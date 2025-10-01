Dundee dogs of the 1970s and 80s: Furry friends, canine crimefighters and cartoon campaigns

Dogs have long held a special place in our lives – and that bond shows no signs of fading.

Whether curled up on the couch or trotting beside us down busy streets, they have always been more than just pets.

They’re faithful companions, loyal protectors, and cherished members of the family.

These archive photos from decades past capture that bond in vivid detail.

Long before smartphones and social media, these moments were preserved on camera – a reminder that while the world around us has changed, the role of dogs in our lives remains the same.

They show proud Dundee owners at dog shows, pooches enjoying training sessions, and even canine crimefighters on the beat.

A few also show our love for cartoon dogs – notably the iconic talking Great Dane Scooby-Doo.

Have a look, see if you can spot yourself or someone you know, and enjoy.

Pampered poodle

A poodle holds still for the clippers as it gets groomed in the Wattie Croal Dog Food Shop in Dock Street, Dundee, in December 1971.

He was surely transformed from a scruffy mutt to a perfect pooch.

Canine crimefighter

Here’s Sergeant James Dykes and Superintendent Frank Young with German Shepherd Jaff and the trophy he won at the Scottish Working Trials Society competition at Lauder, Berwickshire, in May 1974.

Jaff, who was almost two years old, was trained by Sergeant Dykes of Dundee City Police.

It was the dog’s first competition and he nearly swept the board, gaining 198 points out of a possible 200.

Multi-talented hound

Here’s Jaff in action two years later – in June 1977.

This time, Sergeant Dykes puts the talented hound through his paces during a police dog demonstration held at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath.

Check out Jaff soaring over this obstacle, with a large crowd of children watching in the background. What a legend.

Bingo dog

Here’s Jimmy Smith, manager of the Rialto Bingo Club in Lochee, with Ri, the club’s dog in September 1983.

Ri was a stray adopted by the club’s management and patrons.

He helped Jimmy to deliver sticks of rock and sweets to children in Dundee’s homes and hospitals.

Club members had collected rock from all over the world, including a stick from Ohio in America, as well as the more traditional Blackpool rock.

Adorable Afghans

These gorgeous Afghan hounds have been primped and preened to within an inch of their lives!

But it was important they looked their very best for they were taking part in the Dundee Canine Club Show in St Salvador’s Hall in June 1976.

The photo shows the dogs with their proud owners – Isobel Gibbon, left, with Zara, and Elizabeth Scott, right, with Kashif.

Terrific training

Members of Dundee Alsatian Training Club took their pet pooches along to Camperdown Park to enjoy a special Easter Fun day in April 1988.

The club set up a display to inform people about their activities – and the dogs showed just how well behaved they could be.

Leap of faith

Betty Chesser from Dundee puts her dog Emma through her paces at the Easter display held by the Dundee Alsatian Training Club at Camperdown Park in April 1988.

That’s an impressive leap!

Ball control

Police dogs help to clear the pitch at Dens Park, following an exciting match between Rangers and Dundee in March 1979.

It looks like there were some fairly exciting moments!

Pleading eyes

Staff at Brown Street Kennels show some of the unwanted dogs in their care in March 1985.

Hopefully some kind souls came forward to adopt these lovely looking pooches.

Danger zone!

Mary Henderson from Barnhill keeps her dogs away from a dangerous hole that appeared in the wire mesh on the bridge on the Monifieth side of Balmossie Halt in August 1988.

The dogs don’t look too worried – but Mary isn’t taking any risks!

Cartoon campaign

James (also known as Jimmy) Brown organised protest marches when the BBC announced they were stopping the iconic cartoon series Scooby-Doo in 1971.

The 12-year-old, pictured with his dog Nora, also sent the BBC a petition signed by himself and more than 700 of his friends.

This photo, taken in April 1971, shows Jimmy, victorious, having been given the good news that the BBC would be bringing Scooby-Doo back to screens

He was clearly over-the-moon, and proud to display his sign that reads: “We’ve saved Scooby-Doo”.

Best in show

Dog shows run at Camperdown Park were always hugely popular.

This photo shows pooches taking part in a show during an event in the park called the Festival Finale in July 1978. Aren’t they gorgeous?

Bosom buddies

What a cute pair! This picture shows Afghan hound Zorba and her owner’s daughter, Melissa Houston.

They took part in a dog show in April 1981 in Longforgan.

The show was held to raise money to repair Longforgan Parish Church steeple which had been damaged by lightning in the summer of 1980.