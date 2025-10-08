Pictures show the changing face of Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1990s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Pictures show the changing face of Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1990s

We have dug out a varied selection of pictures which capture people and places on a whistle-stop tour through the Hilltown in the 1990s. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Residents celebrate saving the Hilltown Post Office from closure in May 1999. Image: DC Thomson.
Residents celebrate saving the Hilltown Post Office from closure in May 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

These pictures take us back to Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1990s.

The landscape at the bottom of the hill changed dramatically with the demolition of old buildings and the creation of a new £13 million ring road.

While the community faced challenges like unemployment, crime and substance abuse, the spirit of togetherness was as strong as ever.

Before the wrecking ball moved in, lost landmarks like the Alexander Street multis and the Windmill Bar – once frequented by Robin Williams – stood proudly.

Some of these images have not been seen for years.

Will they spark any memories for you?

Wellington Garage

Morris Parr outside the entrance to the garage. Image: DC Thomson.

Sales director Morris Parr alongside two cars at Wellington Garage in June 1990.

The business was situated between Hilltown and Constitution Street and was advertised as having the best deals in Dundee for the Hyundai range.

Ann Street

On site meeting with Ann Street residents in November 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP councillors Tom Dempsey and David Coutts meeting Ann Street residents in November 1991 over opposition to plans for a homeless centre.

Dundee District Council was planning to take over the children’s home in Ann Street due to the impending closure of hostels in Beechwood and Mid Craigie.

Dundee’s Channel Tunnel

Work on the tunnel from Victoria Road to the Seagate. Image: DC Thomson.

A view looking towards the foot of the Hilltown in March 1992.

Work was progressing on Dundee’s £13 million inner ring road and tunnel.

The Evening Telegraph described the cutting as “Dundee’s Channel Tunnel”.

Carnegie Tower

Partial view of the Carnegie Tower high rise. Image: DC Thomson.

Boarded up windows at Carnegie Tower in Alexander Street in August 1992.

A task force was established to address the surge in crime at the high-rise, as the tenants association considered urging residents to withhold rent payments.

Rosebank Indoor Car Centre

Rosebank Indoor Car Centre in June 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

A large inflatable gorilla on the roof of Rosebank Indoor Car Centre in June 1993.

“Pop in for a chat and coffee at Dundee’s newest landmark” was the firm’s tagline.

Cars on sale included a Ford Sierra Ghia with blue metallic alloys and sunroof for £3,695 and a “top of the range” Austin Montego Mayfair at £2,150.

Grey Lodge Settlement

Margaret Mather and the cast of Wartime Wives. Image: DC Thomson.

Wartime Wives cast at the Grey Lodge Settlement in Hilltown in September 1993.

The play, set in and around Dundee’s old Overgate, was written by Margaret Mather.

Gothic Glass

Norman McGowan and Charlie Wood with a stained glass window. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Lord Provost Norman McGowan visiting Gothic Glass in Alexander Street in March 1996 which was a business started by Charlie Wood.

Decorative windows at the Wishart Centre, Dundee Crematorium and several churches across the city were examples of his work.

Ellenbank Bar

Barman and customers inside the pub in April 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

The Ellenbank Bar following a refurbishment in April 1996.

The pub at 128 Alexander Street became famous in the 1960s under wrestler George Kidd’s ownership, attracting notable visitors such as former world welterweight boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson.

Up the hill

The corner of Hilltown and Stirling Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking up the Hilltown in October 1998.

The B-listed former Dundee Savings Bank is on the corner with Stirling Street.

Campbell Boath solicitor and estate agent is the building next door.

Hilltown Tavern

Jennifer Gowans and the players in December 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Hilltown Tavern’s Jennifer Gowans is seen handing over new clothing to players from Celtic Boys Under-14 team outside the pub in December 1998.

The Coffee Pot were also sponsoring the team.

Bottom of the hill

The bottom of the Hilltown in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

A view looking down the Hilltown towards the Wellgate Centre in April 1999.

Taytech Computer Systems can be seen on the left.

“We don’t sell cheap components – we sell components cheap” was its tagline.

Furniture First

Furniture First staff take a seat in the showroom. Image: DC Thomson.

Furniture First staff in the Main Street showroom in April 1999.

A transformation of a huge warehouse at the rear of the building led to 7,500 square feet of new showroom dealing exclusively in beds and bedroom furniture.

The firm celebrated National Bed Week by offering a free divan complete with duvet, cover, pillows and pillowcases “with every suite purchased”.

Furniture First was a local distributor for “recliner furniture from Mississippi”.

Fresh fish

Shops at the top of the hill in April 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

The Heenan and Son fresh fish shop across from the traffic lights in April 1999.

The Tap O’ The Hill Launderette was next door.

Service washes, duvets and contract work were being undertaken.

Windmill Bar

The derelict former pub in Hilltown. Image: DC Thomson.

In May 1999, the Windmill Bar was marked for demolition, with plans to replace the dilapidated pub with flats and townhouses.

During the Queen’s Jubilee in 1977, Prince Philip stopped at the bar, acknowledging the cheers of regulars as he looked up at the windows.

In a heartfelt gesture, staff and regulars crafted three poems for Philip, which they presented to the Queen’s bodyguard at the City Chambers.

To their surprise, they received a response days later – a poem titled “The Windmill Bar,” signed by Philip, expressing gratitude for their warm welcome.

Last orders

Ian Mitchell QC and David McKenzie with the poem. Image: DC Thomson.

David McKenzie, the son of the Windmill’s owners when the Duke wrote his famous ode, launched the Save the Windmill campaign in 1999.

Unfortunately, there was no poetic justice.

The crumbling pub was demolished in August 1999 after standing for 200 years.

Hilltown Fun Day

A scene from the Hilltown Fun Day. Image: DC Thomson.

Cheerleaders dancing during a Hilltown Fun Day in June 1999.

Organised by the residents with support from Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood resources department, the fun day aimed to boost community spirit.

It did.

Highwayman Centre

Young dancers entertaining at the centre. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of young dancers at the Highwayman Centre in the Hilltown in July 1999.

The Highwayman Centre was closed in 2010.

Alex Smith’s

The exterior of Smith’s store in September 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Alex Smith’s store in Hilltown was one of Dundee’s most famous businesses.

The brightly-painted shop was a familiar landmark on the Hilltown for generations.

Liquid Gold account

How the showroom looked in September 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Bedroom, lounge and dining room furniture was available across five floors.

A new Liquid Gold Account was launched in September 1999 which gave customers “interest-free goods and interest-free cash from just £50 a month”.

Hawthorn Bar

A car parked outside the pub in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

The Hawthorn Bar open for business in September 1999.

The sign on the wall offered “beers, spirits, ales, dominoes and darts”.

Hilltown Clock

The Hilltown Clock was erected in 1900. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking towards the Hilltown Clock in September 1999.

The famous clock was gifted to the community by Sir Charles Barrie, a former Lord Provost who had represented the Coldside area on the council.

The Mad Dog

Bricks littering Ann Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Mad Dog pub in Ann Street was covered in graffiti in 1999.

Bricks littering the street were used to break the windows of the flats above the pub.

Spar

Looking down the hill in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

The Spar shop on Hilltown in September 1999.

The Hilltown Pet Shop was next door and was run by the Anderson family.

The pet shop closed after 42 years in 2008.

It is the final image in our 1990s Hilltown picture gallery.

More from Past Times

The West Port of St Andrews in the 1980s. Image: DC Thomson.
Long-lost colour photos capture life in 1980s Fife
Dennis Taylor and club members lean over a table at Riley Snooker Club in March 1995.
Gallery of snooker legends in Dundee stars Alex Higgins, Stephen Hendry and Dennis Taylor
Stefan Dennis in an Arbroath nightclub.
Neighbours stars and Radio 1 Roadshow come to town in our 1980s Arbroath picture…
Claudio Caniggia, wearing a red cap, in January 2001 sitting in the stand at Dens Park.
Rare and unseen Claudio Caniggia photos show Dundee icon on and off Dens Park…
John Smith, known as Jockie Smith, owner of the pet shop in Hilltown, Dundee, poses with one of his dogs in February 1978.
Dundee dogs of the 1970s and 80s: Furry friends, canine crimefighters and cartoon campaigns
buskers and shoppers on Dundee's Murraygate on a sunny day in 1990
Dundee in pictures - snapshots recall city life in 1990
Hugh Grant at Kingsbarns in 2011.
Hugh Grant to the fore in our photo gallery of Dunhill Links celebrities over…
Actor Gerard Kelly opens the GX Superbowl in September 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you strike out at GX Superbowl in Dundee?
Frank Whaley. Image: Anne Whaley.
Dundee Whitfield store owner Frank Whaley remembered by family for his 'genuine kindness'
shoppers sit near to the carousel in the children's play area inside the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy in February 1987.
Ride the Mercat Shopping Centre carousel one last time thanks to our 1980s Kirkcaldy…
2

Conversation