between Rangers and Dundee in March 1975. Image: DC Thomson.
Police dogs clear the pitch at Dens Park, after a match between Rangers and Dundee in March 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

Police dogs help to clear the pitch at Dens Park, following an exciting match between Rangers and Dundee in March 1979.

It looks like there were some fairly exciting moments!

Pleading eyes

Dogs up for adoption at Brown Street Kennels in March 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Dogs up for adoption at Brown Street Kennels in March 1985. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff at Brown Street Kennels show some of the unwanted dogs in their care in March 1985.

Hopefully some kind souls came forward to adopt these lovely looking pooches.

Danger zone!

Mary Henderson keeps her dogs away from a hole in the bridge at Balmossie Halt in August 1988
Mary Henderson keeps her dogs away from a hole in the bridge at Balmossie Halt in August 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Mary Henderson from Barnhill keeps her dogs away from a dangerous hole that appeared in the wire mesh on the bridge on the Monifieth side of Balmossie Halt in August 1988.

The dogs don’t look too worried – but Mary isn’t taking any risks!

Cartoon campaign

Scooby Doo cancellation protestor Jimmy Brown and his dog Nora in April 1971.
Scooby-Doo cancellation protestor Jimmy Brown and his dog Nora in April 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

James (also known as Jimmy) Brown organised protest marches when the BBC announced they were stopping the iconic cartoon series Scooby-Doo in 1971.

The 12-year-old, pictured with his dog Nora, also sent the BBC a petition signed by himself and more than 700 of his friends.

This photo, taken in April 1971, shows Jimmy, victorious, having been given the good news that the BBC would be bringing Scooby-Doo back to screens

He was clearly over-the-moon, and proud to display his sign that reads: “We’ve saved Scooby-Doo”.

Best in show

dog show camperdown park july 1978
Dog Show in Camperdown Park in July 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Dog shows run at Camperdown Park were always hugely popular.

This photo shows pooches taking part in a show during an event in the park called the Festival Finale in July 1978. Aren’t they gorgeous?

Bosom buddies

 

Afghan hound Zorba and her owner's daughter at Longforgan exemption dog show in April 1981.
Afghan hound Zorba and Melissa Houston at Longforgan dog show in April 1981.

What a cute pair! This picture shows Afghan hound Zorba and her owner’s daughter, Melissa Houston.

They took part in a dog show in April 1981 in Longforgan.

The show was held to raise money to repair Longforgan Parish Church steeple which had been damaged by lightning in the summer of 1980.

  • Have you got any doggy memories? Feel free to email gritchie@dcthomson.co.uk

More from Past Times

buskers and shoppers on Dundee's Murraygate on a sunny day in 1990
Dundee in pictures - snapshots recall city life in 1990
Hugh Grant at Kingsbarns in 2011.
Hugh Grant to the fore in our photo gallery of Dunhill Links celebrities over…
Actor Gerard Kelly opens the GX Superbowl in September 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you strike out at GX Superbowl in Dundee?
Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his 'genuine kindness'
shoppers sit near to the carousel in the children's play area inside the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy in February 1987.
Ride the Mercat Shopping Centre carousel one last time thanks to our 1980s Kirkcaldy…
2
Revellers enjoying a Northern Soul night in Dundee in 1975.
Legendary Northern Soul club nights saw Dundee gangs forget troubles to shuffle, spin and…
3
Paul McCartney in Dundee in 1975.
Paul McCartney and Wings' 1975 Dundee gig soars once again thanks to previously unseen…
7
Dundee United fans with scarves and flags before leaving for the 1981 Scottish Cup
Photos of Tannadice will take Dundee United fans back to 1980s glory days
A thumbs up from these ice skaters. Image: DC Thomson.
Skate back in time to the opening of Dundee Ice Arena 25 years ago
Competitors in a 'Pub Idol' event at the Mardi Gras, Dundee, in November 2003.
Mardi Gras: Dundee nightclub was THE student hangout back in the day
6

Conversation