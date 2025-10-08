Pictures show the changing face of Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1990s

These pictures take us back to Dundee’s Hilltown in the 1990s.

The landscape at the bottom of the hill changed dramatically with the demolition of old buildings and the creation of a new £13 million ring road.

While the community faced challenges like unemployment, crime and substance abuse, the spirit of togetherness was as strong as ever.

Before the wrecking ball moved in, lost landmarks like the Alexander Street multis and the Windmill Bar – once frequented by Robin Williams – stood proudly.

Some of these images have not been seen for years.

Will they spark any memories for you?

Wellington Garage

Sales director Morris Parr alongside two cars at Wellington Garage in June 1990.

The business was situated between Hilltown and Constitution Street and was advertised as having the best deals in Dundee for the Hyundai range.

Ann Street

SNP councillors Tom Dempsey and David Coutts meeting Ann Street residents in November 1991 over opposition to plans for a homeless centre.

Dundee District Council was planning to take over the children’s home in Ann Street due to the impending closure of hostels in Beechwood and Mid Craigie.

Dundee’s Channel Tunnel

A view looking towards the foot of the Hilltown in March 1992.

Work was progressing on Dundee’s £13 million inner ring road and tunnel.

The Evening Telegraph described the cutting as “Dundee’s Channel Tunnel”.

Carnegie Tower

Boarded up windows at Carnegie Tower in Alexander Street in August 1992.

A task force was established to address the surge in crime at the high-rise, as the tenants association considered urging residents to withhold rent payments.

Rosebank Indoor Car Centre

A large inflatable gorilla on the roof of Rosebank Indoor Car Centre in June 1993.

“Pop in for a chat and coffee at Dundee’s newest landmark” was the firm’s tagline.

Cars on sale included a Ford Sierra Ghia with blue metallic alloys and sunroof for £3,695 and a “top of the range” Austin Montego Mayfair at £2,150.

Grey Lodge Settlement

Wartime Wives cast at the Grey Lodge Settlement in Hilltown in September 1993.

The play, set in and around Dundee’s old Overgate, was written by Margaret Mather.

Gothic Glass

Dundee Lord Provost Norman McGowan visiting Gothic Glass in Alexander Street in March 1996 which was a business started by Charlie Wood.

Decorative windows at the Wishart Centre, Dundee Crematorium and several churches across the city were examples of his work.

Ellenbank Bar

The Ellenbank Bar following a refurbishment in April 1996.

The pub at 128 Alexander Street became famous in the 1960s under wrestler George Kidd’s ownership, attracting notable visitors such as former world welterweight boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson.

Up the hill

Looking up the Hilltown in October 1998.

The B-listed former Dundee Savings Bank is on the corner with Stirling Street.

Campbell Boath solicitor and estate agent is the building next door.

Hilltown Tavern

Hilltown Tavern’s Jennifer Gowans is seen handing over new clothing to players from Celtic Boys Under-14 team outside the pub in December 1998.

The Coffee Pot were also sponsoring the team.

Bottom of the hill

A view looking down the Hilltown towards the Wellgate Centre in April 1999.

Taytech Computer Systems can be seen on the left.

“We don’t sell cheap components – we sell components cheap” was its tagline.

Furniture First

Furniture First staff in the Main Street showroom in April 1999.

A transformation of a huge warehouse at the rear of the building led to 7,500 square feet of new showroom dealing exclusively in beds and bedroom furniture.

The firm celebrated National Bed Week by offering a free divan complete with duvet, cover, pillows and pillowcases “with every suite purchased”.

Furniture First was a local distributor for “recliner furniture from Mississippi”.

Fresh fish

The Heenan and Son fresh fish shop across from the traffic lights in April 1999.

The Tap O’ The Hill Launderette was next door.

Service washes, duvets and contract work were being undertaken.

Windmill Bar

In May 1999, the Windmill Bar was marked for demolition, with plans to replace the dilapidated pub with flats and townhouses.

During the Queen’s Jubilee in 1977, Prince Philip stopped at the bar, acknowledging the cheers of regulars as he looked up at the windows.

In a heartfelt gesture, staff and regulars crafted three poems for Philip, which they presented to the Queen’s bodyguard at the City Chambers.

To their surprise, they received a response days later – a poem titled “The Windmill Bar,” signed by Philip, expressing gratitude for their warm welcome.

Last orders

David McKenzie, the son of the Windmill’s owners when the Duke wrote his famous ode, launched the Save the Windmill campaign in 1999.

Unfortunately, there was no poetic justice.

The crumbling pub was demolished in August 1999 after standing for 200 years.

Hilltown Fun Day

Cheerleaders dancing during a Hilltown Fun Day in June 1999.

Organised by the residents with support from Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood resources department, the fun day aimed to boost community spirit.

It did.

Highwayman Centre

A group of young dancers at the Highwayman Centre in the Hilltown in July 1999.

The Highwayman Centre was closed in 2010.

Alex Smith’s

Alex Smith’s store in Hilltown was one of Dundee’s most famous businesses.

The brightly-painted shop was a familiar landmark on the Hilltown for generations.

Liquid Gold account

Bedroom, lounge and dining room furniture was available across five floors.

A new Liquid Gold Account was launched in September 1999 which gave customers “interest-free goods and interest-free cash from just £50 a month”.

Hawthorn Bar

The Hawthorn Bar open for business in September 1999.

The sign on the wall offered “beers, spirits, ales, dominoes and darts”.

Hilltown Clock

Looking towards the Hilltown Clock in September 1999.

The famous clock was gifted to the community by Sir Charles Barrie, a former Lord Provost who had represented the Coldside area on the council.

The Mad Dog

The former Mad Dog pub in Ann Street was covered in graffiti in 1999.

Bricks littering the street were used to break the windows of the flats above the pub.

Spar

The Spar shop on Hilltown in September 1999.

The Hilltown Pet Shop was next door and was run by the Anderson family.

The pet shop closed after 42 years in 2008.

It is the final image in our 1990s Hilltown picture gallery.